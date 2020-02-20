Thursday, Feb. 20: Grace Has a Mishap at the Aquarium on ‘Will & Grace’

© 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC.

All Times Eastern.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Will & Grace: “Accidentally on Porpoise”

NBC, 9pm

Despite her history of transgressions, Grace (Debra Messing) and her neighbor James (guest star Matt Letscher) decide to give their relationship one more shot. But when James invites Grace to his job at the aquarium, she endangers his job and a species. In order to help Will (Eric McCormack) deal with his anxiety about becoming a father, Jack (Sean Hayes) takes him to an unexpected place to blow off steam — church. Karen (Megan Mullally) finds herself in a confessional booth, and a visit from Smitty (guest star Charles C. Stevenson Jr.) makes her reconsider their entire relationship.

Station 19: “Into the Woods”

ABC, 8pm

In an effort to increase morale, Maya (Danielle Savre) takes the crew on a team-building camping trip that doesn’t exactly go according to plan. Their bond is put to the test as they work to save first-time campers after a gruesome bear attack. Meanwhile, Pruitt (Miguel Sandoval) takes steps to repair his relationship with Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz), and Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) goes to extreme lengths to find relief from the pain in his leg.

Young Sheldon: “Pasadena”

CBS, 8pm

Sheldon (Iain Armitage) and George Sr. (Lance Barber) take a trip to California in the new episode “Pasadena.”

Last Man Standing: “Baked Sale”

FOX, 8pm

Mike’s (Tim Allen) offer to help Jen (Krista Marie Yu) with her school’s bake sale goes up in smoke when he suggests she set up camp outside of Bud’s Buds. Jay Leno guest-stars in the new episode “Baked Sale.”

Superstore: “Employee App”

NBC, 8pm

Cloud 9 employees experience unforeseen problems with the new Zephra app. Dina’s (Lauren Ash) texts lead to animosity, Glenn (Mark McKinney) struggles to deal with a teen craze and Jonah (Ben Feldman) attempts to prank Garrett (Colton Dunn) to teach him a lesson.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 8pm Live

Thursday night’s NBA doubleheader on TNT opens with Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets in Philadelphia to face the 76ers. In the second game, James Harden and the Houston Rockets are in the Bay Area for a tilt with the Golden State Warriors.

A Year in Music: “1971”

AXS TV, 8:30pm

Former MTV VJ Matt Pinfield hosts this episode that looks back at the music of 1971, covering everything from the end of the Beatles to the rise of activism in music.

College Basketball

ESPN2 & FS1, beginning at 8:30pm Live

The Michigan State Spartans are at the Nebraska Cornhuskers (FS1) and the San Francisco Dons are at the Gonzaga Bulldogs (ESPN2) in a pair of Thursday night college basketball matchups.

Outmatched: “Dating”

FOX, 8:30pm

When Nicole (Ashley Boettcher) invites a boy over who isn’t ideal boyfriend material, Kay (Maggie Lawson) tries to make sure her daughter doesn’t end up with a broken heart in the new episode “Dating.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “The Jimmy Jab Games II”

NBC, 8:30pm

Competitive juices are flowing as Jake (Andy Samberg) and the squad compete in the second Jimmy Jab Games.

Mom: “Judy Garland and a Sexy Troll Doll”

CBS, 9pm

Bonnie (Allison Janney) helps Christy (Anna Faris) gain perspective as she considers a life-changing decision in the new episode “Judy Garland and a Sexy Troll Doll.”

Carol’s Second Act: “Carol’s Crush”

CBS, 9:30pm

Carol’s (Patricia Heaton) fellow interns tease her mercilessly about her obvious crush on a surgeon, Dr. Lewis (guest star Patrick Fabian), in the new episode “Carol’s Crush.”

Indebted: “Everybody’s Talking About the Mental Load”

NBC, 9:30pm

After Rebecca (Abby Elliott) tells Dave (Adam Pally) she carries the emotional labor, a.k.a. the “mental load” of the family, he tries to prove otherwise by having her take care of just Deb (Fran Drescher) and Stew (Steven Weber) for a few days. They both realize they’ve bit off more than they can chew, especially when Dave enlists his mom to help with Rebecca’s mental load.

A Million Little Things: “the sleepover”

ABC, 10pm

Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) learns to navigate Danny’s (Chance Hurstfield) first sleepover, while Rome (Romany Malco) and Regina (Christina Moses) continue to try to protect their potential birth mother from her past. Meanwhile, Maggie (Allison Miller) leans on a friend for her six-month cancer checkup.

Tommy: “Lifetime Achievement”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Lifetime Achievement,” Tommy (Edie Falco) must personally oversee the investigation of a Hollywood producer who was attacked during a party at his home.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Swimming With the Sharks”

NBC, 10pm

The female CEO of a popular wellness company says she was raped, but her business partner claims the accusation is part of an embezzlement coverup.

Friday, Feb. 21

The Last Thing He Wanted

Netflix

Original Film!

Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck, Rosie Perez, Willem Dafoe and Mel Rodriguez lead the cast of this political thriller set against the nebulous backdrop of the 1980s Iran-Contra scandal and based on the Joan Didion novel of the same name.

The Waltons: “The Bequest”

MeTV, 12pm

The promise of inherited money results in both happy moments and unusual conflicts for the Walton family.

Fresh Off the Boat

ABC, 8pm

Series Finale!

In “Family Van,” the first episode of the two-part finale, Jaleel White guest-stars, and when the trusty Huang van takes a turn for the worst, Jessica (Constance Wu) and Louis (Randall Park) each process the loss in their own way. In the second episode, “Commencement,” Jessica grapples with her vision of the future as the boys are each realizing what their own goals are. Andy Richter guest-stars.

MacGyver: “Kid + Plane + Cable + Truck”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Kid + Plane + Cable + Truck,” Mac (Lucas Till) and his team have to board an in-flight airplane after the pilot suffers a heart attack.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 8pm Live

ESPN’s Friday night NBA doubleheader has a pair of Western Conference clashes with the Denver Nuggets at the Oklahoma City Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Portland Trail Blazers.

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector: “’Til Death Do Us Part”

NBC, 8pm

Lincoln (Russell Hornsby) and the team hunt a serial killer who stages perfect murders by brilliantly framing suspects in what appear to be open and shut cases. The hunt hits home when one of Lincoln’s closest friends is accused.

Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine

Discovery Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

This season, Dave is expanding his hunt for an even bigger payday in the historic lost mines of Montana. With more than 3,500 abandoned mines in the Treasure State, Dave believes one of them could be a jackpot in gold. But finding it will require him to uncover the history and decode the land like never before.

Haunting in the Heartland: “The Watchman”

Travel Channel, 10pm

New Series!

Steve Shippy is called to Merrill, Mich., to investigate an evil entity tormenting a young girl. With the help of a local historian, he discovers the town’s long-forgotten traumatic past and its connection to the girl’s home.

The Hours

TCM, 10:30pm

Continuing its 31 Days of Oscar celebration, Turner Classic Movies presents the network premiere of this acclaimed, Oscar-winning 2002 psychological drama based on the novel by Michael Cunningham. Nicole Kidman won a Best Actress Oscar for her performance here, and she is joined by a stellar cast including Miranda Richardson, Julianne Moore, John C. Reilly, Meryl Streep, Ed Harris and many more.

This Week at the Comedy Cellar

Comedy Central, 11pm

Season Premiere!

Comedians of all stripes, from rising stars to established legends, pop into New York’s legendary Comedy Cellar every week for a topical set.

Saturday, Feb. 22

51st NAACP Image Awards

BET, 8pm Live

The annual ceremony again honors the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film, and also recognizes individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors. Netflix leads this year’s television nominees with 30 nominations, and has 12 more movie nominations, for titles like Dear White People, When They See Us and American Son. This marks the first year that the Image Awards, previously televised by TV One, are being broadcast by BET, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

Almost Family

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

Season 1 of Almost Family concludes with the episodes “Permanent AF” and “Expectant AF.” The trial against Dr. Bechley (Timothy Hutton) begins, and Julia (Brittany Snow) gains the confidence to approach Donovan (Michael Stahl-David) again about her desire for a family.

Seven Worlds, One Planet: “Antarctica”

BBC America, 9pm

Filming crews spent 236 days capturing Antarctica: our coldest, windiest, most hostile continent. Footage of the largest great whale aggregation ever filmed nearly didn’t make it into this episode. After seven weeks searching for the sequence, on the one day it all came together, the crew’s helicopter broke and the drone malfunctioned. Thankfully, the drone operator managed to save the memory card at the last minute. In addition to the whales, viewers will witness Weddell seals that grind back the ice with their teeth, colorful starfish carpeting the seabed beneath the ice, huge colonies of king penguins crowding any ice-free land, and four-ton elephant seals fighting for territory on the beach.

Love in Store

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Shopping network hosts Terrie (Alexandra Breckenridge) and David (Robert Buckley) have different styles and personalities that clash. Each wants a promotion, but first they’ll have to get along as cohosts.

Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One

HBO, 10pm

Comedian and actor Whitmer Thomas features his deeply personal, provocative and unconventional standup and original songs in his first hourlong special from the legendary Flora-Bama Lounge, located along the state line between Florida and Alabama.

Sunday, Feb. 23

College Basketball

CBS & FS1, beginning at 2pm Live

Highlights of Sunday’s college basketball action include St. John’s at Seton Hall (CBS), Butler at Creighton (FS1) and Maryland at Ohio State (CBS).

The Walking Dead

AMC, 9pm

New Episodes!

Back from its Season 10 hiatus, there’s a lot to worry about now that the survivors know Alpha was behind the Whisperer spy Dante. The season ended with Gabriel stabbing Dante for killing Siddiq, but how many other double agents might be mixed in with their community? And what’s going to happen to Carol, Daryl and the rest of the survivors who fell onto a cave-like plateau with a herd of zombies below them?

Sanditon

PBS, 9pm

Season Finale!

On the night of the Midsummer Ball, romance, jealousy and betrayal fill the air. Events conspire to leave Charlotte and the Parker family facing difficult choices.

Better Call Saul

AMC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

In the 10-episode fifth season, Jimmy’s (Bob Odenkirk) decision to practice law as “Saul Goodman” creates unexpected and profound waves of change for those in his orbit. Tomorrow the series continues in its regular time slot. Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Giancarlo Esposito, Patrick Fabian and Michael Mando all return.

Forensic Files II

HLN, 10pm

New Series!

Forensic Files, one of TV’s earliest true-crime docuseries, ceased production in 2011, but has continued airing in repeats that remain popular. Now, 16 new episodes of the series will begin airing starting this month. Original series narrator Peter Thomas passed away in 2016, and at presstime a new narrator had not been announced.

Vienna Blood

PBS, 10pm

Season Finale!

Suspicion at the military school falls on an elite group of cadets with a penchant for sadism and dangerous games. Solving the case will have a devastating impact on both Oskar and Max’s professional lives.

Monday, Feb. 24

College Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live

Monday night college basketball on ESPN has the Louisville Cardinals at the Florida State Seminoles, followed by the Oklahoma State Cowboys at the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Voice

NBC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The hit singing competition returns for Season 18, with musician/actor Nick Jonas joining the coaching lineup alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton.

Black in Space: Breaking the Color Barrier

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

In the early 1960s, the Kennedy administration pushed to have fighter pilot Ed Dwight become the first black astronaut in space, but it would not be until 1983 that Guion Bluford broke NASA’s astronaut color barrier and flew into orbit. Black astronauts and their families share their stories in this documentary special.

Better Call Saul

AMC, 9pm

Season 5 of Saul Goodman’s (Bob Odenkirk) journey continues tonight. The series will remain in this Monday time slot.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live

A rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference finals has Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors on the road against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Then Jrue Holiday leads the New Orleans Pelicans into Los Angeles for a bout with LeBron James and the Lakers.

Finding Your Roots: “Criminal Kind”

PBS, 8pm

Henry Louis Gates Jr. explores the roots of actor Laura Linney and journalists Lisa Ling and Soledad O’Brien, telling them stories of tricksters, scoundrels and outright criminals who nevertheless laid the groundwork for their success.

American Masters: “Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool”

PBS, 9pm

Discover the man behind the legend. With full access to the Miles Davis Estate, the film features never-before-seen footage, including studio outtakes from his recording sessions, rare photos and new interviews.

Ink Master: “Sugar Rush”

Paramount Network, 10pm

In the new episode “Sugar Rush,” artists are hungry for the win — and one bites off more than they can chew — when they create sweet, full-color food tattoos.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks head to San Antonio to take on LaMarcus Aldridge and the Spurs. In ESPN’s second game, Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics are in Salt Lake City to battle Bojan Bogdanović and the Utah Jazz.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Bravo, 8pm

Season Finale!

Season 10 ends tonight with the ladies looking back on a season full of ups and downs.

Daddy’s Home

FX, 8pm

In this 2015 comedy, Brad Whitaker (Will Ferrell) is a stepdad trying to connect with his stepkids. Things get complicated when the children’s biological father (Mark Wahlberg) returns.

NHL Hockey

NBCSN, beginning at 8pm Live

A Wednesday Night Hockey doubleheader has the Buffalo Sabres at the Colorado Avalanche, followed by the Pittsburgh Penguins at the L.A. Kings.

Year of the Rabbit: “Brick Man”

IFC, 10:30pm

In the new episode “Brick Man,” Detective Inspector Rabbit (Matt Berry) and his cohorts must capture a killer stalking the streets of London disguised as the Brick Man, a terrifying figure from urban folklore.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Followers

Netflix

New Series!

This visually stunning series directed by Mika Ninagawa is set in Tokyo and juxtaposes the lives of two different women: Limi Nara (Miki Nakatani), a fashion photographer confident in her career and relationships, and Natsume Hyakuta (Elaiza Ikeda), an aspiring actress struggling to find her identity and self-confidence.

The Waltons: “The Honeymoon”

MeTV, 12pm

Olivia and John finally get a chance to take their postponed honeymoon to Virginia Beach.

The Fate of the Furious

FX, 7pm

Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and Charlize Theron star in the eighth installment of this franchise featuring fast cars and lots of explosions.

College Basketball

ESPN2 & FS1, beginning at 7pm Live

The Indiana Hoosiers visit the Purdue Boilermakers for a Big Ten matchup on FS1. Then on ESPN2, the Oregon State Beavers are at the Oregon Ducks in a Pac-12 rivalry game.

NHL Hockey: Dallas at Boston

NBCSN, 7:30pm Live

Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars are in Boston to face off against Brad Marchand and the Bruins on NBCSN.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 8pm Live

TNT’s Thursday night NBA twin bill features Damian Lillard’s Portland Trail Blazers at Domantas Sabonis’ Indiana Pacers and the L.A. Lakers at the Golden State Warriors.

A Year in Music: “1984”

AXS TV, 8:30pm

Downtown Julie Brown visits the musical year 1984 to examine the birth of the Video Music Awards, the landmark distribution of Bruce Springsteen’s Born in the U.S.A. on compact disc and Michael Jackson’s ascension to “King of Pop” in the wake of his legendary Thriller album.

Swamp People: “Friday the 13th”

History, 9pm

Strange things are happening in the swamp on Friday the 13th. Daniel and Big Tee chase a bait-stealing monster called the Ghost. Jacob and Don hit a run of bad luck while Willie and his son brave the hazardous waters of the Graveyard. Brock and Aaron find a good luck charm.

Ghost Adventures

Travel Channel, 9pm

New Episodes!

New episodes of the paranormal investigation series return.