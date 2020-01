Thursday, Jan. 30: ‘The Good Place’ Says Goodbye After Four Seasons

Colleen Hayes/NBC

All Times Eastern.

Thursday, Jan. 30

The Good Place

NBC, 8:30pm

Series Finale!

TV’s most philosophical comedy signs off after four seasons. We’ll miss Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Michael (Ted Danson), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil), Jason (Manny Jacinto) and Janet (D’Arcy Carden).

Kobe Doin’ Work

ESPN, 7pm

To honor the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant, ESPN airs the 2009 ESPN Films and Spike Lee collaboration Kobe Doin’ Work. The documentary is an 84-minute exploration of Bryant’s work ethic, his in-game mentality and the bluntness that made him a great competitor. Bryant granted filmmaker Spike Lee and 30 cameras unprecedented access to his life for one day during the 2007–08 Los Angeles Lakers season.

College Basketball

ESPN2 & FS1, beginning at 7:30pm Live

FS1 airs a Big Ten basketball clash with Minnesota at Illinois, while ESPN2 has a Pac-12 doubleheader with Arizona at Washington and Colorado at UCLA.

NHL Hockey: Nashville at New Jersey

NBCSN, 7:30pm Live

The Nashville Predators prowl into Newark’s Prudential Center to face off against the New Jersey Devils.

Supernatural: “The Gamblers”

The CW, 8pm

Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) press their luck in a winner-takes-all game of pool. Meanwhile, Castiel (Misha Collins) hunts down a would-be murderer, but not for reasons one might think.

Last Man Standing: “Romancing the Stone”

FOX, 8pm

Vanessa (Nancy Travis) learns a secret that she thinks will ruin Ed (Hector Elizondo) and Bonnie’s (guest star Susan Sullivan) wedding day in the new episode “Romancing the Stone.”

Grand Theft Auto Girls

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Gail (Tanya Clarke) must help her daughter Emily (Zoë Belkin) escape from a life of crime after she becomes embroiled in a dangerous scheme to steal luxury cars for her high school teacher.

Superstore: “Sandra’s Wedding”

NBC, 8pm

Sandra (Kaliko Kauahi) and Jerry (Chris Grace) are getting married, but when Jonah’s (Ben Feldman) attempt to help the caterers and Dina’s (Lauren Ash) obsession with wedding security threaten to derail it all, it falls to Amy (America Ferrera) to make sure Sandra’s big day isn’t ruined. Meanwhile, as best man Garrett (Colton Dunn) struggles with what to say in his toast, Mateo (Nico Santos) finds that starting a new relationship may be more complicated than he thought.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 8pm Live

TNT’s NBA Thursday night doubleheader has the Golden State Warriors at the Boston Celtics, followed by the Utah Jazz at the Denver Nuggets.

The Unicorn: “Worst Case Scenario”

CBS, 8:30pm

In the new episode “Worst Case Scenario,” Wade (Walton Goggins) decides to redo his will, and he is conflicted about who should get custody of his children.

Outmatched: “The Talk”

FOX, 8:30pm

After giving their kids “the talk,” Mike (Jason Biggs) and Kay (Maggie Lawson) start to overthink their own sex life in the new episode “The Talk.”

Grey’s Anatomy: “A Hard Pill to Swallow”

ABC, 9pm

Richard (James Pickens Jr.) finds out Maggie (Kelly McCreary) quit Grey Sloan and becomes concerned. Bailey (Chandra Wilson) returns to work after taking some personal time off, although Koracick (Greg Germann) doesn’t make her first day back as easy as she’d like. Meanwhile, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) thinks she might miss DeLuca, and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) has an update for Link (Chris Carmack) on her pregnancy.

Deputy: “10-8 Black & Blue”

FOX, 9pm

When Joseph’s (Shane Paul McGhie) childhood friend is wrongfully accused by the LAPD, he involves Bill (Stephen Dorff) in his mission to find the truth in the new episode “10-8 Black & Blue.”

Carol’s Second Act: “Night Lemons”

CBS, 9:30pm

In the new episode “Night Lemons,” Carol (Patricia Heaton) gets teased by her peers when her kind neighbor shows signs that he has a crush on her.

Evil: “Book 27”

CBS, 10pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 1 finale episode “Book 27,” the investigation into a pregnant woman’s demonic possession leads the team to a shocking discovery at a fertility clinic.

Friday, Jan. 31

BoJack Horseman: Season 6: Part 2

Netflix

Series Finale!

The second half of the animated comedy’s sixth and final season drops today. Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Paul F. Tompkins, Alison Brie and Aaron Paul lead the voice cast.

Ragnarok

Netflix

New Series!

This coming-of-age Norwegian-language drama builds on Norse mythology. Set in the small, fictitious town of Edda, the story revolves around its inhabitants, who are perhaps not all they claim to be. As they experience melting poles and warm winters, some of them think the world may be headed for another Ragnarok — the end-times as described in the old myths.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 8pm Live

Western Conference contenders are in action tonight on ESPN as the Dallas Mavericks are in Houston to face James Harden and the Rockets and the Portland Trail Blazers take on LeBron James and the Lakers in Los Angeles.

Sinister Stalker

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Karen (Marci Miller), an emergency room doctor, is rescued by handsome stranger Daniel (Kelly Blatz) after she is attacked on her way home one night. When Daniel is injured in the attack, Karen takes him back to her house to tend to his wounds. But as Karen spends more time with Daniel, she learns that he is not the selfless hero she thought he was, but is instead an unstable man with a sinister connection to her past.

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector: “Russian Roulette”

NBC, 8pm

When a young woman from an insular Russian community who witnesses a murder comes to Lincoln (Russell Hornsby) and Amelia (Arielle Kebbel) for help, the case takes a shocking turn when the mysterious murder is linked to a cold case — the tragic disappearance of a teenage girl. Meanwhile, the Bone Collector’s (Brian F. O’Byrne) “secret” is discovered.

Fresh Off the Boat: “Mommy and Me”

ABC, 8:30pm

Fresh off of a parenting brag to Honey (Chelsey Crisp), Jessica (Constance Wu) finds herself overwhelmed by a heartbroken Evan (Ian Chen), who wants to spend more time with her. Meanwhile, Emery (Forrest Wheeler) announces his newfound veganism and faces the wrath of the “Burger Boys” — Louis (Randall Park) and Eddie (Hudson Yang).

Magnum P.I.: “A Game of Cat and Mouse”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “A Game of Cat and Mouse,” Jin (returning guest star Bobby Lee) learns that an innocent woman is the target of a deadly hit, and he asks Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) to help save her.

The Road to “F9”: Fast & Furious Fan Fest

NBC, 9pm

This hourlong special celebrates the upcoming ninth chapter in the Fast & Furious film series, called Fast & Furious 9, coming to theaters in May. The program will feature the world premiere of the movie’s trailer. Tyrese Gibson and Maria Menounos host the special, which will include performances from Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa & Charlie Puth, Ozuna and Ludacris. Franchise stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster and Nathalie Emmanuel will make special appearances, along with John Cena, a newcomer to the series.

Kindred Spirits: “Vaulted Secrets”

Travel Channel, 9pm

A catastrophic flood consumed the riverside town of Derby, Conn., in 1955. Debris and corpses flowed through the town, leaving survivors to sift through victims’ remains. According to local legend, caskets were stored in the basement of a local building that has since been converted into a restaurant. Now, Amy Bruni and Adam Berry research claims that a powerful poltergeist haunts the building.

Blue Bloods: “Reckless”

CBS, 10pm

Frank (Tom Selleck) must uncover the truth when an undercover officer accuses a fellow cop of police brutality in the new episode “Reckless.”

Saturday, Feb. 1

31 Days of Oscar 2020

TCM, beginning at 6am

Beginning today and running through March 2, Turner Classic Movies again celebrates Oscar month with nonstop airings of Academy Award-winning and -nominated films. The theme is “360 Degrees of Oscar,” with each film aired linked to the previous one by a notable actor who appeared in both.

Figure Skating: ISU European Championships

NBC, 3pm

NBC airs the men’s and ladies’ free skates from the ISU European Figure Skating Championships, which wrapped up last week in Graz, Austria.

Puppy Bowl Presents: The Dog Bowl III

Animal Planet, 8pm

Before the youngsters take the field in tomorrow’s annual Puppy Bowl, the third installment of this event will let 65 adult and senior dogs from rescues and shelters have some fun on the gridiron. Jill Rappaport hosts the hourlong special that pits Team Goldies against Team Oldies.

NFL Honors

FOX, 8pm Live

FOX airs the NFL Honors awards live from Miami, recognizing the NFL’s best players, performances and plays from the 2019 season.

Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Stacey Castor (Nia Vardalos) weathered the storm of her first husband’s death and managed to find love again with her boss, David (Mike Dopud). But when David is discovered dead of an apparent suicide, the police suspect some foul play, as David’s death mimics that of Stacey’s first husband. As the evidence begins to fall into place, a suicide attempt by her daughter Ashley (Chanelle Peloso) further complicates the investigation.

Seven Worlds, One Planet: “South America”

BBC America, 9pm

Tonight’s episode looks at South America, the most species-rich continent on Earth. In the Andes, pumas hunt guanaco while rarely seen bears search for mini avocados. In the Amazon, poison dart frogs care for their babies, colorful macaws eat clay, and birds make death-defying flights through a gigantic waterfall.

A Valentine’s Match

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Fired from her job as a reality TV host, Natalie (Bethany Joy Lenz) returns home for Valentine’s Day, only to find herself running the town festival’s auction with her ex-fiancé (Luke Macfarlane), thanks to two scheming mothers.

Sunday, Feb. 2

Puppy Bowl XVI

Animal Planet, 3pm

Animal Planet’s annual Super Bowl alternative programming favorite returns for its 16th installment. Ninety-six puppies from 61 shelters will be divided into Teams Ruff and Fluff to cutely clash on the gridiron. The event will be immediately preceded by an hourlong pregame show. The night before, adult and senior pooches will take the field in the third Dog Bowl.

Figure Skating: U.S. Championships Skating Spectacular

NBC, 4pm

NBC presents the gala exhibition from last month’s U.S. Figure Skating Championships held in Greensboro, N.C.

Super Bowl LIV

FOX, 6:30pm Live

The NFL crowns its champion for the 2019 season tonight at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., as the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs take on the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform at halftime.

Howards End

PBS, 8pm

Series Finale!

Margaret is undaunted by Henry’s past misdeeds. Helen leaves abruptly for Europe. Margaret and Tibby get Henry to help resolve issues at Howards End, where the three families have a showdown.

Sanditon

PBS, 9pm

Desperate for unpaid wages, Young Stringer threatens a worker boycott of the annual cricket match with Sanditon’s gentlemen. Even Charlotte joins the game as simmering tensions boil over.

Vienna Blood

PBS, 10pm

Oskar asks Max to help investigate a grotesque series of murders in Vienna’s slums, where the victims are seemingly chosen at random. The killer’s gruesome calling cards are vicious mutilation with a military blade and a penchant for arcane symbols.

The Masked Singer

FOX, 10:30pm

Season Premiere!

FOX’s hit singing competition, based on a popular Korean show, returns for Season 3 with a special premiere following FOX’s coverage of Super Bowl LIV (if the game runs long, the premiere may air later than scheduled). Once again, viewers and celebrity panelists will try to guess which stars are singing underneath elaborate costumes. Beat Shazam host Jamie Foxx will be a guest panelist in tonight’s premiere. The series moves to its regular Wednesday time slot starting Feb. 5.

Monday, Feb. 3

Below Deck: “Big Girls, Do Cry”

Bravo, 8pm

Season Finale!

Putting the final charter at risk, Kate sets Kevin up for failure by allowing him to present the primary’s requested erotic cake knowing she already went to bed. Capt. Lee arranges a Full Moon Party on a private beach for the crew’s final night. While Courtney and Brian try to resolve their issues, Tanner makes his final attempt at wooing Kate. Kevin confronts Kate before the crew departs Valor for good.

Girl Scout Cookie Championship

Food Network, 8pm

New Series!

Alyson Hannigan hosts this new show, where each week five incredible bakers will be challenged to transform favorite Girl Scout Cookie flavors into dreamy dishes and cakes. The winner of the competition will receive a $10,000 outdoor adventure and a year’s supply of Girl Scout Cookies! Recurring judges include Katie Lee and Nacho Aguirre.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Bravo, 9pm

New Series!

Trading in the motor yacht famed on Below Deck, this series is set on a luxury sailing yacht with a new crew and equally demanding charter guests looking to follow the wind as they cruise along the crystal-clear blue waters of Corfu, Greece. Chef Adam Glick from Below Deck Mediterranean returns to the galley aboard the 180-foot-long sailing yacht Parsifal III.

No Passport Required: “Philadelphia”

PBS, 9pm

Join chef Marcus Samuelsson in Philadelphia, where he meets new friends and old, and learns about the city’s Italian food scene while sampling everything from pizza to cannoli, with plenty of red sauce, burrata and handmade pasta in between.

Chopped Sweets

Food Network, 10pm

New Series!

The ultimate culinary competition now has a sweet spinoff! Every battle begins with host Scott Conant challenging four bold pastry artists to take on one of the toughest tests of their lives. Faced with baffling basket ingredients and an unrelenting clock, the sensational, sugar-savvy chefs must demonstrate extreme concentration and incredible imagination as they race to see who will claim the $10,000 prize.

McMillions

HBO, 10pm

New Series!

This six-part docuseries takes us back to 1989 when a criminal mastermind named “Uncle Jerry” defrauded the hugely popular McDonald’s Monopoly game of millions of dollars in prize money. By stealing valuable game pieces from McDonald’s, Jerry was able to hand-select winners, hoodwink the authorities and share the ill-gotten gains. The deception, which started among family and friends, soon expanded to include a cast of shifty ex-cons, gangsters and grifters. The series reveals how this vast network of greed and profiteering continues to affect the lives of the people involved.

Desus & Mero

Showtime, 11pm

Season Premiere!

Showtime’s late-night talk show returns every Monday and Thursday covering pop culture, sports, music and politics through the comedic eyes of Bronx natives Desus Nice (Daniel Baker) and The Kid Mero (Joel Martinez).

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!

Netflix

Comedian and SiriusXM radio host Tom Papa debuts his first Netflix comedy special, filmed in front of a live audience in Newark, N.J.

Finding Your Roots: “Science Pioneers”

PBS, 8pm

Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. traces the family trees of Francis Collins, Shirley Ann Jackson and Harold Varmus, three pioneering scientists who’ve made dramatic contributions to our understanding of the world while knowing little about their own ancestry.

Unsellable Houses

HGTV, 9pm

New Series!

Twin sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis — two of the top-selling real estate agents in the Pacific Northwest — help struggling homeowners sell their seemingly unsellable homes in record time. In each episode, Lyndsay and Leslie come to the rescue of a homeowner whose house has been languishing on the market and calculate the cost to fix it up, and then offer to invest their own money to renovate and stage the home in hopes of a quick sale. When the home sells, the sisters take their cut for their reno investment and then split the rest of the profits with the client.

State of the Union Address

Various Networks, 9pm Live

President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver the annual State of the Union address to Congress tonight. A number of channels will offer varying degrees of live coverage of the speech, and, in some cases, pre- and post-speech programming for preview and analysis. Broadcast networks ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and PBS, and cable news outlets CNN, FOX News Channel and MSNBC, are expected to be among the major networks broadcasting the speech. Check the listings section for more details on when coverage on these and other networks begins.

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages: “Help Wanted”

TBS, 10:30pm

This is the second episode of Season 2 of the anthology series starring Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi, where a group of medieval villagers are trying to stay positive in the age of extreme income inequality, poor healthcare and widespread ignorance. Tonight, Al lands an impressive new job, while Prince Chauncley loses one of his favorite ducks.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

College Basketball

ESPN2 & FS1, beginning at 6:30pm Live

FS1 airs two Big East college hoops matchups with Villanova at Butler and Seton Hall at Georgetown. ESPN2 has Wake Forest at Louisville in an ACC matchup.

The Masked Singer

FOX, 8pm

Season 3 of The Masked Singer airs on its regular date and time beginning tonight.

NOVA: “Polar Extremes”

PBS, 8pm

Following a trail of fossils found in all the wrong places — beech trees in Antarctica, redwoods and hippo-like mammals in the Arctic — uncover the bizarre history of the poles, from miles-thick ice sheets to warm polar forests teeming with life.

LEGO Masters

FOX, 9pm

New Series!

Will Arnett (voice of The LEGO Movie’s Batman) hosts and executive produces FOX’s new competition series LEGO Masters, which has teams of skilled LEGO creators going head-to-head in elaborate brick-building challenges. The winning team scores a cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the coveted title of LEGO Masters.

Summer House

Bravo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Season 4 premieres with returning cast members Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner. New roommates include Luke Gulbranson and Jules Daoud, and Danielle Olivera and Jordan Verroi return as friends.

Vikings: “The Best Laid Plans”

History, 10pm

Midseason Finale!

Ivar and Igor may be plotting against Oleg, but they’re still part of the force that departs for Kiev to invade Scandinavia. King Harald and King Bjorn begin furious preparations for the invasion, but can enough be done to resist the Rus force?

68 Whiskey: “Trouble in River City”

Paramount Network, 10pm

This new episode in Ron Howard’s military war dramedy finds Roback (Sam Keeley) scrambling to keep a promise, Sasquatch (Derek Theler) having to remind the guys that they have unfinished business, and Holloway (Beth Riesgraf) planning to help Qasem’s village.

Expedition With Steve Backshall: “Mexico — Flooded Caves”

PBS, 10pm

Dive into a network of unexplored caves under the Yucatán Peninsula with Steve Backshall. After trekking through kilometers of scorpion-infested Mexican jungle to reach the caves, he faces the terror of being lost in an underwater silt cloud.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Figure Skating: ISU Four Continents Championships

NBCSN, 3pm

The world’s best figure skaters outside Europe compete at the ISU Four Continents Championships held in Seoul, South Korea. Coverage starts with the ladies’ short program today on NBCSN and continues on NBCSN and NBC through Sunday.

Katy Keene

The CW, 8pm

New Series!

The CW’s Archie Comics universe expands beyond Riverdale in this new series starring Lucy Hale as the title character, an aspiring fashion designer. The series follows the lives and loves of Katy, singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp) and “it” girl Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) as they chase their 20-something dreams in New York City.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

NBC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The acclaimed comedy starring Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero and more of a terrific ensemble cast is back for Season 7 with a special one-hour premiere tonight. The hit series has also already been renewed for Season 8.

The Sinner

USA Network, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Bill Pullman returns as Detective Harry Ambrose for Season 3 of this thrilling anthology series. This time, a tragic car accident involving a revered teacher (Matt Bomer) on the outskirts of Dorchester, in upstate New York, uncovers a hidden crime that pulls Ambrose into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career.

Indebted

NBC, 9:30pm

New Series!

Some familiar faces make a welcome return to the sitcom world in NBC’s new generation-gap laugher. Fran Drescher (The Nanny) and Steven Weber (Wings) star as broke baby-boomer parents who have to move in with their son’s family. Also stars Adam Pally (The Mindy Project) and Abby Elliott (Saturday Night Live).

Tommy

CBS, 10pm

New Series!

Edie Falco stars as Abigail “Tommy” Thomas, a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female chief of police for Los Angeles. She uses her unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to keep social, political and national security issues from hindering effective law enforcement in the Southland — but that’s not going to be easy.

Briarpatch

USA Network, 10pm

New Series!

Rosario Dawson, who is also a producer, stars in this anthology series based on Ross Thomas’ Edgar Award-winning 1984 crime novel, with USA Network saying the drama will update Thomas’ sense of fun, danger and place for a new generation. The place is a small, quirky Texas community that is the hometown of investigator Allegra Dill (Dawson), who is drawn back there after her police officer sister is murdered in a car bombing. Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot) is an executive producer.