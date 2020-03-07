Saturday, March 7: Go on Call With Nat Geo WILD’s ‘Critter Fixers: Country Vets’

National Geographic

All Times Eastern.

Saturday, March 7

Critter Fixers: Country Vets

Nat Geo Wild, 10pm

New Series!

Dr. Hodges and Dr. Ferguson are two lifelong friends who own and operate Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital about 100 miles south of Atlanta. Together with their loving staff, these physicians bring real heart, soul and a lot of humor to their treatment and care of more than 20,000 patients a year.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Xfinity Series 200

FS1, 4pm Live

Daniel Hemric, Chase Briscoe, Josh Bilicki and other young drivers compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series 200 today at Phoenix Raceway.

My Nightmare Landlord

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Lydia (Caroline Harris) moves into a new apartment after breaking up with her long-term boyfriend, finding herself more and more isolated as her apartment manager becomes obsessed with her.

NBA Basketball: Philadelphia at Golden State

ABC, 8:30pm Live

Joel Embiid’s Philadelphia 76ers are in San Francisco for an NBA Saturday Primetime matchup against Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors.

Seven Worlds, One Planet: “The Making of Seven Worlds, One Planet”

BBC America, 9pm

This special episode goes behind the scenes to reveal the many challenges the filmmakers faced in the making of Seven Worlds, One Planet.

Saturday Night Live: “Daniel Craig/The Weeknd”

NBC, 11:30pm Live

Daniel Craig, who returns as James Bond in the April 10 theatrical release No Time to Die, is also back for his second stint as SNL host tonight. He is joined by recording artist the Weeknd, making his third appearance as musical guest.

Sunday, March 8

James Stewart Double Feature

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Two James Stewart-led Westerns are featured in TCM’s primetime lineup tonight. Up first is 1966’s The Rare Breed, a comedy-drama in which Stewart portrays a wrangler hired to transport a valuable bull to a ranch. Maureen O’Hara and Brian Keith also star. The second feature on the bill is The Far Country (1954), in which Stewart portrays an adventurer who clashes with a crooked sheriff while driving a herd of cattle into the Yukon. Ruth Roman and Walter Brennan costar.

Family Karma

Bravo, 9pm

New Series!

This new docuseries gives viewers a never-before-seen look inside the intriguing lives of seven young Indian American friends. Growing up in traditional, multigenerational households, the group is bonded by their strong cultural ties and vibrant Miami social lives. While their parents and grandparents instill cherished customs, these adult children are drifting more toward the “American way,” and the two worlds collide in the most unexpected ways.

Race for the White House: “Wilson v. Roosevelt v. Taft”

CNN, 9pm

The 1912 presidential race is an election featuring four remarkable candidates — former Republican President Theodore Roosevelt, his anointed heir President William Howard Taft, scholarly and religious Democrat Woodrow Wilson, and socialist firebrand Eugene Debs.

Worst Cooks in America

Food Network, 9pm

Season Finale!

The remaining kitchen disasters turned culinary masters must prove they’ve learned their lessons from chef Anne Burrell and Food Network’s Alton Brown. Only one will walk away with the $25,000 grand prize.

What’s Eating America: “A Seat at the Table”

MSNBC, 9pm

To explore why many Americans are excluded from the ballot box, Andrew Zimmern embarks on a journey through Southern battleground states. To find answers, he shares meals with voting rights activists, meets with reformed felons fighting to have their rights restored and questions the politicians behind voting registration bills.

The Outsider

HBO, 9pm

Series Finale!

Tonight’s episode wraps this 10-part, eerie series based on Stephen King’s bestselling novel.

Collector’s Call: “Meet Al Sorenson”

MeTV, 9:30pm

Al Sorenson is a teacher who also has a second career as a professional artist, specializing in sketches of legendary sports figures that he sells at trade shows throughout the country. Al’s passion as a collector is celebrity-autographed memorabilia, including an autographed sketch he produced of Michael Jordan. His collection also includes a 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey jersey signed by the entire Miracle on Ice team and a 1975 Happy Days script signed by Henry Winkler. Scott Ibarra is a sports memorabilia dealer and collector himself who, like Al, is a huge Chicago Cubs fan. The trade item that Scott has brought to Al just happens to represent one of their favorite team’s greatest moments.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Failure”

NBC, 9pm

After hearing her first duet, Zoey (Jane Levy) gets a little too involved in her brother’s marriage. Leif (Michael Thomas Grant) receives negative feedback at work. Maggie (Mary Steenburgen) is offered an enticing work opportunity.

Good Girls: “The Eye in Survivor”

NBC, 10pm

Beth (Christina Hendricks) takes a gamble in order to strike a new business deal, but it has consequences that put the women in an unwelcome position. Meanwhile, Ruby (Retta) worries that her lifestyle is rubbing off on her family, and Annie (Mae Whitman) realizes she may have a very inappropriate crush on someone.

The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty: “Love or Duty?”

CNN, 10pm

Prince Charles is next in line to succeed his mother, Queen Elizabeth, and is under great pressure to marry and produce an heir for the Windsor dynasty.

Rob Riggle: Global Investigator

Discovery Channel, 10pm

New Series!

Actor, comedian and retired Marine Rob Riggle takes on a new mission in this series — to travel the globe and unearth some of the world’s greatest legends and mysteries. Riggle will team with experts and scholars who help him use history, archaeology, science and more to uncover the truth behind the Holy Grail, the lost city of Atlantis, hidden pirate treasure and more.

Dare Me

USA Network, 10pm

Season Finale!

Season 1 of the drama based on Megan Abbott’s novel and set amid the cutthroat world of competitive high school cheerleading comes to a close tonight. Willa Fitzgerald, Herizen Guardiola and Marlo Kelly star.

Ride With Norman Reedus

AMC, 12am (late night)

Season Premiere!

The Walking Dead star and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus is back for a new season of road adventures. The six-episode fourth season features a Dixon brothers’ reunion with Reedus journeying through Alabama and Georgia with his former Dead costar, Michael Rooker. Reedus will also be riding through Kentucky, and expanding his international travels with rides in Japan, Costa Rica and Uruguay. Guest riders include Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us), Ryan Hurst (The Walking Dead), Clifton Collins Jr. (Westworld), Dom Rocket and Becky Goebel.

Monday, March 9

All American

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

9-1-1: Lone Star

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

Season 1 of the 9-1-1 spinoff starring Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler as first responders in Austin, Texas, concludes tonight.

Cosmos: Possible Worlds

National Geographic, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The long-awaited follow-up to 2014’s Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey premieres tonight with the episodes “Ladders to the Stars” and “The Fleeting Grace of the Habitable Zone.” Presenter and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson says that Cosmos: Possible Worlds “explores the interwoven tapestry that is life on Earth and calls on us to remember this truth as we collectively build the future of civilization.”

The Voice: “The Blind Auditions, Part 4”

NBC, 8pm

Superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton all vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon as the Blind Auditions continue.

TCM Spotlight: Life at Sea — Disasters at Sea

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

TCM’s Monday salute to movies dealing with various ocean-related themes starts today and will continue over the following three Mondays. Today’s primetime focus is on films about sea disasters, beginning with The Poseidon Adventure (1972) and also including The Sea Wolf (1941), The Last Voyage (1960), A Night to Remember (1958) and The Wreck of the Mary Deare (1959).

Better Call Saul: “Namaste”

AMC, 9pm

In tonight’s new episode we get some more clarity on Jimmy’s (Bob Odenkirk) transition to Saul as he doubles down on “Saul Goodman,” while a deeply conflicted Kim (Rhea Seehorn) brings him an interesting proposition. Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) makes a sacrifice in order to play the long game, and Mike (Jonathan Banks) attempts to smooth things over with his family.

Black Lightning

The CW, 9pm

Season Finale!

Spring Baking Championship

Food Network, 9pm

Season Premiere!

A new batch of 11 talented bakers compete to create delectable and delightful springtime desserts in the hope of earning praise from judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Lorraine Pascale. The bakers’ skills and techniques must measure up in themed challenges celebrating spring, from starry nights, playful puppies and flower crowns to margaritas for Mom, crafty yard sales and parties for prom. Only one baker will rise to the top to take home the grand prize of $25,000 and the title of Spring Baking Champion.

Twisted Love: “Hell to Pay”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

When Holly Harvey’s mom goes to prison, Holly goes to stay with her religious grandparents, Carl and Sarah. Around this time, Holly and a girl named Sandy Ketchum meet and fall in love with each other. When Holly’s grandmother finds out, she decides to do whatever it takes to keep the girls apart, and her efforts end with a ghastly double murder.

Breeders: “No Accident”

FX, 10pm

In the new episode “No Accident,” Paul (Martin Freeman) begins to wonder if he’s the cause of his accident-prone son’s (George Wakeman) frequent injuries.

Stranger Among Us: “Blood on the Court”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Season Finale!

Basketball star Patrick Dennehy seems destined for the NBA, until he suddenly vanishes without a trace in the summer of 2003. Investigators from multiple law enforcement agencies join forces to discover a heartbreaking series of scandals, betrayals, threats and coverups that all point to the most unlikely of suspects, culminating in a dramatic pursuit no one would have predicted.

Manifest: “Airplane Bottles”

NBC, 10pm

As a storm rages outside the Stone home and anxieties boil over inside, Olive (Luna Blaise) frantically searches for meaning in a centuries-old text. Meanwhile, Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) faces unexpected scrutiny at work, and Zeke (Matt Long) comes to Saanvi’s (Parveen Kaur) aid when her lab research takes a dangerous turn.

Dispatches From Elsewhere: “Janice”

AMC, 10:05pm

While searching for Fredwynn (André Benjamin) at the shareholders’ meeting, the gang has their first encounter with Octavio. Janice (Sally Field) explores her past. “Hopefully in life, we’re all sort of taking these journeys without knowing that we are,” Field shares. “[Although] not quite as fanciful as this is, because this is very fanciful. But certainly, that’s why I wanted to do the show. It’s this treasure hunt they get caught up in and it becomes about their whole lives, really, and they find out who they are within that.”

Tuesday, March 10

The Karate Kid

AMC, 3pm

Catch a Classic!

John G. Avildsen (Rocky) directed this culturally influential contemporary classic about a teenager (Ralph Macchio) in a new town who is taught karate by his apartment building’s handyman (Oscar nominee Pat Morita) in order to defend himself against his bullies and compete in a tournament. Elisabeth Shue, Martin Kove and William Zabka also star.

The Flash: “Death of the Speed Force”

The CW, 8pm

Kid Flash (guest star Keiynan Lonsdale) returns to Central City with a Zen attitude and new tricks up his sleeve. While thrilled to see his family again, Wally confides to Barry (Grant Gustin) that he returned because he thinks there is something wrong with the Speed Force. Meanwhile, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) returns from his fact-finding mission across Earth-Prime.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 8pm Live

Kristaps Porzingis and the Dallas Mavericks are in San Antonio to face LaMarcus Aldridge and the Spurs. In TNT’s second game, Kawhi Leonard and the L.A. Clippers are in the Bay Area to battle Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors.

Women of Troy

HBO, 9pm

This documentary explores how the USC Trojans women’s basketball teams of the 1980s, led by star Cheryl Miller, changed the women’s game forever with their up-tempo style and superior athleticism.

Diabolical

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The series chronicling devious masterminds who use their wits and wiles to manipulate, seduce and try to get away with murder returns for Season 3.

This Is Us: “New York, New York, New York”

NBC, 9pm

The Pearsons visit New York City.

Wednesday, March 11

The Circle Brazil

Netflix

New Series!

Be yourself, or someone else? The players must choose while chasing a cash prize when the popular strategic competition show comes to Brazil.

Dirty Money

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The critically acclaimed investigative series returns for Season 2. It provides an up-close and personal view into untold stories of scandal, financial malfeasance and corruption in the world of business. This season offers a look inside Jared Kushner’s real estate empire, the Wells Fargo banking scandal and Malaysia’s 1MDB corruption case.

On My Block

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In Season 3 of the coming-of-age comedy series about four bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through a rough inner-city high school, the stakes get even higher for the group, who had thought their lives were about to return to what passes for normal.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

ESPN’s Wednesday NBA doubleheader has Thon Maker and the Detroit Pistons in Philadelphia to face Joel Embiid and the 76ers, followed by Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans in Sacramento for a battle with Bogdan Bogdanovic and the Kings.

NHL Hockey: San Jose at Chicago

NBCSN, 8pm Live

Erik Karlsson and the San Jose Sharks head to Chicago’s United Center for a Wednesday Night Hockey clash with Patrick Kane and the Blackhawks.

Star of the Month: Joe E. Brown

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Actor/comedian Joseph Evans Brown (better known as Joe E. Brown) continues to get the TCM spotlight on Wednesdays this month. You can enjoy more of Brown’s memorable smile and impeccable comic timing in tonight’s lineup of films that begins with Fireman, Save My Child (1932) and also includes Elmer, the Great (1933), Alibi Ike (1935), Local Boy Makes Good (1931) and more.

Dave: “Hypospadias”

FXX, 10pm

Ally (Taylor Misiak) tries to open Dave (Dave Burd) up to new sexual experiences but inadvertently exposes his deepest, darkest insecurities in the new episode “Hypospadias.”

Eating History

History, 10pm

New Series!

Two friends — vintage food expert Old Smokey and collector Josh Macuga — embark on a quest to uncover, unbox and eat the oldest, most nostalgic and most shocking foods to have survived history. Historical eats unsealed this season include a vintage box of Wheaties from 1947, Korean War rations, Star Wars C-3P0s cereal from 1984 and more.

Year of the Rabbit: “Sniper”

IFC, 10:30pm

In the new episode “Sniper,” a mystery marksman is claiming victims in London. Rabbit (Matt Berry) must protect the visiting prince of Bulgaria, all while dealing with the prince’s sister and an old flame who might be the murderer.

Thursday, March 12

Starring Reginald Denny

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Famed British character actor Reginald Denny (born Reginald Leigh Dugmore), is tonight’s TCM primetime focus, with a lineup of Denny-featured films beginning with Private Lives (1931) and continuing with Madam Satan (1930), Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House (1948) and more.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 8pm Live

TNT’s NBA doubleheader features an Eastern Conference clash with Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics on the road against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, followed by James Harden and the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles to face LeBron James and the Lakers in a clash of Western Conference contenders.

A Year in Music: “1991”

AXS TV, 8:30pm

Former MTV VJ Matt Pinfield visits the year 1991, when music fans celebrated Metallica and R.E.M.’s rise to the top of the charts, watched as U2 reinvented themselves once again, and mourned the passing of Queen superstar Freddie Mercury.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Ding Dong”

NBC, 8:30pm

As Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) deals with a personal loss, Jake (Andy Samberg) must decide whether to take Terry (Terry Crews) or Charles (Joe Lo Truglio) to an exclusive event.

Will & Grace: “The Favourite”

NBC, 9pm

Jack (Sean Hayes) helps Karen (Megan Mullally) sneak into the manse to retrieve her coveted ring, but they’re shocked to find it on the hand of Stan’s new girlfriend, Val (guest star Molly Shannon). While hosting Will’s (Eric McCormack) surrogate, Jenny (guest star Demi Lovato), for the weekend, Will and Grace (Debra Messing) find themselves turning into the old folks they swore they’d never become.

Indebted: “Everybody’s Talking About Doctor Uncle”

NBC, 9:30pm

Deb’s (Fran Drescher) big brother, Art, is coming to town, and a trickle-down of each family member pawning off favors onto each other ensues.

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion

History, 10pm

New Series!

The Florida Everglades are being decimated by an invasion of non-native Burmese pythons. With alligator season now over, Louisiana’s best hunters are stepping up to help: Swamp People favorites Troy Landry and son Chase, Bruce Mitchell and Zak Catchem team with professional snake hunter Bill Booth to dive deep into the underbelly of the Everglades in order to capture and remove the serpents.

Friday, March 13

Elite

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In the thriller’s third season, when another classmate is killed, a new investigation ensues. The students look toward their future, while the consequences of the past haunt them.

Lost Girls

Netflix

Original Film!

A mother’s quest to find her missing daughter uncovers a wave of unsolved murders in this drama based on a true story. Amy Ryan and Gabriel Byrne star.

Remembering Anne Frank: 75 Years After Her Death

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Anne Frank, the girl whose diary documenting her family’s years of hiding from the Nazis has made her one of the most discussed victims of the Holocaust, is remembered with two films 75 years after her death in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in spring 1945. TCM is airing The Diary of Anne Frank (1959), George Stevens’ film based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, followed by the 1995 British documentary film Anne Frank Remembered.

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail

Discovery Channel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

As another Klondike winter shuts down the Yukon, gold-mining prodigy Parker Schnabel is determined to expand his operation and dig year-round. Following his gut instinct and a few solid leads, Parker and his friends journey to the vast terrains of Australia, home to record-sized nuggets and the largest untapped gold reserves in the world. If Parker can find gold and stake a claim Down Under, it could revolutionize his business, turning a self-made Yukon miner into a global mining operation.

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector: “Open Warfare/Mano a Mano”

NBC, 8pm & 9pm

Season Finale!

Season 1 ends with a back-to-back two-part finale tonight. First, in “Open Warfare,” the Bone Collector’s (Brian F. O’Byrne) name and face are all over the news. Staying one step ahead of the team, he puts his ultimate revenge plan into action by targeting those closest to Lincoln (Russell Hornsby), including Amelia (Arielle Kebbel). Then, in “Mano a Mano,” Lincoln is forced to save his son, Camden (Jaidon Walls), by putting himself at risk and confronting the Bone Collector in a deadly face-off.

Portals to Hell

Travel Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman return for a second season of investigating historically haunted locations in the United States and confronting sinister stories of the supernatural. In tonight’s special two-hour premiere, they head to Paulding, Ohio, to investigate the Old Paulding Jail, an almost 150-year-old site rumored to be haunted by the spirits of former inmates, sheriffs and even the victim of a horrific, 60-year-old cold-case crime.

Saturday, March 14

X-Men Movie Marathon

IFC, beginning at 3:30pm

Enjoy a marathon of the first three films in the original X-Men film franchise, based on the Marvel Comics. Things start with the 2000 original, X-Men, followed by X2 (2003) and X-Men: The Last Stand (2006).

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Atlanta 250

FS1, 4pm Live

NASCAR Xfinity stars Daniel Hemric, Chase Briscoe, Josh Bilicki and others take on the 1.5-mile oval at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Atlanta 250 today on FS1.

Screenplay by William Goldman

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Two legendary films featuring Oscar-winning screenplays by brilliant screenwriter/novelist William Goldman air back-to-back on TCM tonight. First up is All the President’s Men (1976), which Goldman wrote based on the book by reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein about their investigation into the Watergate scandal (the famous “Follow the money” line was added by Goldman). Following that is Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969), the classic Western that was Goldman’s first original screenplay.

Say Yes to the Dress America

TLC, 8pm

Series Finale!

With an event this size, nothing could go wrong, right?! The entire season has been leading up to this epic, over-the-top group wedding — featuring a couple from every state. In the two-hour finale, 10 featured brides have already found their gowns, and now it’s time for the remaining 42 to say yes — all on the same mass shopping day. Then it’s off to Central Park for the wedding of a lifetime, officiated by bridal designer Randy Fenoli.

NBA Basketball: Golden State at Milwaukee

ABC, 8:30pm Live

Tonight’s NBA Saturday Primetime game takes place at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum, where Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors run the floor with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

Seasonal Wonderlands

BBC America, 9pm

New Series!

Actor Domhnall Gleeson narrates this three-part nature documentary series exploring regions with some of Earth’s most spectacular seasonal changes. The premiere episode visits New England, which is the stage for an incredible color change when the greens of summer give way to the golds of autumn.

Formula One: Rolex Australian Grand Prix

ESPN, 1:05am Live (late-night)

Lewis Hamilton’s quest for a seventh career drivers championship begins at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne’s Albert Park for F1’s 2020 season-opening race.