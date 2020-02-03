© 2019 Warner Bros Entertainment, Inc. and BRON Creative USA, Corp. All Rights Reserved. Credit: Chia James

On Demand DVD New Releases: Feb. 3-9

Last Christmas Kate is a cynical young woman going through the motions of life when she meets a handsome stranger in this heartwarming rom-com that features the songs of George Michael and Wham! Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Emma Thompson (PG-13, 1:43) 2/4

Doctor Sleep This next chapter in The Shining story finds a now-adult Dan Torrance trying to protect a young girl with similar powers from a cult who preys on children to remain immortal. Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Kyliegh Curran (R, 2:32) 2/4

The Good Liar (pictured above) When career con artist Roy Courtnay meets and starts to fall for a well-to-do widow, what should be an easy swindle becomes the most treacherous tightrope walk of his life. Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen, Russell Tovey (R, 1:49) 2/4

Arctic Dogs What could possibly go wrong in this animated tale centered around the employees at the Arctic Blast Delivery Service? A lot when an adorable fox named Swifty uncovers a devious plan by Otto Von Walrus that could threaten their Arctic universe. Voices of Jeremy Renner, Heidi Klum, James Franco, Laurie Holden (PG, 1:32) 2/4

Waves A suburban family navigates love, loss, forgiveness and coming together in the aftermath of a tragedy. Taylor Russell, Kelvin Harrison Jr, Alexa Demie (R, 2:15) 2/4

Playing With Fire A group of firefighters face their toughest battle yet — babysitting three unpredictable kids when they are unable to locate their parents. John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo (PG, 1:36) 2/4



Availability dates, titles and schedule subject to change and may vary by system. Check with your cable provider for ordering information. HD and 3D not available in all systems.

Coming Soon:

2/11 Wild Nights With Emily, Ford V Ferrari

2/18 Frankie, Jojo Rabbit, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Midway, 21 Bridges

2/25 Knives Out, Frozen 2, Color Out of Space

2/28 Guns Akimbo