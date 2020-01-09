5 Questions With “Supernanny” Jo Frost

© 2019 A&E Television Networks, LLC. All rights reserved. Credit: Lifetime/Patrick Ecclesine.

U.K.’s Supernanny Jo Frost is back in action — Wednesdays on Lifetime — helping parents with their ongoing challenges of raising children in this busy digital age. Jo continues to focus on positive reinforcement and connectivity, but has structured the show to be more documentary in style, where her teachings are outlined and her help extends to the entire family, including couples who need help in their relationships. Here she answers our “5 Questions.”

1. Is parenting getting harder or easier in this busy digital/social media world we live in?

Raising a family has always had its challenges. In an ever-changing world, how we navigate is crucial to how well we stay connected as a family. Truth is, technology is here to stay, so it’s important to embrace the wonder it brings to our lives. However, we must also learn boundaries, too — which is what a lot of families will learn from watching the show — and the importance of why.

2. What’s something you want every parent to know and/or abide by?

My mantra: Mean what you say, say what you mean, but don’t say it mean. I believe that a lot of parents would tell you, if they had done this many years ago, they probably would not be facing some of the challenges they have today. Young children take you at your word, literally, so mixed messages only confuse. Keep it simple. Life is complex enough.

3. What are three shows you enjoy on TV (or favorite binge-watches) these days?

The Crown — it gives me a little piece of home as I travel around the USA helping families. Mindhunter — totally in my field of profiling behavior and patterns. And, last but not least, Succession and Billions — you see how I had to sneak two in there because they are both just too good!

4. What are three things you have to have in your fridge or pantry?

British tea [as I’m] not a coffee drinker. Stonewall Kitchen pancake mix, a Sunday breakfast treat. And spices and herbs, as I love to cook fresh homemade meals when entertaining at home.

5. What’s a movie you can watch over and over and never get tired of?

Elf. It’s just hilarious!! Will Ferrell is the best.