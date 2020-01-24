Friday, Jan. 24: ‘Kindred Spirits’ Investigates St. Augustine’s Old Jail

© 2019, The Travel Channel, L.L.C. All Rights Reserved. Credit: Karolina Wojtasik

All Times Eastern.

Friday, Jan. 24

Kindred Spirits

Travel Channel, 9pm

The Old Jail in St. Augustine, Fla., exhibits disturbing paranormal activity, which is a major concern considering that violent criminals were once incarcerated, and sometimes executed, there. The facility has been converted into a tourist attraction, and employees and guests are now victims of violent spiritual attacks. Amy Bruni and Adam Berry call on the help of medium Chip Coffey, who channels an extremely dark vision from beyond the grave.

NBA Basketball

ESPN & NBA TV, beginning at 3pm Live

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks battle Devonte’ Graham and the Charlotte Hornets overseas in the NBA Paris Game on NBA TV. Then on ESPN in primetime, the L.A. Clippers take on the Miami Heat.

College Basketball

FS1, beginning at 7pm Live

Friday night college basketball on FS1 has Wisconsin at Purdue in a Big Ten matchup and Marquette at Butler in a Big East battle.

American Housewife: “Wildflower Girls”

ABC, 8pm

Katie (Katy Mixon) grows concerned when Anna-Kat (Julia Butters) is invited to join Westport’s elite scout troop, the Wildflower Girls. Meanwhile, Taylor (Meg Donnelly) learns her Carnegie Mellon interview is scheduled with famous alumnus and Broadway star Brecken Phillips (Ian Gomez), and Oliver (Daniel DiMaggio) befriends the school recluse, Trevor (Tenzing Norgay Trainor).

2020 NHL All-Star Skills

NBCSN, 8pm Live

Some of the best players in the NHL showcase their skating, shooting and goaltending talents in the All-Star Skills competition at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Trending Fear: “Boss Man”

Travel Channel, 11pm

Season Finale!

In Mineola, Texas, the team takes on its most extreme haunting yet when a paranormal infestation rules a home and carriage house. Ultimately, it will require the attention of a demonologist and two world-renowned psychics to help solve it.

Saturday, Jan. 25

College Basketball

CBS, ESPN, ESPN2 & FS1, beginning at 12pm Live

A full Saturday of college hoops features Illinois at Michigan (FS1), Villanova at Providence (CBS), St. John’s at DePaul (FS1), Kentucky at Texas Tech (ESPN), Kansas State at Alabama (ESPN2) and Baylor at Florida (ESPN).

Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When Chris Watts (played by Sean Kleier) tearfully pleaded to television cameras for the safe return of his missing pregnant wife Shanann (Ashley Williams) and their two young daughters, our hearts ached for him and we were left bewildered as to what could have happened to them. Watts eventually confessed to brutally murdering his family and slowly revealed the horrific details of their deaths.

2020 NHL All-Star Game

NBC, 8pm Live

The 2020 NHL All-Star Game takes place at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, where the NHL’s best compete in a three-game, three-on-three tournament.

NBA Basketball: L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia

ABC, 8:30pm Live

The L.A. Lakers head to Philly for a matchup against the 76ers on ABC’s NBA Saturday Primetime.

Seven Worlds, One Planet: “North America”

BBC America, AMC, IFC & SundanceTV, 9pm

The epic nature documentary series continues with “North America,” which explores polar bears in Canada, manatees in Florida, road runners in Arizona and much more.

The Cave

National Geographic, 9pm

From Oscar-nominated director Feras Fayyad (“Last Men in Aleppo”) comes The Cave, a stirring portrait of courage, resilience and female solidarity. For besieged civilians in war-torn Syria, hope and safety lie underground inside the subterranean hospital known as the Cave, where pediatrician and managing physician Dr. Amani Ballour and her colleagues Samaher and Dr. Alaa have claimed their right to work as equals alongside their male counterparts, doing their jobs in a way that would be unthinkable in the oppressively patriarchal culture that exists above. Following the women as they contend with daily bombardments, chronic supply shortages and the ever-present threat of chemical attacks, The Cave delivers an unflinching look at the Syrian war and some of its most unlikely heroes.

Heartland Docs, DVM

Nat Geo WILD, 10pm

New Series!

Drs. Ben and Erin Schroeder are two of the toughest vets in the Midwest. They’ve practiced veterinary medicine together for over 15 years in America’s heartland, Hartington, Neb. When winter blizzards, spring flooding or summer heatwaves wreak havoc on the farms of Nebraska, Ben and Erin are there to tend to whatever Mother Nature throws at the herd. Though resources can be limited for a rural veterinarian, these gritty, passionate vets always find a way to get the job done.The Schroeders’ credo is to not just help animals of all species, from hamsters to horses to horned owls, but to make each visit as enjoyable as possible, even in the toughest conditions. In the premiere episode, “The Little Practice on the Prairie,” the Schroeders’ workload is compounded by animal cases spurred by recent flooding in Nebraska. The vets assist a cow in labor that’s too weak to stand, chickens with mysterious leg ailments, and a litter of piglets with the squirts. Between flood victims, the doctors play podiatrist to a pet goat and donkey, investigate a puppy’s surprising ear issue, and attempt a life-saving procedure on a family’s cat.

Saturday Night Live: “Adam Driver/Halsey”

NBC, 11:30pm Live

The long-running sketch comedy/music series returns with new episodes of its 45th season following its winter hiatus, beginning with this episode hosted by Adam Driver with musical guest Halsey.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Orangutan Jungle School: “Kesi Turns a Corner/The Return of the Snake”

Smithsonian Channel, 8am

See two new Season 2 episodes of Smithsonian Channel’s heartwarming series following a group of young orphaned orangutans in Borneo as they learn skills that will one day enable them to return to the wild.

College Basketball

CBS, FOX & FS1, beginning at 1pm Live

Maryland at Indiana (CBS), Michigan State at Minnesota (FOX) and Xavier at Creighton (FS1) are among Sunday’s college hoops national TV highlights.

NFL Football: Pro Bowl

ABC & ESPN, 3pm Live

The NFL’s best players — minus those competing in Super Bowl LIV next Sunday — play something resembling football as the AFC takes on the NFC in the Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Who Will Write Our History

Discovery Channel, 3pm

Making its television debut in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, this documentary film tells the little-known story of a clandestine group of journalists, scholars and community leaders who, in the days after the Nazis sealed hundreds of thousands of Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto in November 1940, vowed to defeat their oppressors’ lies and propaganda not with guns or fists, but with pen, paper and the ultimate weapon — the truth. They risked everything so that their archive would survive the war, even if they did not.

NBA Basketball

ESPN & NBA TV, beginning at 3:30pm Live

Sunday’s NBA action tips off on NBA TV with the Houston Rockets at the Denver Nuggets in a matinee game. On ESPN, the Boston Celtics are in New Orleans to face the Pelicans. Then in primetime, the Indiana Pacers are at the Portland Trail Blazers on NBA TV.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards

CBS, 8pm Live

Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X lead the nominees for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards taking place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Alicia Keys returns as host.

Adopted in Danger

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When a DNA test helps Candace connect with her birth parents, she realizes some family histories are better left untold. Stars Allison Paige, Tyler Johnson and Christie Burson.

Howards End

PBS, 8pm

Margaret receives an unexpected offer from Henry. Helen is incensed by the unfair fate of the Basts. The three families collide at a wedding, and Henry’s past is revealed.

Air Disasters: “No Control”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

In the new episode “No Control,” see how automation in the cockpit can cause deadly misunderstandings.

American Ninja Warrior: USA vs. The World

NBC, 9pm

In the latest installment of this annual two-hour special, top competitors from American Ninja Warrior go head-to-head with ninjas and skilled athletes from around the globe. They compete across all four stages of the show’s national finals course, 23 obstacles in all.

Sanditon

PBS, 9pm

Lord Babington courts Esther, who prefers Edward. Charlotte and Sidney clash over Miss Lambe’s illicit meeting with Otis. Young Stringer and Charlotte strike up a friendship.

Disasters at Sea: “The Arctic Rose Mystery”

Smithsonian Channel, 9pm

In the new episode “The Arctic Rose Mystery,” see how investigators struggled to understand the deadliest fishing disaster in the last 50 years — one that left an entire crew of 15 on the Arctic Rose lost at sea off the coast of Alaska in April 2001.

Vienna Blood

PBS, 10pm

Max employs his psychoanalytic training to probe murder suspects’ minds. Eventually, a thread emerges that takes Max and Oskar throughout Vienna. Solving the supernatural conundrum will threaten Oskar’s career and ultimately Max’s life.

Monday, Jan. 27

College Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live

ESPN’s Monday night college basketball doubleheader has the North Carolina Tar Heels at the NC State Wolfpack and the Kansas Jayhawks at the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

9-1-1: Lone Star: “Texas Proud”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Texas Proud,” Owen (Rob Lowe) helps Michelle (Liv Tyler) uncover new information about her sister’s disappearance.

America’s Got Talent: “The Champions Four”

NBC, 8pm

The competition continues as 10 more of the most talented, memorable and all-around fan favorite acts from AGT and Got Talent competitions around the globe perform. Four of these renowned acts will advance — two will be voted through by a panel of AGT superfans, one will be the Judges’ Choice and one will receive a Golden Buzzer to perform in the finale.

NHL Hockey: Tampa Bay at Dallas

NBCSN, 8pm Live

Nikita Kucherov leads the Tampa Bay Lightning against Tyler Seguin and the Stars at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2020

CBS, 9pm

CBS Sports analyst Boomer Esiason and NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah host this interactive countdown special in which viewers will be able to vote for the most hilarious and most heartfelt Super Bowl commercials of all time.

Prodigal Son: “Internal Affairs”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Internal Affairs,” Malcolm (Tom Payne) faces an internal affairs review following a catastrophic incident in the precinct.

No Passport Required: “Houston”

PBS, 9pm

Join chef Marcus Samuelsson in Houston — America’s most diverse city — to explore the food and culture of its Nigerian and West African community. Along the way, Samuelsson cooks with cutting-edge chefs as well as traditional home cooks.

The Good Doctor: “Sex and Death”

ABC, 10pm

Shaun and Morgan grapple with a terminal cancer patient who is determined to live the last few months of his life without inhibition. Meanwhile, Morgan must confront her relationship with her mother when she comes in for a third opinion from Dr. Glassman; and Shaun and Carly’s relationship reaches a new level of intimacy.

Manifest: “Black Box”

NBC, 10pm

Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) is pushed into the midst of a high-stakes bank robbery perpetrated by a mystery assailant. As Ben (Josh Dallas) and TJ (Garrett Wareing) piece together an arcane set of mythological clues, Adrian (Jared Grimes) draws Olive (Luna Blaise) further into the world of the Believers.

Independent Lens: “The First Rainbow Coalition”

PBS, 10pm

In 1969, the Chicago Black Panther Party began to form alliances across lines of race and ethnicity with other community-based movements in the city, including the Latino group the Young Lords Organization and the Southern whites of the Young Patriots Organization. Although short-lived, it had an outsized impact: Breaking down barriers between communities, it created a permanent shift in Chicago politics and an organizing model for future activists and politicians across the nation. Explore the movement’s little-known story through rare archival footage and interviews with former coalition members.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

College Basketball: Villanova at St. John’s

FS1, 6:30pm Live

This Big East basketball matchup at New York City’s Madison Square Garden has the Villanova Wildcats at the St. John’s Red Storm.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live

TNT’s Tuesday night NBA doubleheader opens with the Boston Celtics facing the Heat in Miami. In the late game, the L.A. Clippers are “on the road” against the L.A. Lakers.

NCIS: “On Fire”

CBS, 8pm

Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) fights for his life in the ICU after he and Bishop (Emily Wickersham) are victims of a hit-and-run in the new episode “On Fire.”

Arrow

The CW, 8pm

Series Finale!

Get ready for the finale with the farewell special Hitting the Bullseye, featuring interviews with Stephen Amell and the cast of Arrow, and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Beth Schwartz. Then, at 9pm, watch the finale, “Fadeout,” where after eight seasons and the launch of countless superheroes, the series wraps up the story of the Green Arrow.

The Resident: “The Flea”

FOX, 8pm

Cain (Morris Chestnut) feels disrespected by Logan Kim (returning guest star Rob Yang) after being left out of a major decision regarding Conrad (Matt Czuchry) in the new episode “The Flea.”

Finding Your Roots: “Secrets & Lies”

PBS, 8pm

Henry Louis Gates Jr. helps actors Sigourney Weaver, Justina Machado and Amy Ryan unearth surprising revelations about their family histories, forever altering how they see themselves.

Vanderpump Rules: “Don’t Do It, Brittany”

Bravo, 9pm

When the group heads to Miami for a wild bachelor/bachelorette party weekend, Beau confronts Sandoval for attacking Stassi at her book signing. Meanwhile, Brittany has a meltdown triggered by an unexpected reminder of Jax’s infidelity. Back in Los Angeles, Lisa Vanderpump conducts her own investigation into what went wrong at TomTom.

FBI: “Studio Gangster”

CBS, 9pm

When a U.S. attorney is found dead steps away from the body of a private escort, the team must piece together what connected the two seemingly random victims in the new episode “Studio Gangster.”

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back: “Botto’s Italian Line Restaurant”

FOX, 9pm

Gordon Ramsay’s Hell On Wheels travels to Botto’s Italian Line Restaurant located in Sweedsboro, N.J. Chef Ramsay and his crew find two brothers whose constant fighting makes work difficult for their staff.

I Am Jazz

TLC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Jazz Jennings began her transition to becoming the girl she has always been at the age of 5, and she dreamed that one day her inner and outer self would be in alignment. Now, the transgender teen advocate continues in her most intimate journey yet, undergoing another procedure related to the gender affirmation surgery that viewers followed last season. Meanwhile, her day-to-day life isn’t slowing down either as she maneuvers

through her senior year of high school.

The Biggest Loser

USA Network, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The long-running competition series that challenges contestants to lose weight and get in shape is back. It formerly ran on NBC for 17 seasons, from 2004-16, and makes its revamped debut on sister network USA. Trainer Bob Harper has replaced Alison Sweeney as host, but the show’s premise remains the same, as it follows 12 people and their efforts to transform their lives.

Emergence: “Killshot Pt. 2”

ABC, 10pm

Season Finale!

Jo (Allison Tolman) and Brooks (Enver Gjokaj) are in danger, and Piper’s (Alexa Swinton) determined to help. With Helen’s (Rowena King) mysterious plan nearly realized, Piper recruits an unexpected team of allies to find them before it’s too late.

FBI: Most Wanted: “Caesar”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Caesar,” Barnes (Roxy Sternberg) goes on a dangerous undercover mission involving an ambitious gang leader who is plotting turf wars and massacres across the Bronx.

New Amsterdam: “14 Years, 2 Months, 8 Days”

NBC, 10pm

Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) has an important realization that will affect her career. Meanwhile, Max (Ryan Eggold) and Reynolds (Jocko Sims) take on uncharted waters when a young patient comes to New Amsterdam with symptoms of a heart attack.

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages

TBS, 10:30pm

Season Premiere!

It’s a whole new look and story, but the cast is back facing new roles and challenges, as Season 2 centers upon a group of medieval villagers trying to stay positive in an age of extreme income inequality, poor healthcare and widespread ignorance. Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, Jon Bass and Lolly Adefope return for the new 10-episode season.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

College Basketball

FS1, beginning at 6:30pm Live

A pair of Big East basketball battles tonight on FS1 have DePaul at Seton Hall and Marquette at Xavier.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

The Detroit Pistons head to Barclays Center in Brooklyn to face the Nets and the Houston Rockets are in Portland to take on the Trail Blazers for ESPN’s NBA doubleheader.

NHL Hockey

NBCSN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

Wednesday Night Hockey on NBCSN features a doubleheader with the Nashville Predators at the Washington Capitals, followed by the Tampa Bay Lightning at the L.A. Kings.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: “The Hamptons Hangover”

Bravo, 8pm

Unable to come to peace with Jackie and Melissa, Jennifer questions whether she should even stay in the Hamptons. The Giudice family visits Joe in ICE. Meanwhile, Margaret tries to make peace with her mother, and Jackie has a realization about her eating disorder.

Undercover Boss: “Clean Harbors”

CBS, 8pm

In this new episode, Alan S. McKim, chairman and CEO of hazardous waste disposal company Clean Harbors, gets down and dirty to see if his company needs some cleaning up. He must face the challenges of a confined space while treating the inside of a dirty tank at a re-refinery that processes waste oil.

Riverdale: “Chapter Sixty-Eight: Quiz Show”

The CW, 8pm

Determined to give Frank (guest star Ryan Robbins) a second chance, Archie (KJ Apa) gives him a job at Andrews Construction. Betty (Lili Reinhart) channels her energy into taking Bret (guest star Sean Depner) down and defeating Stonewall Prep at the Quiz Show Championship, while Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) team up for an unlikely business venture.

Harry & Meghan: The Royals in Crisis

FOX, 8pm

This one-hour special features an exclusive TMZ investigation into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step away from their duties as members of Britain’s royal family.

Wild Castles: “Alhambra”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

In the new episode “Alhambra,” go inside the great palace and fortress in Granada, Spain, which stands as one of the Moors’ great contributions to art and architecture in Europe.

Criminal Minds: “Ghost”

CBS, 9pm

Following a series of fatal shootings, the BAU team travels to Des Plaines, Ill., to investigate what appears to be a copycat serial killer in the new episode “Ghost.”

S.W.A.T.: “Ekitai Rashku”

CBS, 10pm

The SWAT team engages in a manhunt across Tokyo when the extradited fugitive they are escorting to Japan escapes local custody. Portions of the new episode “Ekitai Rashku” were filmed on location in Tokyo.

Expedition With Steve Backshall: “Suriname — Lost World”

PBS, 10pm

Travel to the Guiana Shield with Steve Backshall, whose mission is to discover its abundance of wildlife and natural wonders. He travels deep into the untouched jungle, finding animals that have never encountered humans.

Miz & Mrs

USA Network, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The reality series that takes a look into the lives of married WWE Superstars The Miz and Maryse returns for Season 2. The family is moving from their quiet life in Austin, Texas, back to the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles. With two mothers-in-law, a grandfather with WWE aspirations, two dogs, two cats, a 1-year-old daughter and a new baby on the way, every day is a new adventure.

Thursday, Jan. 30

College Basketball

ESPN2 & FS1, beginning at 7:30pm Live

FS1 airs a Big Ten basketball clash with Minnesota at Illinois, while ESPN2 has a Pac-12 doubleheader with Arizona at Washington and Colorado at UCLA.

NHL Hockey: Nashville at New Jersey

NBCSN, 7:30pm Live

The Nashville Predators prowl into Newark’s Prudential Center to face off against the New Jersey Devils.

Supernatural: “The Gamblers”

The CW, 8pm

Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) press their luck in a winner-takes-all game of pool. Meanwhile, Castiel (Misha Collins) hunts down a would-be murderer, but not for reasons one might think.

Last Man Standing: “Romancing the Stone”

FOX, 8pm

Vanessa (Nancy Travis) learns a secret that she thinks will ruin Ed (Hector Elizondo) and Bonnie’s (guest star Susan Sullivan) wedding day in the new episode “Romancing the Stone.”

Grand Theft Auto Girls

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Gail (Tanya Clarke) must help her daughter Emily (Zoë Belkin) escape from a life of crime after she becomes embroiled in a dangerous scheme to steal luxury cars for her high school teacher.

Superstore: “Sandra’s Wedding”

NBC, 8pm

Sandra (Kaliko Kauahi) and Jerry (Chris Grace) are getting married, but when Jonah’s (Ben Feldman) attempt to help the caterers and Dina’s (Lauren Ash) obsession with wedding security threaten to derail it all, it falls to Amy (America Ferrera) to make sure Sandra’s big day isn’t ruined. Meanwhile, as best man Garrett (Colton Dunn) struggles with what to say in his toast, Mateo (Nico Santos) finds that starting a new relationship may be more complicated than he thought.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 8pm Live

TNT’s NBA Thursday night doubleheader has the Golden State Warriors at the Boston Celtics, followed by the Utah Jazz at the Denver Nuggets.

The Unicorn: “Worst Case Scenario”

CBS, 8:30pm

In the new episode “Worst Case Scenario,” Wade (Walton Goggins) decides to redo his will, and he is conflicted about who should get custody of his children.

Outmatched: “The Talk”

FOX, 8:30pm

After giving their kids “the talk,” Mike (Jason Biggs) and Kay (Maggie Lawson) start to overthink their own sex life in the new episode “The Talk.”

The Good Place

NBC, 8:30pm

Series Finale!

TV’s most philosophical comedy signs off after four seasons. We’ll miss Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Michael (Ted Danson), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil), Jason (Manny Jacinto) and Janet (D’Arcy Carden).

Grey’s Anatomy: “A Hard Pill to Swallow”

ABC, 9pm

Richard (James Pickens Jr.) finds out Maggie (Kelly McCreary) quit Grey Sloan and becomes concerned. Bailey (Chandra Wilson) returns to work after taking some personal time off, although Koracick (Greg Germann) doesn’t make her first day back as easy as she’d like. Meanwhile, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) thinks she might miss DeLuca, and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) has an update for Link (Chris Carmack) on her pregnancy.

Deputy: “10-8 Black & Blue”

FOX, 9pm

When Joseph’s (Shane Paul McGhie) childhood friend is wrongfully accused by the LAPD, he involves Bill (Stephen Dorff) in his mission to find the truth in the new episode “10-8 Black & Blue.”

Carol’s Second Act: “Night Lemons”

CBS, 9:30pm

In the new episode “Night Lemons,” Carol (Patricia Heaton) gets teased by her peers when her kind neighbor shows signs that he has a crush on her.

Evil: “Book 27”

CBS, 10pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 1 finale episode “Book 27,” the investigation into a pregnant woman’s demonic possession leads the team to a shocking discovery at a fertility clinic.

Friday, Jan. 31

BoJack Horseman: Season 6: Part 2

Netflix

Series Finale!

The second half of the animated comedy’s sixth and final season drops today. Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Paul F. Tompkins, Alison Brie and Aaron Paul lead the voice cast.

Ragnarok

Netflix

New Series!

This coming-of-age Norwegian-language drama builds on Norse mythology. Set in the small, fictitious town of Edda, the story revolves around its inhabitants, who are perhaps not all they claim to be. As they experience melting poles and warm winters, some of them think the world may be headed for another Ragnarok — the end-times as described in the old myths.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 8pm Live

Western Conference contenders are in action tonight on ESPN as the Dallas Mavericks are in Houston to face James Harden and the Rockets and the Portland Trail Blazers take on LeBron James and the Lakers in Los Angeles.

Sinister Stalker

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Karen (Marci Miller), an emergency room doctor, is rescued by handsome stranger Daniel (Kelly Blatz) after she is attacked on her way home one night. When Daniel is injured in the attack, Karen takes him back to her house to tend to his wounds. But as Karen spends more time with Daniel, she learns that he is not the selfless hero she thought he was, but is instead an unstable man with a sinister connection to her past.

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector: “Russian Roulette”

NBC, 8pm

When a young woman from an insular Russian community who witnesses a murder comes to Lincoln (Russell Hornsby) and Amelia (Arielle Kebbel) for help, the case takes a shocking turn when the mysterious murder is linked to a cold case — the tragic disappearance of a teenage girl. Meanwhile, the Bone Collector’s (Brian F. O’Byrne) “secret” is discovered.

Fresh Off the Boat: “Mommy and Me”

ABC, 8:30pm

Fresh off of a parenting brag to Honey (Chelsey Crisp), Jessica (Constance Wu) finds herself overwhelmed by a heartbroken Evan (Ian Chen), who wants to spend more time with her. Meanwhile, Emery (Forrest Wheeler) announces his newfound veganism and faces the wrath of the “Burger Boys” — Louis (Randall Park) and Eddie (Hudson Yang).

Magnum P.I.: “A Game of Cat and Mouse”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “A Game of Cat and Mouse,” Jin (returning guest star Bobby Lee) learns that an innocent woman is the target of a deadly hit, and he asks Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) to help save her.

The Road to “F9”: Fast & Furious Fan Fest

NBC, 9pm

This hourlong special celebrates the upcoming ninth chapter in the Fast & Furious film series, called Fast & Furious 9, coming to theaters in May. The program will feature the world premiere of the movie’s trailer. Tyrese Gibson and Maria Menounos host the special, which will include performances from Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa & Charlie Puth, Ozuna and Ludacris. Franchise stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster and Nathalie Emmanuel will make special appearances, along with John Cena, a newcomer to the series.

Kindred Spirits: “Vaulted Secrets”

Travel Channel, 9pm

A catastrophic flood consumed the riverside town of Derby, Conn., in 1955. Debris and corpses flowed through the town, leaving survivors to sift through victims’ remains. According to local legend, caskets were stored in the basement of a local building that has since been converted into a restaurant. Now, Amy Bruni and Adam Berry research claims that a powerful poltergeist haunts the building.

Blue Bloods: “Reckless”

CBS, 10pm

Frank (Tom Selleck) must uncover the truth when an undercover officer accuses a fellow cop of police brutality in the new episode “Reckless.”