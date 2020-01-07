Channel Guide Magazine

Who Will Be the Best of the Best on ‘Jeopardy!’?

January 7, 2020
ABC/Eric McCandless

Jeopardy! is going to crown its heavyweight champion of the world.

In the primetime event series Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time, the three highest money winners in the iconic game show’s history — Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer — will compete to determine the ultimate champ. “Based on their previous performances, these three are already the ‘greatest,’” says host Alex Trebek, “but you can’t help wondering: Who is the best of the best?”

The first player to win three games claims the $1 million prize and the title of greatest of all time. (The two runners-up get a mere $250,000).

The series airs Jan. 7-9 at 8pm ET/PT, and, if necessary, continues with Game 4 on Jan. 10 and Games 5-7 on Jan. 14-16.

Brad Rutter
Lancaster, Pa.: What is his birthplace?
Oct. 30, 2000: When was his first Jeopardy! appearance?
5: What was his winning streak? (Until the 2003 rule change, contestants were limited to five wins.)
$4,688,436: What are his all-time winnings?
Chevy Camaro: What model of car did he choose with his five-day champion prize?

James Holzhauer
Naperville, Ill.: What is his birthplace?
April 4, 2019: When was his first Jeopardy! appearance?
32: What was his winning streak?
$2,712,216: What are his all-time winnings?
6: How many times did he win at least $100,000 on a single day during his initial Jeopardy! run?

Ken Jennings
Edmonds, Wash.: What is his birthplace?
June 2, 2004: When was his first Jeopardy! appearance?
74: What was his winning streak?
$3,370,700: What are his all-time winnings?
H&R Block: What company does he wish he’d known more about in 2004?

