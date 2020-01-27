Courtesy of NEON CJ Entertainment

On Demand DVD New Releases: Jan. 27-Feb. 2

Parasite (pictured above) Greed and class discrimination come into play in this sensationally twisted drama that follows the Kim family, who convincingly work their way into the wealthy Park family. Song Kang ho, Lee Sun Kyun, Cho Yeo Jeong Subtitled (R, 2:12) 1/28

Harriet This is the untold, extraordinary story of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and her fight to change the course of history. Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe (PG-13, 2:05) 1/28

The Great Alaskan Race In 1925’s historic great race of mercy, a group of brave mushers travel 700 miles to save the children of Nome, Alaska from a deadly epidemic. Brian Presley, Treat Williams (TV-PG, 1:27) 1/28



Terminator: Dark Fate Sarah Connor may have changed the future but she learns she hasn’t yet changed fate, as she and a hybrid cyborg human try to protect a young girl from a newly modified liquid Terminator. Linda Hamilton, Mackenzie Davis, Arnold Schwarzenegger (R, 2:08) 1/28

Inside Game This critically acclaimed and award winning movie is the untold true story of the 2007 betting scandal that rocked the NBA involving referee Tim Donaghy and two people connected to organized crime. Scott Wolf, Will Sasso (R, 1:37) 2/1



Coming Soon:

2/4 Last Christmas, Doctor Sleep, The Good Liar, Arctic Dogs, Waves, Playing With Fire



2/11 Wild Nights With Emily, Ford V Ferrari

2/18 Frankie, Jojo Rabbit, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Midway, 21 Bridges

2/25 Knives Out, Frozen 2, Color Out of Space

2/28 Guns Akimbo

