Wednesday, Jan. 22: ‘Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens’ Is Awkwafina’s Origin Story

Danielle Levitt/Comedy Central

All Times Eastern.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens

Comedy Central, 10:30pm

New Series!

Writer, actor and rapper Awkwafina stars in this 10-episode half-hour scripted comedy loosely based on her real life growing up as Nora Lum in Flushing, N.Y. Raised by her dad (BD Wong) and grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) alongside her cousin (Bowen Yang), Nora leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in her NYC neighborhood.

College Basketball

FS1, beginning at 6:30pm Live

A pair of Big East contests are in store tonight on FS1 with Georgetown at Xavier and Providence at Seton Hall.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live

A Wednesday night NBA doubleheader on ESPN has the Philadelphia 76ers at the Toronto Raptors, followed by the Denver Nuggets at the Houston Rockets.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: “Clearing the Heir”

Bravo, 8pm

The ladies’ quiet beach vacation goes crazy when Jennifer loses control. Jackie reveals a fascinating secret, and Teresa tells the ladies the truth about her relationship with Joe Giudice.

Undercover Boss: “Dippin’ Dots”

CBS, 8pm

In this new episode, Scott Fischer, owner and CEO of Dippin’ Dots, dips undercover to see where the stress points are at his company. He tries not to freeze up when an employee at their ice cream manufacturing plant raises suspicions about his true identity.

Riverdale: “Chapter Sixty-Seven: Varsity Blues”

The CW, 8pm

As Riverdale High prepares for the championship football game against Stonewall Prep, Betty (Lili Reinhart) gets to work on a story about the rivalry between the schools. Archie (KJ Apa) is conflicted when Mary (guest star Molly Ringwald) tells him about Uncle Frank’s (guest star Ryan Robbins) troubled past.

Chicago Med: “Leave the Choice to Solomon”

NBC, 8pm

The team deals with the aftermath of a school bus crash. Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) worries Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) is putting his medical license in jeopardy. Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) helps a friend in need.

NHL Hockey: Detroit at Minnesota

NBCSN, 8pm Live

NBCSN’s Wednesday Night Hockey features Tyler Bertuzzi and the Detroit Red Wings on the road against Zach Parise and the Minnesota Wild.

Wild Castles: “Predjama”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

This new episode explores the history and architecture of Slovenia’s Predjama Castle, which was built within the mouth of a cave during the Renaissance.

Criminal Minds: “Saturday”

CBS, 9pm

The members of the BAU enjoy a Saturday off in vastly different ways. Rachael Leigh Cook guest-stars in the new episode “Saturday.”

Chicago Fire: “Then Nick Porter Happened”

NBC, 9pm

A series of false alarms at a private school hinders the firehouse’s ability to respond to legitimate emergency calls. Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) asks for ideas to surprise Severide (Taylor Kinney) on his birthday. Cruz (Joe Minoso) and Brett (Kara Killmer) rent out their extra room, but the new tenant is more than they bargained for.

Stumptown: “Dirty Dexy Money”

ABC, 10pm

Dex (Cobie Smulders) becomes fast friends with a new client, the owner of a male strip club who has been mysteriously losing money, but Dex soon learns not everything is as it seems. Elsewhere, Grey (Jake Johnson) continues to help Hoffman (Michael Ealy) and his new partner on the car-jacking case while going deeper undercover.

S.W.A.T.: “Good Cop”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Good Cop,” the SWAT team rallies to support Street (Alex Russell) when he puts his life on the line to help his foster brother Nate (Cory Hardrict) break away from a drug ring.

Chicago P.D.: “The Devil You Know”

NBC, 10pm

Voight (Jason Beghe) makes a deal with Darius Walker (Michael Beach) to help bring down a rogue group of dirty cops dealing drugs that were supposed to be destroyed. Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) clashes with Voight and enacts her own form of justice.

Expedition With Steve Backshall: “Greenland — Frozen Frontier”

PBS, 10pm

In Greenland, Steve Backshall aims to kayak across the world’s largest fjord during the Arctic’s most volatile and dangerous time of year — the spring melt — in an attempt to understand how rising temperatures impact the area.

Thursday, Jan. 23

Star Trek: Picard

CBS All Access

New Series!

Sir Patrick Stewart returns to his legendary Star Trek role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in this 10-episode series that follows the former leader of the starship Enterprise into the next chapter of his life. The cast also includes some of Stewart’s former costars from Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Voyager — including Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan and Marina Sirtis — as well as a number of newcomers. New episodes will be available Thursdays.

U.S. Figure Skating Championships

NBCSN & NBC, beginning at 5pm Live

Top skaters and ice dancers compete in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Greensboro, N.C. Coverage begins today with the ladies’ and pairs’ short programs on NBCSN, and continues through Sunday on NBC and NBCSN.

Station 19: “I Know This Bar”

ABC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

After a car crashes into Joe’s Bar, Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) and Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) lead the team of firefighters as they work to rescue their fellow crewmates Ben (Jason George) and Pruitt (Miguel Sandoval), Grey Sloan doctors and interns, and bar patrons before the building comes crumbling down.

Last Man Standing: “Bedtime Story”

FOX, 8pm

Mike (Tim Allen) tries to avoid hurting Vanessa’s (Nancy Travis) feelings due to her snoring in the new episode “Bedtime Story.”

Superstore: “Favoritism”

NBC, 8pm

Amy (America Ferrera) tries to make Mateo (Nico Santos) her new assistant, leading to accusations of favoritism and a group competition in the store. Meanwhile, Sandra (Kaliko Kauahi) gets caught in a power struggle between Glenn (Mark McKinney) and Dina (Lauren Ash), and Jonah (Ben Feldman) attempts to show Garrett (Colton Dunn) that he’s still “one of the guys.”

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 8pm Live

LeBron James leads the L.A. Lakers into Barclays Center to battle Spencer Dinwiddie and the Brooklyn Nets in TNT’s first game of the night. Action then heads to the City of Roses, where the Dallas Mavericks face the Portland Trail Blazers.

Death By Friendship

LMN, 8pm

Hope (Natalie Brown) has always been close to her daughter Lacy (Sarah Fisher), but worries that Lacy’s pulling away ever since her divorce. When Lacy brings home a new friend, Cassie (Alexa Rose Steele), it seems Lacy might be back on track. Their blossoming friendship drives a wedge between Lacy and her best friend, Harper (Reha Sandill), but Harper soon unearths Cassie’s dark past.

Outmatched

FOX, 8:30pm

New Series!

This multi-camera family comedy follows blue-collar New Jersey couple Mike (Jason Biggs) and Cay (Maggie Lawson) as they raise four kids — three of whom just happen to be certified geniuses. Dealing with the demands and egos of three high-IQ children would be tricky for any parent, but it’s especially hazardous for two working stiffs who barely got through high school.

Grey’s Anatomy: “Help Me Through the Night”

ABC, 9pm

Following the car crash at Joe’s Bar and subsequent rescue efforts led by the Station 19 firefighters, Grey Sloan doctors work through the night to save the lives of their colleagues. Meanwhile, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) worries about sharing her pregnancy revelation with Link (Chris Carmack). Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy (Kim Raver) take a big step, and Bailey (Chandra Wilson) deals with grief over her recent loss.

Deputy: “10-8 Firestone”

FOX, 9pm

While enforcing an unsanctioned raid on a human trafficking ring in Los Angeles, Bill (Stephen Dorff) finds an old informant of his who is in trouble in the new episode “10-8 Firestone.”

The Bold Type

Freeform, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 4, Jane, Kat and Sutton raise their voices louder than ever in the battle for Scarlet’s soul. The magazine is left reeling by a new dynamic, forcing everyone — including Jacqueline — to adjust. Jane faces tough choices living with her BRCA1 status. Sutton and Richard explore being in a long-distance relationship, while Sutton struggles to move her career forward; Kat is more determined than ever to make the most of her platform at Scarlet and cope with past regrets.

Perfect Harmony

NBC, 9:30pm

Season Finale!

The freshman comedy set in a church choir and headlined by Bradley Whitford and Anna Camp concludes its first season tonight.

A Million Little Things: “the kiss”

ABC, 10pm

It’s been three months since Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) and Eddie (David Giuntoli) revealed the truth about their affair, and Sophie (Lizzy Greene) continues to rebel against her mother. Maggie (Allison Miller), Gary (James Roday) and the gang gather for the opening night of Danny’s (Chance Hurstfield) play, and Rome (Romany Malco) and Regina (Christina Moses) take steps toward adopting a baby.

Friday, Jan. 24

NBA Basketball

ESPN & NBA TV, beginning at 3pm Live

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks battle Devonte’ Graham and the Charlotte Hornets overseas in the NBA Paris Game on NBA TV. Then on ESPN in primetime, the L.A. Clippers take on the Miami Heat.

College Basketball

FS1, beginning at 7pm Live

Friday night college basketball on FS1 has Wisconsin at Purdue in a Big Ten matchup and Marquette at Butler in a Big East battle.

American Housewife: “Wildflower Girls”

ABC, 8pm

Katie (Katy Mixon) grows concerned when Anna-Kat (Julia Butters) is invited to join Westport’s elite scout troop, the Wildflower Girls. Meanwhile, Taylor (Meg Donnelly) learns her Carnegie Mellon interview is scheduled with famous alumnus and Broadway star Brecken Phillips (Ian Gomez), and Oliver (Daniel DiMaggio) befriends the school recluse, Trevor (Tenzing Norgay Trainor).

2020 NHL All-Star Skills

NBCSN, 8pm Live

Some of the best players in the NHL showcase their skating, shooting and goaltending talents in the All-Star Skills competition at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Kindred Spirits

Travel Channel, 9pm

The Old Jail in St. Augustine, Fla., exhibits disturbing paranormal activity, which is a major concern considering that violent criminals were once incarcerated, and sometimes executed, there. The facility has been converted into a tourist attraction, and employees and guests are now victims of violent spiritual attacks. Amy Bruni and Adam Berry call on the help of medium Chip Coffey, who channels an extremely dark vision from beyond the grave.

Trending Fear: “Boss Man”

Travel Channel, 11pm

Season Finale!

In Mineola, Texas, the team takes on its most extreme haunting yet when a paranormal infestation rules a home and carriage house. Ultimately, it will require the attention of a demonologist and two world-renowned psychics to help solve it.

Saturday, Jan. 25

College Basketball

CBS, ESPN, ESPN2 & FS1, beginning at 12pm Live

A full Saturday of college hoops features Illinois at Michigan (FS1), Villanova at Providence (CBS), St. John’s at DePaul (FS1), Kentucky at Texas Tech (ESPN), Kansas State at Alabama (ESPN2) and Baylor at Florida (ESPN).

Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When Chris Watts (played by Sean Kleier) tearfully pleaded to television cameras for the safe return of his missing pregnant wife Shanann (Ashley Williams) and their two young daughters, our hearts ached for him and we were left bewildered as to what could have happened to them. Watts eventually confessed to brutally murdering his family and slowly revealed the horrific details of their deaths.

2020 NHL All-Star Game

NBC, 8pm Live

The 2020 NHL All-Star Game takes place at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, where the NHL’s best compete in a three-game, three-on-three tournament.

NBA Basketball: L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia

ABC, 8:30pm Live

The L.A. Lakers head to Philly for a matchup against the 76ers on ABC’s NBA Saturday Primetime.

Seven Worlds, One Planet: “North America”

BBC America, AMC, IFC & SundanceTV, 9pm

The epic nature documentary series continues with “North America,” which explores polar bears in Canada, manatees in Florida, road runners in Arizona and much more.

The Cave

National Geographic, 9pm

From Oscar-nominated director Feras Fayyad (Last Men in Aleppo) comes The Cave, a stirring portrait of courage, resilience and female solidarity. For besieged civilians in war-torn Syria, hope and safety lie underground inside the subterranean hospital known as the Cave, where pediatrician and managing physician Dr. Amani Ballour and her colleagues Samaher and Dr. Alaa have claimed their right to work as equals alongside their male counterparts, doing their jobs in a way that would be unthinkable in the oppressively patriarchal culture that exists above. Following the women as they contend with daily bombardments, chronic supply shortages and the ever-present threat of chemical attacks, The Cave delivers an unflinching look at the Syrian war and some of its most unlikely heroes.

Heartland Docs, DVM

Nat Geo WILD, 10pm

New Series!

Drs. Ben and Erin Schroeder are two of the toughest vets in the Midwest. They’ve practiced veterinary medicine together for over 15 years in America’s heartland, Hartington, Neb. When winter blizzards, spring flooding or summer heatwaves wreak havoc on the farms of Nebraska, Ben and Erin are there to tend to whatever Mother Nature throws at the herd. Though resources can be limited for a rural veterinarian, these gritty, passionate vets always find a way to get the job done.The Schroeders’ credo is to not just help animals of all species, from hamsters to horses to horned owls, but to make each visit as enjoyable as possible, even in the toughest conditions. In the premiere episode, “The Little Practice on the Prairie,” the Schroeders’ workload is compounded by animal cases spurred by recent flooding in Nebraska. The vets assist a cow in labor that’s too weak to stand, chickens with mysterious leg ailments, and a litter of piglets with the squirts. Between flood victims, the doctors play podiatrist to a pet goat and donkey, investigate a puppy’s surprising ear issue, and attempt a life-saving procedure on a family’s cat.

Saturday Night Live: “Adam Driver/Halsey”

NBC, 11:30pm Live

The long-running sketch comedy/music series returns with new episodes of its 45th season following its winter hiatus, beginning with this episode hosted by Adam Driver with musical guest Halsey.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Orangutan Jungle School: “Kesi Turns a Corner/The Return of the Snake”

Smithsonian Channel, 8am

See two new Season 2 episodes of Smithsonian Channel’s heartwarming series following a group of young orphaned orangutans in Borneo as they learn skills that will one day enable them to return to the wild.

College Basketball

CBS, FOX & FS1, beginning at 1pm Live

Maryland at Indiana (CBS), Michigan State at Minnesota (FOX) and Xavier at Creighton (FS1) are among Sunday’s college hoops national TV highlights.

NFL Football: Pro Bowl

ABC & ESPN, 3pm Live

The NFL’s best players — minus those competing in Super Bowl LIV next Sunday — play something resembling football as the AFC takes on the NFC in the Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

NBA Basketball

ESPN & NBA TV, beginning at 3:30pm Live

Sunday’s NBA action tips off on NBA TV with the Houston Rockets at the Denver Nuggets in a matinee game. On ESPN, the Boston Celtics are in New Orleans to face the Pelicans. Then in primetime, the Indiana Pacers are at the Portland Trail Blazers on NBA TV.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards

CBS, 8pm Live

Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X lead the nominees for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards taking place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Alicia Keys returns as host.

Howards End

PBS, 8pm

Margaret receives an unexpected offer from Henry. Helen is incensed by the unfair fate of the Basts. The three families collide at a wedding, and Henry’s past is revealed.

Air Disasters: “No Control”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

In the new episode “No Control,” see how automation in the cockpit can cause deadly misunderstandings.

Sanditon

PBS, 9pm

Lord Babington courts Esther, who prefers Edward. Charlotte and Sidney clash over Miss Lambe’s illicit meeting with Otis. Young Stringer and Charlotte strike up a friendship.

Disasters at Sea: “The Arctic Rose Mystery”

Smithsonian Channel, 9pm

In the new episode “The Arctic Rose Mystery,” see how investigators struggled to understand the deadliest fishing disaster in the last 50 years — one that left an entire crew of 15 on the Arctic Rose lost at sea off the coast of Alaska in April 2001.

Vienna Blood

PBS, 10pm

Max employs his psychoanalytic training to probe murder suspects’ minds. Eventually, a thread emerges that takes Max and Oskar throughout Vienna. Solving the supernatural conundrum will threaten Oskar’s career and ultimately Max’s life.

Monday, Jan. 27

College Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live

ESPN’s Monday night college basketball doubleheader has the North Carolina Tar Heels at the NC State Wolfpack and the Kansas Jayhawks at the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

NHL Hockey: Tampa Bay at Dallas

NBCSN, 8pm Live

Nikita Kucherov leads the Tampa Bay Lightning against Tyler Seguin and the Stars at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

No Passport Required: “Houston”

PBS, 9pm

Join chef Marcus Samuelsson in Houston — America’s most diverse city — to explore the food and culture of its Nigerian and West African community. Along the way, Samuelsson cooks with cutting-edge chefs as well as traditional home cooks.

Monday, Jan. 27

College Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live

ESPN’s Monday night college basketball doubleheader has the North Carolina Tar Heels at the NC State Wolfpack and the Kansas Jayhawks at the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

NHL Hockey: Tampa Bay at Dallas

NBCSN, 8pm Live

Nikita Kucherov leads the Tampa Bay Lightning against Tyler Seguin and the Stars at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

No Passport Required: “Houston”

PBS, 9pm

Join chef Marcus Samuelsson in Houston — America’s most diverse city — to explore the food and culture of its Nigerian and West African community. Along the way, Samuelsson cooks with cutting-edge chefs as well as traditional home cooks.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

College Basketball: Villanova at St. John’s

FS1, 6:30pm Live

This Big East basketball matchup at New York City’s Madison Square Garden has the Villanova Wildcats at the St. John’s Red Storm.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live

TNT’s Tuesday night NBA doubleheader opens with the Boston Celtics facing the Heat in Miami. In the late game, Kawhi Leonard and the L.A. Clippers are “on the road” against LeBron James and the L.A. Lakers.

Arrow

The CW, 8pm

Series Finale!

The show that launched a superhero dynasty comes to an end after eight seasons with a finale preview followed by the final episode. Will Oliver (Stephen Amell) make it to the end? What’s next for his fellow fighters?

Finding Your Roots: “Secrets & Lies”

PBS, 8pm

Henry Louis Gates Jr. helps actors Sigourney Weaver, Justina Machado and Amy Ryan unearth surprising revelations about their family histories, forever altering how they see themselves.

I Am Jazz

TLC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Jazz Jennings began her transition to becoming the girl she has always been at the age of 5, and she dreamed that one day her inner and outer self would be in alignment. Now, the transgender teen advocate continues in her most intimate journey yet, undergoing another procedure related to the gender affirmation surgery that viewers followed last season. Meanwhile, her day-to-day life isn’t slowing down either as she maneuvers through her senior year of high school.

The Biggest Loser

USA Network, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The long-running competition series that challenges contestants to lose weight and get in shape is back. It formerly ran on NBC for 17 seasons, from 2004-16, and makes its revamped debut on sister network USA. Trainer Bob Harper has replaced Alison Sweeney as host, but the show’s premise remains the same, as it follows 12 people and their efforts to transform their lives.

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages

TBS, 10:30pm

Season Premiere!

It’s a whole new look and story, but the cast is back facing new roles and challenges, as Season 2 centers upon a group of medieval villagers trying to stay positive in an age of extreme income inequality, poor healthcare and widespread ignorance. Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, Jon Bass and Lolly Adefope return for the new 10-episode season.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

College Basketball

FS1, beginning at 6:30pm Live

A pair of Big East basketball battles tonight on FS1 have DePaul at Seton Hall and Marquette at Xavier.

NHL Hockey

NBCSN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

Wednesday Night Hockey on NBCSN features a doubleheader with the Nashville Predators at the Washington Capitals, followed by the Tampa Bay Lightning at the L.A. Kings.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

The Detroit Pistons head to Barclays Center in Brooklyn to face the Nets and the Houston Rockets are in Portland to take on the Trail Blazers for ESPN’s NBA doubleheader.

Wild Castles: “Alhambra”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

In the new episode “Alhambra,” go inside the great palace and fortress in Granada, Spain, which stands as one of the Moors’ great contributions to art and architecture in Europe.

Expedition With Steve Backshall: “Suriname — Lost World”

PBS, 10pm

Travel to the Guiana Shield with Steve Backshall, whose mission is to discover its abundance of wildlife and natural wonders. He travels deep into the untouched jungle, finding animals that have never encountered humans.

Miz & Mrs

USA Network, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The reality series that takes a look into the lives of married WWE Superstars The Miz and Maryse returns for Season 2. The family is moving from their quiet life in Austin, Texas, back to the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles. With two mothers-in-law, a grandfather with WWE aspirations, two dogs, two cats, a 1-year-old daughter and a new baby on the way, every day is a new adventure.