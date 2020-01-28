Tuesday, Jan. 28: ‘Arrow’ Series Finale Hits the Bullseye on The CW

Colin Bentley/The CW © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

All Times Eastern.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Arrow

The CW, 8pm

Series Finale!

Get ready for the finale with the farewell special Hitting the Bullseye, featuring interviews with Stephen Amell and the cast of Arrow, and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Beth Schwartz. Then, at 9pm, watch the finale, “Fadeout,” where after eight seasons and the launch of countless superheroes, the series wraps up the story of the Green Arrow.

College Basketball: Villanova at St. John’s

FS1, 6:30pm Live

This Big East basketball matchup at New York City’s Madison Square Garden has the Villanova Wildcats at the St. John’s Red Storm.

NBA Basketball: Boston at Miami

TNT, beginning at 7pm Live

NBA on TNT will feature a tribute to Kobe Bryant with a one-hour pregame show tonight before the Boston Celtics take on the Heat in Miami. Studio coverage throughout the night will be live from Staples Center in Los Angeles with Inside the NBA‘s Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith joined by Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker, Steve Nash and other special guests. Following the death of L.A. Lakers’ great Bryant, the Clippers at Lakers game scheduled for tonight on TNT has been postponed and will be played at a later date.

NCIS: “On Fire”

CBS, 8pm

Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) fights for his life in the ICU after he and Bishop (Emily Wickersham) are victims of a hit-and-run in the new episode “On Fire.”

The Resident: “The Flea”

FOX, 8pm

Cain (Morris Chestnut) feels disrespected by Logan Kim (returning guest star Rob Yang) after being left out of a major decision regarding Conrad (Matt Czuchry) in the new episode “The Flea.”

Finding Your Roots: “Secrets & Lies”

PBS, 8pm

Henry Louis Gates Jr. helps actors Sigourney Weaver, Justina Machado and Amy Ryan unearth surprising revelations about their family histories, forever altering how they see themselves.

Vanderpump Rules: “Don’t Do It, Brittany”

Bravo, 9pm

When the group heads to Miami for a wild bachelor/bachelorette party weekend, Beau confronts Sandoval for attacking Stassi at her book signing. Meanwhile, Brittany has a meltdown triggered by an unexpected reminder of Jax’s infidelity. Back in Los Angeles, Lisa Vanderpump conducts her own investigation into what went wrong at TomTom.

FBI: “Studio Gangster”

CBS, 9pm

When a U.S. attorney is found dead steps away from the body of a private escort, the team must piece together what connected the two seemingly random victims in the new episode “Studio Gangster.”

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back: “Botto’s Italian Line Restaurant”

FOX, 9pm

Gordon Ramsay’s Hell On Wheels travels to Botto’s Italian Line Restaurant located in Sweedsboro, N.J. Chef Ramsay and his crew find two brothers whose constant fighting makes work difficult for their staff.

I Am Jazz

TLC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Jazz Jennings began her transition to becoming the girl she has always been at the age of 5, and she dreamed that one day her inner and outer self would be in alignment. Now, the transgender teen advocate continues in her most intimate journey yet, undergoing another procedure related to the gender affirmation surgery that viewers followed last season. Meanwhile, her day-to-day life isn’t slowing down either as she maneuvers

through her senior year of high school.

The Biggest Loser

USA Network, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The long-running competition series that challenges contestants to lose weight and get in shape is back. It formerly ran on NBC for 17 seasons, from 2004-16, and makes its revamped debut on sister network USA. Trainer Bob Harper has replaced Alison Sweeney as host, but the show’s premise remains the same, as it follows 12 people and their efforts to transform their lives.

Emergence: “Killshot Pt. 2”

ABC, 10pm

Season Finale!

Jo (Allison Tolman) and Brooks (Enver Gjokaj) are in danger, and Piper’s (Alexa Swinton) determined to help. With Helen’s (Rowena King) mysterious plan nearly realized, Piper recruits an unexpected team of allies to find them before it’s too late.

FBI: Most Wanted: “Caesar”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Caesar,” Barnes (Roxy Sternberg) goes on a dangerous undercover mission involving an ambitious gang leader who is plotting turf wars and massacres across the Bronx.

New Amsterdam: “14 Years, 2 Months, 8 Days”

NBC, 10pm

Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) has an important realization that will affect her career. Meanwhile, Max (Ryan Eggold) and Reynolds (Jocko Sims) take on uncharted waters when a young patient comes to New Amsterdam with symptoms of a heart attack.

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel

HBO, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel returns for an all-new season of enterprise reporting Tuesday night. The episode includes a retrospective segment on Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant, who, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, died tragically on Sunday in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, Calif. Real Sports revisits two longform pieces on Bryant that bookended his prolific career: A 2000 feature reported by James Brown when Kobe was in his fourth season and a 2016 profile from correspondent Andrea Kremer as Bryant was bringing the curtain down on his NBA career and transitioning to new endeavors in entertainment, sports and business. Other segments include a look at Japan’s campaign to decontaminate and repopulate the area affected by the 2011 tsunami and nuclear disaster in Fukushima ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and FOX Sports reporter Erin Andrews sits down with Soledad O’Brien for a candid interview about her life and career ahead of her working the sidelines at Super Bowl LIV.

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages

TBS, 10:30pm

Season Premiere!

It’s a whole new look and story, but the cast is back facing new roles and challenges, as Season 2 centers upon a group of medieval villagers trying to stay positive in an age of extreme income inequality, poor healthcare and widespread ignorance. Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, Jon Bass and Lolly Adefope return for the new 10-episode season.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

College Basketball

FS1, beginning at 6:30pm Live

A pair of Big East basketball battles tonight on FS1 have DePaul at Seton Hall and Marquette at Xavier.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

The Detroit Pistons head to Barclays Center in Brooklyn to face the Nets and the Houston Rockets are in Portland to take on the Trail Blazers for ESPN’s NBA doubleheader.

NHL Hockey

NBCSN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

Wednesday Night Hockey on NBCSN features a doubleheader with the Nashville Predators at the Washington Capitals, followed by the Tampa Bay Lightning at the L.A. Kings.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: “The Hamptons Hangover”

Bravo, 8pm

Unable to come to peace with Jackie and Melissa, Jennifer questions whether she should even stay in the Hamptons. The Giudice family visits Joe in ICE. Meanwhile, Margaret tries to make peace with her mother, and Jackie has a realization about her eating disorder.

Undercover Boss: “Clean Harbors”

CBS, 8pm

In this new episode, Alan S. McKim, chairman and CEO of hazardous waste disposal company Clean Harbors, gets down and dirty to see if his company needs some cleaning up. He must face the challenges of a confined space while treating the inside of a dirty tank at a re-refinery that processes waste oil.

Riverdale: “Chapter Sixty-Eight: Quiz Show”

The CW, 8pm

Determined to give Frank (guest star Ryan Robbins) a second chance, Archie (KJ Apa) gives him a job at Andrews Construction. Betty (Lili Reinhart) channels her energy into taking Bret (guest star Sean Depner) down and defeating Stonewall Prep at the Quiz Show Championship, while Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) team up for an unlikely business venture.

Harry & Meghan: The Royals in Crisis

FOX, 8pm

This one-hour special features an exclusive TMZ investigation into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step away from their duties as members of Britain’s royal family.

Wild Castles: “Alhambra”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

In the new episode “Alhambra,” go inside the great palace and fortress in Granada, Spain, which stands as one of the Moors’ great contributions to art and architecture in Europe.

Criminal Minds: “Ghost”

CBS, 9pm

Following a series of fatal shootings, the BAU team travels to Des Plaines, Ill., to investigate what appears to be a copycat serial killer in the new episode “Ghost.”

S.W.A.T.: “Ekitai Rashku”

CBS, 10pm

The SWAT team engages in a manhunt across Tokyo when the extradited fugitive they are escorting to Japan escapes local custody. Portions of the new episode “Ekitai Rashku” were filmed on location in Tokyo.

Expedition With Steve Backshall: “Suriname — Lost World”

PBS, 10pm

Travel to the Guiana Shield with Steve Backshall, whose mission is to discover its abundance of wildlife and natural wonders. He travels deep into the untouched jungle, finding animals that have never encountered humans.

Miz & Mrs

USA Network, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The reality series that takes a look into the lives of married WWE Superstars The Miz and Maryse returns for Season 2. The family is moving from their quiet life in Austin, Texas, back to the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles. With two mothers-in-law, a grandfather with WWE aspirations, two dogs, two cats, a 1-year-old daughter and a new baby on the way, every day is a new adventure.

Thursday, Jan. 30

College Basketball

ESPN2 & FS1, beginning at 7:30pm Live

FS1 airs a Big Ten basketball clash with Minnesota at Illinois, while ESPN2 has a Pac-12 doubleheader with Arizona at Washington and Colorado at UCLA.

NHL Hockey: Nashville at New Jersey

NBCSN, 7:30pm Live

The Nashville Predators prowl into Newark’s Prudential Center to face off against the New Jersey Devils.

Supernatural: “The Gamblers”

The CW, 8pm

Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) press their luck in a winner-takes-all game of pool. Meanwhile, Castiel (Misha Collins) hunts down a would-be murderer, but not for reasons one might think.

Last Man Standing: “Romancing the Stone”

FOX, 8pm

Vanessa (Nancy Travis) learns a secret that she thinks will ruin Ed (Hector Elizondo) and Bonnie’s (guest star Susan Sullivan) wedding day in the new episode “Romancing the Stone.”

Grand Theft Auto Girls

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Gail (Tanya Clarke) must help her daughter Emily (Zoë Belkin) escape from a life of crime after she becomes embroiled in a dangerous scheme to steal luxury cars for her high school teacher.

Superstore: “Sandra’s Wedding”

NBC, 8pm

Sandra (Kaliko Kauahi) and Jerry (Chris Grace) are getting married, but when Jonah’s (Ben Feldman) attempt to help the caterers and Dina’s (Lauren Ash) obsession with wedding security threaten to derail it all, it falls to Amy (America Ferrera) to make sure Sandra’s big day isn’t ruined. Meanwhile, as best man Garrett (Colton Dunn) struggles with what to say in his toast, Mateo (Nico Santos) finds that starting a new relationship may be more complicated than he thought.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 8pm Live

TNT’s NBA Thursday night doubleheader has the Golden State Warriors at the Boston Celtics, followed by the Utah Jazz at the Denver Nuggets.

The Unicorn: “Worst Case Scenario”

CBS, 8:30pm

In the new episode “Worst Case Scenario,” Wade (Walton Goggins) decides to redo his will, and he is conflicted about who should get custody of his children.

Outmatched: “The Talk”

FOX, 8:30pm

After giving their kids “the talk,” Mike (Jason Biggs) and Kay (Maggie Lawson) start to overthink their own sex life in the new episode “The Talk.”

The Good Place

NBC, 8:30pm

Series Finale!

TV’s most philosophical comedy signs off after four seasons. We’ll miss Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Michael (Ted Danson), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil), Jason (Manny Jacinto) and Janet (D’Arcy Carden).

Grey’s Anatomy: “A Hard Pill to Swallow”

ABC, 9pm

Richard (James Pickens Jr.) finds out Maggie (Kelly McCreary) quit Grey Sloan and becomes concerned. Bailey (Chandra Wilson) returns to work after taking some personal time off, although Koracick (Greg Germann) doesn’t make her first day back as easy as she’d like. Meanwhile, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) thinks she might miss DeLuca, and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) has an update for Link (Chris Carmack) on her pregnancy.

Deputy: “10-8 Black & Blue”

FOX, 9pm

When Joseph’s (Shane Paul McGhie) childhood friend is wrongfully accused by the LAPD, he involves Bill (Stephen Dorff) in his mission to find the truth in the new episode “10-8 Black & Blue.”

Carol’s Second Act: “Night Lemons”

CBS, 9:30pm

In the new episode “Night Lemons,” Carol (Patricia Heaton) gets teased by her peers when her kind neighbor shows signs that he has a crush on her.

Evil: “Book 27”

CBS, 10pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 1 finale episode “Book 27,” the investigation into a pregnant woman’s demonic possession leads the team to a shocking discovery at a fertility clinic.

Friday, Jan. 31

BoJack Horseman: Season 6: Part 2

Netflix

Series Finale!

The second half of the animated comedy’s sixth and final season drops today. Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Paul F. Tompkins, Alison Brie and Aaron Paul lead the voice cast.

Ragnarok

Netflix

New Series!

This coming-of-age Norwegian-language drama builds on Norse mythology. Set in the small, fictitious town of Edda, the story revolves around its inhabitants, who are perhaps not all they claim to be. As they experience melting poles and warm winters, some of them think the world may be headed for another Ragnarok — the end-times as described in the old myths.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 8pm Live

Western Conference contenders are in action tonight on ESPN as the Dallas Mavericks are in Houston to face James Harden and the Rockets and the Portland Trail Blazers take on LeBron James and the Lakers in Los Angeles.

Sinister Stalker

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Karen (Marci Miller), an emergency room doctor, is rescued by handsome stranger Daniel (Kelly Blatz) after she is attacked on her way home one night. When Daniel is injured in the attack, Karen takes him back to her house to tend to his wounds. But as Karen spends more time with Daniel, she learns that he is not the selfless hero she thought he was, but is instead an unstable man with a sinister connection to her past.

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector: “Russian Roulette”

NBC, 8pm

When a young woman from an insular Russian community who witnesses a murder comes to Lincoln (Russell Hornsby) and Amelia (Arielle Kebbel) for help, the case takes a shocking turn when the mysterious murder is linked to a cold case — the tragic disappearance of a teenage girl. Meanwhile, the Bone Collector’s (Brian F. O’Byrne) “secret” is discovered.

Fresh Off the Boat: “Mommy and Me”

ABC, 8:30pm

Fresh off of a parenting brag to Honey (Chelsey Crisp), Jessica (Constance Wu) finds herself overwhelmed by a heartbroken Evan (Ian Chen), who wants to spend more time with her. Meanwhile, Emery (Forrest Wheeler) announces his newfound veganism and faces the wrath of the “Burger Boys” — Louis (Randall Park) and Eddie (Hudson Yang).

Magnum P.I.: “A Game of Cat and Mouse”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “A Game of Cat and Mouse,” Jin (returning guest star Bobby Lee) learns that an innocent woman is the target of a deadly hit, and he asks Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) to help save her.

The Road to “F9”: Fast & Furious Fan Fest

NBC, 9pm

This hourlong special celebrates the upcoming ninth chapter in the Fast & Furious film series, called Fast & Furious 9, coming to theaters in May. The program will feature the world premiere of the movie’s trailer. Tyrese Gibson and Maria Menounos host the special, which will include performances from Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa & Charlie Puth, Ozuna and Ludacris. Franchise stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster and Nathalie Emmanuel will make special appearances, along with John Cena, a newcomer to the series.

Kindred Spirits: “Vaulted Secrets”

Travel Channel, 9pm

A catastrophic flood consumed the riverside town of Derby, Conn., in 1955. Debris and corpses flowed through the town, leaving survivors to sift through victims’ remains. According to local legend, caskets were stored in the basement of a local building that has since been converted into a restaurant. Now, Amy Bruni and Adam Berry research claims that a powerful poltergeist haunts the building.

Blue Bloods: “Reckless”

CBS, 10pm

Frank (Tom Selleck) must uncover the truth when an undercover officer accuses a fellow cop of police brutality in the new episode “Reckless.”

Saturday, Feb. 1

31 Days of Oscar 2020

TCM, beginning at 6am

Beginning today and running through March 2, Turner Classic Movies again celebrates Oscar month with nonstop airings of Academy Award-winning and -nominated films. The theme is “360 Degrees of Oscar,” with each film aired linked to the previous one by a notable actor who appeared in both.

Figure Skating: ISU European Championships

NBC, 3pm

NBC airs the men’s and ladies’ free skates from the ISU European Figure Skating Championships, which wrapped up last week in Graz, Austria.

Puppy Bowl Presents: The Dog Bowl III

Animal Planet, 8pm

Before the youngsters take the field in tomorrow’s annual Puppy Bowl, the third installment of this event will let 65 adult and senior dogs from rescues and shelters have some fun on the gridiron. Jill Rappaport hosts the hourlong special that pits Team Goldies against Team Oldies.

NFL Honors

FOX, 8pm Live

FOX airs the NFL Honors awards live from Miami, recognizing the NFL’s best players, performances and plays from the 2019 season.

Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Stacey Castor (Nia Vardalos) weathered the storm of her first husband’s death and managed to find love again with her boss, David (Mike Dopud). But when David is discovered dead of an apparent suicide, the police suspect some foul play, as David’s death mimics that of Stacey’s first husband. As the evidence begins to fall into place, a suicide attempt by her daughter Ashley (Chanelle Peloso) further complicates the investigation.

Seven Worlds, One Planet: “South America”

BBC America, 9pm

Tonight’s episode looks at South America, the most species-rich continent on Earth. In the Andes, pumas hunt guanaco while rarely seen bears search for mini avocados. In the Amazon, poison dart frogs care for their babies, colorful macaws eat clay, and birds make death-defying flights through a gigantic waterfall.

A Valentine’s Match

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Fired from her job as a reality TV host, Natalie (Bethany Joy Lenz) returns home for Valentine’s Day, only to find herself running the town festival’s auction with her ex-fiancé (Luke Macfarlane), thanks to two scheming mothers.

Sunday, Feb. 2

Puppy Bowl XVI

Animal Planet, 3pm

Animal Planet’s annual Super Bowl alternative programming favorite returns for its 16th installment. Ninety-six puppies from 61 shelters will be divided into Teams Ruff and Fluff to cutely clash on the gridiron. The event will be immediately preceded by an hourlong pregame show. The night before, adult and senior pooches will take the field in the third Dog Bowl.

Figure Skating: U.S. Championships Skating Spectacular

NBC, 4pm

NBC presents the gala exhibition from last month’s U.S. Figure Skating Championships held in Greensboro, N.C.

Super Bowl LIV

FOX, 6:30pm Live

The NFL crowns its champion for the 2019 season tonight at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., as the AFC champion takes on the NFC champion in Super Bowl LIV. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform at halftime.

Howards End

PBS, 8pm

Series Finale!

Margaret is undaunted by Henry’s past misdeeds. Helen leaves abruptly for Europe. Margaret and Tibby get Henry to help resolve issues at Howards End, where the three families have a showdown.

Sanditon

PBS, 9pm

Desperate for unpaid wages, Young Stringer threatens a worker boycott of the annual cricket match with Sanditon’s gentlemen. Even Charlotte joins the game as simmering tensions boil over.

Vienna Blood

PBS, 10pm

Oskar asks Max to help investigate a grotesque series of murders in Vienna’s slums, where the victims are seemingly chosen at random. The killer’s gruesome calling cards are vicious mutilation with a military blade and a penchant for arcane symbols.

The Masked Singer

FOX, 10:30pm

Season Premiere!

FOX’s hit singing competition, based on a popular Korean show, returns for Season 3 with a special premiere following FOX’s coverage of Super Bowl LIV (if the game runs long, the premiere may air later than scheduled). Once again, viewers and celebrity panelists will try to guess which stars are singing underneath elaborate costumes. Beat Shazam host Jamie Foxx will be a guest panelist in tonight’s premiere. The series moves to its regular Wednesday time slot starting Feb. 5.

Monday, Feb. 3

Below Deck: “Big Girls, Do Cry”

Bravo, 8pm

Season Finale!

Putting the final charter at risk, Kate sets Kevin up for failure by allowing him to present the primary’s requested erotic cake knowing she already went to bed. Capt. Lee arranges a Full Moon Party on a private beach for the crew’s final night. While Courtney and Brian try to resolve their issues, Tanner makes his final attempt at wooing Kate. Kevin confronts Kate before the crew departs Valor for good.

Girl Scout Cookie Championship

Food Network, 8pm

New Series!

Alyson Hannigan hosts this new show, where each week five incredible bakers will be challenged to transform favorite Girl Scout Cookie flavors into dreamy dishes and cakes. The winner of the competition will receive a $10,000 outdoor adventure and a year’s supply of Girl Scout Cookies! Recurring judges include Katie Lee and Nacho Aguirre.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Bravo, 9pm

New Series!

Trading in the motor yacht famed on Below Deck, this series is set on a luxury sailing yacht with a new crew and equally demanding charter guests looking to follow the wind as they cruise along the crystal-clear blue waters of Corfu, Greece. Chef Adam Glick from Below Deck Mediterranean returns to the galley aboard the 180-foot-long sailing yacht Parsifal III.

No Passport Required: “Philadelphia”

PBS, 9pm

Join chef Marcus Samuelsson in Philadelphia, where he meets new friends and old, and learns about the city’s Italian food scene while sampling everything from pizza to cannoli, with plenty of red sauce, burrata and handmade pasta in between.

Chopped Sweets

Food Network, 10pm

New Series!

The ultimate culinary competition now has a sweet spinoff! Every battle begins with host Scott Conant challenging four bold pastry artists to take on one of the toughest tests of their lives. Faced with baffling basket ingredients and an unrelenting clock, the sensational, sugar-savvy chefs must demonstrate extreme concentration and incredible imagination as they race to see who will claim the $10,000 prize.

McMillions

HBO, 10pm

New Series!

This six-part docuseries takes us back to 1989 when a criminal mastermind named “Uncle Jerry” defrauded the hugely popular McDonald’s Monopoly game of millions of dollars in prize money. By stealing valuable game pieces from McDonald’s, Jerry was able to hand-select winners, hoodwink the authorities and share the ill-gotten gains. The deception, which started among family and friends, soon expanded to include a cast of shifty ex-cons, gangsters and grifters. The series reveals how this vast network of greed and profiteering continues to affect the lives of the people involved.

Desus & Mero

Showtime, 11pm

Season Premiere!

Showtime’s late-night talk show returns every Monday and Thursday covering pop culture, sports, music and politics through the comedic eyes of Bronx natives Desus Nice (Daniel Baker) and The Kid Mero (Joel Martinez).

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!

Netflix

Comedian and SiriusXM radio host Tom Papa debuts his first Netflix comedy special, filmed in front of a live audience in Newark, N.J.

Finding Your Roots: “Science Pioneers”

PBS, 8pm

Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. traces the family trees of Francis Collins, Shirley Ann Jackson and Harold Varmus, three pioneering scientists who’ve made dramatic contributions to our understanding of the world while knowing little about their own ancestry.

Unsellable Houses

HGTV, 9pm

New Series!

Twin sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis — two of the top-selling real estate agents in the Pacific Northwest — help struggling homeowners sell their seemingly unsellable homes in record time. In each episode, Lyndsay and Leslie come to the rescue of a homeowner whose house has been languishing on the market and calculate the cost to fix it up, and then offer to invest their own money to renovate and stage the home in hopes of a quick sale. When the home sells, the sisters take their cut for their reno investment and then split the rest of the profits with the client.

State of the Union Address

Various Networks, 9pm Live

President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver the annual State of the Union address to Congress tonight. A number of channels will offer varying degrees of live coverage of the speech, and, in some cases, pre- and post-speech programming for preview and analysis. Broadcast networks ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and PBS, and cable news outlets CNN, FOX News Channel and MSNBC, are expected to be among the major networks broadcasting the speech. Check the listings section for more details on when coverage on these and other networks begins.

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages: “Help Wanted”

TBS, 10:30pm

This is the second episode of Season 2 of the anthology series starring Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi, where a group of medieval villagers are trying to stay positive in the age of extreme income inequality, poor healthcare and widespread ignorance. Tonight, Al lands an impressive new job, while Prince Chauncley loses one of his favorite ducks.