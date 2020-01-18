Saturday, Jan. 18: BBC America’s Nature Epic ‘Seven Worlds, One Planet’

Charles Davis/BBC America/BBC Studios

All Times Eastern.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Seven Worlds, One Planet

BBC America, AMC, IFC & SundanceTV, 9pm

New Series!

Natural history filmmaker Sir David Attenborough narrates this new series revealing how each of Earth’s seven continents has shaped the unique animal life found there. In response to the widespread devastation caused by the fires in Australia, Seven Worlds, One Planet will now begin with the Australia episode and will inform viewers of how they can support relief efforts.

“Tremors” 30th Anniversary Marathon

Syfy, beginning at 10am

Enjoy a day of all the movies in the cult Tremors horror/comedy film franchise, about a desert town terrorized by subterranean monsters known as “Graboids.” Things kick off with Tremors 6: A Cold Day in Hell, and the marathon also includes the original 1990 Tremors, led by Kevin Bacon, Tremors II: Aftershocks, Tremors 3: Back to Perfection, Tremors 4: The Legend Begins and Tremors 5: Bloodlines.

College Basketball

CBS, ESPN, FOX & FS1, beginning at 12pm Live

Featured games on the college hoops schedule today include UConn at Villanova (FS1), Seton Hall at St. John’s (FOX), Auburn at Florida (CBS), Marquette at Georgetown (FS1), Oregon at Washington (CBS) and a heavyweight ACC matchup with Louisville at Duke (ESPN).

NBA Basketball

ABC, beginning at 3:30pm Live

NBA Saturday Primetime starts its 2020 run on ABC with a matinee featuring the L.A. Clippers at the New Orleans Pelicans. Later tonight, the L.A. Lakers are in Houston to run the floor with the Rockets.

Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

In the summer of 1998, Gloria Williams (Niecy Nash) walked into a Florida hospital posing as a nurse and took newborn Kamiyah Mobley (Rayven Ferrell) out of her mother Shanara Mobley’s (Ta’Rhonda Jones) arms. By the time police were alerted, Gloria was long gone. At age 18, Kamiyah learns the truth.

Sunday, Jan. 19

NFL Football: AFC and NFC Championship Games

CBS & FOX, beginning at 3pm Live

The two teams competing in Super Bowl LIV (Feb. 2, FOX) are determined today as the AFC Championship Game between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs airs on CBS and the NFC Championship Game between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers airs on FOX.

Great Performances: “Movies for Grownups Awards With AARP the Magazine”

PBS, 6pm

In this star-studded awards ceremony, actors and filmmakers are honored for creating films that resonate with older viewers. Celebrating movies that matter, these awards champion movies for grownups, by grownups.

Tennis: Australian Open: First Round

ESPN2, 7pm Live

The 2020 Grand Slam season starts at Melbourne Park for the Australian Open, where Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka are reigning singles champions. ESPN2 and ESPN share coverage of the tournament through Feb. 2.

Scandalous: Ruby Ridge: “Full-Blown War”

FOX News Channel, 10pm

FOX News Channel’s Scandalous: Ruby Ridge continues with Episode 2, titled “Full-Blown War.” After tragedy strikes, the Weaver family, overwhelmed by grief, shields themselves behind the walls of their remote cabin. Unbeknownst to them, their retreat will bring on a siege carrying the full weight and power of the United States government. An extended director’s cut version containing additional footage will be available on FOX Nation immediately following tonight’s airing on FOX News Channel.

Batwoman: “How Queer Everything Is Today!”

The CW, 8pm

While Gotham busies itself reacting to Batwoman’s (Ruby Rose) awkward encounter, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) celebrates her ultimate act of vengeance with Mouse (guest star Sam Littlefield). As they tackle the newest threat to Gotham, Luke (Camrus Johnson) prioritizes protecting Batwoman’s secret, and Kate must decide what she is willing to do to honor Batwoman’s identity … and her own.

Howards End

PBS, 8pm

Mrs. Wilcox surprises her family with a final request regarding Howards End. The Schlegels face eviction from their house. The Schlegel sisters take up the cause of Jacky Bast’s husband.

Ray Donovan

Showtime, 8pm

Season Finale!

Season 7 comes to a close.

26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

TNT & TBS, 8pm Live

This year Leonardo DiCaprio will present the SAG Life Achievement Award to two-time Oscar-winning actor, producer and director Robert De Niro.

Murder in the Suburbs

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

While on vacation, a happy-go-lucky family becomes the unsuspecting target of a grieving mother and the mystery surrounding her family’s tragic death. Stars Nicky Whelan, Anna Hutchison, Alexandria DeBerry and Trevor Stines.

Sanditon

PBS, 9pm

Young Stringer presses Tom for back pay owed his builders, currently toiling under dangerous conditions. Aided by the new doctor, Charlotte and Sidney respond to an emergency. Miss Lambe pines for her absent lover.

9-1-1: Lone Star

FOX, 10pm

New Series!

In this spinoff of the action drama 9-1-1, Rob Lowe stars as Owen Strand, a New York City firefighter who was the lone survivor from his firehouse on 9/11. When a tragedy befalls a firehouse in Austin, Texas, Strand moves there to help the department rebuild. Liv Tyler, Rafael Silva, Ronen Rubinstein, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith and Jim Parrack also star.

Avenue 5

HBO, 10pm

New Series!

Set 40 years in the future, when traveling the solar system is a booming, multibillion-dollar business, this comedy follows Ryan Clark (Hugh Laurie), the suave captain of the luxurious Avenue 5 spacecraft, who is ill-equipped to calm his crew and passengers when his craft encounters some technical difficulties.

Vienna Blood

PBS, 10pm

New Series!

In this new series, a doctor and a detective team up to solve baffling cases in early 1900s Vienna. Episode 1 begins with Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt calling upon Dr. Max Liebermann, a student of Freud, to help investigate the murder of a beautiful young medium. The mysterious circumstances of the case suggest a supernatural power is at work.

Curb Your Enthusiasm

HBO, 10:30pm

Season Premiere!

Larry David is back — as Larry David — stumbling through one faux pas after another. David is genius in making life’s trivial events — a cold cup of coffee, a stained shirt, a missing toothbrush — a hilarious chain of misfortune. Also returning are series regulars Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis and JB Smoove.

Lost in the Wild: “Murder in Shangri-La”

Travel Channel, 11pm

Kinga Philipps and J.J. Kelley investigate the mysterious disappearance of adventurer and social media star Justin Alexander, who, in 2016, ventured into India’s fabled “Valley of Death” and never returned. The pair attempts to track down Justin’s porter, who may be the only person alive who knows what really happened to him.

Monday, Jan. 20

NBA Basketball

NBA TV & TNT, beginning at 2:30pm Live

The NBA celebrates the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday with four national TV games on the schedule: Toronto at Atlanta (NBA TV), New Orleans at Memphis (TNT), L.A. Lakers at Boston (TNT) and Golden State at Portland (TNT).

Bill Hemmer Reports

FOX News Channel, 3pm

Bill Hemmer, founding co-anchor of America’s Newsroom, begins a new role for FOX News Channel with the premiere of Bill Hemmer Reports. Emanating from the FOX News Deck, Bill Hemmer Reports will utilize state-of-the-art newsgathering technology along with the network’s leading correspondents to provide a comprehensive look at developing stories around the world. Hemmer will also lead a dedicated team of producers and information specialists who are prepared to interrupt regular programming with breaking news at a moment’s notice.

College Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live

ESPN’s Monday night college basketball doubleheader has the NC State Wolfpack at the Virginia Cavaliers and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Baylor Bears.

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the New Pastor”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Welcome to the New Pastor,” Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) begins to suspect that a charming new pastor (guest star Victor Williams) at Tina’s (Tichina Arnold) church may be coveting more than just job security.

All American: “One of Them Nights”

The CW, 8pm

Dillon (Jalyn Hall) is mad that Spencer (Daniel Ezra) hasn’t been around, so Spencer tries to make it up to him by having him help sell tickets for Coop’s (Bre-Z) show, but they find themselves confronted by the police instead.

Street Outlaws: Fastest in America

Discovery Channel, 8pm

New Series!

Eight of the fastest street racing teams in America — with each team’s boss handpicked by JJ Da Boss (Street Outlaws: Memphis) — fight for a winner-takes-all purse of $100,000, the highest payout in street racing history. The teams gather in Memphis for the chance to prove their racing chops once and for all.

9-1-1: Lone Star: “Yee-Haw”

FOX, 8pm

9-1-1: Lone Star debuts on its regular day and time with the new episode “Yee-Haw,” in which the crew races to a disaster at a wave pool, and an outbreak of mercury poisoning leaves its victims in a zombie-like state.

Brain Games

Nat Geo, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Host Keegan-Michael Key, along with world-famous mentalist Lior Suchard and field correspondent and science communicator Cara Santa Maria, guides celebrities including Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Jack Black, Mark Cuban, Ted Danson, Tiffany Haddish, Dax Shepard, Meghan Trainor and Rebel Wilson through fun and exciting experiments, illusions, and demonstrations that will help them realize their untapped brainpower. The results are hilarious, surprising and interactive.

Hannibal’s March on Rome

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

This documentary special explores legendary Carthaginian general Hannibal’s successes and failures in crossing the Alps to invade Italy during the Second Punic War.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola: “The Canadians of Africa”

CBS, 8:30pm

Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) doesn’t appreciate it when Bob (Billy Gardell) gives her unsolicited parenting advice in the new episode “The Canadians of Africa.”

Prodigal Son: “Alone Time”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Alone Time,” the FBI and NYPD band together to save Malcolm (Tom Payne) from the “Junkyard Killer” (guest star Michael Raymond-James).

Home Town

HGTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Husband and wife duo Ben and Erin Napier show clients two outdated houses that could receive a high-end look within their budget. Once the renovations begin, Erin incorporates each family’s story into her designs while Ben crafts one-of-a-kind pieces from reclaimed materials found in the homes.

No Passport Required: “Los Angeles”

PBS, 9pm

Explore the large and thriving Armenian community in Los Angeles with Chef Marcus Samuelsson as he learns about their history, shares their traditional cuisine and meets young chefs who are taking it to the next level.

Spy Games

Bravo, 10pm

New Series!

Ten daring individuals come together to compete and attempt to outplay one another in living out the ultimate spy fantasy. Model and martial artist Mia Kang hosts the competition, with real-life intelligence experts assessing the contestants’ performances to determine who has what it takes to outwit the game and succeed at one of the world’s most mysterious professions.

Manifest: “False Horizon”

NBC, 10pm

The Stone family struggles to unlock their mysterious wave of frightening 828 callings, while the person who may be key to solving them is trapped behind bars. Meanwhile, a shocking and disturbing incident leads Grace (Athena Karkanis) to suspect a local mom is in danger.

Carter

WGN America, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The comedic procedural series, which stars Jerry O’Connell as the lead of a hit detective show who finds that background useful in solving mysteries while taking a career break in his sleepy hometown, returns for Season 2. This season, Carter plants roots as a celebrity private investigator while getting embroiled in a love triangle with his best friend Sam Shaw (Sydney Poitier Heartsong), a real detective, and her new police chief (Lyriq Bent).

Tuesday, Jan. 21

College Basketball

ESPN & FS1, beginning at 7pm Live

FS1’s college hoops twin bill has Maryland at Northwestern and St. John’s at Marquette, while ESPN airs Miami at Duke.

NHL Hockey: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

NBCSN, 7:30pm Live

Jake Guentzel leads the Pittsburgh Penguins into Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center for a Metropolitan Division rivalry game against Claude Giroux and the Flyers.

The Conners: “Throwing a Christian to a Bear”

ABC, 8pm

The Conners struggle to accept a Cheesehead in their midst when Becky (Lecy Goranson) brings her new boyfriend, a devout Christian and a Green Bay Packers fan, home to watch the Bears/Packers game. Meanwhile, Dan (John Goodman) tries to impress upon Mark (Ames McNamara) the importance of the family’s diehard loyalty to the Bears.

NCIS: “Sound Off”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Sound Off,” a body is found at an unmanned aerial vehicle testing site, and the NCIS team must determine if the death was murder or an accident.

The Resident: “How Conrad Gets His Groove Back”

FOX, 8pm

Upon meeting with a high-profile soccer player suffering from mysterious symptoms, Conrad (Matt Czuchry) ends up back at Chastain and faces an angry Logan Kim (guest star Rob Yang).

Homicide City: Charlotte: “Auditing Evil”

Investigation Discovery, 8pm

Season Finale!

When North Carolina state insurance auditor Sallie Rohrbach travels to Charlotte on a routine assignment, she vanishes after two days in the city. Investigators call on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to find Sallie, and it will take dogged police work to uncover the truth about what really happened to her.

Finding Your Roots: “Beyond the Pale”

PBS, 8pm

Henry Louis Gates Jr. explores the Jewish heritages of actor Jeff Goldblum, radio host Terry Gross and comedian Marc Maron, uncovering previously unknown stories that show each one shares much more with their ancestors than just a religious tradition.

Bless This Mess: “Bad Seed”

ABC, 8:30pm

Mike (Dax Shepard) and Rio (Lake Bell) must decide what seed they want to start growing on their farm, but Rio is distracted with her own project — getting Beau (David Koechner) and Kay’s (Lennon Parham) relationship to set sail after Kay gives Beau an ultimatum that he deeply fears. Meanwhile, Jacob (JT Neal) shadows Constance (Pam Grier) for a school project, making Rudy (Ed Begley Jr.) a nervous wreck while they discuss catching criminals.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back: “Caneda’s White Rooster”

FOX, 9pm

Gordon Ramsay’s Hell on Wheels travels to Caneda’s White Rooster, a Cuban-inspired restaurant located in Toms River, N.J.

This Is Us: “A Hell of a Week: Part One”

NBC, 9pm

Randall (Sterling K. Brown) grapples with anxiety.

Project Blue Book

History, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The drama series based on the personal experiences of Dr. J. Allen Hynek (portrayed by Aidan Gillen), who researched thousands of reported UFO cases for the U.S. Air Force in the 1950s and ’60s, returns. Season 2 will take a dramatic look back at where the UFO conspiracy first began and highlight real cases that ignited America’s fascination with the topic.

New Amsterdam: “Hiding Behind My Smile”

NBC, 10pm

Max (Ryan Eggold) and Luna make friends in an unexpected place as he struggles with the realities of being a single father. Meanwhile, Kapoor (Anupam Kher) takes a big step in order to help his family.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

College Basketball

FS1, beginning at 6:30pm Live

A pair of Big East contests are in store tonight on FS1 with Georgetown at Xavier and Providence at Seton Hall.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live

A Wednesday night NBA doubleheader on ESPN has the Philadelphia 76ers at the Toronto Raptors, followed by the expected regular-season debut of Zion Williamson with the New Orleans Pelicans as they host LaMarcus Aldridge and the San Antonio Spurs. Williamson, the No. 1 overall draft pick, has been sidelined after undergoing surgery on the meniscus in his right knee on Oct. 21.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: “Clearing the Heir”

Bravo, 8pm

The ladies’ quiet beach vacation goes crazy when Jennifer loses control. Jackie reveals a fascinating secret, and Teresa tells the ladies the truth about her relationship with Joe Giudice.

Undercover Boss: “Dippin’ Dots”

CBS, 8pm

In this new episode, Scott Fischer, owner and CEO of Dippin’ Dots, dips undercover to see where the stress points are at his company. He tries not to freeze up when an employee at their ice cream manufacturing plant raises suspicions about his true identity.

Riverdale: “Chapter Sixty-Seven: Varsity Blues”

The CW, 8pm

As Riverdale High prepares for the championship football game against Stonewall Prep, Betty (Lili Reinhart) gets to work on a story about the rivalry between the schools. Archie (KJ Apa) is conflicted when Mary (guest star Molly Ringwald) tells him about Uncle Frank’s (guest star Ryan Robbins) troubled past.

Chicago Med: “Leave the Choice to Solomon”

NBC, 8pm

The team deals with the aftermath of a school bus crash. Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) worries Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) is putting his medical license in jeopardy. Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) helps a friend in need.

NHL Hockey: Detroit at Minnesota

NBCSN, 8pm Live

NBCSN’s Wednesday Night Hockey features Tyler Bertuzzi and the Detroit Red Wings on the road against Zach Parise and the Minnesota Wild.

Wild Castles: “Predjama”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

This new episode explores the history and architecture of Slovenia’s Predjama Castle, which was built within the mouth of a cave during the Renaissance.

Criminal Minds: “Saturday”

CBS, 9pm

The members of the BAU enjoy a Saturday off in vastly different ways. Rachael Leigh Cook guest-stars in the new episode “Saturday.”

Chicago Fire: “Then Nick Porter Happened”

NBC, 9pm

A series of false alarms at a private school hinders the firehouse’s ability to respond to legitimate emergency calls. Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) asks for ideas to surprise Severide (Taylor Kinney) on his birthday. Cruz (Joe Minoso) and Brett (Kara Killmer) rent out their extra room, but the new tenant is more than they bargained for.

Stumptown: “Dirty Dexy Money”

ABC, 10pm

Dex (Cobie Smulders) becomes fast friends with a new client, the owner of a male strip club who has been mysteriously losing money, but Dex soon learns not everything is as it seems. Elsewhere, Grey (Jake Johnson) continues to help Hoffman (Michael Ealy) and his new partner on the car-jacking case while going deeper undercover.

S.W.A.T.: “Good Cop”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Good Cop,” the SWAT team rallies to support Street (Alex Russell) when he puts his life on the line to help his foster brother Nate (Cory Hardrict) break away from a drug ring.

Chicago P.D.: “The Devil You Know”

NBC, 10pm

Voight (Jason Beghe) makes a deal with Darius Walker (Michael Beach) to help bring down a rogue group of dirty cops dealing drugs that were supposed to be destroyed. Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) clashes with Voight and enacts her own form of justice.

Expedition With Steve Backshall: “Greenland — Frozen Frontier”

PBS, 10pm

In Greenland, Steve Backshall aims to kayak across the world’s largest fjord during the Arctic’s most volatile and dangerous time of year — the spring melt — in an attempt to understand how rising temperatures impact the area.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens

Comedy Central, 10:30pm

New Series!

Writer, actor and rapper Awkwafina stars in this 10-episode half-hour scripted comedy loosely based on her real life growing up as Nora Lum in Flushing, N.Y. Raised by her dad (BD Wong) and grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) alongside her cousin (Bowen Yang), Nora leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in her NYC neighborhood.

Thursday, Jan. 23

Star Trek: Picard

CBS All Access

New Series!

Sir Patrick Stewart returns to his legendary Star Trek role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in this 10-episode series that follows the former leader of the starship Enterprise into the next chapter of his life. The cast also includes some of Stewart’s former costars from Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Voyager — including Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan and Marina Sirtis — as well as a number of newcomers. New episodes will be available Thursdays.

U.S. Figure Skating Championships

NBCSN & NBC, beginning at 5pm Live

Top skaters and ice dancers compete in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Greensboro, N.C. Coverage begins today with the ladies’ and pairs’ short programs on NBCSN, and continues through Sunday on NBC and NBCSN.

Station 19: “I Know This Bar”

ABC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

After a car crashes into Joe’s Bar, Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) and Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) lead the team of firefighters as they work to rescue their fellow crewmates Ben (Jason George) and Pruitt (Miguel Sandoval), Grey Sloan doctors and interns, and bar patrons before the building comes crumbling down.

Last Man Standing: “Bedtime Story”

FOX, 8pm

Mike (Tim Allen) tries to avoid hurting Vanessa’s (Nancy Travis) feelings due to her snoring in the new episode “Bedtime Story.”

Superstore: “Favoritism”

NBC, 8pm

Amy (America Ferrera) tries to make Mateo (Nico Santos) her new assistant, leading to accusations of favoritism and a group competition in the store. Meanwhile, Sandra (Kaliko Kauahi) gets caught in a power struggle between Glenn (Mark McKinney) and Dina (Lauren Ash), and Jonah (Ben Feldman) attempts to show Garrett (Colton Dunn) that he’s still “one of the guys.”

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 8pm Live

LeBron James leads the L.A. Lakers into Barclays Center to battle Spencer Dinwiddie and the Brooklyn Nets in TNT’s first game of the night. Action then heads to the City of Roses, where the Dallas Mavericks face the Portland Trail Blazers.

Death By Friendship

LMN, 8pm

Hope (Natalie Brown) has always been close to her daughter Lacy (Sarah Fisher), but worries that Lacy’s pulling away ever since her divorce. When Lacy brings home a new friend, Cassie (Alexa Rose Steele), it seems Lacy might be back on track. Their blossoming friendship drives a wedge between Lacy and her best friend, Harper (Reha Sandill), but Harper soon unearths Cassie’s dark past.

Outmatched

FOX, 8:30pm

New Series!

This multi-camera family comedy follows blue-collar New Jersey couple Mike (Jason Biggs) and Cay (Maggie Lawson) as they raise four kids — three of whom just happen to be certified geniuses. Dealing with the demands and egos of three high-IQ children would be tricky for any parent, but it’s especially hazardous for two working stiffs who barely got through high school.

Grey’s Anatomy: “Help Me Through the Night”

ABC, 9pm

Following the car crash at Joe’s Bar and subsequent rescue efforts led by the Station 19 firefighters, Grey Sloan doctors work through the night to save the lives of their colleagues. Meanwhile, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) worries about sharing her pregnancy revelation with Link (Chris Carmack). Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy (Kim Raver) take a big step, and Bailey (Chandra Wilson) deals with grief over her recent loss.

Deputy: “10-8 Firestone”

FOX, 9pm

While enforcing an unsanctioned raid on a human trafficking ring in Los Angeles, Bill (Stephen Dorff) finds an old informant of his who is in trouble in the new episode “10-8 Firestone.”

The Bold Type

Freeform, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 4, Jane, Kat and Sutton raise their voices louder than ever in the battle for Scarlet’s soul. The magazine is left reeling by a new dynamic, forcing everyone — including Jacqueline — to adjust. Jane faces tough choices living with her BRCA1 status. Sutton and Richard explore being in a long-distance relationship, while Sutton struggles to move her career forward; Kat is more determined than ever to make the most of her platform at Scarlet and cope with past regrets.

Perfect Harmony

NBC, 9:30pm

Season Finale!

The freshman comedy set in a church choir and headlined by Bradley Whitford and Anna Camp concludes its first season tonight.

A Million Little Things: “the kiss”

ABC, 10pm

It’s been three months since Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) and Eddie (David Giuntoli) revealed the truth about their affair, and Sophie (Lizzy Greene) continues to rebel against her mother. Maggie (Allison Miller), Gary (James Roday) and the gang gather for the opening night of Danny’s (Chance Hurstfield) play, and Rome (Romany Malco) and Regina (Christina Moses) take steps toward adopting a baby.

Friday, Jan. 24

NBA Basketball

ESPN & NBA TV, beginning at 3pm Live

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks battle Devonte’ Graham and the Charlotte Hornets overseas in the NBA Paris Game on NBA TV. Then on ESPN in primetime, the L.A. Clippers take on the Miami Heat.

College Basketball

FS1, beginning at 7pm Live

Friday night college basketball on FS1 has Wisconsin at Purdue in a Big Ten matchup and Marquette at Butler in a Big East battle.

American Housewife: “Wildflower Girls”

ABC, 8pm

Katie (Katy Mixon) grows concerned when Anna-Kat (Julia Butters) is invited to join Westport’s elite scout troop, the Wildflower Girls. Meanwhile, Taylor (Meg Donnelly) learns her Carnegie Mellon interview is scheduled with famous alumnus and Broadway star Brecken Phillips (Ian Gomez), and Oliver (Daniel DiMaggio) befriends the school recluse, Trevor (Tenzing Norgay Trainor).

2020 NHL All-Star Skills

NBCSN, 8pm Live

Some of the best players in the NHL showcase their skating, shooting and goaltending talents in the All-Star Skills competition at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Kindred Spirits

Travel Channel, 9pm

The Old Jail in St. Augustine, Fla., exhibits disturbing paranormal activity, which is a major concern considering that violent criminals were once incarcerated, and sometimes executed, there. The facility has been converted into a tourist attraction, and employees and guests are now victims of violent spiritual attacks. Amy Bruni and Adam Berry call on the help of medium Chip Coffey, who channels an extremely dark vision from beyond the grave.

Trending Fear: “Boss Man”

Travel Channel, 11pm

Season Finale!

In Mineola, Texas, the team takes on its most extreme haunting yet when a paranormal infestation rules a home and carriage house. Ultimately, it will require the attention of a demonologist and two world-renowned psychics to help solve it.

Saturday, Jan. 25

College Basketball

CBS, ESPN, ESPN2 & FS1, beginning at 12pm Live

A full Saturday of college hoops features Illinois at Michigan (FS1), Villanova at Providence (CBS), St. John’s at DePaul (FS1), Kentucky at Texas Tech (ESPN), Kansas State at Alabama (ESPN2) and Baylor at Florida (ESPN).

Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When Chris Watts (played by Sean Kleier) tearfully pleaded to television cameras for the safe return of his missing pregnant wife Shanann (Ashley Williams) and their two young daughters, our hearts ached for him and we were left bewildered as to what could have happened to them. Watts eventually confessed to brutally murdering his family and slowly revealed the horrific details of their deaths.

2020 NHL All-Star Game

NBC, 8pm Live

The 2020 NHL All-Star Game takes place at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, where the NHL’s best compete in a three-game, three-on-three tournament.

NBA Basketball: L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia

ABC, 8:30pm Live

The L.A. Lakers head to Philly for a matchup against the 76ers on ABC’s NBA Saturday Primetime.

Seven Worlds, One Planet: “South America”

BBC America, AMC, IFC & SundanceTV, 9pm

This journey across Earth’s continents continues with the new episode “South America,” visiting Humboldt penguins in Peru, Andean bears in Ecuador, anaconda snakes in Brazil, cotton-topped tamarins in Colombia and much more.

Saturday Night Live: “Adam Driver/Halsey”

NBC, 11:30pm Live

The long-running sketch comedy/music series returns with new episodes of its 45th season following its winter hiatus, beginning with this episode hosted by Adam Driver with musical guest Halsey.