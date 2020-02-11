Tuesday, Feb. 11: The Love Story of Evan & Gently in OWN’s ‘Cherish the Day’

Courtesy of OWN

All Times Eastern.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Cherish the Day

OWN, 10pm

New Series!

Ava DuVernay (Queen Sugar) brings us this new anthology series that chronicles a couple’s relationship over five years, each episode spanning one single day. The narrative will unfold to reveal significant moments in a relationship, from the extraordinary to the everyday, that compel us to hold true to the ones we love. Xosha Roquemore, Alano Miller and Cicely Tyson star.

New Hampshire Primary Coverage

FOX News Channel, beginning at 6am Live

FOX News Channel has extensive coverage of the New Hampshire primary election throughout the day. FOX News’ signature morning program FOX & Friends (6am) broadcasts from Bedford, N.H., followed by America’s Newsroom co-anchored by Sandra Smith and Ed Henry, Outnumbered Overtime with Harris Faulkner, The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino, Bill Hemmer Reports and The Five. Beginning at 6pm, 2020 election co-anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will helm a two-hour Democracy 2020: New Hampshire Primary special from the state and break down the real-time election results as polls close. At 8pm, Tucker Carlson Tonight will air live from Washington, D.C., and later in the evening, Hannity will broadcast from New Hampshire at 9pm, followed by The Ingraham Angle at 10pm in Washington, D.C., and a one-hour Democracy 2020: New Hampshire Primary special co-anchored by Baier and MacCallum at 11PM/ET. Continuing to deliver the latest election updates, Shannon Bream will anchor FOX News @ Night at 12am live from New Hampshire. Lastly, FOX & Friends and America’s Newsroom co-anchored by Sandra Smith and Ed Henry will each recap the election results the day following the race. FOX News Channel will also provide viewers with live reports throughout New Hampshire and updates from candidate headquarters during the primaries from FNC correspondents Mark Meredith, Matt Finn, Peter Doocy, Kristin Fisher, Jacqui Heinrich, Molly Line and Ellison Barber.

The Conners: “Live From Lanford”

ABC, 8pm Live

The first ever live episode of The Conners takes place on the night of the New Hampshire primary. President of ABC Entertainment Karey Burke said, “If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be in the Conners’ living room on voting night, you’re about to find out.”

CAVUTO: Coast to Coast

FOX Business Network, 8pm Live

FOX Business Network’s (FBN) senior vice president and managing editor of business news Neil Cavuto will provide live programming surrounding the New Hampshire Primary throughout primetime tonight. Cavuto will helm a special two-hour primetime edition of CAVUTO: Coast to Coast featuring live coverage and expert analysis of the primary and election results. Throughout the evening, Cavuto will be joined in New York by a rotating panel of business and political experts, including Trish Regan Primetime host and New Hampshire native Trish Regan, Lou Dobbs Tonight host Lou Dobbs, and Kennedy host Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery, among others. Following Cavuto, Regan will host a live edition of Trish Regan Primetime at 10pm to provide analysis of the primary results. FOXBusiness.com will also provide up-to-the-minute results, analysis and financial market reaction to the election, including a live blog and international market reaction.

NCIS: “Lonely Hearts”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Lonely Hearts,” the lead suspect in an NCIS murder investigation is a woman Gibbs’ (Mark Harmon) friend, Phillip Brooks (guest star Don Lake), met on a dating site.

The Resident: “Free Fall”

FOX, 8pm

After his termination from the hospital, Conrad (Matt Czuchry) has difficulty figuring out his next step and distracts himself by accompanying a patient on a zero-gravity adventure in the new episode “Free Fall.”

Finding Your Roots: “Slave Trade”

PBS, 8pm

Upending their notions of African American history, host Henry Louis Gates Jr. journeys with film director Ava DuVernay, actor S. Epatha Merkerson and musician Questlove to the unexpected places where their ancestors were scattered by slavery.

FBI: “Legacy”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “Legacy,” the team works to discover who stole a truck filled with armor-piercing rifles and what they have planned for the stolen weapons.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back: “Southern Kitchen”

FOX, 9pm

Gordon Ramsay travels to Southern Kitchen in Richmond, Va., as he and his crew must help a tight-knit family being torn apart by bankruptcy after putting everything they have into their restaurant.

Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes

HBO, 9pm

Interweaving priceless archival footage of Muhammad Ali’s many appearances on The Dick Cavett Show with insights from a number of authors, sports commentators and members of Ali’s inner circle, this film tracks the three-time heavyweight boxing champion’s most memorable fights and personal battles to paint an illuminating portrait of a man whose impact on the civil rights movement rivals his feats in the boxing ring.

This Is Us: “A Hell of a Week: Part Three”

NBC, 9pm

Kate (Chrissy Metz) finds strength in unexpected places.

American Experience: “The Fight”

PBS, 9pm

Explore the stories of two men, boxers Max Schmeling of Germany and American Joe Louis, culminating in what was arguably the most politicized sporting event in history: the 1938 heavyweight championship of the world.

black-ish: “The Gauntlet”

ABC, 9:30pm

Dre (Anthony Anderson) thought he was the best gift-giver, but Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) tells him she prefers meaningful gifts over expensive ones, so he does his best to get her something she’ll love on Valentine’s Day. Meanwhile, Ruby (Jenifer Lewis) teaches Jack (Miles Brown) how to get a girl after she hears about his love troubles, but her antiquated ways don’t help.

For Life

ABC, 10pm

New Series!

An innocent man serving a life sentence becomes a lawyer while in prison, fighting cases on behalf of his fellow inmates while figuring out how to overturn his own conviction.

Project Blue Book: “Hopkinsville”

History, 10pm

When alleged alien beings invade a home in rural Kentucky, Hynek (Aidan Gillen) and Quinn (Michael Malarkey) are brought in on the CIA’s top-secret program, MK Ultra, which believes the attack may be the start of a much larger invasion.

New Amsterdam: “In the Graveyard”

NBC, 10pm

The doctors stop at nothing to help their patients following a shocking realization that prompts a change in the hospital. Meanwhile, Reynolds (Jocko Sims) must make an important decision in his career.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Netflix

Original Film!

In this follow-up to To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) are now officially a couple. But when another recipient of one of her old love letters reenters her life, Lara Jean is confronted with a dilemma: Can she love two boys at the same time? Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, Madeleine Arthur, Jordan Fisher and Holland Taylor also star.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: “Something in the Water”

Bravo, 8pm

As the ladies head to the Jersey shore, Jennifer considers whether it’s worth apologizing to Melissa. Meanwhile, Frankie and Gia go to prom. Melissa plans to tell Danielle to keep away from the group, and Jennifer and Margaret go head-to-head over their friendship with Teresa.

Survivor: Winners at War

CBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Survivor begins its 40th season with a two-hour premiere episode tonight, which promises to be the most epic season yet, as it features 20 past winners including fan favorites Boston Rob Mariano and his now-wife Amber Brkich, Sandra Diaz-Twine, Yul Kwon, Parvati Shallow, Ethan Zohn and more.

The Masked Singer: “Masking for a Friend: Group A”

FOX, 8pm

Actress Leah Remini joins the panel as Group A contestants take the stage for a third time and are pared down to the top three in their group.

Chicago Med: “It May Not Be Forever”

NBC, 8pm

Drs. Manning (Torrey DeVitto) and Marcel (Dominic Rains) disagree over an abusive husband. Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) struggles with ethics and his decision to work at the safe injection site. Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) and Elsa (Molly Bernard) reveal a misdiagnosis that may change a family’s life.

Modern Family: “Paris”

ABC, 9pm

In one last family trip, the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan head to Paris so Jay (Ed O’Neill) can accept a lifetime achievement award for his work in the closet industry. Meanwhile, Claire (Julie Bowen) has a secret rendezvous in one of the most romantic cities in the world, and Cam’s (Eric Stonestreet) lifelong dream of performing as Fizbo on the streets of Paris is about to become a reality.

LEGO Masters: “Space Smash”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Space Smash,” contestants craft everything from aliens to massive rocket ships. The twist of the task is to build an item that not only looks amazing from the outside, but also impresses when it gets smashed in slow motion.

Chicago Fire: “Shut It Down”

NBC, 9pm

A series of mysterious gas leaks has members of Firehouse 51 puzzled and spread thin. Brett (Kara Killmer) is conflicted when her birth mother gets serious about tracking her down. Severide (Taylor Kinney) misunderstands his role as Cruz’s (Joe Minoso) best man. Mouch (Christian Stolte) bites off more than he can chew.

The Soup

E!, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The iconic, pop-culture commentary comedy returns with a new host — comedian and actress Jade Catta-Preta. The weekly half-hour series will feature Catta-Preta’s unfiltered take on the buzziest clips of the week across entertainment and social media.

Chicago P.D.: “Center Mass”

NBC, 10pm

A homeless man’s murder leads Intelligence to a criminal who has evaded capture for years. Rojas (Lisseth Chavez) has a troubling experience with a young, mentally ill man.

Expedition With Steve Backshall: “Borneo — Dark Shadow”

PBS, 10pm

Follow Steve Backshall as he drops down a sinkhole to explore a series of underground Bornean caves threatened by deforestation and limestone quarrying. The journey may lead to the potential to explore other undiscovered subterranean worlds.

Richard Hammond’s Big

Science Channel, 10pm

New Series!

British car aficionado Richard Hammond hosts this nine-part series that spotlights engineering at its finest with the biggest structures in the world. From Italy to Austria to the Netherlands and beyond, Hammond goes behind the scenes of these colossal structures and machines to understand the science of “big.”

Expedition X

Discovery Channel, 11:10pm

New Series!

This spinoff of Expedition Unknown is also hosted by Josh Gates, who is joined by scientist Phil Torres and paranormal researcher Jessica Chobot to investigate reports of supernatural encounters, mysterious creatures and extraterrestrial phenomena.

Thursday, Feb. 13

Love Is Blind

Netflix

New Series!

Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this series in which singles who want to be loved for who they are, not what they look like, talk to a stream of potential love interests without ever seeing them. When a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé/fiancée for the first time. Can they then turn their emotional connection into a physical one before their wedding day?

Narcos: Mexico

Netflix

Season Premiere!

This companion series to Narcos, which is set in the 1980s as it explores the origin of the modern drug war, returns for Season 2.

NASCAR: Bluegreen Vacations Duel at Daytona

FS1, beginning at 7pm Live

FS1 airs the pair of 150-mile qualifying races at Daytona International Speedway that will finalize the starting lineup for the 62nd Daytona 500.

Young Sheldon: “A Boyfriend’s Ex-Wife and a Good Luck Head Rub”

CBS, 8pm

Guest Star Alert!

Meemaw (Annie Potts) meets Dale’s (returning guest star Craig T. Nelson) ex-wife, June (guest star Reba McEntire), in the new episode “A Boyfriend’s Ex-Wife and a Good Luck Head Rub.”

Last Man Standing: “Break Out the Campaign”

FOX, 8pm

Vanessa (Nancy Travis) turns to Mike (Tim Allen) and Carol (guest star Tisha Campbell) for advice on her state assembly campaign in the new episode “Break Out the Campaign.”

A Year in Music: “1979”

AXS TV, 8:30pm

Former MTV VJ Downtown Julie Brown looks back at the music of 1979, from the rise and fall of disco to the release of Michael Jackson’s breakout solo album Off the Wall and more.

Outmatched: “Bullying”

FOX, 8:30pm

In the new episode “Bullying,” Mike (Jason Biggs) and Kay (Maggie Lawson) look into a charter school for Marc (Jack Stanton) after he is brought into the principal’s office for bullying his teacher.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Pimento”

NBC, 8:30pm

Adrian Pimento (Jason Mantzoukas) shows up unexpectedly to seek Jake (Andy Samberg) and Charles’ (Joe Lo Truglio) help after claiming someone is trying to kill him. Meanwhile, the rest of the squad endures a Workplace Conflict seminar.

Deputy: “10-8 Search and Rescue”

FOX, 9pm

While assisting the fire department, a sheriff’s deputy discovers a suspicious car in the forest that leads them to a missing girl in the new episode “10-8 Search and Rescue.”

Will & Grace: “Of Mouse and Men”

NBC, 9pm

Worried about Grace (Debra Messing) being a single mother, Marilyn (guest star Blythe Danner) goes behind Grace’s back to fix her up with a beagle-breeding couple interested in adopting Grace’s baby. Will (Eric McCormack) gets enlisted by Karen (Megan Mullally) to deal with a PR nightmare created by a homophobic player on her baseball team. Jack (Sean Hayes) and Estefan (guest star Brian Jordan Alvarez) go to extreme lengths to get rid of a mouse.

In Ice Cold Blood

Oxygen, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Grammy winner Ice-T returns as host, lending his distinct voice to mind-blowing true stories involving sex, money, obsession — or a fatal cocktail of all three. During each hourlong episode, in-depth interviews and archival footage merge to spotlight an intriguing mystery, recounted through the lens of expert detective work, unpredictable twists and jaw-dropping discoveries.

The Sinner

USA Network, 9pm

In the second episode of the new season, Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) probes Jamie (Matt Bomer) further, as his explanation of the accident doesn’t quite match the evidence Ambrose is uncovering. Flashbacks of Jamie’s early life with Nick reveal a very different and complex man.

Indebted: “Everybody’s Talking About the Tooth Fairy”

NBC, 9:30pm

Dave (Adam Pally) and Rebecca (Abby Elliott) are worried that with grandparents living in the house, their kids are too spoiled. When Asher (Anders Garrett) loses his first tooth, Deb (Fran Drescher) and Stew (Steven Weber) interfere with the tooth fairy and prove Dave and Rebecca right. Meanwhile, Joanna (Jessy Hodges) lies to her new girlfriend about being a much more involved aunt than she actually is.

A Million Little Things: “daisy”

ABC, 10pm

Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) and Sophie (Lizzy Greene) come together during a family emergency; Rome (Romany Malco) and Regina (Christina Moses) learn that their potential birth mother could be in danger; and Maggie (Allison Miller) and Gary (James Roday) face a harsh reality when they attend a mutual friend’s cancer remission party.

Tommy: “There Are No Strangers Here”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “There Are No Strangers Here,” Tommy (Edie Falco) works to keep her officers in line when one of their own turns up dead, and some want to take extreme measures to find the perpetrator.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “I Deserve Some Loving Too”

NBC, 10pm

Rollins (Kelli Giddish) goes undercover to root out a government worker withholding green cards in exchange for sex.

Friday, Feb. 14

Cable Girls

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The period drama from Spain set in the late 1920s, following a group of women working at Madrid’s first telephone company, launches its fifth and final season.

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Netflix

Original Film!

Shaun the Sheep, the popular spinoff character from the beloved Wallace and Gromit franchise, returns in this stop-motion animated film. After a mischievous alien crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun takes his new extraterrestrial friend on the road to find her lost spaceship. Little does he know that a sinister alien-hunting agency is on their trail.

We Love TV Marathon

TV Land, beginning at 9am

Join TV Land for an epic, fun, four-day TV love fest featuring marathons of the very best episodes of fan favorites Everybody Loves Raymond, The King of Queens, Golden Girls, The Andy Griffith Show, Two and a Half Men, The New Adventures of Old Christine and The Goldbergs, presented with trivia and fun facts.

MacGyver: “Red Cell + Quantum + Cold + Committed”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Red Cell + Quantum + Cold + Committed,” Mac (Lucas Till) is recruited to steal a highly classified project from a military lab in order to find flaws in its security.

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector: “Game On”

NBC, 8pm

The Bone Collector (Brian F. O’Byrne) challenges Lincoln (Russell Hornsby), Amelia (Arielle Kebbel) and the team with a trifecta of victims across New York City. But as the team races to solve the clue trails before it’s too late, Lincoln must come to terms with the Bone Collector’s real target — his own ego.

Blue Bloods: “The Fog of War”

CBS, 10pm

Guest Star Alert!

Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) work with Texas Ranger Waylon Gates (guest star Lyle Lovett) when they are put on a case to find the Lone Star Killer in the new episode “The Fog of War.”

Strike Back

Cinemax, 10pm

Season Premiere!

One final adrenalized season is in store for the network’s iconic series. When an Albanian crime family kidnaps a scientist responsible for the development of a top-secret British bioweapon, the covert special-ops soldiers of Section 20 are sent on a mission to secure the virus and take down its potential black-market buyers. But what starts as a relatively straightforward mission quickly escalates into a race against the clock to neutralize an even deadlier weapon of mass destruction.

Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers

Comedy Central, 11pm

Season Finale!

Gavin Matts shares how a notorious viral video changed his life, Brenton Biddlecombe explains his struggles as a short man, and Punkie Johnson weighs in on a lesbian stereotype.

Saturday, Feb. 15

XFL Football

ABC & FOX, beginning at 2pm Live

Week 2 of the XFL regular season kicks off today with the N.Y. Guardians at the DC Defenders (ABC) and the Tampa Bay Vipers at the Seattle Dragons (FOX).

The Thing About Harry

Freeform, 8pm

Original Film!

High school enemies Harry (Niko Terho) and Sam (Jake Borelli) are forced to share a ride to their hometown for a party. Things take a turn when Sam learns Harry has come out. Stuck spending the night together, Harry and Sam wonder if they could be more than friends. Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown also stars.

You Can’t Take My Daughter

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Amy Thompson (Lyndsy Fonseca) is a law student who is attacked and raped by Demetri (Hunter Burke). Discovering that she is pregnant, Amy makes the difficult decision to keep her baby, despite the fact that Demetri continues to stalk and harass her as she waits for the long-delayed trial. Six years later, Demetri finds her and sues her for custody of her daughter. Using her own legal skills, Amy fights back. The film also stars Kirstie Alley as Amy’s mother, Suzanne.

NHL Hockey: Los Angeles at Colorado (at Colorado Springs)

NBC, 8pm Live

The NHL Stadium Series comes to Falcon Stadium on the campus of the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs as the L.A. Kings face off against the Colorado Avalanche in primetime on NBC.

NBA All-Star Saturday Night

TNT, 8pm Live

The NBA’s All-Star showcase in Chicago features the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest and the AT&T Slam Dunk contest.

Seven Worlds, One Planet: “Europe”

BBC America, 9pm

This crowded continent hides the most surprising animals in pockets of wilderness. Above Gibraltar, Europe’s only primate lives a life of kidnapping and high drama, while in the cemeteries of Vienna, grave-robbing European hamsters do battle with each other. Come nightfall, the Italian mountain villages are the hunting grounds for rarely seen wolves, while lynx lurk in the forests of Spain. Deep underground in Slovenia’s caves, baby dragons (a.k.a. olms) can eat once a decade and may live for up to a hundred years. Meanwhile, on the surface, the continent has been developed beyond recognition.

The Secret Ingredient

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Bakery owner Kelly (Erin Cahill) hasn’t thought about love since Andrew (Brendan Penny) ended their engagement for culinary school in Paris. Now he’s back, and so is their chemistry. Unfortunately, Kelly’s still hurt and won’t see Andrew before he leaves. But little does she know that when she’s selected as a contestant on the Valentine’s Day Bake-Off, Andrew is as well.

Sunday, Feb. 16

NHL Hockey

NBC & NBCSN, beginning at 12:30pm Live

The 2020 Hockey Weekend Across America celebration includes today’s tripleheader of NHL national TV games, with Detroit at Pittsburgh and Boston at the N.Y. Rangers on NBC, and St. Louis at Nashville on NBCSN.

NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500

FOX, 2:30pm Live

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season begins at famed Daytona International Speedway for the 62nd Daytona 500. Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and 2019 Cup Series champion Kyle Busch are among the top contenders. Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson begins his final season as a full-time driver.

American Idol

ABC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Returning to the iconic judges’ desk are music industry legends and all-star American Idol judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy Award-winning producer Ryan Seacrest returns as host, and multimedia personality Bobby Bones will return as in-house mentor.

Washington

History, 8pm

New Miniseries!

This three-night, six-hour documentary event will weave together dramatic live-action sequences, excerpts from George Washington’s letters, and insights from a roster of notable experts, historians and scholars to tell a very personal story about the evolution of one of history’s most iconic leaders.

Outlander

Starz, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Season 5 finds the Frasers fighting for their family and the home they have forged on Fraser’s Ridge. Jamie (Sam Heughan) must find a way to defend all that he has created, while Claire (Caitriona Balfe) must use her modern knowledge and foresight to prevent her family from being ripped apart again. Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) work to raise their son under the looming specter of Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers).

NBA All-Star Game

TNT, 8:20pm Live

TNT airs the 2020 NBA All-Star Game from Chicago’s United Center. Expect to see Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Luka Dončić, Trae Young and more of the NBA’s best competing in the game, but don’t expect to see much defense. Last year, Team LeBron beat Team Giannis 178-164.

Duncanville

FOX, 8:30pm

New Series!

Amy Poehler teams up with co-creators and fellow executive producers Mike and Julie Scully (The Simpsons) for this animated family comedy centered around spectacularly average 15-year-old Duncan (voiced by Poehler) and the people in his world. Duncan’s not exceptional, but he has a wild imagination in which he’s never anything less than amazing. The voice cast also includes Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa.

Race for the White House

CNN, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Oscar winner Mahershala Ali narrates this six-part docuseries that uses rare archival footage, interviews and stylized dramatizations to tell the story of one iconic presidential campaign in each episode. Elections covered this season include Wilson vs. Roosevelt vs. Taft (1912), Eisenhower vs. Stevenson (1952), Johnson vs. Goldwater (1964), Carter vs. Ford (1976), Reagan vs. Carter (1980) and Obama vs. McCain (2008).

War of the Worlds

EPIX, 9pm

New Series!

H.G. Wells’ classic alien invasion tale gets a contemporary reimagining in this eight-part drama set in present-day Europe and with a cast led by Gabriel Byrne and Elizabeth McGovern. When extraterrestrials wipe out most of humanity, the survivors come to realize that this savage attack on Earth is not arbitrary — its seeds are being sown before our very eyes.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

HGTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The iconic home renovation series is back, this time on a new network and with a new host — Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The stunning whole-home overhauls will be done for deserving families, so bring your tissues as this is going to be some feel-good TV.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

NBC, 9pm

Jane Levy plays a computer coder who suddenly starts to hear the innermost thoughts of the people around her through songs. Lauren Graham and Mary Steenburgen also star. A repeat airing of the pilot — which originally previewed in January — will precede this new episode.

Sanditon

PBS, 9pm

With the approach of Sanditon’s regatta, the success of the resort hangs in the balance — as do assorted romances. How will Charlotte, Sidney and other lovers fare in the marriage game?

NCIS: New Orleans

CBS, 10pm

New Episodes!

Season 6 of NCIS: New Orleans resumes with new episodes tonight.

The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty

CNN, 10pm

New Series!

This six-part series tells the incredible, dramatic and emotional tale of the British royal family using never-before-seen footage and interviews with insiders. The series premiere, “Succession,” follows King Edward VIII’s decision to abdicate the throne and marry American divorcée Wallis Simpson.

Slow Burn

EPIX, 10pm

New Series!

The first season of this docuseries based on the hit podcast of the same name expands upon that podcast’s first season as host Leon Neyfakh looks back at the Watergate crisis. His exploration excavates the strange subplots and forgotten characters involved in the downfall of a president, and flashes back to politically tumultuous times not so far removed from today.

Good Girls

NBC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman are back for Season 3 of the crime comedy/drama about three suburban moms embroiled in a robbery while trying to make ends meet, and the fallout that ensues.

Vienna Blood

PBS, 10pm

When his nephew, a student at a military school, suffers a breakdown after a fellow cadet’s death, Max calls on Oskar for help. The school prepares a new generation of military officers, but its barbaric traditions are hidden from the outside world.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

HBO, 11:10pm

Season Premiere!

Monday, Feb 17

The Waltons: “The Fawn”

MeTV, 12pm

Erin adopts a wild animal, while John Boy gets a life lesson with a new job.

College Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live

A college basketball doubleheader on ESPN has the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, followed by the Iowa State Cyclones at the Kansas Jayhawks.

Transformers: The Last Knight

FX, 8pm

In troubled times, humans and Transformers are engaged in a war. Optimus Prime is gone, and without a leader, chaos reigns. Within the madness, Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg) must team with the iconic Bumblebee and others to uncover the hidden history of Transformers on Earth to save both races. Anthony Hopkins and Josh Duhamel also star in this 2017 action adventure.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions

NBC, 8pm

Season Finale!

The Season 2 winner of the series that brings together the most memorable and talented acts from Got Talent competitions around the globe is determined tonight.

No Passport Required: “Boston”

PBS, 9pm

Visit Boston with chef Marcus Samuelsson to learn about the Portuguese, Brazilian and Cape Verdean diasporas, united by one language in the bustling port city they call home. Meet the chefs who are continuing and transforming culinary traditions.

Spy Games: “Mind Over Matter”

Bravo, 10pm

The Assessors push the competitors beyond their physical and mental limits in a grueling endurance test, with the challenge taking a dangerous turn. When a frontrunner starts to crack under the pressure, their fate in the game hangs in the balance. As the bottom two contestants fight it out at the interrogation, only one will make it through to the next mission.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Finding Your Roots: “Italian Roots”

PBS, 8pm

Henry Louis Gates Jr. explores the roots of talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and actors Marisa Tomei and John Turturro, introducing them to ancestors who made immense sacrifices to bring their families from Italy to America.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

FX, 8pm

In this 2017 sequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service, the world is held hostage, and the Kingsman headquarters has been destroyed. It is in this time of crisis that the Kingsman discover an allied spy organization in the United States. Colin Firth, Julianne Moore and Taron Egerton star.

Project Blue Book: “The Men in Black”

History, 10pm

When Hynek (Aidan Gillen) is kidnapped by the mysterious Man in Black, Quinn (Michael Malarkey) teams up with the CIA to track him down and save his life.

Ink Master: “Head Spin”

Paramount Network, 10pm

In the new episode “Head Spin,” the Turf War is more intense than ever before as a team challenge leaves the artists dizzied and out of control.

House Hunters: “Too Many Firsts in Florida”

HGTV, 10:30pm

An Air Force officer and his wife move to Florida and have just eight days to find their first home. They’re soon-to-be parents but can’t agree if they should get the fixer-upper he wants or the move-in-ready home she needs.