On Demand DVD New Releases Feb. 24-March 1

Knives Out A star-studded cast is featured in this delightful whodunit. Mystery writer Harlan Thrombey has been killed, but who caused his ultimate demise and which of his eclectic family members stand to benefit? Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas (PG-13, 2:10) 2/25

Frozen II Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to attempt to find the origin of Elsa’s powers and save their kingdom. Voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad (PG, 1:43) 2/25



Color Out of Space After a meteorite lands in their yard, the Gardners must battle an extraterrestrial organism as it infects their minds and bodies. Nicolas Cage, Joely Richardson (TV-MA, 1:50) 2/25



Coming Soon:

2/28 Guns Akimbo

3/3 Queen & Slim, Dark Waters

3/6 The Jesus Rolls

3/10 Spies in Disguise, Bombshell, Uncut Gems, Charlie’s Angels