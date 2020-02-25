Tuesday, Feb. 25: ‘American Masters’ Explores Jazz Legend Miles Davis in ‘Birth of the Cool’

Don Hunstein/Sony Music Archives

All Times Eastern.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

American Masters: “Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool”

PBS, 9pm

Discover the man behind the legend. With full access to the Miles Davis Estate, the film features never-before-seen footage, including studio outtakes from his recording sessions, rare photos and new interviews.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live

A rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference finals has Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors on the road against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Then Jrue Holiday leads the New Orleans Pelicans into Los Angeles for a bout with LeBron James and the Lakers.

The Conners: “Bad Dads and Grads”

ABC, 8pm

Dan (John Goodman) starts to bond with his younger half-brother (guest star Noel Fisher), but he can’t get over the fact that their father paid for Ed Jr.’s college education, something he refused to do for Dan. Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) hits it off with a fun married couple (guest stars and real-life husband and wife Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey), so much so that they “invite” her into their relationship.

CBS News Democratic Primary Debate

CBS, 8pm Live

CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute cohost the 10th Democratic presidential primary debate from the Gaillard Center in Charleston, S.C.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

Gordon Ramsay travels to Arkansas in the two-part season finale. In Conway, Bear’s Den Pizza is struggling due to one owner’s drunken outbursts and another owner’s absenteeism. In Little Rock, the Korean-inspired South Boulevard restaurant is in decline because of the owner’s inexperience.

The Curse of Oak Island: Drilling Down: “William Shatner Meets Oak Island”

History, 8pm

Star Trek icon William Shatner joins the team in the war room and gets a firsthand look at how an obscure island off the coast of Nova Scotia has become a global phenomenon.

Finding Your Roots: “Criminal Kind”

PBS, 8pm

Henry Louis Gates Jr. explores the roots of actor Laura Linney and journalists Lisa Ling and Soledad O’Brien, telling them stories of tricksters, scoundrels and outright criminals who nevertheless laid the groundwork for their success.

Vanderpump Rules: “Ex-Best Man, Ex-Best Friend”

Bravo, 9pm

In the wake of their explosive fight, Jax kicks Sandoval out of his wedding party and considers disinviting him from Kentucky completely. Meanwhile, Ariana pushes Lala and Stassi away as she spirals into a dark place, Scheana sabotages Brett and Charli’s date, Brittany must figure out if Ariana is still her bridesmaid and Lisa Vanderpump receives some devastating news.

This Is Us: “Clouds”

NBC, 9pm

Kevin (Justin Hartley) spends the day with Rebecca (Mandy Moore). Toby (Chris Sullivan) makes a grand gesture. The Big Three get their report cards.

New Amsterdam: “Double Blind”

NBC, 10pm

When tasked with turning the opioid epidemic around, Max (Ryan Eggold) shuts down the ED and proposes a massive change. Meanwhile, Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) goes to great lengths to prove a point.

Ink Master: “Sugar Rush”

Paramount Network, 10pm

In the new episode “Sugar Rush,” artists are hungry for the win — and one bites off more than they can chew — when they create sweet, full-color food tattoos.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

I Am Not Okay With This

Netflix

New Series!

This series based on Charles Forsman’s graphic novel comes from Jonathan Entwistle, the director/executive producer of The End of the F***ing World, and the producers of Stranger Things. It’s an irreverent origin story that follows Sydney (Sophia Lillis, It), who is navigating the trials and tribulations of high school all while dealing with her family, her budding sexuality and the mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks head to San Antonio to take on LaMarcus Aldridge and the Spurs. In ESPN’s second game, Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics are in Salt Lake City to battle Bojan Bogdanović and the Utah Jazz.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: “Family Reunion”

Bravo, 8pm

Season Finale!

Margaret and Teresa’s friendship faces the ultimate test. Shockingly, Joe Giudice leaves ICE for Italy, and Teresa and the girls arrive to see Joe. Teresa and Joe decide the future of their relationship.

Riverdale: “Chapter Seventy-One: How to Get Away With Murder”

The CW, 8pm

When a night in the woods goes horribly awry, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) are forced to confront what one of them may be capable of.

The Masked Singer: “Mask-Matics: Group B Playoffs”

FOX, 8pm

Gabriel Iglesias is a guest judge as Group B singers return for their playoff performances in the new episode “Mask-Matics: Group B Playoffs.”

Chicago Med: “I Will Do No Harm”

NBC, 8pm

Drs. Charles (Oliver Platt) and Manning (Torrey DeVitto) treat a patient who is fully invested in pretending to be someone other than himself. Noah (Roland Buck III) begins to doubt his abilities as a doctor. Drs. Marcel (Dominic Rains) and Choi (Brian Tee) are faced with a tough ethical decision. Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) puts his faith in an addict.

NHL Hockey

NBCSN, beginning at 8pm Live

A Wednesday Night Hockey doubleheader has the Buffalo Sabres at the Colorado Avalanche, followed by the Pittsburgh Penguins at the L.A. Kings.

SEAL Team: “Siege Protocol”

CBS, 9pm

New Episodes!

SEAL Team returns from winter break with a two-episode event titled “Siege Protocol.” Jason (David Boreanaz) and Bravo Team travel to Venezuela to extract a CIA agent being held hostage by that country’s special police force.

LEGO Masters: “Movie Genres”

FOX, 9pm

The LEGO Movie directors Christopher Miller and Phil Lord task the contestants with a building project straight out of Hollywood in the new episode “Movie Genres.”

Chicago Fire: “Off the Grid”

NBC, 9pm

In the first part of a two-show crossover event with Chicago P.D., a series of teen opioid overdoses sees Severide (Taylor Kinney) partner with Sean Roman (guest star Brian Geraghty), but he begins to suspect there’s more to the story than his old friend is telling him. Casey (Jesse Spencer) tries to be there for Brett (Kara Killmer) as she considers her birth mother’s offer to meet.

Chicago P.D.: “Burden of Truth”

NBC, 10pm

In the conclusion of the crossover with Chicago Fire, Intelligence searches for the dealer who caused multiple overdoses and is connected to Roman’s (Brian Geraghty) missing sister. The case becomes a homicide investigation when they find the dealer’s dead body.

Year of the Rabbit: “Brick Man”

IFC, 10:30pm

In the new episode “Brick Man,” Detective Inspector Rabbit (Matt Berry) and his cohorts must capture a killer stalking the streets of London disguised as the Brick Man, a terrifying figure from urban folklore.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Altered Carbon

Netflix

Season Premiere!

Season 2 of the sci-fi drama finds Takeshi Kovacs (Anthony Mackie), the lone surviving soldier out of a group of elite interstellar warriors, continuing his centuries-old quest to find his lost love Quellcrist Falconer (Renée Elise Goldsberry). After decades of planet-hopping, Kovacs finds himself recruited back to his home planet of Harlan’s World with the promise of finding Quell.

Followers

Netflix

New Series!

This visually stunning series directed by Mika Ninagawa is set in Tokyo and juxtaposes the lives of two different women: Limi Nara (Miki Nakatani), a fashion photographer confident in her career and relationships, and Natsume Hyakuta (Elaiza Ikeda), an aspiring actress struggling to find her identity and self-confidence.

College Basketball

ESPN2 & FS1, beginning at 7pm Live

The Indiana Hoosiers visit the Purdue Boilermakers for a Big Ten matchup on FS1. Then on ESPN2, the Oregon State Beavers are at the Oregon Ducks in a Pac-12 rivalry game.

NHL Hockey: Dallas at Boston

NBCSN, 7:30pm Live

Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars are in Boston to face off against Brad Marchand and the Bruins on NBCSN.

Last Man Standing: “I’m With Cupid”

FOX, 8pm

Mike (Tim Allen) sets Joe (returning guest star Jay Leno) up on a date with Cece (guest star Melissa Peterman) in the new episode “I’m With Cupid.”

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 8pm Live

TNT’s Thursday night NBA twin bill features Damian Lillard’s Portland Trail Blazers at Domantas Sabonis’ Indiana Pacers and the L.A. Lakers at the Golden State Warriors.

A Year in Music: “1984”

AXS TV, 8:30pm

Downtown Julie Brown visits the musical year 1984 to examine the birth of the Video Music Awards, the landmark distribution of Bruce Springsteen’s Born in the U.S.A. on compact disc and Michael Jackson’s ascension to “King of Pop” in the wake of his legendary Thriller album.

Outmatched: “Bullying”

FOX, 8:30pm

In the new episode “Bullying,” Mike (Jason Biggs) and Kay (Maggie Lawson) look into a charter school for Marc (Jack Stanton) after he is brought into the principal’s office for bullying his teacher.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Debbie”

NBC, 8:30pm

When cocaine and weapons are stolen from the evidence lock-up, the squad must investigate the Nine-Nine itself.

Grey’s Anatomy: “Snowblind”

ABC, 9pm

Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Carina (Stefania Spampinato) question DeLuca’s (Giacomo Gianniotti) uncharacteristic behavior when he volunteers to perform a life-threatening task during a blizzard. Meanwhile, Bailey (Chandra Wilson) tries to help Joey (guest star Noah Alexander Gerry) with his future, while Richard (James Pickens Jr.) trains a new intern at the hospital.

Project Runway: “The Height of Avant-Garde Fashion”

Bravo, 9pm

With only one challenge left to make it to New York Fashion Week, the remaining designers must think big to create an avant-garde look that is anything but ordinary. In a fashion first, the runway begins with a season-long retrospective, outside and 16 stories high, at New York City’s dramatic Vessel. The stakes are as high as the runway, because in fashion, one day you’re in, and in this challenge, two will be out.

Deputy: “10-8 Entitlements”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “10-8 Entitlements,” the sheriff’s department uncovers a West Hollywood burglary ring with crooks competing against each other for bragging rights.

Swamp People: “Friday the 13th”

History, 9pm

Strange things are happening in the swamp on Friday the 13th. Daniel and Big Tee chase a bait-stealing monster called the Ghost. Jacob and Don hit a run of bad luck while Willie and his son brave the hazardous waters of the Graveyard. Brock and Aaron find a good luck charm.

Will & Grace: “Filthy Phil, Part 1”

NBC, 9pm

Karen (Megan Mullally) introduces Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) to the new love of her life, Phil (guest star Joel McHale). But Will and Grace become increasingly suspicious that Phil has sinister intentions for their friend. When Miss Coco Peru (guest star Clinton Leupp) tells Jack (Sean Hayes) that she’s closing down her bar for good, Estefan (guest star Brian Jordan Alvarez) encourages Jack to become its new owner.

Ghost Adventures

Travel Channel, 9pm

New Episodes!

New episodes of the paranormal investigation series return.

Indebted: “Everybody’s Talking About Hot Goss”

NBC, 9:30pm

Joanna (Jessy Hodges) has a new girlfriend who doesn’t like to gossip. This forces the family to take a long hard look at the way they communicate, because they love hot goss.

Tommy: “19 Hour Day”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “19 Hour Day,” Tommy (Edie Falco) must contend with a protest that turns violent at the same time a mudslide shuts down a major freeway.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Eternal Relief From Pain”

NBC, 10pm

Rollins’ (Kelli Giddish) sister stirs up trouble and a possible SVU investigation when she reports a doctor who trades prescription painkillers for sex.

Friday, Feb. 28

All the Bright Places

Netflix

Original Film!

Based on Jennifer Niven’s bestseller, this film tells the story of Violet (Elle Fanning) and Theodore (Justice Smith), who meet and change each other’s lives forever. The drama offers a human take on the experience of mental illness, its impact on relationships, and the beauty and lasting impact of young love.

Queen Sono

Netflix

New Series!

In this South African crime drama — Netflix’s first original series from Africa — a highly trained spy (Pearl Thusi) must face changing relationships in her personal life while taking on her most dangerous mission yet.

The Waltons: “The Heritage”

MeTV, 12pm

An important message is shared in this Season 2 episode, where John receives an offer from a developer to buy their land. While the money would solve their financial hardships and pay for some of John-Boy’s schooling, would it be worth compromising his family’s heritage?

Shark Tank

ABC, 8pm

New Episodes!

Shark Tank continues Season 11 with a return to Friday nights. In this new episode, a husband and wife duo from Los Angeles pitch their stylish weighted design that adds a constant but comfortable resistance to your workout. Entrepreneurs from Sunset Beach, Calif., try to get the Sharks to bite on their product that eliminates bland dog food and will get dogs excited to eat. Brothers from Portland, Oregon, seek an investment for their event space that features an American family-favorite game. Finally, entrepreneurs from New York City introduce their multipurpose hair and skin-softening product for the nether regions. Maria Sharapova guest judges.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 8pm Live

Some of the NBA’s elite teams are in action tonight on ESPN as Chris Paul leads the Oklahoma City Thunder into Milwaukee to battle Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. In the second game, Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets are in Los Angeles to clash with Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers.

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector: “Requiem”

NBC, 8pm

Lincoln (Russell Hornsby), Amelia (Arielle Kebbel) and the team are tasked with tracking down an anonymous bomber targeting a string of buildings all across Manhattan. Meanwhile, the marriage between the Bone Collector (Brian F. O’Byrne) and his wife, Danielle (Claire Coffee), reaches a terrifying crossroad.

Saturday, Feb. 29

College Basketball

CBS, FOX & FS1, beginning at 12pm Live

College basketball closes out February with Providence at Villanova (FOX), Kansas at Kansas State (CBS), Seton Hall at Marquette (FOX), Auburn at Kentucky (CBS) and DePaul at Butler (FS1).

XFL Football

ABC & FOX, beginning at 2pm Live

The L.A. Wildcats are at the N.Y. Guardians (ABC) and the Seattle Dragons are in St. Louis for a clash with the BattleHawks (FOX) in Saturday’s XFL Week 4 doubleheader.

Dying to Be You

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When Lily Anderson was in fourth grade, her class was given pen pals — she received Molly Cumberland, who lives on a farm in Nebraska. The girls continued to write, even through college, always promising to visit one another. Molly finally makes good on that promise when she shows up at Lily’s door for her 25th birthday party. Lily is thrilled until it becomes clear that Molly has no intention of leaving and wants Lily’s life. Stars Natalie Dreyfuss and Elise Gatien.

NBA Basketball: Houston at Boston

ABC, beginning at 8:30pm Live

James Harden and the Houston Rockets launch into New England for a battle with Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics.

MLS Soccer: Atlanta United FC at Nashville SC

FOX, 8:30pm Live

It’s opening day of the 2020 Major League Soccer season, and it’s also the inaugural game for the new Nashville FC franchise, which hosts Atlanta United FC at Nissan Stadium tonight on FOX.

Seven Worlds, One Planet: “Africa”

BBC America, 9pm

Series Finale!

“Africa,” the final chapter in this visually stunning nature series, finds host David Attenborough in Kenya, where he goes looking for the last two known northern white rhinos on Earth. This being the continent that usually inspires some of the greatest wildlife productions in the world, however, the hour also includes segments revealing how chimpanzees have learned to make and use tools and cheetahs are able to hunt prey twice their size.

The UnXplained

History, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The William Shatner-hosted series that explores the world’s most fascinating, strange and inexplicable mysteries returns with Season 2.

Saturday Night Live: “John Mulaney/David Byrne”

NBC, 11:30pm Live

Former SNL writer John Mulaney (Netflix’s John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch) returns to host the show for his third time. David Byrne (David Byrne’s American Utopia on Broadway) also returns, making his second appearance as musical guest.

Sunday, March 1

His Fatal Fixation

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

After surviving a violent attack at the hands of a jealous stalker, flawless beauty Lily Abrams (Sarah Fisher) moves to a new city looking for a fresh start. Physically scarred and struggling to cope with dark trauma from her past, Lily is haunted by visions of her stalker at every turn, and is at risk of unraveling, and losing her job and the new life she has built for herself.

Little Big Shots

NBC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Executive producer Melissa McCarthy takes over as the host in what is described as a “completely reimagined new season” of the series that highlights the stories of talented, inspiring and hilarious kids from around the globe. A repeat of the first episode, which had a special preview in February, precedes this premiere.

Race for the White House: “LBJ v. Goldwater”

CNN, 9pm

The 1964 presidential race was held in a country still reeling from the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and pitted incumbent Democratic President Lyndon B. Johnson against archconservative Republican Barry Goldwater.

What’s Eating America: “A Chef’s Story”

MSNBC, 9pm

Host Andrew Zimmern, a former addict who is now almost 30 years sober, reveals how he found his way from homelessness to recovery through food and cooking. He also focuses on the growing problem of alcohol and addiction in the restaurant business and how cooking can offer a path forward to those in recovery.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Neighbor”

NBC, 9pm

Zoey (Jane Levy) is forced to address her own faith and why she was given these powers as she attempts to help Mo (Alex Newell) feel comfortable expressing his true self. Meanwhile, David (Andrew Leeds) creates a “big moment” for Mitch (Peter Gallagher).

The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty: “The Young Queen”

CNN, 10pm

As the young Elizabeth II takes her first steps as queen, she is torn between old tradition and those, like her husband, who want to modernize the monarchy.

The Rookie: “Now and Then”

ABC, 10pm

Lucy (Melissa O’Neil) returns to duty after her abduction and Harper (Mekia Cox) steps in to help her through her first day back on patrol. Meanwhile, Nolan (Nathan Fillion) takes his son’s fiancée, Abigail (guest star Madeleine Coghlan), on a ride-along after she shows interest in becoming a police officer.

Good Girls: “Egg Roll”

NBC, 10pm

A desperate Beth (Christina Hendricks) does everything she can to stay alive while dealing with the unexpected challenges of being a boss, and she finds help in the least likely of places. Dean (Matthew Lillard) suffers the ramifications of doing things differently at work. Meanwhile, Ruby (Retta) and Stan (Reno Wilson) figure out how to make her new business venture work for them.

Bar Rescue

Paramount Network, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Bar Rescue is back for Season 7, beginning with the premiere episode “Sactown Going Down.”

Jon Taffer and special guest T-Pain travel to historic Old Town Sacramento to help a bar owner haunted by the ghosts of his past.

Dispatches From Elsewhere

AMC, 10:05pm

New Series!

How I Met Your Mother’s Jason Segel writes, directs and stars in this unusual drama that follows a diverse foursome brought together by chance — or perhaps design — as they embark on a journey of self-discovery that opens their eyes to a world of possibility and magic. The two-night premiere continues on Monday.

Monday, March 2

The Voice: “The Blind Auditions, Part 3”

NBC, 8pm

Superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton all vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon as the Blind Auditions continue.

All American: “Stakes Is High”

The CW, 8pm

Spencer (Daniel Ezra) goes around Billy (Taye Diggs) to get what he wants. Olivia (Samantha Logan) and Asher (Cody Christian) are both guilt-ridden for different reasons when it comes to Billy and the position he now finds himself in. Layla (Greta Onieogou) continues to help Coop (Bre-Z) with her music.

Better Call Saul: “The Guy for This”

AMC, 9pm

Season 5’s third episode finds Jimmy’s (Bob Odenkirk) business heading into uncharted territory, and Kim’s (Rhea Seehorn) confidence is tested when she’s faced with a legal problem that only she can solve. Nacho (Michael Mando) navigates increased pressure from Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), while Mike (Jonathan Banks) continues to spiral.

Twisted Love: “Crippling Desire”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Andrew and Ruth Ann Madden have been married for 23 years when Andrew’s health begins failing. The couple brings in a home healthcare worker, Karen Clowers, to help. Not long after that, rumors begin to spread about the true nature of Andrew and Karen’s relationship — especially when it ends in tragedy.

Brain Games: “Tiffany Haddish: Movie Magic”

National Geographic, 9pm

Season Finale!

Actress Tiffany Haddish and director Jordan Peele join Keegan-Michael Key to play games that show how Hollywood pros manipulate our brains to make us feel genuine emotion while watching movies. Challenges and demos include taking a closer look at some of the bizarre tactics used to create sound effects in movies, identifying a performer in disguise and illuminating how filmmakers manipulate our brains with editing.

Kids Baking Championship

Food Network, 10pm

Season Finale!

It all comes down to this. After 10 weeks of wild challenges, the remaining young bakers will face hosts and judges Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman and find out who will be crowned the winner.

Breeders

FX, 10pm

New Series!

Set in London, FX’s new 10-episode comedy Breeders tackles the toils of parenting in a realistic and relatable way seldom seen on TV. Martin Freeman (Sherlock) and Daisy Haggard (Episodes) lead the cast as Paul and Ally, parents of young Luke (George Wakeman) and Ava (Jayda Eyles). Together, Paul and Ally juggle their careers, finances and relationship, all while raising their kids and dealing with their own aging parents. In the premiere episode, “No Sleep,” Paul spends the night fighting his own anger and his children’s inability to fall asleep. Then in “No Places,” the surprise arrival of Ally’s estranged father (Michael McKean) causes Paul and Ally to examine their hopes and dreams for their kids.

Manifest: “Carry On”

NBC, 10pm

In the wake of a devastating tragedy, Ben (Josh Dallas) tries to connect with a despondent Olive (Luna Blaise). Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) questions Jared’s (J.R. Ramirez) loyalties, and Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) shares a medical breakthrough that could change the course of all their lives.

Dispatches From Elsewhere: “Simone”

AMC, 10:15pm

The series moves to Mondays tonight with Episode 2. Series creator and star Jason Segel told us that he wanted each episode to be from the point of view — stylistically — of the character. Tonight’s episode focuses on Simone, played brilliantly by newcomer Eve Lindley.

Tuesday, March 3

The Flash: “Death of the Speed Force”

The CW, 8pm

Kid Flash (guest star Keiynan Lonsdale) returns to Central City with a Zen attitude and new tricks up his sleeve. While thrilled to see his family again, Wally confides to Barry (Grant Gustin) that he returned because he thinks there is something wrong with the Speed Force. Meanwhile, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) returns from his fact-finding mission across Earth-Prime.

Empire

FOX, 9pm

New Episodes!

Empire returns for the series’ final 10 episodes beginning tonight. Find out what happens to Lucious (Terrence Howard), Cookie (Taraji P. Henson), Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray), Andre (Trai Byers) and others as the Lyon family saga comes to an end.

Murder Comes Home: “He Made Me Do It”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Season Finale!

Lila Warwick’s home is everything a grandmother’s house should be — loving, warm and always open. But an unspeakable betrayal turns her once-inviting home into a nightmare, and the answer to this mystery is more shocking than anyone could have imagined. Did an unsuspecting Lila open her doors to a monster?

Master Distiller

Discovery Channel, 10pm

New Series!

Mark, Digger and Tim of Discovery’s Moonshiners (a new episode of which airs right before this series premiere) judge this competition that pits America’s top legal and outlaw distillers against one another in the ultimate booze-making battle. Three competitors will face off each week in a series of challenges focused on making a specific type of spirit. The champion of each episode will receive a limited release of their winning recipe through Sugarlands Distilling Co.

Reasonable Doubt

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Retired homicide detective Chris Anderson and criminal defense attorney Fatima Silva are back for a third season of this series that profiles the gut-wrenching process of re-exploring murder cases where the people convicted of the crime maintain their innocence.

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages: “Music Festival”

TBS, 10:30pm

In another comedic look back at medieval times, Prince Chauncley (Daniel Radcliffe) deals with a temperamental rock star (guest star Fred Armisen).