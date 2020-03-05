Channel Guide Magazine

'The Most Dangerous Animal of All': Is Gary L. Stewart's Father the Zodiac Killer?

At age 39, businessman Gary L. Stewart first met his biological mother. This meeting sparked Stewart’s exhaustive 10-year quest to find the identity of his father. After piecing together the puzzle of his past, Stewart came to the shocking conclusion that his father is the Zodiac Killer, the still-unidentified serial murderer who taunted and eluded Northern California authorities in the 1960s and ’70s.

Stewart’s 2014 book about his investigation and discovery is the basis of the four-part FX documentary miniseries The Most Dangerous Animal of All.

Executive producer Ross M. Dinerstein and EP/director Kief Davidson weren’t particularly interested in creating another investigative documentary about the Zodiac, but they found Stewart and his journey to be compelling subjects that warranted more scrutiny.

“The core part of this story for me is [Gary’s] journey, the trauma that [he’s] gone through,” Davidson says. “There’s a relatable story here I think for a lot of people. Could you imagine finding out that your biological father was not only a really, really bad person, but may have actually been an infamous serial killer?”

FX premieres all four parts of The Most Dangerous Animal of All on Friday, March 6, beginning at 8pm ET/PT, and it will be available to stream on FX on Hulu.

