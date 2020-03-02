© 2019 Focus Features LLC and Storyteller Distribution Co., LLC Phtot Credit: Mary Cybulski

On Demand and DVD New Releases: March 2-8

Queen & Slim A couple’s first date goes horribly wrong when a police officer pulls them over. The stop results in unintended consequences and changes lives forever. Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith, Bokeem Woodbine (R, 2:12) 3/3

Dark Waters (pictured above) A corporate defense attorney uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths to one of the world’s largest chemical companies. He soon finds his life and his family’s lives threatened as he tries to expose the truth. Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins (PG-13, 2:06) 3/3



Cabaret Maxime When his neighborhood starts to become gentrified, a cabaret owner struggles to keep his club afloat. He has to take a stand against the powers that be to protect his family and livelihood, by any means necessary. Michael Imperioli, Ana Padrao (TV-MA,1:35) 3/3



The Jesus Rolls This spinoff from The Big Lebowski is also a remake of French film Going Places and follows a trio of sexually depraved misfits. John Turturro, Bobby Cannavale, Audrey Tatou. (R, 1:25) 3/6

Availability dates, titles and schedule subject to change and may vary by system. Check with your cable provider for ordering information. HD and 3D not available in all systems.

Coming Soon:

3/10 Spies in Disguise, Bombshell, Uncut Gems, Charlie’s Angels