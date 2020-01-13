© 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. Photo: Courtesy of Disney

On Demand DVD New Releases Jan. 13-19

Jexi Phil has a major dependency issue – he’s addicted to his phone. He has no friends, a job writing pop culture ‘Top 10’ lists, and his love life is non-existent. (R, 1:24) Adam DeVine, Alexandra Shipp 1/14

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (pictured above) In this sequel to the 2014 hit film, Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora are pulled in different directions with Aurora’s impending nuptials to Prince Phillip. But dark forces and the continued hatred between man and fairies still cause conflicts. Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer (PG, 1:59) 1/14

The Birdcatcher On her attempt to flee occupied Norway, a young Jewish girl is forced to conceal her identity August Diehl, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina (TV-4, 1:40) 1/14

Coming Soon:

1/21 Gemini Man, Black and Blue (2019), Zombieland: Double Tap, The Addams Family (2019)

1/28 Parasite, Harriet, The Great Alaskan Race

Availability dates, titles and schedule subject to change and may vary by system. Check with your cable provider for ordering information. HD and 3D not available in all systems.