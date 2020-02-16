Sunday, Feb. 16: NASCAR’s 2020 Season Fires Up at Daytona 500 on FOX

Chris Graythen/Getty Images/NASCAR

All Times Eastern.

Sunday, Feb. 16

NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500

FOX, 2:30pm Live

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season begins at famed Daytona International Speedway for the 62nd Daytona 500. Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and 2019 Cup Series champion Kyle Busch are among the top contenders. Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson begins his final season as a full-time driver.

ALSO SEE: COMPLETE 2020 NASCAR TV SCHEDULE

NHL Hockey

NBC & NBCSN, beginning at 12:30pm Live

The 2020 Hockey Weekend Across America celebration includes today’s tripleheader of NHL national TV games, with Detroit at Pittsburgh and Boston at the N.Y. Rangers on NBC, and St. Louis at Nashville on NBCSN.

American Idol

ABC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Returning to the iconic judges’ desk are music industry legends and all-star American Idol judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy Award-winning producer Ryan Seacrest returns as host, and multimedia personality Bobby Bones will return as in-house mentor.

God Friended Me: “The Princess and the Hacker”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “The Princess and the Hacker,” the God Account sends Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) the name of an African princess (guest star Sibongile Mlambo), and Rakesh (Suraj Sharma) takes the lead on figuring out how they can help her.

The Simpsons: “The Miseducation of Lisa Simpson”

FOX, 8pm

When a lost treasure is discovered, Marge (voice of Julie Kavner) convinces the people of Springfield to build a STEM school with the money. John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Zach Woods are guest voices in the new episode “The Miseducation of Lisa Simpson.”

2020 American Rescue Dog Show

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

This two-night special event features shelter dogs of various breeds from across the country vying for top dog in the world’s most adorable categories, with appearances by Rebecca Romijn, Rodney Peete, Ross Mathews and more.

Washington

History, 8pm

New Miniseries!

This three-night, six-hour documentary event will weave together dramatic live-action sequences, excerpts from George Washington’s letters, and insights from a roster of notable experts, historians and scholars to tell a very personal story about the evolution of one of history’s most iconic leaders.

Outlander

Starz, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Season 5 finds the Frasers fighting for their family and the home they have forged on Fraser’s Ridge. Jamie (Sam Heughan) must find a way to defend all that he has created, while Claire (Caitriona Balfe) must use her modern knowledge and foresight to prevent her family from being ripped apart again. Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) work to raise their son under the looming specter of Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers).

NBA All-Star Game

TNT, 8:20pm Live

TNT airs the 2020 NBA All-Star Game from Chicago’s United Center. It’s Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis again this year, but the game has a different format that will donate money to charity after each quarter, and the fourth quarter will use a Final Target Score instead of a game clock to determine the winner. There will also be events to honor Kobe Bryant, and Jennifer Hudson will perform a memorial tribute before the player announcement.

Duncanville

FOX, 8:30pm

New Series!

Amy Poehler teams up with co-creators and fellow executive producers Mike and Julie Scully (The Simpsons) for this animated family comedy centered around spectacularly average 15-year-old Duncan (voiced by Poehler) and the people in his world. Duncan’s not exceptional, but he has a wild imagination in which he’s never anything less than amazing. The voice cast also includes Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa.

NCIS: Los Angeles: “Commitment Issues”

CBS, 9pm

The NCIS team investigates the murder of a naval warfare engineer at a spoken poetry event in the new episode “Commitment Issues.”

Race for the White House

CNN, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Oscar winner Mahershala Ali narrates this six-part docuseries that uses rare archival footage, interviews and stylized dramatizations to tell the story of one iconic presidential campaign in each episode. Elections covered this season include Wilson vs. Roosevelt vs. Taft (1912), Eisenhower vs. Stevenson (1952), Johnson vs. Goldwater (1964), Carter vs. Ford (1976), Reagan vs. Carter (1980) and Obama vs. McCain (2008).

War of the Worlds

EPIX, 9pm

New Series!

H.G. Wells’ classic alien invasion tale gets a contemporary reimagining in this eight-part drama set in present-day Europe and with a cast led by Gabriel Byrne and Elizabeth McGovern. When extraterrestrials wipe out most of humanity, the survivors come to realize that this savage attack on Earth is not arbitrary — its seeds are being sown before our very eyes.

Bob’s Burgers: “A Fish Called Tina”

FOX, 9pm

Tina (voice of Dan Mintz) goes too far trying to be a perfect mentor, and Bob and Linda (voices of H. Jon Benjamin and John Roberts) test out the gym next door in the new episode “A Fish Called Tina.”

Picture Perfect Mysteries: Dead Over Diamonds

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm

Original Film!

Photographer Allie and Detective Sam’s investigation into a priceless stolen necklace leads to danger and an unexpected death. Stars Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega and Erik Estrada.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

HGTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The iconic home renovation series is back, this time on a new network and with a new host — Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The stunning whole-home overhauls will be done for deserving families, so bring your tissues as this is going to be some feel-good TV.

What’s Eating America

MSNBC, 9pm

New Series!

Award-winning chef Andrew Zimmern hosts this five-part hourlong series that explores top political issues through the lens of food. In the two-hour premiere, called “Who’s Feeding America,” Zimmern is joined by fellow chef José Andrés to reveal the role that immigrants play in putting food on America’s table. They go behind the scenes to unravel U.S. immigration policies and how the food industry utilizes migrant and immigrant labor on a daily basis.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

NBC, 9pm

Jane Levy plays a computer coder who suddenly starts to hear the innermost thoughts of the people around her through songs. Lauren Graham and Mary Steenburgen also star. A repeat airing of the pilot — which originally previewed in January — will precede this new episode.

Sanditon

PBS, 9pm

With the approach of Sanditon’s regatta, the success of the resort hangs in the balance — as do assorted romances. How will Charlotte, Sidney and other lovers fare in the marriage game?

The Brady Bunch: Behind Closed Doors

REELZChannel, 9pm

Host Natalie Morales sits down with Christopher Knight, who played middle brother Peter on the classic sitcom The Brady Bunch, to discuss the enduring popularity of the series, his audition and a trove of backstage secrets, including his take on the tensions between his TV siblings. Other interviews include the children of the show’s creator, Sherwood Schwartz, who share behind-the-scenes stories of how The Brady Bunch came to life, the bitter backstage feud and the last-minute re-castings. Also weighing in is Robbie Rist, who portrayed the infamous Cousin Oliver.

Family Guy: “Short Cuts”

FOX, 9:30pm

Lois (voice of Alex Borstein) gets a pixie haircut against Peter’s (voice of Seth MacFarlane) wishes, so Peter retaliates by trying to out-embarrass her in the new episode “Short Cuts.”

NCIS: New Orleans: “Bad Moon Rising”

CBS, 10pm

NCIS: New Orleans returns on its new date and time with the new episode “Bad Moon Rising,” in which the team is concerned when Sebastian (Rob Kerkovich) becomes unreachable while undercover as a new recruit.

The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty

CNN, 10pm

New Series!

This six-part series tells the incredible, dramatic and emotional tale of the British royal family using never-before-seen footage and interviews with insiders. The series premiere, “Succession,” follows King Edward VIII’s decision to abdicate the throne and marry American divorcée Wallis Simpson.

Slow Burn

EPIX, 10pm

New Series!

The first season of this docuseries based on the hit podcast of the same name expands upon that podcast’s first season as host Leon Neyfakh looks back at the Watergate crisis. His exploration excavates the strange subplots and forgotten characters involved in the downfall of a president, and flashes back to politically tumultuous times not so far removed from today.

Good Girls

NBC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman are back for Season 3 of the crime comedy/drama about three suburban moms embroiled in a robbery while trying to make ends meet, and the fallout that ensues.

Vienna Blood

PBS, 10pm

When his nephew, a student at a military school, suffers a breakdown after a fellow cadet’s death, Max calls on Oskar for help. The school prepares a new generation of military officers, but its barbaric traditions are hidden from the outside world.

FOX Nation in Depth: President’s Day

FOX News Channel, 10pm

FOX Nation’s lifestyle and sports host Kacie McDonnell walks viewers through the origins of President’s Day, the federal holiday dedicated to reflecting and celebrating the founding values of the United States. In addition, McDonnell goes behind-the-scenes of various series and specials available on the streaming service — such as Brian Kilmeade’s What Made America Great and chief political anchor Bret Baier’s Three Days in January — that highlight our presidents.

Lost in the Wild: “Evil Woods”

Travel Channel, 11pm

Season Finale!

Kinga Philipps and J.J. Kelley venture to the Philippines to investigate the disappearance of Bryan Francisco, a young man said to have been lured into a vast forest by shadowy forces that defy description. They ultimately make a discovery that is equally horrifying and heartbreaking.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

HBO, 11:10pm

Season Premiere!

The series that presents a satirical look at the week in news, politics and current events begins its seventh season, shining a light on issues big and small as the U.S. heads toward a pivotal 2020 presidential election.

Monday, Feb 17

The Waltons: “The Fawn”

MeTV, 12pm

Erin adopts a wild animal, while John Boy gets a life lesson with a new job.

College Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live

A college basketball doubleheader on ESPN has the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, followed by the Iowa State Cyclones at the Kansas Jayhawks.

9-1-1: Lone Star: “Friends Like These”

FOX, 8pm

The team responds to emergencies that include a ride-share trip gone awry, a farming accident and a memorial service that may turn into another funeral. Billy Burke guest-stars in the new episode “Friends Like These.”

Washington: “Rebel Commander”

History, 8pm

The British are no longer coming — they’re here. As the American colonies make their final break from the British empire, their newly minted commander-in-chief George Washington realizes he’s been handed the nearly impossible task of fighting the most powerful and seasoned armed forces in the world with a ragtag group of undisciplined, inexperienced and underfunded soldiers.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions

NBC, 8pm

Season Finale!

The Season 2 winner of the series that brings together the most memorable and talented acts from Got Talent competitions around the globe is determined tonight.

All Rise: “My Fair Lockdown”

CBS, 9pm

Lola (Simone Missick) presides over the trial of a defendant who rejects the rule of law and seizes control of the courtroom in the new episode “My Fair Lockdown.”

The Green River Killer: Mind of a Monster

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

The latest in ID’s Mind of a Monster series of specials focuses on Gary Ridgway, one of America’s most prolific serial killers, who was convicted of murdering 49 women in Washington state between 1982 and 2001, though he confessed to 71 murders and is believed to have committed more than 90. The two-hour special uses chilling tapes and video archives of Ridgway’s police interviews to gain insight into his evil.

No Passport Required: “Boston”

PBS, 9pm

Visit Boston with chef Marcus Samuelsson to learn about the Portuguese, Brazilian and Cape Verdean diasporas, united by one language in the bustling port city they call home. Meet the chefs who are continuing and transforming culinary traditions.

The Good Doctor: “Unsaid”

ABC, 10pm

Despite everyone else’s doubts, Shaun (Freddie Highmore) is hopeful that Carly (Jasika Nicole) is truly fine with his friendship with Lea (Paige Spara). Meanwhile, the team treats a young boy — born without a fully formed trachea and unable to speak — who may be a good candidate for an experimental procedure.

Spy Games: “Mind Over Matter”

Bravo, 10pm

The Assessors push the competitors beyond their physical and mental limits in a grueling endurance test, with the challenge taking a dangerous turn. When a frontrunner starts to crack under the pressure, their fate in the game hangs in the balance. As the bottom two contestants fight it out at the interrogation, only one will make it through to the next mission.

Hallmark Channel’s Tails of Joy

Hallmark Channel, 10pm

Follow Paw Works’ rescue and their group of 60 dogs and cats as they care for their animals, watch them begin to flourish, identify their unique personalities, and ultimately place them in loving homes. This heartwarming journey offers a powerful message of hope and encourages families to adopt, not shop. Hosted by Larissa Wohl.

Manifest: “Emergency Exit”

NBC, 10pm

Tensions flare as the passengers of Flight 828 finally come to understand the meaning of their increasingly terrifying callings. Afraid of losing his daughter to the Church of the Believers, Ben (Josh Dallas) confronts Adrian (Jared Grimes). Meanwhile, Zeke (Matt Long) challenges Michaela’s (Melissa Roxburgh) trust and Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) seeks help from an old flame.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

The Conners: “Brothers, Babies and Breakdowns”

ABC, 8pm

Dan (John Goodman) avoids coping with a death in the family, only to be confronted by it head-on. Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) address Ben’s baby fever and have “the talk.” The Lunch Box is officially open for business, and Dwight (Stephen Monroe Taylor) gets the jitters when he has to fill in for the chef, who suffers an accident.

NCIS: “Ephemera”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Ephemera,” the NCIS team gets imaginative as they investigate the death of a retired Navy officer who possessed a valuable (and possibly stolen) coin.

The Resident: “Last Shot”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Last Shot,” Red Rock Mountain Medical finally opens the doors to its new neurosurgery center, but the staff soon discovers that the center is not everything that was promised.

Washington: “Father of His Country”

History, 8pm

Series Finale!

The revolution has been won, but for Washington, the problems — even within his own army — are just beginning. With the fate of the young republic at stake, Washington once again rises to the moment, becoming the inevitable, though reluctant, hero his country needs. While warring nations attack America’s borders and uprisings threaten from within, he builds the new United States up with his bare hands while setting the country on a course that still dictates much of the American experience.

Finding Your Roots: “Italian Roots”

PBS, 8pm

Henry Louis Gates Jr. explores the roots of talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and actors Marisa Tomei and John Turturro, introducing them to ancestors who made immense sacrifices to bring their families from Italy to America.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back: “The Park Restaurant & Bar”

FOX, 9pm

Gordon Ramsay travels to Oak Park, Calif., where he and his crew must overhaul The Park gastropub. Former NFL player Rob Gronkowski guest-stars in the new episode “The Park Restaurant & Bar.”

This Is Us: “The Cabin”

NBC, 9pm

The Big Three reconnect at the family cabin.

FBI: Most Wanted: “Prophet”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Prophet,” the team races to locate a cult leader who ordered the murder of his own family.

Project Blue Book: “The Men in Black”

History, 10pm

When Hynek (Aidan Gillen) is kidnapped by the mysterious Man in Black, Quinn (Michael Malarkey) teams up with the CIA to track him down and save his life.

New Amsterdam: “Sabbath”

NBC, 10pm

Max (Ryan Eggold) races against the clock to rearrange the budget when faced with employees going unpaid, while Kapoor (Anupam Kher) is presented with a device that’s the future of medicine. Meanwhile, Iggy (Tyler Labine) goes against the norms to prove a diagnosis and Bloom (Janet Montgomery) gets an unexpected visitor. Gina Gershon guest-stars.

Ink Master: “Head Spin”

Paramount Network, 10pm

In the new episode “Head Spin,” the Turf War is more intense than ever before as a team challenge leaves the artists dizzied and out of control.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Howie Mandel’s 5th Annual All-Star Comedy Gala

The CW, 8pm

Hosted by Howie Mandel, this special was recorded at the biggest comedy event in the world, the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal. The event features standup performances from some of the today’s hottest comedians including Ronny Chieng, Cameron Esposito, Alonzo Bodden, Anjelah Johnson, Rachel Bloom, Fortune Feimster and many others.

Democratic Candidates Debate

MSNBC & NBC, 9pm Live

The front-running candidates (based on certain criteria) vying to become the Democratic candidate in this year’s presidential election meet onstage in Las Vegas in this debate hosted by NBC News.

NHL Hockey: N.Y. Rangers at Chicago

NBCSN, 8pm Live

Wednesday Night Hockey features a matchup of Original Six teams as Artemi Panarin and the N.Y. Rangers head to the Windy City to clash with Patrick Kane and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Nature: “The Mighty Weasel”

PBS, 8pm

Discover the truth about the infamous weasel, often associated with unsavory behavior. Do these critters deserve their bad reputation? Follow the adventures of a first-time weasel mom, fearless honey badger and a tiny orphan weasel.

Summer House: “Worst. Date. Ever.”

Bravo, 9pm

As the house gears up for its annual Fourth of July party, Jules wants to be BFFs with Paige, while Luke is more ready than ever to get into Hannah’s pants … Armand be damned. Meanwhile, Carl and Lindsay go on their first official date in the city, and it’s a full-blown disaster. But the loudest boom of the weekend is Amanda slamming the door in Kyle’s face, setting him off.

Criminal Minds

CBS, 9pm

Series Finale!

Criminal Minds ends its run after 15 seasons with a two-part series finale tonight. In “Face Off,” the BAU team sets out on an epic hunt to capture Everett “The Chameleon” Lynch (returning guest star Michael Mosley). Then in “And in the End,” Dr. Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) is guided by ghosts from his past, while the BAU’s shocking discovery about Lynch takes a personal turn for Rossi (Joe Mantegna).

LEGO Masters: “Cut in Half”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Cut in Half,” each team is given an everyday object — such as a bicycle, a piñata, a laptop computer or a cuckoo clock — that has been sliced in two. Teams are tasked with using LEGO to build a thoughtful and imaginative re-creation of each mundane object.

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution

History, 10pm

NBA legend, author and esteemed activist Kareem Abdul-Jabbar executive produces and is featured in this hourlong documentary that paints a comprehensive picture of the African-American experience during the Revolutionary War. It shares the story of the war within the revolution through the eyes of some of the most crucial and significant black figures of our country’s foundation, including Crispus Attucks, Peter Salem, Phillis Wheatley and James Armistead Lafayette.

Expedition With Steve Backshall: “Bhutan — White Water”

PBS, 10pm

Join Steve Backshall in the foothills on the Himalaya, where he plans to kayak the last unrun river in Bhutan, which runs through the country’s steepest gorge. Before his attempt, Steve seeks blessing from a local Buddhist monastery.

Year of the Rabbit

IFC, 10:30pm

New Series!

Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows) stars as Detective Inspector Rabbit, a hardened booze-hound and loose-cannon cop in Victorian London. He’s aided and abetted by his new partner Wilbur Strauss (Freddie Fox) and the country’s first female police officer, Mabel Wisbech (Susan Wokoma), as they bring justice to the streets of the East End. The premiere episode finds the trio investigating the murder of a cabaret girl.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Station 19: “Into the Woods”

ABC, 8pm

In an effort to increase morale, Maya (Danielle Savre) takes the crew on a team-building camping trip that doesn’t exactly go according to plan. Their bond is put to the test as they work to save first-time campers after a gruesome bear attack. Meanwhile, Pruitt (Miguel Sandoval) takes steps to repair his relationship with Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz), and Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) goes to extreme lengths to find relief from the pain in his leg.

Young Sheldon: “Pasadena”

CBS, 8pm

Sheldon (Iain Armitage) and George Sr. (Lance Barber) take a trip to California in the new episode “Pasadena.”

Last Man Standing: “Baked Sale”

FOX, 8pm

Mike’s (Tim Allen) offer to help Jen (Krista Marie Yu) with her school’s bake sale goes up in smoke when he suggests she set up camp outside of Bud’s Buds. Jay Leno guest-stars in the new episode “Baked Sale.”

Superstore: “Employee App”

NBC, 8pm

Cloud 9 employees experience unforeseen problems with the new Zephra app. Dina’s (Lauren Ash) texts lead to animosity, Glenn (Mark McKinney) struggles to deal with a teen craze and Jonah (Ben Feldman) attempts to prank Garrett (Colton Dunn) to teach him a lesson.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 8pm Live

Thursday night’s NBA doubleheader on TNT opens with Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets in Philadelphia to face the 76ers. In the second game, James Harden and the Houston Rockets are in the Bay Area for a tilt with the Golden State Warriors.

A Year in Music: “1971”

AXS TV, 8:30pm

Former MTV VJ Matt Pinfield hosts this episode that looks back at the music of 1971, covering everything from the end of the Beatles to the rise of activism in music.

College Basketball

ESPN2 & FS1, beginning at 8:30pm Live

The Michigan State Spartans are at the Nebraska Cornhuskers (FS1) and the San Francisco Dons are at the Gonzaga Bulldogs (ESPN2) in a pair of Thursday night college basketball matchups.

Outmatched: “Dating”

FOX, 8:30pm

When Nicole (Ashley Boettcher) invites a boy over who isn’t ideal boyfriend material, Kay (Maggie Lawson) tries to make sure her daughter doesn’t end up with a broken heart in the new episode “Dating.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “The Jimmy Jab Games II”

NBC, 8:30pm

Competitive juices are flowing as Jake (Andy Samberg) and the squad compete in the second Jimmy Jab Games.

Mom: “Judy Garland and a Sexy Troll Doll”

CBS, 9pm

Bonnie (Allison Janney) helps Christy (Anna Faris) gain perspective as she considers a life-changing decision in the new episode “Judy Garland and a Sexy Troll Doll.”

Will & Grace: “Accidentally on Porpoise”

NBC, 9pm

Despite her history of transgressions, Grace (Debra Messing) and her neighbor James (guest star Matt Letscher) decide to give their relationship one more shot. But when James invites Grace to his job at the aquarium, she endangers his job and a species. In order to help Will (Eric McCormack) deal with his anxiety about becoming a father, Jack (Sean Hayes) takes him to an unexpected place to blow off steam — church. Karen (Megan Mullally) finds herself in a confessional booth, and a visit from Smitty (guest star Charles C. Stevenson Jr.) makes her reconsider their entire relationship.

Carol’s Second Act: “Carol’s Crush”

CBS, 9:30pm

Carol’s (Patricia Heaton) fellow interns tease her mercilessly about her obvious crush on a surgeon, Dr. Lewis (guest star Patrick Fabian), in the new episode “Carol’s Crush.”

Indebted: “Everybody’s Talking About the Mental Load”

NBC, 9:30pm

After Rebecca (Abby Elliott) tells Dave (Adam Pally) she carries the emotional labor, a.k.a. the “mental load” of the family, he tries to prove otherwise by having her take care of just Deb (Fran Drescher) and Stew (Steven Weber) for a few days. They both realize they’ve bit off more than they can chew, especially when Dave enlists his mom to help with Rebecca’s mental load.

A Million Little Things: “the sleepover”

ABC, 10pm

Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) learns to navigate Danny’s (Chance Hurstfield) first sleepover, while Rome (Romany Malco) and Regina (Christina Moses) continue to try to protect their potential birth mother from her past. Meanwhile, Maggie (Allison Miller) leans on a friend for her six-month cancer checkup.

Tommy: “Lifetime Achievement”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Lifetime Achievement,” Tommy (Edie Falco) must personally oversee the investigation of a Hollywood producer who was attacked during a party at his home.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Swimming With the Sharks”

NBC, 10pm

The female CEO of a popular wellness company says she was raped, but her business partner claims the accusation is part of an embezzlement coverup.

Friday, Feb. 21

The Last Thing He Wanted

Netflix

Original Film!

Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck, Rosie Perez, Willem Dafoe and Mel Rodriguez lead the cast of this political thriller set against the nebulous backdrop of the 1980s Iran-Contra scandal and based on the Joan Didion novel of the same name.

The Waltons: “The Bequest”

MeTV, 12pm

The promise of inherited money results in both happy moments and unusual conflicts for the Walton family.

Fresh Off the Boat

ABC, 8pm

Series Finale!

In “Family Van,” the first episode of the two-part finale, Jaleel White guest-stars, and when the trusty Huang van takes a turn for the worst, Jessica (Constance Wu) and Louis (Randall Park) each process the loss in their own way. In the second episode, “Commencement,” Jessica grapples with her vision of the future as the boys are each realizing what their own goals are. Andy Richter guest-stars.

MacGyver: “Kid + Plane + Cable + Truck”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Kid + Plane + Cable + Truck,” Mac (Lucas Till) and his team have to board an in-flight airplane after the pilot suffers a heart attack.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 8pm Live

ESPN’s Friday night NBA doubleheader has a pair of Western Conference clashes with the Denver Nuggets at the Oklahoma City Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Portland Trail Blazers.

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector: “’Til Death Do Us Part”

NBC, 8pm

Lincoln (Russell Hornsby) and the team hunt a serial killer who stages perfect murders by brilliantly framing suspects in what appear to be open and shut cases. The hunt hits home when one of Lincoln’s closest friends is accused.

Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine

Discovery Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

This season, Dave is expanding his hunt for an even bigger payday in the historic lost mines of Montana. With more than 3,500 abandoned mines in the Treasure State, Dave believes one of them could be a jackpot in gold. But finding it will require him to uncover the history and decode the land like never before.

Haunting in the Heartland: “The Watchman”

Travel Channel, 10pm

New Series!

Steve Shippy is called to Merrill, Mich., to investigate an evil entity tormenting a young girl. With the help of a local historian, he discovers the town’s long-forgotten traumatic past and its connection to the girl’s home.

The Hours

TCM, 10:30pm

Continuing its 31 Days of Oscar celebration, Turner Classic Movies presents the network premiere of this acclaimed, Oscar-winning 2002 psychological drama based on the novel by Michael Cunningham. Nicole Kidman won a Best Actress Oscar for her performance here, and she is joined by a stellar cast including Miranda Richardson, Julianne Moore, John C. Reilly, Meryl Streep, Ed Harris and many more.

This Week at the Comedy Cellar

Comedy Central, 11pm

Season Premiere!

Comedians of all stripes, from rising stars to established legends, pop into New York’s legendary Comedy Cellar every week for a topical set.

Saturday, Feb. 22

51st NAACP Image Awards

BET, 8pm Live

The annual ceremony again honors the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film, and also recognizes individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors. Netflix leads this year’s television nominees with 30 nominations, and has 12 more movie nominations, for titles like Dear White People, When They See Us and American Son. This marks the first year that the Image Awards, previously televised by TV One, are being broadcast by BET, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

Almost Family

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

Season 1 of Almost Family concludes with the episodes “Permanent AF” and “Expectant AF.” The trial against Dr. Bechley (Timothy Hutton) begins, and Julia (Brittany Snow) gains the confidence to approach Donovan (Michael Stahl-David) again about her desire for a family.

Seven Worlds, One Planet: “Antarctica”

BBC America, 9pm

Filming crews spent 236 days capturing Antarctica: our coldest, windiest, most hostile continent. Footage of the largest great whale aggregation ever filmed nearly didn’t make it into this episode. After seven weeks searching for the sequence, on the one day it all came together, the crew’s helicopter broke and the drone malfunctioned. Thankfully, the drone operator managed to save the memory card at the last minute. In addition to the whales, viewers will witness Weddell seals that grind back the ice with their teeth, colorful starfish carpeting the seabed beneath the ice, huge colonies of king penguins crowding any ice-free land, and four-ton elephant seals fighting for territory on the beach.

Love in Store

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Shopping network hosts Terrie (Alexandra Breckenridge) and David (Robert Buckley) have different styles and personalities that clash. Each wants a promotion, but first they’ll have to get along as cohosts.

Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One

HBO, 10pm

Comedian and actor Whitmer Thomas features his deeply personal, provocative and unconventional standup and original songs in his first hourlong special from the legendary Flora-Bama Lounge, located along the state line between Florida and Alabama.

Sunday, Feb. 23

College Basketball

CBS & FS1, beginning at 2pm Live

Highlights of Sunday’s college basketball action include St. John’s at Seton Hall (CBS), Butler at Creighton (FS1) and Maryland at Ohio State (CBS).

The Walking Dead

AMC, 9pm

New Episodes!

Back from its Season 10 hiatus, there’s a lot to worry about now that the survivors know Alpha was behind the Whisperer spy Dante. The season ended with Gabriel stabbing Dante for killing Siddiq, but how many other double agents might be mixed in with their community? And what’s going to happen to Carol, Daryl and the rest of the survivors who fell onto a cave-like plateau with a herd of zombies below them?

Sanditon

PBS, 9pm

Season Finale!

On the night of the Midsummer Ball, romance, jealousy and betrayal fill the air. Events conspire to leave Charlotte and the Parker family facing difficult choices.

Better Call Saul

AMC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

In the 10-episode fifth season, Jimmy’s (Bob Odenkirk) decision to practice law as “Saul Goodman” creates unexpected and profound waves of change for those in his orbit. Tomorrow the series continues in its regular time slot. Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Giancarlo Esposito, Patrick Fabian and Michael Mando all return.

Forensic Files II

HLN, 10pm

New Series!

Forensic Files, one of TV’s earliest true-crime docuseries, ceased production in 2011, but has continued airing in repeats that remain popular. Now, 16 new episodes of the series will begin airing starting this month. Original series narrator Peter Thomas passed away in 2016, and at presstime a new narrator had not been announced.

Vienna Blood

PBS, 10pm

Season Finale!

Suspicion at the military school falls on an elite group of cadets with a penchant for sadism and dangerous games. Solving the case will have a devastating impact on both Oskar and Max’s professional lives.