Saturday, Feb. 8: The Reborn XFL Kicks Off on ABC and FOX

Melissa Rawlins/ESPN Images

All Times Eastern.

Saturday, Feb. 8

XFL Football

ABC & FOX, beginning at 2pm Live

After 19 years, the XFL pro football league is back and kicks off its season with the Seattle Dragons at the DC Defenders (ABC) and the L.A. Wildcats at Houston Roughnecks (FOX). ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FOX, FS1 and FS2 will combine to televise every game of the eight-team league’s 10-week regular season and playoffs.

College Basketball

CBS, FOX, ESPN & ESPN2, beginning at 12pm Live

Saturday’s college hoops highlights include Michigan State at Michigan (FOX), Kentucky at Tennessee (CBS), Seton Hall at Villanova (FOX), Virginia at Louisville (ESPN), Duke at North Carolina (ESPN) and Oklahoma State at Baylor (ESPN2).

The Witnesses

Oxygen, 7pm

New Miniseries!

This compelling two-night investigative special follows the stories of four former Jehovah’s Witnesses as they recount details of the sexual abuse they endured during their time within the organization. The Jehovah’s Witnesses religion has long relied on its own governing body to set the course by which its followers live their lives. By examining the organization’s policies and practices, the special explores whether those procedures operate to conceal the identities of potential child predators. For half a decade, investigative journalist from The Center for Investigative Reporting (CIR), Trey Bundy, has been working to empower the public to protect children within the insular institution, reporting the stories of survivors of sexual abuse. The miniseries concludes with Part 2 on Sunday at 7pm.

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

IFC, 5pm

The ceremony honoring the best in independent cinema marks its 35th anniversary with tonight’s ceremony. The Lighthouse and Uncut Gems lead nominees across various categories with five nods each.

The Neighbor in the Window

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When upbeat, outgoing Karen (Jamie-Lynn Sigler), her husband and their young son relocate to Washington, Karen looks forward to starting a new life. She meets Lisa (Jenn Lyon), her beautiful, charming neighbor, and they quickly bond. But Lisa soon starts lying to Karen and about Karen to others. Lisa cleverly sets herself up as Karen’s victim, until every aspect of Karen’s new life starts to unravel.

Seven Worlds, One Planet: “Asia”

BBC America, 9pm

Our most varied, extreme and largest continent — Asia, which stretches from the Arctic Circle to the equator — is explored tonight. Walrus gather in huge numbers in the frozen north and brown bears roam remote Russian volcanoes. This is a world of the rarely seen, from yeti-like monkeys in the mountain forests of China to the most bizarre predator in the baking deserts of Iran. Asia is the largest of all the continents, but it seems there’s not enough space for wildlife. The deep jungles provide sanctuary for the last few Sumatran rhino.

In Memoriam

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

This documentary feature details the reality of life in an America where there is an active shooter incident every 12 days. In the film, wounded survivors, grieving relatives and first responders from three recent massacres — the attacks at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas, the Sutherland Springs Baptist Church in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. — relive the moment their lives changed forever.

Saturday Night Live: “RuPaul/Justin Bieber”

NBC, 11:30pm Live

Emmy-winning Drag Race star RuPaul makes his debut appearance as SNL host, joined by Justin Bieber in his third stint as musical guest.

Sunday, Feb. 9

NASCAR: Daytona 500 Qualifying

FOX & FS1, beginning at 12pm Live

Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway start the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season with Daytona 500 qualifying (FOX) and the Busch Clash at Daytona (FS1).

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards

ABC, 8pm Live

Hollywood’s biggest stars come out for Hollywood’s biggest night. Once again, there will be no host for the festivities, but that won’t put a damper on the excitement as viewers see who picks up the coveted trophies.

The Aquarium

Animal Planet, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The docuseries that offers a behind-the-scenes look at Atlanta’s Georgia Aquarium returns for Season 2. This season will include the stories of a sneaky moray eel moving from one habitat to another, a giant sea turtle named Tank who needs to learn healthier eating habits, a follow-up with rescued baby sea otter Gibson as he learns to become a more independent pup and more.

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

FS1, 8pm

FOX Sports’ coverage of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City begins tonight on FS1 with the Masters Agility Championship finals. FS1’s coverage continues Monday in primetime with group competitions, and concludes Tuesday night with the final group competitions and the Best in Show competition.

Power: “Exactly How We Planned”

Starz, 8pm

Series Finale!

Tonight marks the end of the hit crime drama that was brought to us by rapper 50 Cent, who had a recurring role in the six seasons and was one of the executive producers. “Don’t trip,” he told fans on his Instagram account early in the season, “I have four spinoff shows coming.”

Shahs of Sunset: “Naked Jenga and Afraid”

Bravo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The Shahs are back, and all grown up! While Mike boasts that his bad boy ways are behind him after finding the love of his life, newly single Nema is ready to mingle. Reza and Adam celebrate their new crib with the ultimate Persian housewarming party and invite the new girl in town, Sara, to join in on the fun. As trouble begins to brew among the group, everyone is shocked to find that the most unexpected person might be to blame.

Sanditon

PBS, 9pm

At loggerheads over the disappearance of Miss Lambe, Charlotte and Sidney comb the London underworld to find her. Meanwhile, Tom tries to save Sanditon and his marriage, and Edward and Clara hatch a cunning plot to seize Lady Denham’s legacy.

Homeland

Showtime, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The 12-episode final season begins tonight and picks up with Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) recovering from months of brutal confinement in a Russian gulag. Her body is healing, but her memory remains fractured — which is a problem for Saul (Mandy Patinkin), now national security adviser to the newly ascendant President Warner (Beau Bridges). Against medical advice, Saul asks Carrie to walk with him into the lion’s den — one last time.

These Woods Are Haunted

Travel Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The series that explores creepy happenings in the great outdoors returns. In the premiere, a late-night fishing trip becomes a living nightmare when two brothers encounter a monster at the lake. Then, three Bigfoot hunters become the hunted while camping in the Ozarks.

Wrong Man

Starz, 9:50pm

Season Premiere!

This series examines the cases of three different inmates who are serving life sentences on murder convictions but who claim their innocence. In the second season, the series will continue to uncover new theories and reveal startling new evidence that could prove that three more inmates, two of whom are women, are, in fact, not guilty. After the premiere episode, the show will air in its usual 9pm time slot.

Vienna Blood

PBS, 10pm

Their latest investigation draws Max and Oskar into the sphere of nationalistic groups who despise Vienna’s immigrants. Max’s fiancée is provoked into taking daring risks before the murderer’s shocking rationale is finally revealed.

Curse of the Bermuda Triangle

Science Channel, 10pm

New Series!

A team of savvy boat captains and experienced divers, who comprise the Triangle Research and Investigation Group (TRIG), seeks to unravel some of the biggest secrets surrounding the infamous Bermuda Triangle in this series. In the premiere, the TRIG team investigates the case in which a squadron of Navy aircraft known as Flight 19 flew into the Triangle on a routine training mission in 1945 and was never seen again.

Kidding

Showtime, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Jim Carrey returns as iconic children’s television host Jeff Pickles. The second season picks up moments after Season 1’s cliffhanger and, with his beloved Mr. Pickles’ Puppet Time off the air for the first time in 30 years, Jeff must find a way to communicate with his many fans who still need him.

The Alaska Triangle

Travel Channel, 10pm

New Series!

This series investigates the mysteries surrounding a vast expanse of rugged Alaskan wilderness known as the “Alaska Triangle,” from disappearances to sightings of strange creatures and more. In the series premiere, an eyewitness shares startling video evidence of extraterrestrial activity in Fairbanks, and a UFO hunter flies over Alaska’s highest mountain in search of a secret underground alien base.

FOX Nation: In Depth

FOX News Channel, 10pm

FOX News Channel presents this one-hour special hosted by FOX Nation’s travel and lifestyle personality Abby Hornacek. The program will take viewers behind the scenes of FOX Nation, the on-demand subscription based platform to spotlight the most popular shows and upcoming programming for the month of February. Alongside lifestyle and sports host Kacie McDonnell, the duo will preview new and exclusive content such as the premiere season of The Pursuit! With John Rich, hosted by country music star John Rich, and the VIP FOX Nation Super Tailgate that took place at Super Bowl LIV.

Monday, Feb. 10

College Basketball: Florida State at Duke

ESPN, 7pm Live

The Florida State Seminoles head to Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., to face the Duke Blue Devils in a clash of ACC elites.

9-1-1: Lone Star: “Studs”

FOX, 8pm

Owen (Rob Lowe) and the crew race to a brawl at a male strip club in the new episode “Studs.”

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Bad Review”

CBS, 8pm

Dave (Max Greenfield) puts his professional conflict mediator skills to the test when he offers to help Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) find out why his employees are quitting in the new episode “Welcome to the Bad Review.”

America’s Got Talent: “The Champions Finals”

NBC, 8pm

The Top 10 finalists perform, including four golden buzzer acts and six performers from the semifinals.

Prodigal Son: “Eye of the Needle”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Eye of the Needle,” Malcolm (Tom Payne) and Jessica (Bellamy Young) must track down the tip-line caller turned killer who is blackmailing Jessica.

Twisted Love: “Love and Hot Lead”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Jennifer Jones is 18 years old when she meets her sister’s girlfriend, Bobbi Jo Smith. The two hook up behind the sister’s back, and before long become obsessively inseparable. But when Bobbi Jo’s roommate, 49-year-old Bob Dow, develops feelings for Jennifer, those feelings become deadly.

No Passport Required: “Las Vegas”

PBS, 9pm

Explore Las Vegas and its deep-rooted Chinese community, from the Strip’s neon-lit casinos to modest shopping malls. Chef Marcus Samuelsson learns about diverse food traditions and meets a new wave of chefs transforming their parents’ cuisine.

The Good Doctor: “Influence”

ABC, 10pm

After Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) treats a patient who is a social influencer, he deals with unwanted attention. Meanwhile, the team treats a woman who is in abdominal distress after an at-home fecal transplant; and Dr. Carly Lever’s (Jasika Nicole) efforts to separate Shaun from Lea (Paige Spara) are challenged.

Manifest: “Return Trip”

NBC, 10pm

Ben (Josh Dallas) and Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) work together to orchestrate a surprising family reunion for an emotionally closed-off Flight 828 passenger. Meanwhile, Olive (Luna Blaise) drifts further away from her family, Jared (J.R. Ramirez) learns more about a growing cabal of anti-828 sentiment, and Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) finds herself out on a limb when baggage from Zeke’s (Matt Long) past threatens to destroy his tenuous new life.

Operación Pacífico

Telemundo, 10pm

New Series!

Majida Issa and Mark Tacher star in Telemundo’s latest “Super Series,” a police drama based on true events and filmed in Mexico and Colombia. Issa plays Capt. Amalia Ortega, a woman living a double life whose mission is to take down the most wanted Mexican drug lord.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

The Conners: “Live From Lanford”

ABC, 8pm Live

The first ever live episode of The Conners takes place on the night of the New Hampshire primary. President of ABC Entertainment Karey Burke said, “If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be in the Conners’ living room on voting night, you’re about to find out.”

NCIS: “Lonely Hearts”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Lonely Hearts,” the lead suspect in an NCIS murder investigation is a woman Gibbs’ (Mark Harmon) friend, Phillip Brooks (guest star Don Lake), met on a dating site.

The Resident: “Free Fall”

FOX, 8pm

After his termination from the hospital, Conrad (Matt Czuchry) has difficulty figuring out his next step and distracts himself by accompanying a patient on a zero-gravity adventure in the new episode “Free Fall.”

Finding Your Roots: “Slave Trade”

PBS, 8pm

Upending their notions of African American history, host Henry Louis Gates Jr. journeys with film director Ava DuVernay, actor S. Epatha Merkerson and musician Questlove to the unexpected places where their ancestors were scattered by slavery.

FBI: “Legacy”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “Legacy,” the team works to discover who stole a truck filled with armor-piercing rifles and what they have planned for the stolen weapons.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back: “Southern Kitchen”

FOX, 9pm

Gordon Ramsay travels to Southern Kitchen in Richmond, Va., as he and his crew must help a tight-knit family being torn apart by bankruptcy after putting everything they have into their restaurant.

Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes

HBO, 9pm

Interweaving priceless archival footage of Muhammad Ali’s many appearances on The Dick Cavett Show with insights from a number of authors, sports commentators and members of Ali’s inner circle, this film tracks the three-time heavyweight boxing champion’s most memorable fights and personal battles to paint an illuminating portrait of a man whose impact on the civil rights movement rivals his feats in the boxing ring.

This Is Us: “A Hell of a Week: Part Three”

NBC, 9pm

Kate (Chrissy Metz) finds strength in unexpected places.

American Experience: “The Fight”

PBS, 9pm

Explore the stories of two men, boxers Max Schmeling of Germany and American Joe Louis, culminating in what was arguably the most politicized sporting event in history: the 1938 heavyweight championship of the world.

black-ish: “The Gauntlet”

ABC, 9:30pm

Dre (Anthony Anderson) thought he was the best gift-giver, but Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) tells him she prefers meaningful gifts over expensive ones, so he does his best to get her something she’ll love on Valentine’s Day. Meanwhile, Ruby (Jenifer Lewis) teaches Jack (Miles Brown) how to get a girl after she hears about his love troubles, but her antiquated ways don’t help.

For Life

ABC, 10pm

New Series!

An innocent man serving a life sentence becomes a lawyer while in prison, fighting cases on behalf of his fellow inmates while figuring out how to overturn his own conviction.

Project Blue Book: “Hopkinsville”

History, 10pm

When alleged alien beings invade a home in rural Kentucky, Hynek (Aidan Gillen) and Quinn (Michael Malarkey) are brought in on the CIA’s top-secret program, MK Ultra, which believes the attack may be the start of a much larger invasion.

New Amsterdam: “In the Graveyard”

NBC, 10pm

The doctors stop at nothing to help their patients following a shocking realization that prompts a change in the hospital. Meanwhile, Reynolds (Jocko Sims) must make an important decision in his career.

Cherish the Day

OWN, 10pm

New Series!

Ava DuVernay (Queen Sugar) brings us this new anthology series that chronicles a couple’s relationship over five years, each episode spanning one single day. The narrative will unfold to reveal significant moments in a relationship, from the extraordinary to the everyday, that compel us to hold true to the ones we love. Xosha Roquemore, Alano Miller and Cicely Tyson star.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Netflix

Original Film!

In this follow-up to To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) are now officially a couple. But when another recipient of one of her old love letters reenters her life, Lara Jean is confronted with a dilemma: Can she love two boys at the same time? Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, Madeleine Arthur, Jordan Fisher and Holland Taylor also star.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: “Something in the Water”

Bravo, 8pm

As the ladies head to the Jersey shore, Jennifer considers whether it’s worth apologizing to Melissa. Meanwhile, Frankie and Gia go to prom. Melissa plans to tell Danielle to keep away from the group, and Jennifer and Margaret go head-to-head over their friendship with Teresa.

Survivor: Winners at War

CBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Survivor begins its 40th season with a two-hour premiere episode tonight, which promises to be the most epic season yet, as it features 20 past winners including fan favorites Boston Rob Mariano and his now-wife Amber Brkich, Sandra Diaz-Twine, Yul Kwon, Parvati Shallow, Ethan Zohn and more.

The Masked Singer: “Masking for a Friend: Group A”

FOX, 8pm

Actress Leah Remini joins the panel as Group A contestants take the stage for a third time and are pared down to the top three in their group.

Chicago Med: “It May Not Be Forever”

NBC, 8pm

Drs. Manning (Torrey DeVitto) and Marcel (Dominic Rains) disagree over an abusive husband. Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) struggles with ethics and his decision to work at the safe injection site. Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) and Elsa (Molly Bernard) reveal a misdiagnosis that may change a family’s life.

Modern Family: “Paris”

ABC, 9pm

In one last family trip, the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan head to Paris so Jay (Ed O’Neill) can accept a lifetime achievement award for his work in the closet industry. Meanwhile, Claire (Julie Bowen) has a secret rendezvous in one of the most romantic cities in the world, and Cam’s (Eric Stonestreet) lifelong dream of performing as Fizbo on the streets of Paris is about to become a reality.

LEGO Masters: “Space Smash”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Space Smash,” contestants craft everything from aliens to massive rocket ships. The twist of the task is to build an item that not only looks amazing from the outside, but also impresses when it gets smashed in slow motion.

Chicago Fire: “Shut It Down”

NBC, 9pm

A series of mysterious gas leaks has members of Firehouse 51 puzzled and spread thin. Brett (Kara Killmer) is conflicted when her birth mother gets serious about tracking her down. Severide (Taylor Kinney) misunderstands his role as Cruz’s (Joe Minoso) best man. Mouch (Christian Stolte) bites off more than he can chew.

The Soup

E!, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The iconic, pop-culture commentary comedy returns with a new host — comedian and actress Jade Catta-Preta. The weekly half-hour series will feature Catta-Preta’s unfiltered take on the buzziest clips of the week across entertainment and social media.

Chicago P.D.: “Center Mass”

NBC, 10pm

A homeless man’s murder leads Intelligence to a criminal who has evaded capture for years. Rojas (Lisseth Chavez) has a troubling experience with a young, mentally ill man.

Expedition With Steve Backshall: “Borneo — Dark Shadow”

PBS, 10pm

Follow Steve Backshall as he drops down a sinkhole to explore a series of underground Bornean caves threatened by deforestation and limestone quarrying. The journey may lead to the potential to explore other undiscovered subterranean worlds.

Richard Hammond’s Big

Science Channel, 10pm

New Series!

British car aficionado Richard Hammond hosts this nine-part series that spotlights engineering at its finest with the biggest structures in the world. From Italy to Austria to the Netherlands and beyond, Hammond goes behind the scenes of these colossal structures and machines to understand the science of “big.”

Expedition X

Discovery Channel, 11:10pm

New Series!

This spinoff of Expedition Unknown is also hosted by Josh Gates, who is joined by scientist Phil Torres and paranormal researcher Jessica Chobot to investigate reports of supernatural encounters, mysterious creatures and extraterrestrial phenomena.

Thursday, Feb. 13

Love Is Blind

Netflix

New Series!

Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this series in which singles who want to be loved for who they are, not what they look like, talk to a stream of potential love interests without ever seeing them. When a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé/fiancée for the first time. Can they then turn their emotional connection into a physical one before their wedding day?

Narcos: Mexico

Netflix

Season Premiere!

This companion series to Narcos, which is set in the 1980s as it explores the origin of the modern drug war, returns for Season 2.

NASCAR: Bluegreen Vacations Duel at Daytona

FS1, beginning at 7pm Live

FS1 airs the pair of 150-mile qualifying races at Daytona International Speedway that will finalize the starting lineup for the 62nd Daytona 500.

Young Sheldon: “A Boyfriend’s Ex-Wife and a Good Luck Head Rub”

CBS, 8pm

Guest Star Alert!

Meemaw (Annie Potts) meets Dale’s (returning guest star Craig T. Nelson) ex-wife, June (guest star Reba McEntire), in the new episode “A Boyfriend’s Ex-Wife and a Good Luck Head Rub.”

Last Man Standing: “Break Out the Campaign”

FOX, 8pm

Vanessa (Nancy Travis) turns to Mike (Tim Allen) and Carol (guest star Tisha Campbell) for advice on her state assembly campaign in the new episode “Break Out the Campaign.”

A Year in Music: “1979”

AXS TV, 8:30pm

Former MTV VJ Downtown Julie Brown looks back at the music of 1979, from the rise and fall of disco to the release of Michael Jackson’s breakout solo album Off the Wall and more.

Outmatched: “Bullying”

FOX, 8:30pm

In the new episode “Bullying,” Mike (Jason Biggs) and Kay (Maggie Lawson) look into a charter school for Marc (Jack Stanton) after he is brought into the principal’s office for bullying his teacher.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Pimento”

NBC, 8:30pm

Adrian Pimento (Jason Mantzoukas) shows up unexpectedly to seek Jake (Andy Samberg) and Charles’ (Joe Lo Truglio) help after claiming someone is trying to kill him. Meanwhile, the rest of the squad endures a Workplace Conflict seminar.

Deputy: “10-8 Search and Rescue”

FOX, 9pm

While assisting the fire department, a sheriff’s deputy discovers a suspicious car in the forest that leads them to a missing girl in the new episode “10-8 Search and Rescue.”

Will & Grace: “Of Mouse and Men”

NBC, 9pm

Worried about Grace (Debra Messing) being a single mother, Marilyn (guest star Blythe Danner) goes behind Grace’s back to fix her up with a beagle-breeding couple interested in adopting Grace’s baby. Will (Eric McCormack) gets enlisted by Karen (Megan Mullally) to deal with a PR nightmare created by a homophobic player on her baseball team. Jack (Sean Hayes) and Estefan (guest star Brian Jordan Alvarez) go to extreme lengths to get rid of a mouse.

In Ice Cold Blood

Oxygen, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Grammy winner Ice-T returns as host, lending his distinct voice to mind-blowing true stories involving sex, money, obsession — or a fatal cocktail of all three. During each hourlong episode, in-depth interviews and archival footage merge to spotlight an intriguing mystery, recounted through the lens of expert detective work, unpredictable twists and jaw-dropping discoveries.

The Sinner

USA Network, 9pm

In the second episode of the new season, Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) probes Jamie (Matt Bomer) further, as his explanation of the accident doesn’t quite match the evidence Ambrose is uncovering. Flashbacks of Jamie’s early life with Nick reveal a very different and complex man.

Indebted: “Everybody’s Talking About the Tooth Fairy”

NBC, 9:30pm

Dave (Adam Pally) and Rebecca (Abby Elliott) are worried that with grandparents living in the house, their kids are too spoiled. When Asher (Anders Garrett) loses his first tooth, Deb (Fran Drescher) and Stew (Steven Weber) interfere with the tooth fairy and prove Dave and Rebecca right. Meanwhile, Joanna (Jessy Hodges) lies to her new girlfriend about being a much more involved aunt than she actually is.

A Million Little Things: “daisy”

ABC, 10pm

Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) and Sophie (Lizzy Greene) come together during a family emergency; Rome (Romany Malco) and Regina (Christina Moses) learn that their potential birth mother could be in danger; and Maggie (Allison Miller) and Gary (James Roday) face a harsh reality when they attend a mutual friend’s cancer remission party.

Tommy: “There Are No Strangers Here”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “There Are No Strangers Here,” Tommy (Edie Falco) works to keep her officers in line when one of their own turns up dead, and some want to take extreme measures to find the perpetrator.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “I Deserve Some Loving Too”

NBC, 10pm

Rollins (Kelli Giddish) goes undercover to root out a government worker withholding green cards in exchange for sex.

Friday, Feb. 14

Cable Girls

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The period drama from Spain set in the late 1920s, following a group of women working at Madrid’s first telephone company, launches its fifth and final season.

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Netflix

Original Film!

Shaun the Sheep, the popular spinoff character from the beloved Wallace and Gromit franchise, returns in this stop-motion animated film. After a mischievous alien crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun takes his new extraterrestrial friend on the road to find her lost spaceship. Little does he know that a sinister alien-hunting agency is on their trail.

We Love TV Marathon

TV Land, beginning at 9am

Join TV Land for an epic, fun, four-day TV love fest featuring marathons of the very best episodes of fan favorites Everybody Loves Raymond, The King of Queens, Golden Girls, The Andy Griffith Show, Two and a Half Men, The New Adventures of Old Christine and The Goldbergs, presented with trivia and fun facts.

MacGyver: “Red Cell + Quantum + Cold + Committed”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Red Cell + Quantum + Cold + Committed,” Mac (Lucas Till) is recruited to steal a highly classified project from a military lab in order to find flaws in its security.

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector: “Game On”

NBC, 8pm

The Bone Collector (Brian F. O’Byrne) challenges Lincoln (Russell Hornsby), Amelia (Arielle Kebbel) and the team with a trifecta of victims across New York City. But as the team races to solve the clue trails before it’s too late, Lincoln must come to terms with the Bone Collector’s real target — his own ego.

Blue Bloods: “The Fog of War”

CBS, 10pm

Guest Star Alert!

Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) work with Texas Ranger Waylon Gates (guest star Lyle Lovett) when they are put on a case to find the Lone Star Killer in the new episode “The Fog of War.”

Strike Back

Cinemax, 10pm

Season Premiere!

One final adrenalized season is in store for the network’s iconic series. When an Albanian crime family kidnaps a scientist responsible for the development of a top-secret British bioweapon, the covert special-ops soldiers of Section 20 are sent on a mission to secure the virus and take down its potential black-market buyers. But what starts as a relatively straightforward mission quickly escalates into a race against the clock to neutralize an even deadlier weapon of mass destruction.

Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers

Comedy Central, 11pm

Season Finale!

Gavin Matts shares how a notorious viral video changed his life, Brenton Biddlecombe explains his struggles as a short man, and Punkie Johnson weighs in on a lesbian stereotype.

Saturday, Feb. 15

XFL Football

ABC & FOX, beginning at 2pm Live

Week 2 of the XFL regular season kicks off today with the N.Y. Guardians at the DC Defenders (ABC) and the Tampa Bay Vipers at the Seattle Dragons (FOX).

The Thing About Harry

Freeform, 8pm

Original Film!

High school enemies Harry (Niko Terho) and Sam (Jake Borelli) are forced to share a ride to their hometown for a party. Things take a turn when Sam learns Harry has come out. Stuck spending the night together, Harry and Sam wonder if they could be more than friends. Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown also stars.

You Can’t Take My Daughter

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Amy Thompson (Lyndsy Fonseca) is a law student who is attacked and raped by Demetri (Hunter Burke). Discovering that she is pregnant, Amy makes the difficult decision to keep her baby, despite the fact that Demetri continues to stalk and harass her as she waits for the long-delayed trial. Six years later, Demetri finds her and sues her for custody of her daughter. Using her own legal skills, Amy fights back. The film also stars Kirstie Alley as Amy’s mother, Suzanne.

NHL Hockey: Los Angeles at Colorado (at Colorado Springs)

NBC, 8pm Live

The NHL Stadium Series comes to Falcon Stadium on the campus of the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs as the L.A. Kings face off against the Colorado Avalanche in primetime on NBC.

NBA All-Star Saturday Night

TNT, 8pm Live

The NBA’s All-Star showcase in Chicago features the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest and the AT&T Slam Dunk contest.

Seven Worlds, One Planet: “Europe”

BBC America, 9pm

This crowded continent hides the most surprising animals in pockets of wilderness. Above Gibraltar, Europe’s only primate lives a life of kidnapping and high drama, while in the cemeteries of Vienna, grave-robbing European hamsters do battle with each other. Come nightfall, the Italian mountain villages are the hunting grounds for rarely seen wolves, while lynx lurk in the forests of Spain. Deep underground in Slovenia’s caves, baby dragons (a.k.a. olms) can eat once a decade and may live for up to a hundred years. Meanwhile, on the surface, the continent has been developed beyond recognition.

The Secret Ingredient

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Bakery owner Kelly (Erin Cahill) hasn’t thought about love since Andrew (Brendan Penny) ended their engagement for culinary school in Paris. Now he’s back, and so is their chemistry. Unfortunately, Kelly’s still hurt and won’t see Andrew before he leaves. But little does she know that when she’s selected as a contestant on the Valentine’s Day Bake-Off, Andrew is as well.