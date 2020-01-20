© 2019 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures. All Rights Reserved

On Demand DVD New Releases: Jan. 20-26

Black and Blue (2019) A rookie cop is shot after witnessing corrupt cops in action. Her body camera knows the truth, but the bad guys want the footage. Can she survive when everyone wants her eliminated? Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson, Frank Grillo (R, 1:48) 1/21

Zombieland: Double Tap Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita and Little Rock have moved to the heartland, where they are still facing evolved zombies and running into fellow survivors. It’s everything you would want in a dysfunctional family trying to keep going. Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin (R, 1:39) 1/21

The Addams Family (2019) Our favorite creepy yet kooky family moves to New Jersey, where Wednesday Addams’ friendship with the daughter of a hostile local reality show host creates some conflict between the families. Voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz (PG, 1:26) 1/2

Coming Soon:

1/28 Parasite, Harriet, The Great Alaskan Race

2/1 Inside Game

2/4 Last Christmas, Doctor Sleep, The Good Liar, Arctic Dogs, Waves

