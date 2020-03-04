Wednesday, March 4: ABC’s ‘Volcano Live! With Nik Wallenda’ Event

Dan Minor/Wallendas Inc.

All Times Eastern.

Wednesday, March 4

Volcano Live! With Nik Wallenda

ABC, 8pm Live

In this two-hour live special, high-wire daredevil Nik Wallenda embarks on another incredible feat, which may be his most dangerous yet — a daring 1,800-foot-long wire-walk over Nicaragua’s active Masaya Volcano. This marks the longest and highest crossing Wallenda has ever attempted. “I am pushing myself beyond my comfort zone,” he admits, “but I know that I am up to the challenge.”

Chicago Med: “Who Should Be the Judge”

NBC, 8pm

The escape of a convicted murderer hits close to home when several members of the team find themselves in danger. Drs. Charles (Oliver Platt) and Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) continue to clash over patient treatment plans. Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) and April (Yaya DaCosta) discover the truth about a patient’s scam. Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) finally receives some good news.

Chicago Fire: “The Tendency of a Drowning Victim”

NBC, 9pm

Boden (Eamonn Walker) is on edge after starting a new fad diet. Meanwhile, Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Severide (Taylor Kinney) disagree on a call, Brett’s (Kara Killmer) birth mother shares life-altering news and a familiar face has a proposition for Herrmann (David Eigenberg).

Nancy Drew: “The Terror of Horseshoe Bay”

The CW, 9pm

With time running out before Carson’s (Scott Wolf) evidentiary hearing, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) turns to supernatural sources in a last-ditch effort to find clues to exonerate her father.

Twenties

BET, 10pm

New Series!

Lena Waithe (The Chi) created and executive produces this comedy that centers around screenwriter Hattie (Jonica T. Gibbs) and her girlfriends Marie (Christina Elmore) and Nia (Gabrielle Graham) as they pursue their dreams and look for love while testing the limits of “diversity, equity and inclusion” in Los Angeles.

The Deed: Chicago

CNBC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Real estate mogul Sean Conlon is back for a second season of helping struggling property developers from the brink of financial ruin in exchange for a piece of the property and a share of the profits. This season, Conlon helps everyone from a high-end commercial designer more concerned with her brand than the budget, to an ambitious developer buried under a huge flip.

Tournament of Champions

Food Network, 10pm

New Series!

Sixteen of the greatest chefs in the world come together for the most intense culinary competition ever held — a single-elimination, sudden-death bracket tournament. The emotions will run high as the gladiators face off in head-to-head battles, and as the pressure mounts, shocking surprises unfold both inside and outside the arena.

Dave

FXX, 10pm

New Series!

Dave Burd — better known to the world as rapper/comedian Lil Dicky — stars as himself in this semiautobiographical comedy beginning with two episodes tonight. Dave is a neurotic man in his late 20s who has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. In the series premiere “The Gander,” Dave meets rapper GaTa (playing himself) for the first time and gets educated on the social dynamics of the rap world. In “Dave’s First,” Dave books his first ever live performance, but it’s in the worst setting imaginable.

Chicago P.D.: “Intimate Violence”

NBC, 10pm

An armed robbery case quickly turns into a homicide investigation. When one suspect’s background suggests domestic violence, Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) is forced to reckon with her childhood. Meanwhile, Voight (Jason Beghe) and Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) butt heads over Halstead’s righteous instinct.

Thursday, March 5

Castlevania

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The animated series based on the video game returns for Season 3, and Netflix has promised “more mystery, murder, mayhem and vampires than ever.”

TCM Remembers Kirk Douglas

TCM, beginning at 6am

Turner Classic Movies celebrates the life and career of Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas, who passed away Feb. 5 at age 103, with a 24-hour programming tribute featuring many of his legendary films. The day begins with Douglas’ film debut in The Strange Love of Martha Ivers (1946), and also includes Out of the Past (1947), Young Man With a Horn (1950), Lust for Life (1956), Paths of Glory (1957), Spartacus (1960) and more. Check the movie listings section for more details and times.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Trying”

NBC, 8:30pm

Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy (Melissa Fumero) work an uncrackable case while Holt (Andre Braugher) adjusts to a new beat and Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker) looks for the love of his life.

Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa

HGTV, 9pm

New Series!

Flip or Flop’s Tarek El Moussa mentors first-time flippers, helping them navigate costly mistakes as they race to get a renovated property on the market. Facing obstacles from unexpected construction delays and crumbling foundations to rotting roofs and dilapidated interiors, these flipping newcomers need Tarek’s invaluable expertise to transform their risky investments into big rewards.

Will & Grace: “Filthy Phil, Part II”

NBC, 9pm

Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) become convinced Karen (Megan Mullally) is in danger when her new boyfriend, Phil (guest star Joel McHale), takes her to a cabin in the woods. With the help of Karen’s assistant Friday (guest star Vanessa Bayer), Will and Grace race to save her. Meanwhile, Jack (Sean Hayes) makes up a story to a snobby reporter (guest star T.R. Knight) in order to keep his new bar relevant after its previous owner, Miss Coco Peru (guest star Clinton Leupp), steps down.

Save My Skin

TLC, 9pm

New Series!

TLC gave us a sneak peek of its latest series last month, but tonight marks the show’s move to its regular time slot. The series follows the heartfelt and humorous Dr. Emma Craythorne, a skin expert at a Harley Street clinic in London, as she treats patients suffering from unusual and extraordinary conditions including eczema and disfiguring keloids to massive lipomas and rhinophyma.

Indebted: “Everybody’s Talking About the Tooth Fairy”

NBC, 9:30pm

Dave (Adam Pally) and Rebecca (Abby Elliott) are worried that with grandparents living in the house, their kids are too spoiled. When Asher (Anders Garrett) loses his first tooth, Deb (Fran Drescher) and Stew (Steven Weber) interfere with the tooth fairy and prove Dave and Rebecca right. Meanwhile, Joanna (Jessy Hodges) lies to her new girlfriend about being a much more involved aunt than she actually is.

Vegas Chef Prizefight

Food Network, 10pm

New Series!

Who will be America’s next great chef? Host Anne Burrell welcomes eight rising stars in the culinary world to Las Vegas, where they compete in a series of brutal challenges in front of judges Scott Conant and Caesars Entertainment’s Eileen Moore. The chefs must perform at the highest skill level to have a chance at winning the ultimate prize: the job of head chef at a new restaurant at the Flamingo Resort and Casino.

Better Things

FX, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The adventures of single mom and working actor Sam Fox (Pamela Adlon) and her three daughters in Los Angeles continue with a two-episode Season 4 premiere. Sam picks up the girls from a trip in “Steady Rain.” In “She’s Fifty,” Sam embraces her state of being.

A Million Little Things: “change of plans”

ABC, 10pm

Eddie’s (David Giuntoli) sister comes to town and causes tension with the family, and Katherine (Grace Park) speaks her mind at work. Meanwhile, during a girls’ night out, Maggie (Allison Miller) convinces Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) to put herself out there.

Cake

FXX, 10pm

Season Premiere!

FXX’s Cake, the half-hour weekly showcase featuring both live-action and animated comedy programs, returns for Season 2 with back-to-back episodes tonight.

My Murder Story

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

New Series!

This series follows the intimate and life-changing journeys of motivated family members and dedicated detectives who have been left to pick up the scattered pieces that remain after the shock of a homicide. Their revelatory memories and thorough re-exploration of the crime take viewers deeper inside a world that is layered and unpredictable.

Friday, March 6

Spenser Confidential

Netflix

Original Film!

Mark Wahlberg stars in this action/comedy as Spenser, an ex-cop better known for making trouble than solving it. Spenser has just gotten out of prison and is leaving Boston for good, but first he gets roped into helping his old boxing coach and mentor, Henry (Alan Arkin), with a promising amateur named Hawk (Winston Duke). When two of Spenser’s former colleagues turn up murdered, he recruits his foulmouthed ex-girlfriend Cissy (Iliza Shlesinger) and Hawk to help him bring the culprits to justice.

The Most Dangerous Animal of All

FX, 8pm

New Miniseries!

Based on The New York Times bestselling book of the same name, The Most Dangerous Animal of All is a four-part documentary series that explores one man’s search for the father who abandoned him, only to uncover the worst: He believes his father is the Zodiac Killer, one of the most infamous serial killers in American history. All four parts premiere tonight on FX.

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector: “Original Sin”

NBC, 8pm

When a politician’s teenage daughter is kidnapped for ransom, Lincoln (Russell Hornsby), Amelia (Arielle Kebbel) and the team race against time to rescue her before the unthinkable happens. Meanwhile, the team makes a startling discovery — the Bone Collector’s (Brian F. O’Byrne) true identity.

Beach Party

TCM, beginning at 8pm

You may not be heading off on spring break this month, but you can still hit the seashore with this evening of classic Annette Funicello and Frankie Avalon “beach” films. The evening starts off with the pair’s first teaming, 1963’s Beach Party, and also includes Muscle Beach Party (1964) and Beach Blanket Bingo (1965).

The Trade

Showtime, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The docuseries returns for a second season, this time spotlighting human smuggling and trafficking and following Central American migrants trying to get to the United States.

Saturday, March 7

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Xfinity Series 200

FS1, 4pm Live

Daniel Hemric, Chase Briscoe, Josh Bilicki and other young drivers compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series 200 today at Phoenix Raceway.

My Nightmare Landlord

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Lydia (Caroline Harris) moves into a new apartment after breaking up with her long-term boyfriend, finding herself more and more isolated as her apartment manager becomes obsessed with her.

NBA Basketball: Philadelphia at Golden State

ABC, 8:30pm Live

Joel Embiid’s Philadelphia 76ers are in San Francisco for an NBA Saturday Primetime matchup against Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors.

Seven Worlds, One Planet: “The Making of Seven Worlds, One Planet”

BBC America, 9pm

This special episode goes behind the scenes to reveal the many challenges the filmmakers faced in the making of Seven Worlds, One Planet.

Critter Fixers: Country Vets

Nat Geo Wild, 10pm

New Series!

Dr. Hodges and Dr. Ferguson are two lifelong friends who own and operate Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital about 100 miles south of Atlanta. Together with their loving staff, these physicians bring real heart, soul and a lot of humor to their treatment and care of more than 20,000 patients a year.

Saturday Night Live: “Daniel Craig/The Weeknd”

NBC, 11:30pm Live

Daniel Craig, who returns as James Bond in the April 10 theatrical release No Time to Die, is also back for his second stint as SNL host tonight. He is joined by recording artist the Weeknd, making his third appearance as musical guest.

Sunday, March 8

James Stewart Double Feature

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Two James Stewart-led Westerns are featured in TCM’s primetime lineup tonight. Up first is 1966’s The Rare Breed, a comedy-drama in which Stewart portrays a wrangler hired to transport a valuable bull to a ranch. Maureen O’Hara and Brian Keith also star. The second feature on the bill is The Far Country (1954), in which Stewart portrays an adventurer who clashes with a crooked sheriff while driving a herd of cattle into the Yukon. Ruth Roman and Walter Brennan costar.

Family Karma

Bravo, 9pm

New Series!

This new docuseries gives viewers a never-before-seen look inside the intriguing lives of seven young Indian American friends. Growing up in traditional, multigenerational households, the group is bonded by their strong cultural ties and vibrant Miami social lives. While their parents and grandparents instill cherished customs, these adult children are drifting more toward the “American way,” and the two worlds collide in the most unexpected ways.

Race for the White House: “Wilson v. Roosevelt v. Taft”

CNN, 9pm

The 1912 presidential race is an election featuring four remarkable candidates — former Republican President Theodore Roosevelt, his anointed heir President William Howard Taft, scholarly and religious Democrat Woodrow Wilson, and socialist firebrand Eugene Debs.

Worst Cooks in America

Food Network, 9pm

Season Finale!

The remaining kitchen disasters turned culinary masters must prove they’ve learned their lessons from chef Anne Burrell and Food Network’s Alton Brown. Only one will walk away with the $25,000 grand prize.

What’s Eating America: “A Seat at the Table”

MSNBC, 9pm

To explore why many Americans are excluded from the ballot box, Andrew Zimmern embarks on a journey through Southern battleground states. To find answers, he shares meals with voting rights activists, meets with reformed felons fighting to have their rights restored and questions the politicians behind voting registration bills.

The Outsider

HBO, 9pm

Series Finale!

Tonight’s episode wraps this 10-part, eerie series based on Stephen King’s bestselling novel.

Collector’s Call: “Meet Al Sorenson”

MeTV, 9:30pm

Al Sorenson is a teacher who also has a second career as a professional artist, specializing in sketches of legendary sports figures that he sells at trade shows throughout the country. Al’s passion as a collector is celebrity-autographed memorabilia, including an autographed sketch he produced of Michael Jordan. His collection also includes a 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey jersey signed by the entire Miracle on Ice team and a 1975 Happy Days script signed by Henry Winkler. Scott Ibarra is a sports memorabilia dealer and collector himself who, like Al, is a huge Chicago Cubs fan. The trade item that Scott has brought to Al just happens to represent one of their favorite team’s greatest moments.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Failure”

NBC, 9pm

After hearing her first duet, Zoey (Jane Levy) gets a little too involved in her brother’s marriage. Leif (Michael Thomas Grant) receives negative feedback at work. Maggie (Mary Steenburgen) is offered an enticing work opportunity.

Good Girls: “The Eye in Survivor”

NBC, 10pm

Beth (Christina Hendricks) takes a gamble in order to strike a new business deal, but it has consequences that put the women in an unwelcome position. Meanwhile, Ruby (Retta) worries that her lifestyle is rubbing off on her family, and Annie (Mae Whitman) realizes she may have a very inappropriate crush on someone.

The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty: “Love or Duty?”

CNN, 10pm

Prince Charles is next in line to succeed his mother, Queen Elizabeth, and is under great pressure to marry and produce an heir for the Windsor dynasty.

Rob Riggle: Global Investigator

Discovery Channel, 10pm

New Series!

Actor, comedian and retired Marine Rob Riggle takes on a new mission in this series — to travel the globe and unearth some of the world’s greatest legends and mysteries. Riggle will team with experts and scholars who help him use history, archaeology, science and more to uncover the truth behind the Holy Grail, the lost city of Atlantis, hidden pirate treasure and more.

Dare Me

USA Network, 10pm

Season Finale!

Season 1 of the drama based on Megan Abbott’s novel and set amid the cutthroat world of competitive high school cheerleading comes to a close tonight. Willa Fitzgerald, Herizen Guardiola and Marlo Kelly star.

Ride With Norman Reedus

AMC, 12am (late night)

Season Premiere!

The Walking Dead star and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus is back for a new season of road adventures. The six-episode fourth season features a Dixon brothers’ reunion with Reedus journeying through Alabama and Georgia with his former Dead costar, Michael Rooker. Reedus will also be riding through Kentucky, and expanding his international travels with rides in Japan, Costa Rica and Uruguay. Guest riders include Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us), Ryan Hurst (The Walking Dead), Clifton Collins Jr. (Westworld), Dom Rocket and Becky Goebel.

Monday, March 9

All American

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

9-1-1: Lone Star

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

Season 1 of the 9-1-1 spinoff starring Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler as first responders in Austin, Texas, concludes tonight.

Cosmos: Possible Worlds

National Geographic, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The long-awaited follow-up to 2014’s Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey premieres tonight with the episodes “Ladders to the Stars” and “The Fleeting Grace of the Habitable Zone.” Presenter and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson says that Cosmos: Possible Worlds “explores the interwoven tapestry that is life on Earth and calls on us to remember this truth as we collectively build the future of civilization.”

The Voice: “The Blind Auditions, Part 4”

NBC, 8pm

Superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton all vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon as the Blind Auditions continue.

TCM Spotlight: Life at Sea — Disasters at Sea

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

TCM’s Monday salute to movies dealing with various ocean-related themes starts today and will continue over the following three Mondays. Today’s primetime focus is on films about sea disasters, beginning with The Poseidon Adventure (1972) and also including The Sea Wolf (1941), The Last Voyage (1960), A Night to Remember (1958) and The Wreck of the Mary Deare (1959).

Better Call Saul: “Namaste”

AMC, 9pm

In tonight’s new episode we get some more clarity on Jimmy’s (Bob Odenkirk) transition to Saul as he doubles down on “Saul Goodman,” while a deeply conflicted Kim (Rhea Seehorn) brings him an interesting proposition. Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) makes a sacrifice in order to play the long game, and Mike (Jonathan Banks) attempts to smooth things over with his family.

Black Lightning

The CW, 9pm

Season Finale!

Spring Baking Championship

Food Network, 9pm

Season Premiere!

A new batch of 11 talented bakers compete to create delectable and delightful springtime desserts in the hope of earning praise from judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Lorraine Pascale. The bakers’ skills and techniques must measure up in themed challenges celebrating spring, from starry nights, playful puppies and flower crowns to margaritas for Mom, crafty yard sales and parties for prom. Only one baker will rise to the top to take home the grand prize of $25,000 and the title of Spring Baking Champion.

Twisted Love: “Hell to Pay”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

When Holly Harvey’s mom goes to prison, Holly goes to stay with her religious grandparents, Carl and Sarah. Around this time, Holly and a girl named Sandy Ketchum meet and fall in love with each other. When Holly’s grandmother finds out, she decides to do whatever it takes to keep the girls apart, and her efforts end with a ghastly double murder.

Breeders: “No Accident”

FX, 10pm

In the new episode “No Accident,” Paul (Martin Freeman) begins to wonder if he’s the cause of his accident-prone son’s (George Wakeman) frequent injuries.

Stranger Among Us: “Blood on the Court”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Season Finale!

Basketball star Patrick Dennehy seems destined for the NBA, until he suddenly vanishes without a trace in the summer of 2003. Investigators from multiple law enforcement agencies join forces to discover a heartbreaking series of scandals, betrayals, threats and coverups that all point to the most unlikely of suspects, culminating in a dramatic pursuit no one would have predicted.

Manifest: “Airplane Bottles”

NBC, 10pm

As a storm rages outside the Stone home and anxieties boil over inside, Olive (Luna Blaise) frantically searches for meaning in a centuries-old text. Meanwhile, Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) faces unexpected scrutiny at work, and Zeke (Matt Long) comes to Saanvi’s (Parveen Kaur) aid when her lab research takes a dangerous turn.

Dispatches From Elsewhere: “Janice”

AMC, 10:05pm

While searching for Fredwynn (André Benjamin) at the shareholders’ meeting, the gang has their first encounter with Octavio. Janice (Sally Field) explores her past. “Hopefully in life, we’re all sort of taking these journeys without knowing that we are,” Field shares. “[Although] not quite as fanciful as this is, because this is very fanciful. But certainly, that’s why I wanted to do the show. It’s this treasure hunt they get caught up in and it becomes about their whole lives, really, and they find out who they are within that.”

Tuesday, March 10

The Karate Kid

AMC, 3pm

Catch a Classic!

John G. Avildsen (Rocky) directed this culturally influential contemporary classic about a teenager (Ralph Macchio) in a new town who is taught karate by his apartment building’s handyman (Oscar nominee Pat Morita) in order to defend himself against his bullies and compete in a tournament. Elisabeth Shue, Martin Kove and William Zabka also star.

The Flash: “Death of the Speed Force”

The CW, 8pm

Kid Flash (guest star Keiynan Lonsdale) returns to Central City with a Zen attitude and new tricks up his sleeve. While thrilled to see his family again, Wally confides to Barry (Grant Gustin) that he returned because he thinks there is something wrong with the Speed Force. Meanwhile, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) returns from his fact-finding mission across Earth-Prime.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 8pm Live

Kristaps Porzingis and the Dallas Mavericks are in San Antonio to face LaMarcus Aldridge and the Spurs. In TNT’s second game, Kawhi Leonard and the L.A. Clippers are in the Bay Area to battle Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors.

Women of Troy

HBO, 9pm

This documentary explores how the USC Trojans women’s basketball teams of the 1980s, led by star Cheryl Miller, changed the women’s game forever with their up-tempo style and superior athleticism.

Diabolical

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The series chronicling devious masterminds who use their wits and wiles to manipulate, seduce and try to get away with murder returns for Season 3.

This Is Us: “New York, New York, New York”

NBC, 9pm

The Pearsons visit New York City.

Wednesday, March 11

The Circle Brazil

Netflix

New Series!

Be yourself, or someone else? The players must choose while chasing a cash prize when the popular strategic competition show comes to Brazil.

Dirty Money

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The critically acclaimed investigative series returns for Season 2. It provides an up-close and personal view into untold stories of scandal, financial malfeasance and corruption in the world of business. This season offers a look inside Jared Kushner’s real estate empire, the Wells Fargo banking scandal and Malaysia’s 1MDB corruption case.

On My Block

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In Season 3 of the coming-of-age comedy series about four bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through a rough inner-city high school, the stakes get even higher for the group, who had thought their lives were about to return to what passes for normal.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

ESPN’s Wednesday NBA doubleheader has Thon Maker and the Detroit Pistons in Philadelphia to face Joel Embiid and the 76ers, followed by Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans in Sacramento for a battle with Bogdan Bogdanovic and the Kings.

NHL Hockey: San Jose at Chicago

NBCSN, 8pm Live

Erik Karlsson and the San Jose Sharks head to Chicago’s United Center for a Wednesday Night Hockey clash with Patrick Kane and the Blackhawks.

Star of the Month: Joe E. Brown

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Actor/comedian Joseph Evans Brown (better known as Joe E. Brown) continues to get the TCM spotlight on Wednesdays this month. You can enjoy more of Brown’s memorable smile and impeccable comic timing in tonight’s lineup of films that begins with Fireman, Save My Child (1932) and also includes Elmer, the Great (1933), Alibi Ike (1935), Local Boy Makes Good (1931) and more.

Dave: “Hypospadias”

FXX, 10pm

Ally (Taylor Misiak) tries to open Dave (Dave Burd) up to new sexual experiences but inadvertently exposes his deepest, darkest insecurities in the new episode “Hypospadias.”

Eating History

History, 10pm

New Series!

Two friends — vintage food expert Old Smokey and collector Josh Macuga — embark on a quest to uncover, unbox and eat the oldest, most nostalgic and most shocking foods to have survived history. Historical eats unsealed this season include a vintage box of Wheaties from 1947, Korean War rations, Star Wars C-3P0s cereal from 1984 and more.

Year of the Rabbit: “Sniper”

IFC, 10:30pm

In the new episode “Sniper,” a mystery marksman is claiming victims in London. Rabbit (Matt Berry) must protect the visiting prince of Bulgaria, all while dealing with the prince’s sister and an old flame who might be the murderer.