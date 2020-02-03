Channel Guide Magazine

LEGO Masters: Will Arnett Hosts the Greatest Competition Ever Assembled

February 3, 2020 Ryan Berenz Competition, Interview, Magazine Archive, Preview 0
Ray Mickshaw/FOX

When the beloved LEGO construction toys hit the big screen in 2014’s The LEGO Movie, Will Arnett’s career trajectory took an awesome turn. His gruff voice portrayal of a comically brooding Batman was a hit, leading to a starring role in 2017’s The LEGO Batman Movie and a sequel coming in 2022.

“I never thought that my life was going to be so LEGO-centric,” Arnett says. “In the last 10 years, so much of what I’ve done has been around LEGO.”

Arnett’s LEGO cachet continues to grow as host and executive producer of FOX’s new competition series LEGO Masters (Wednesdays at 9pm ET/PT beginning Feb. 5), which has teams of skilled LEGO creators going head-to-head in elaborate brick-building challenges. The winning team scores a cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the coveted title of LEGO Masters.

Arnett says the decision to hop onboard the series was an easy one. “If I saw somebody else hosting the LEGO show, I’d be jealous. I’d be like, ‘That’s mine!,’” he says. “We were shooting an episode and had [The LEGO Movie directors] Phil Lord and Chris Miller come on, and we’re just standing there, the three of us, all these years later, at this LEGO competition show. We’re thinking like, ‘This is weird, but it all makes sense. After all these years, here we are, the three of us.’”

Joining Lord and Miller as celebrity guest judges are Mayim Bialik, Terry Crews and Nicole Byer (Nailed It!), plus droids C-3PO, R2-D2 and BB-8 visit during a Star Wars-themed episode.

The LEGO builders are intensely passionate about their creations, which makes it heartbreaking to watch some of them completely fall to pieces. In a fun twist, competitors will create something for the sole purpose of spectacularly destroying it.

“When I first destroy this one LEGO planet at the top of the challenge, it freaked people out,” Arnett says. “But then we told them, ‘Listen, you’re building not just to build some great space creation, but you’re building it so that when it is destroyed, it destroys in a cool way.’ Once they embraced that, they were really into it. Some of them we dropped from on high. Some of them we laced with explosives and blew them up. Those are really cool, too. But it was super satisfying, I’ve gotta say, smashing them with a baseball bat. And then watching it back in super slo mo is really cool.”

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


About Ryan Berenz 2019 Articles
Devotee of Star Wars. Builder of LEGO. Observer of televised sports. Member of the Television Critics Association. Graduate of the University of Wisconsin. Connoisseur of beer. Consumer of cheese. Father of two. Husband of one. Scourge of the Alaskan Bush People. Font of Simpsons knowledge. Son of a Stonecutter.
Website Facebook Twitter Google+

Related Articles

No Picture
Sci-Fi & Fantasy

“Fringe” Recap: The Road Not Taken

May 6, 2009 Stacey Harrison Sci-Fi & Fantasy Comments Off on “Fringe” Recap: The Road Not Taken

By Stacey Harrison Nothing like a little spontaneous combustion to start things off. Or at least that’s what it appears happened when a young woman bursts into flames in the middle of the street. There’s just one body, though Olivia sees two sets of charred remains. This is only the beginning of the weirdness for her. She later walks into Broyles office and has an entire conversation with him, convinced that he has rearranged his office, only to snap back into reality and see she has only walked into the room, which is unchanged, with Broyles nowhere in sight.  Walter […]

Fall 2013 New Shows Michael J Fox Show
Comedy

Fall 2013 New Shows: Comedy

August 15, 2013 Channel Guide Staff Comedy, Magazine Archive, TV News & Program Updates 3

Fall 2013 New Shows: Comedy — A preview of the new comedy TV series coming in the fall 2013 season. ALSO SEE: Fall 2013 New Shows: Drama Fall 2013 New Shows: Lifestyle Fall 2013 New Shows: Reality Fall 2013 New Shows: Movies (All times Eastern/Pacific) The Michael J. Fox Show NBC Premieres: Sept. 26 at 9pm Airs: Thursdays at 9:30pm Who’s In It? Michael J. Fox, Wendell Pierce, Katie Finneran, Jack Gore, Betsy Brandt What’s It All About? Michael J. Fox returns to television, and to NBC, with back-to-back episodes tonight of his new comedy somewhat modeled on his own life. […]

@ 2019 Channel Guide Magazine