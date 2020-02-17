© 2019 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved Photo by: Lacey Terrell

On Demand DVD New Releases Feb. 17-23

Jojo Rabbit A young boy who wants to be a part of Hitler’s army finds his mom is hiding a Jewish girl in their home in this dark comedy. Roman Griffin Davis, Sam Rockwell, Scarlett Johansson (PG-13, 1:48) 2/18

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (pictured above) Inspired by a 1998 Esquire article by Tom Junod, this is the endearing story of the unlikely friendship that formed between Junod and the iconic television host Fred Rogers. Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Christine Lahti (PG, 1:49) 2/18

Midway The Battle of Midway is brought to the screen from the perspective of some of the men who fought. Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Woody Harrelson (PG-13, 2:18) 2/18

21 Bridges After uncovering a conspiracy, embattled detective Andre Davis searches for a pair of cop killers. Chadwick Boseman, J.K. Simmons, Sienna Miller (R, 1:39) 2/18

Coming Soon:

2/25 Knives Out, Frozen 2, Color Out of Space

2/28 Guns Akimbo