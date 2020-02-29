Saturday, Feb. 29: ‘Seven Worlds, One Planet’ Finale Explores Africa

Alex Board/BBC America/BBC Studios

All Times Eastern.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Seven Worlds, One Planet: “Africa”

BBC America, 9pm

Series Finale!

“Africa,” the final chapter in this visually stunning nature series, finds host David Attenborough in Kenya, where he goes looking for the last two known northern white rhinos on Earth. This being the continent that usually inspires some of the greatest wildlife productions in the world, however, the hour also includes segments revealing how chimpanzees have learned to make and use tools and cheetahs are able to hunt prey twice their size.

College Basketball

CBS, FOX & FS1, beginning at 12pm Live

College basketball closes out February with Providence at Villanova (FOX), Kansas at Kansas State (CBS), Seton Hall at Marquette (FOX), Auburn at Kentucky (CBS) and DePaul at Butler (FS1).

XFL Football

ABC & FOX, beginning at 2pm Live

The L.A. Wildcats are at the N.Y. Guardians (ABC) and the Seattle Dragons are in St. Louis for a clash with the BattleHawks (FOX) in Saturday’s XFL Week 4 doubleheader.

Democracy 2020: South Carolina Primary

FOX News Channel, 7pm Live

FOX News Channel provides live coverage of South Carolina’s primary results on Saturday, as chief political anchor and Special Report’s Bret Baier will host the two-hour special Democracy 2020: South Carolina Primary. Throughout the evening, anchors Bill Hemmer and Shannon Bream will also contribute to coverage with voter analysis of the results. FOX News Channel’s all-star political panel will join coverage from New York, featuring The Five cohosts Dana Perino and Juan Williams, along with contributor Charlie Hurt. Additionally, contributors Katie Pavlich and Marie Harf will help break down the evening’s developments.

Dying to Be You

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When Lily Anderson was in fourth grade, her class was given pen pals — she received Molly Cumberland, who lives on a farm in Nebraska. The girls continued to write, even through college, always promising to visit one another. Molly finally makes good on that promise when she shows up at Lily’s door for her 25th birthday party. Lily is thrilled until it becomes clear that Molly has no intention of leaving and wants Lily’s life. Stars Natalie Dreyfuss and Elise Gatien.

NBA Basketball: Houston at Boston

ABC, beginning at 8:30pm Live

James Harden and the Houston Rockets launch into New England for a battle with Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics.

MLS Soccer: Atlanta United FC at Nashville SC

FOX, 8:30pm Live

It’s opening day of the 2020 Major League Soccer season, and it’s also the inaugural game for the new Nashville FC franchise, which hosts Atlanta United FC at Nissan Stadium tonight on FOX.

The UnXplained

History, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The William Shatner-hosted series that explores the world’s most fascinating, strange and inexplicable mysteries returns with Season 2.

Fire Fight Australia

FOX, 11pm

FOX will air special coverage of the star-studded benefit concert Fire Fight Australia, which took place Feb. 16 in Sydney’s ANZ Stadium, to benefit key organizations providing vital short, medium and long-term rescue, recover and rehabilitation assistance in Australia’s fire-affected areas. Both internationally renowned and local musicians will unite to share one stage during the country’s time of need. Musical performances scheduled to appear include global rock legends Queen + Adam Lambert, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriters Michael Bublé and k.d. lang, 5 Seconds of Summer and more. FOX’s special coverage of the concert will be hosted by Grammy Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Olivia Newton-John. All proceeds generated by the FOX special will go directly to support The Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal (FRRR), an organization working on the ground with Australian rural communities affected by disaster, supporting them to rebuild. Donations can be made by visiting FireFightAustralia.org.

Saturday Night Live: “John Mulaney/David Byrne”

NBC, 11:30pm Live

Former SNL writer John Mulaney (Netflix’s John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch) returns to host the show for his third time. David Byrne (David Byrne’s American Utopia on Broadway) also returns, making his second appearance as musical guest.

Sunday, March 1

His Fatal Fixation

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

After surviving a violent attack at the hands of a jealous stalker, flawless beauty Lily Abrams (Sarah Fisher) moves to a new city looking for a fresh start. Physically scarred and struggling to cope with dark trauma from her past, Lily is haunted by visions of her stalker at every turn, and is at risk of unraveling, and losing her job and the new life she has built for herself.

Little Big Shots

NBC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Executive producer Melissa McCarthy takes over as the host in what is described as a “completely reimagined new season” of the series that highlights the stories of talented, inspiring and hilarious kids from around the globe. A repeat of the first episode, which had a special preview in February, precedes this premiere.

Race for the White House: “LBJ v. Goldwater”

CNN, 9pm

The 1964 presidential race was held in a country still reeling from the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and pitted incumbent Democratic President Lyndon B. Johnson against archconservative Republican Barry Goldwater.

What’s Eating America: “A Chef’s Story”

MSNBC, 9pm

Host Andrew Zimmern, a former addict who is now almost 30 years sober, reveals how he found his way from homelessness to recovery through food and cooking. He also focuses on the growing problem of alcohol and addiction in the restaurant business and how cooking can offer a path forward to those in recovery.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Neighbor”

NBC, 9pm

Zoey (Jane Levy) is forced to address her own faith and why she was given these powers as she attempts to help Mo (Alex Newell) feel comfortable expressing his true self. Meanwhile, David (Andrew Leeds) creates a “big moment” for Mitch (Peter Gallagher).

The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty: “The Young Queen”

CNN, 10pm

As the young Elizabeth II takes her first steps as queen, she is torn between old tradition and those, like her husband, who want to modernize the monarchy.

The Rookie: “Now and Then”

ABC, 10pm

Lucy (Melissa O’Neil) returns to duty after her abduction and Harper (Mekia Cox) steps in to help her through her first day back on patrol. Meanwhile, Nolan (Nathan Fillion) takes his son’s fiancée, Abigail (guest star Madeleine Coghlan), on a ride-along after she shows interest in becoming a police officer.

Good Girls: “Egg Roll”

NBC, 10pm

A desperate Beth (Christina Hendricks) does everything she can to stay alive while dealing with the unexpected challenges of being a boss, and she finds help in the least likely of places. Dean (Matthew Lillard) suffers the ramifications of doing things differently at work. Meanwhile, Ruby (Retta) and Stan (Reno Wilson) figure out how to make her new business venture work for them.

Bar Rescue

Paramount Network, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Bar Rescue is back for Season 7, beginning with the premiere episode “Sactown Going Down.”

Jon Taffer and special guest T-Pain travel to historic Old Town Sacramento to help a bar owner haunted by the ghosts of his past.

Dispatches From Elsewhere

AMC, 10:05pm

New Series!

How I Met Your Mother’s Jason Segel writes, directs and stars in this unusual drama that follows a diverse foursome brought together by chance — or perhaps design — as they embark on a journey of self-discovery that opens their eyes to a world of possibility and magic. The two-night premiere continues on Monday.

FOX Nation Presents: The Unauthorized History of Socialism

FOX News Channel, 10pm

FOX News Channel’s Bret Baier, chief political anchor and anchor of Special Report, hosts this one-hour special special based on his six-part FOX Nation series The Unauthorized History of Socialism. The series takes viewers through the history of humanity’s most ambitious attempt to replace religion with a doctrine grounded in science. The full six-part series is available now on the on-demand streaming service FOX Nation.

Monday, March 2

The Voice: “The Blind Auditions, Part 3”

NBC, 8pm

Superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton all vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon as the Blind Auditions continue.

Epic Warrior Women: Vikings

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

This documentary reveals new archaeological findings from Sweden that uncover a startling twist to history and challenge centuries of presumptions about gender roles in the Viking age — the discovery of Viking warrior women. The special explores the story of a 1,000-year-old Viking grave, whose inhabitant has remained a mystery for over 100 years since it was found, until a team of geneticists proved that the warrior’s remains were female. With this groundbreaking discovery, this Viking woman joins the ranks of Joan of Arc, Queen Boudicca and the legend of Hua Mulan as famed and admired female warriors in history.

All American: “Stakes Is High”

The CW, 8pm

Spencer (Daniel Ezra) goes around Billy (Taye Diggs) to get what he wants. Olivia (Samantha Logan) and Asher (Cody Christian) are both guilt-ridden for different reasons when it comes to Billy and the position he now finds himself in. Layla (Greta Onieogou) continues to help Coop (Bre-Z) with her music.

Better Call Saul: “The Guy for This”

AMC, 9pm

Season 5’s third episode finds Jimmy’s (Bob Odenkirk) business heading into uncharted territory, and Kim’s (Rhea Seehorn) confidence is tested when she’s faced with a legal problem that only she can solve. Nacho (Michael Mando) navigates increased pressure from Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), while Mike (Jonathan Banks) continues to spiral.

Twisted Love: “Crippling Desire”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Andrew and Ruth Ann Madden have been married for 23 years when Andrew’s health begins failing. The couple brings in a home healthcare worker, Karen Clowers, to help. Not long after that, rumors begin to spread about the true nature of Andrew and Karen’s relationship — especially when it ends in tragedy.

Brain Games: “Tiffany Haddish: Movie Magic”

National Geographic, 9pm

Season Finale!

Actress Tiffany Haddish and director Jordan Peele join Keegan-Michael Key to play games that show how Hollywood pros manipulate our brains to make us feel genuine emotion while watching movies. Challenges and demos include taking a closer look at some of the bizarre tactics used to create sound effects in movies, identifying a performer in disguise and illuminating how filmmakers manipulate our brains with editing.

Kids Baking Championship

Food Network, 10pm

Season Finale!

It all comes down to this. After 10 weeks of wild challenges, the remaining young bakers will face hosts and judges Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman and find out who will be crowned the winner.

Breeders

FX, 10pm

New Series!

Set in London, FX’s new 10-episode comedy Breeders tackles the toils of parenting in a realistic and relatable way seldom seen on TV. Martin Freeman (Sherlock) and Daisy Haggard (Episodes) lead the cast as Paul and Ally, parents of young Luke (George Wakeman) and Ava (Jayda Eyles). Together, Paul and Ally juggle their careers, finances and relationship, all while raising their kids and dealing with their own aging parents. In the premiere episode, “No Sleep,” Paul spends the night fighting his own anger and his children’s inability to fall asleep. Then in “No Places,” the surprise arrival of Ally’s estranged father (Michael McKean) causes Paul and Ally to examine their hopes and dreams for their kids.

Manifest: “Carry On”

NBC, 10pm

In the wake of a devastating tragedy, Ben (Josh Dallas) tries to connect with a despondent Olive (Luna Blaise). Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) questions Jared’s (J.R. Ramirez) loyalties, and Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) shares a medical breakthrough that could change the course of all their lives.

Dispatches From Elsewhere: “Simone”

AMC, 10:15pm

The series moves to Mondays tonight with Episode 2. Series creator and star Jason Segel told us that he wanted each episode to be from the point of view — stylistically — of the character. Tonight’s episode focuses on Simone, played brilliantly by newcomer Eve Lindley.

Tuesday, March 3

The Flash: “Death of the Speed Force”

The CW, 8pm

Kid Flash (guest star Keiynan Lonsdale) returns to Central City with a Zen attitude and new tricks up his sleeve. While thrilled to see his family again, Wally confides to Barry (Grant Gustin) that he returned because he thinks there is something wrong with the Speed Force. Meanwhile, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) returns from his fact-finding mission across Earth-Prime.

Empire

FOX, 9pm

New Episodes!

Empire returns for the series’ final 10 episodes beginning tonight. Find out what happens to Lucious (Terrence Howard), Cookie (Taraji P. Henson), Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray), Andre (Trai Byers) and others as the Lyon family saga comes to an end.

Murder Comes Home: “He Made Me Do It”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Season Finale!

Lila Warwick’s home is everything a grandmother’s house should be — loving, warm and always open. But an unspeakable betrayal turns her once-inviting home into a nightmare, and the answer to this mystery is more shocking than anyone could have imagined. Did an unsuspecting Lila open her doors to a monster?

Master Distiller

Discovery Channel, 10pm

New Series!

Mark, Digger and Tim of Discovery’s Moonshiners (a new episode of which airs right before this series premiere) judge this competition that pits America’s top legal and outlaw distillers against one another in the ultimate booze-making battle. Three competitors will face off each week in a series of challenges focused on making a specific type of spirit. The champion of each episode will receive a limited release of their winning recipe through Sugarlands Distilling Co.

Reasonable Doubt

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Retired homicide detective Chris Anderson and criminal defense attorney Fatima Silva are back for a third season of this series that profiles the gut-wrenching process of re-exploring murder cases where the people convicted of the crime maintain their innocence.

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages: “Music Festival”

TBS, 10:30pm

In another comedic look back at medieval times, Prince Chauncley (Daniel Radcliffe) deals with a temperamental rock star (guest star Fred Armisen).

Wednesday, March 4

Volcano Live! With Nik Wallenda

ABC, 8pm Live

In this two-hour live special, high-wire daredevil Nik Wallenda embarks on another incredible feat, which may be his most dangerous yet — a daring 1,800-foot-long wire-walk over Nicaragua’s active Masaya Volcano. This marks the longest and highest crossing Wallenda has ever attempted. “I am pushing myself beyond my comfort zone,” he admits, “but I know that I am up to the challenge.”

Chicago Med: “Who Should Be the Judge”

NBC, 8pm

The escape of a convicted murderer hits close to home when several members of the team find themselves in danger. Drs. Charles (Oliver Platt) and Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) continue to clash over patient treatment plans. Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) and April (Yaya DaCosta) discover the truth about a patient’s scam. Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) finally receives some good news.

Chicago Fire: “The Tendency of a Drowning Victim”

NBC, 9pm

Boden (Eamonn Walker) is on edge after starting a new fad diet. Meanwhile, Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Severide (Taylor Kinney) disagree on a call, Brett’s (Kara Killmer) birth mother shares life-altering news and a familiar face has a proposition for Herrmann (David Eigenberg).

Nancy Drew: “The Terror of Horseshoe Bay”

The CW, 9pm

With time running out before Carson’s (Scott Wolf) evidentiary hearing, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) turns to supernatural sources in a last-ditch effort to find clues to exonerate her father.

Twenties

BET, 10pm

New Series!

Lena Waithe (The Chi) created and executive produces this comedy that centers around screenwriter Hattie (Jonica T. Gibbs) and her girlfriends Marie (Christina Elmore) and Nia (Gabrielle Graham) as they pursue their dreams and look for love while testing the limits of “diversity, equity and inclusion” in Los Angeles.

The Deed: Chicago

CNBC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Real estate mogul Sean Conlon is back for a second season of helping struggling property developers from the brink of financial ruin in exchange for a piece of the property and a share of the profits. This season, Conlon helps everyone from a high-end commercial designer more concerned with her brand than the budget, to an ambitious developer buried under a huge flip.

Tournament of Champions

Food Network, 10pm

New Series!

Sixteen of the greatest chefs in the world come together for the most intense culinary competition ever held — a single-elimination, sudden-death bracket tournament. The emotions will run high as the gladiators face off in head-to-head battles, and as the pressure mounts, shocking surprises unfold both inside and outside the arena.

Dave

FXX, 10pm

New Series!

Dave Burd — better known to the world as rapper/comedian Lil Dicky — stars as himself in this semiautobiographical comedy beginning with two episodes tonight. Dave is a neurotic man in his late 20s who has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. In the series premiere “The Gander,” Dave meets rapper GaTa (playing himself) for the first time and gets educated on the social dynamics of the rap world. In “Dave’s First,” Dave books his first ever live performance, but it’s in the worst setting imaginable.

Chicago P.D.: “Intimate Violence”

NBC, 10pm

An armed robbery case quickly turns into a homicide investigation. When one suspect’s background suggests domestic violence, Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) is forced to reckon with her childhood. Meanwhile, Voight (Jason Beghe) and Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) butt heads over Halstead’s righteous instinct.

Thursday, March 5

Castlevania

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The animated series based on the video game returns for Season 3, and Netflix has promised “more mystery, murder, mayhem and vampires than ever.”

TCM Remembers Kirk Douglas

TCM, beginning at 6am

Turner Classic Movies celebrates the life and career of Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas, who passed away Feb. 5 at age 103, with a 24-hour programming tribute featuring many of his legendary films. The day begins with Douglas’ film debut in The Strange Love of Martha Ivers (1946), and also includes Out of the Past (1947), Young Man With a Horn (1950), Lust for Life (1956), Paths of Glory (1957), Spartacus (1960) and more. Check the movie listings section for more details and times.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Trying”

NBC, 8:30pm

Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy (Melissa Fumero) work an uncrackable case while Holt (Andre Braugher) adjusts to a new beat and Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker) looks for the love of his life.

Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa

HGTV, 9pm

New Series!

Flip or Flop’s Tarek El Moussa mentors first-time flippers, helping them navigate costly mistakes as they race to get a renovated property on the market. Facing obstacles from unexpected construction delays and crumbling foundations to rotting roofs and dilapidated interiors, these flipping newcomers need Tarek’s invaluable expertise to transform their risky investments into big rewards.

Will & Grace: “Filthy Phil, Part II”

NBC, 9pm

Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) become convinced Karen (Megan Mullally) is in danger when her new boyfriend, Phil (guest star Joel McHale), takes her to a cabin in the woods. With the help of Karen’s assistant Friday (guest star Vanessa Bayer), Will and Grace race to save her. Meanwhile, Jack (Sean Hayes) makes up a story to a snobby reporter (guest star T.R. Knight) in order to keep his new bar relevant after its previous owner, Miss Coco Peru (guest star Clinton Leupp), steps down.

Save My Skin

TLC, 9pm

New Series!

TLC gave us a sneak peek of its latest series last month, but tonight marks the show’s move to its regular time slot. The series follows the heartfelt and humorous Dr. Emma Craythorne, a skin expert at a Harley Street clinic in London, as she treats patients suffering from unusual and extraordinary conditions including eczema and disfiguring keloids to massive lipomas and rhinophyma.

Indebted: “Everybody’s Talking About the Tooth Fairy”

NBC, 9:30pm

Dave (Adam Pally) and Rebecca (Abby Elliott) are worried that with grandparents living in the house, their kids are too spoiled. When Asher (Anders Garrett) loses his first tooth, Deb (Fran Drescher) and Stew (Steven Weber) interfere with the tooth fairy and prove Dave and Rebecca right. Meanwhile, Joanna (Jessy Hodges) lies to her new girlfriend about being a much more involved aunt than she actually is.

Vegas Chef Prizefight

Food Network, 10pm

New Series!

Who will be America’s next great chef? Host Anne Burrell welcomes eight rising stars in the culinary world to Las Vegas, where they compete in a series of brutal challenges in front of judges Scott Conant and Caesars Entertainment’s Eileen Moore. The chefs must perform at the highest skill level to have a chance at winning the ultimate prize: the job of head chef at a new restaurant at the Flamingo Resort and Casino.

Better Things

FX, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The adventures of single mom and working actor Sam Fox (Pamela Adlon) and her three daughters in Los Angeles continue with a two-episode Season 4 premiere. Sam picks up the girls from a trip in “Steady Rain.” In “She’s Fifty,” Sam embraces her state of being.

A Million Little Things: “change of plans”

ABC, 10pm

Eddie’s (David Giuntoli) sister comes to town and causes tension with the family, and Katherine (Grace Park) speaks her mind at work. Meanwhile, during a girls’ night out, Maggie (Allison Miller) convinces Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) to put herself out there.

Cake

FXX, 10pm

Season Premiere!

FXX’s Cake, the half-hour weekly showcase featuring both live-action and animated comedy programs, returns for Season 2 with back-to-back episodes tonight.

My Murder Story

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

New Series!

This series follows the intimate and life-changing journeys of motivated family members and dedicated detectives who have been left to pick up the scattered pieces that remain after the shock of a homicide. Their revelatory memories and thorough re-exploration of the crime take viewers deeper inside a world that is layered and unpredictable.

Friday, March 6

Spenser Confidential

Netflix

Original Film!

Mark Wahlberg stars in this action/comedy as Spenser, an ex-cop better known for making trouble than solving it. Spenser has just gotten out of prison and is leaving Boston for good, but first he gets roped into helping his old boxing coach and mentor, Henry (Alan Arkin), with a promising amateur named Hawk (Winston Duke). When two of Spenser’s former colleagues turn up murdered, he recruits his foulmouthed ex-girlfriend Cissy (Iliza Shlesinger) and Hawk to help him bring the culprits to justice.

The Most Dangerous Animal of All

FX, 8pm

New Miniseries!

Based on The New York Times bestselling book of the same name, The Most Dangerous Animal of All is a four-part documentary series that explores one man’s search for the father who abandoned him, only to uncover the worst: He believes his father is the Zodiac Killer, one of the most infamous serial killers in American history. All four parts premiere tonight on FX.

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector: “Original Sin”

NBC, 8pm

When a politician’s teenage daughter is kidnapped for ransom, Lincoln (Russell Hornsby), Amelia (Arielle Kebbel) and the team race against time to rescue her before the unthinkable happens. Meanwhile, the team makes a startling discovery — the Bone Collector’s (Brian F. O’Byrne) true identity.

Beach Party

TCM, beginning at 8pm

You may not be heading off on spring break this month, but you can still hit the seashore with this evening of classic Annette Funicello and Frankie Avalon “beach” films. The evening starts off with the pair’s first teaming, 1963’s Beach Party, and also includes Muscle Beach Party (1964) and Beach Blanket Bingo (1965).

The Trade

Showtime, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The docuseries returns for a second season, this time spotlighting human smuggling and trafficking and following Central American migrants trying to get to the United States.

Saturday, March 7

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Xfinity Series 200

FS1, 4pm Live

Daniel Hemric, Chase Briscoe, Josh Bilicki and other young drivers compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series 200 today at Phoenix Raceway.

My Nightmare Landlord

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Lydia (Caroline Harris) moves into a new apartment after breaking up with her long-term boyfriend, finding herself more and more isolated as her apartment manager becomes obsessed with her.

NBA Basketball: Philadelphia at Golden State

ABC, 8:30pm Live

Joel Embiid’s Philadelphia 76ers are in San Francisco for an NBA Saturday Primetime matchup against Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors.

Seven Worlds, One Planet: “The Making of Seven Worlds, One Planet”

BBC America, 9pm

This special episode goes behind the scenes to reveal the many challenges the filmmakers faced in the making of Seven Worlds, One Planet.

Critter Fixers: Country Vets

Nat Geo Wild, 10pm

New Series!

Dr. Hodges and Dr. Ferguson are two lifelong friends who own and operate Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital about 100 miles south of Atlanta. Together with their loving staff, these physicians bring real heart, soul and a lot of humor to their treatment and care of more than 20,000 patients a year.

Saturday Night Live: “Daniel Craig/The Weeknd”

NBC, 11:30pm Live

Daniel Craig, who returns as James Bond in the April 10 theatrical release No Time to Die, is also back for his second stint as SNL host tonight. He is joined by recording artist the Weeknd, making his third appearance as musical guest.