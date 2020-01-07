Channel Guide Magazine

Rob Lowe Goes Deep in the Heart of FOX’s ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’

January 7, 2020 Ryan Berenz Drama, Interview, Magazine Archive, Preview 0
©2019 Fox Media LLC. CR: FOX

Everything’s bigger in Texas. Even the TV shows that take place there.

“This is the biggest show I have ever been on,” says Rob Lowe, star and executive producer of FOX’s first spinoff of hit drama 9-1-1. “We have multiple units going at multiple times. We have a tornado hitting downtown Austin. You name it, we’ve got it.”

Lowe joins the 9-1-1 creative team of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear for 9-1-1: Lone Star, which will take the original series’ tone and transplant it to Texas’ capital city. “It’s fun to take that torch and to run with it. And we are running,” Lowe says. “I’ve never been a part of a show that was this big, in terms of ambition, production, storylines. It’s just a massive beast.”

The beast has been growing for years. “Ryan and I have been trying to work together since Nip/Tuck, which I fell in love with and only found out years later that he’d written it for me. My agent never gave me the script,” Lowe says. “Ever since I discovered that, he and I have been trying to find the right time and the right place. I’ve just been unbelievably busy. Finally the opportunity presented itself.”

In 9-1-1: Lone Star, Lowe plays firefighter Owen Strand, who was his New York City firehouse’s lone survivor on 9/11. “He is one of the few firefighters who has experience rebuilding devastated firehouses,” Lowe says. “So when a tragedy strikes Austin’s 126 Fire Battalion, Owen is the perfect guy to come in and try to rebuild the firehouse just as he did in New York after 9/11. And a New Yorker coming into Texas presents a very different mindset and very different worldview.”

Murphy has made a career out of presenting different worldviews in everything from Glee to American Horror Story, and he’s put his slightly askew stamp on this series. Lowe says his character was pitched to him as “a heroic, funny, expansive, traditional firefighter who cares very deeply about men’s skin care.”

Lone Star will also break new ground with its casting of transgender actor Brian Michael Smith (Queen Sugar) in the role of a transgender firefighter. “Whenever you can tell stories of people who have been underrepresented historically, it’s by definition going to be really fresh and really cool,” Lowe says.

Liv Tyler costars as commander of the medical unit that occupies the firehouse. “Her energy is so particular and unique,” Lowe says of Tyler, best known for playing elf Arwen in The Lord of the Rings saga. “She has an almost otherworldly quality about her. To then take that and put it in a very practical task-based tough authoritative woman is a really cool dichotomy.”

9-1-1: Lone Star debuts with a special two-night event beginning Sunday, Jan. 19, following FOX’s coverage of the NFC Championship Game (approximately 10pm ET/7pm PT) and continues on its regular date and time on Monday, Jan. 20 (8pm ET/PT).

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


About Ryan Berenz 2015 Articles
Devotee of Star Wars. Builder of LEGO. Observer of televised sports. Member of the Television Critics Association. Graduate of the University of Wisconsin. Connoisseur of beer. Consumer of cheese. Father of two. Husband of one. Scourge of the Alaskan Bush People. Font of Simpsons knowledge. Son of a Stonecutter.
Website Facebook Twitter Google+

Related Articles

No Picture
Sports

Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid in UEFA Champions League Final on FOX

May 22, 2014 Ryan Berenz Sports Comments Off on Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid in UEFA Champions League Final on FOX

The Battle of Madrid is featured in one of the world’s premier club soccer championships with Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid in the 2014 UEFA Champions League Final from Lisbon, Portugal, airing Saturday, May 24, on FOX. Coverage begins with the UEFA Champions League Preview Show Saturday at 1pm ET on FOX Sports 1, with the match airing live on FOX at 2pm ET. FOX’s Gus Johnson, Eric Wynalda and Georgie Thompson call the game. From FOX Sports: UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL ON FOX – THE BATTLE OF MADRID Network/When: Pregame: FOX Sports 1, Saturday, May 24 (1:00 PM ET); […]

Genius-National-Geographic
Interview

National Geographic’s ‘Genius’: Meet the Two Mrs. Einsteins

April 24, 2017 Lori Acken Interview, Magazine Archive, TV News & Program Updates Comments Off on National Geographic’s ‘Genius’: Meet the Two Mrs. Einsteins

• RELATED: ‘Genius’ — Geoffrey Rush Plays A Deliciously Human Einstein on Nat Geo • RELATED: ‘Genius’ — Geoffrey Rush and Johnny Flynn Talk Playing Einstein on National Geographic Framed by a monitor on the Prague set of National Geographic Channel’s Genius, Emily Watson’s face is a mask of quiet fury. Portraying Elsa Einstein, Albert’s first cousin and longtime lover, she is newly aware that his impending fame will expose the truth of their adulterous relationship. “Do anything,” she seethes, “to get free of Mileva.” They say that behind every great man, there is a great woman. In Einstein’s case, there were […]

@ 2019 Channel Guide Magazine