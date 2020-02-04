5 Questions With Will Arnett of FOX’s ‘LEGO Masters’

Ray Mickshaw/FOX

“I never thought that my life was going to be so LEGO-centric,” Will Arnett tells us. “In the last 10 years, so much of what I’ve done has been around LEGO. It’s been awesome. I enjoy it. My kids enjoy it. It’s been pretty rad in that way.”

There are perks to being the voice of Batman in The LEGO Movie, The LEGO Movie 2 and The LEGO Batman Movie, and Arnett’s just enjoying the ride. “I still feel like a big fan who’s been let in in a lot of ways,” he says. “When I go to a LEGO Store, it’s a little weird. It trips people out. I get it.”

Arnett is host and executive producer of FOX’s new competition series LEGO Masters (premiering Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 9pm ET/PT), which has teams of skilled LEGO creators going head-to-head in elaborate brick-building challenges.

We put Arnett to the challenge of answering our “5 Questions”:

1. What’s your strangest fan encounter?

I remember early on during Arrested Development, walking in the street in New York and these guys running up to me and going, “COME ON!,” like in my face. And I was so startled, and they were doing this sort of [my character] Gob’s “Come on!” line. And now I’m kind of used to it. People will walk up to me and they’ll say, “The Final Countdown!” or “Michael!,” like right to my face. It’s generally people shouting lines that I’ve said to my face.

2. Can you tell us about a time that you were starstruck?

I was at the Vancouver Olympics and met Mats Sundin. He used to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs. And I remember at that time just being like, “Whoa.”

3. What is a movie that you can watch over and over again?

Midnight Run. I just watched it again recently. It’s a tonally, editorially, performance, everything about it, perfect movie, I think. It’s so great.

4. What’s your favorite sports team?

Toronto Maple Leafs. Go figure. That adds up.

5. What’s a job you had before you got into showbiz?

I planted trees in Northern Ontario. And then I also had a job where I replaced water main and sewage pipe. And I was also a baggage handler at the airport. All true.