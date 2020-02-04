Channel Guide Magazine

5 Questions With Will Arnett of FOX’s ‘LEGO Masters’

February 4, 2020 Ryan Berenz 5 Questions With..., Interview 0
Ray Mickshaw/FOX

“I never thought that my life was going to be so LEGO-centric,” Will Arnett tells us. “In the last 10 years, so much of what I’ve done has been around LEGO. It’s been awesome. I enjoy it. My kids enjoy it. It’s been pretty rad in that way.”

There are perks to being the voice of Batman in The LEGO Movie, The LEGO Movie 2 and The LEGO Batman Movie, and Arnett’s just enjoying the ride. “I still feel like a big fan who’s been let in in a lot of ways,” he says. “When I go to a LEGO Store, it’s a little weird. It trips people out. I get it.”

Arnett is host and executive producer of FOX’s new competition series LEGO Masters (premiering Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 9pm ET/PT), which has teams of skilled LEGO creators going head-to-head in elaborate brick-building challenges.

We put Arnett to the challenge of answering our “5 Questions”:

1. What’s your strangest fan encounter?
I remember early on during Arrested Development, walking in the street in New York and these guys running up to me and going, “COME ON!,” like in my face. And I was so startled, and they were doing this sort of [my character] Gob’s “Come on!” line. And now I’m kind of used to it. People will walk up to me and they’ll say, “The Final Countdown!” or “Michael!,” like right to my face. It’s generally people shouting lines that I’ve said to my face.

2. Can you tell us about a time that you were starstruck?
I was at the Vancouver Olympics and met Mats Sundin. He used to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs. And I remember at that time just being like, “Whoa.”

3. What is a movie that you can watch over and over again?
Midnight Run. I just watched it again recently. It’s a tonally, editorially, performance, everything about it, perfect movie, I think. It’s so great.

4. What’s your favorite sports team?
Toronto Maple Leafs. Go figure. That adds up.

5. What’s a job you had before you got into showbiz?
I planted trees in Northern Ontario. And then I also had a job where I replaced water main and sewage pipe. And I was also a baggage handler at the airport. All true.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


About Ryan Berenz 2020 Articles
Devotee of Star Wars. Builder of LEGO. Observer of televised sports. Member of the Television Critics Association. Graduate of the University of Wisconsin. Connoisseur of beer. Consumer of cheese. Father of two. Husband of one. Scourge of the Alaskan Bush People. Font of Simpsons knowledge. Son of a Stonecutter.
Website Facebook Twitter Google+

Related Articles

2014 Daytona 500 Date
Sports

2014 Daytona 500 date, time and TV channel

January 14, 2014 Ryan Berenz Sports, TV News & Program Updates 2

2014 Daytona 500 date, time and TV channel: Sprint Cup teams return to Daytona International Speedway for the start of the 2014 season at the Daytona 500 Sunday, Feb. 23, at 1pm ET on FOX. FREE NASCAR schedule 2014 printable version: Get a free printable 2014 TV schedule for the NASCAR Sprint Cup, Nationwide Series and Camping World Truck Series! ALSO SEE: 2014 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series TV schedule 2014 NASCAR TV schedules: Sprint Cup, Nationwide and Camping World Truck Series NASCAR Nationwide Series 2014 TV schedule NASCAR Truck Series schedule 2014 The brief pit stop that is NASCAR’s “Silly […]

No Picture
TV News & Program Updates

MySpace hosts open casting call for “Glee”

March 30, 2010 Jeff Pfeiffer TV News & Program Updates Comments Off on MySpace hosts open casting call for “Glee”

From FOX: Attention all GLEEks, the opportunity of a lifetime is coming your way! Glee‘s executive producers are holding a nationwide online casting search for fresh, young, talented performers to fill new roles that will be featured during the show’s second season. Beginning March 30, amateur and professional performers between the ages of 16 and 26 will have the opportunity to submit an audition video exclusively on MySpace at myspace.com/gleeauditions.

No Picture
Sci-Fi & Fantasy

“Fringe”: In Which We Meet Mr. Jones

November 12, 2008 Stacey Harrison Sci-Fi & Fantasy Comments Off on “Fringe”: In Which We Meet Mr. Jones

Posted by SH Well, between presidential debates and elections, and the occasional rerun, it’s been awhile since we investigated the Pattern. What a treat then to return with a show that shakes up what has become the standard Fringe formula over its first few episodes. We don’t start with some far-flung incident involving random people, although it seems that way at first. A team of SWAT-type dudes is searching for something at a port in Germany, but comes up empty. Cut to Broyles’ office where the SWAT-type leader, Agent Loeb, is reporting to his boss that they didn’t find anything, […]

@ 2019 Channel Guide Magazine