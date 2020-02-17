Channel Guide Magazine

Matt Berry’s ‘Year of the Rabbit’ Is Ripe for Laughs

February 17, 2020 Ryan Berenz Comedy, Interview, Magazine Archive, Preview 0
Ben Meadows/IFC

It’s already looking to be a big year for Matt Berry.

The English actor, writer, comedian and musician is gaining familiarity with audiences in the States, thanks to his starring role as Laszlo in FX’s vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows (returning for Season 2 in April) and IFC’s recent airing of his comedy series Toast of London. This month, IFC premieres Year of the Rabbit (Wednesdays at 10:30pm ET/PT beginning Feb. 19), a spoof of Sherlock Holmes-style mysteries, featuring Berry as off-the-rails Detective Inspector Eli Rabbit.

“It’s all accident,” Berry says, insisting that the concurrence is not part of a grand scheme to conquer America. “It just so happens that all of those things have just basically come at the same time. It just all helps everything. I love them all, and I want all of them to do well.”

In Year of the Rabbit, Berry’s Inspector Rabbit is a hard-drinking, foul-mouthed, loose-cannon cop in Victorian London. Rabbit is assisted by his Watson-esque new partner Wilbur Strauss (Freddie Fox) and the country’s first female police officer, Mabel Wisbech (Susan Wokoma), as they try to crack the toughest and weirdest cases on the seedy streets of East End. In one episode, they hunt down a murderer disguised as the legendary “Brick Man” in a comedic spin on Jack the Ripper.

“I’ve always been very interested in the Ripper since I worked in the London Dungeon,” Berry says. “I’ve always wanted to do something about the Ripper. But I was also a huge The Sweeney fan, which was a 1970s cop show in the U.K., and I wanted to take that idea backwards in time. I hadn’t really seen that done in Victorian times. The only Victorian stuff that is made is usually quite serious and usually quite worthy. There’s no humorous side.”

Could Rabbit someday track down a killer who has a thirst for blood? Don’t rule it out. “If I get permission, I’d would like Laszlo to be in Rabbit in some way, even if it’s just at the end of the street,” Berry says. “Those kinds of things are fun if you can kind of cross them.”

Maybe Laszlo will show up in Rabbit Season 2. IFC has already renewed the show for another installment.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


About Ryan Berenz 2022 Articles
Devotee of Star Wars. Builder of LEGO. Observer of televised sports. Member of the Television Critics Association. Graduate of the University of Wisconsin. Connoisseur of beer. Consumer of cheese. Father of two. Husband of one. Scourge of the Alaskan Bush People. Font of Simpsons knowledge. Son of a Stonecutter.
Website Facebook Twitter Google+

Related Articles

IFC Gigi Does It
Comedy

Gigi Does It: David Krumholtz is a 76-year-old woman in IFC’s new comedy

October 1, 2015 Ryan Berenz Comedy, Fall TV 2015, Preview, TV News & Program Updates Comments Off on Gigi Does It: David Krumholtz is a 76-year-old woman in IFC’s new comedy

Gigi Does It IFC Premieres: Oct. 1 Airs: Thursdays at 10:30pm ET/PT Who’s In It? David Krumholtz, Ricky Mabe ALSO SEE: IFC pucks around with new ice hockey buddy comedy Benders What’s It All About? “The show is about a woman coming into a great deal of money and essentially her new lease on life, making up for lost time,” Krumholtz says. He’s transformed by makeup and prosthetics into a 76-year-old, sharp-tongued Jewish widow who inherits a fortune and starts crossing things off her bucket list. She goes to rock concerts, tries online dating and poses nude for an art […]

5 Questions With...

5 Questions With Meredith MacNeill Of IFC’s “Baroness Von Sketch Show”

November 1, 2019 Barb Oates 5 Questions With..., Magazine Archive 1

If you haven’t caught IFC’s award-winning, late-night satire Baroness von Sketch Show (Wednesdays), you’re missing a good time. Just starting its fourth season, the all-female comedy series features Meredith MacNeill, Carolyn Taylor, Aurora Browne and Jennifer Whalen. MacNeill is the only star who doesn’t hail from a comedy background (her costars are Second City alums), so when she commits to a sketch — oh boy, does she commit. “For me it’s such a fun, fantastic, freeing place to play really close to where it shouldn’t work when you’re pushing it that it does,” she shares on her often over-the-top absurdities. […]

@ 2019 Channel Guide Magazine