Channel Guide Magazine

FOX’s ‘Outmatched’: Raise Genius Kids at Your Own Risk

January 7, 2020 Ryan Berenz Comedy, Interview, Magazine Archive, Preview 0
©2019 Fox Media LLC. CR: Robert Trachtenberg/FOX.

It only took 20 years, but Jason Biggs has advanced from playing an awkward teenager to playing the parent of awkward teenagers.

“That’s really kind of weird and crazy and mind-blowing,” Biggs says, thinking of the time between his breakout role as a horny teen in 1999’s American Pie to his new role as a working-class dad on FOX’s Outmatched (premieres Jan. 23 at 8:30pm ET/PT). “I’ve been sort of tripping since we shot the pilot about the fact that I’m now old enough to play a dad who can have teenage kids.”

In Outmatched, Biggs plays Mike Bennett, a blue-collar handyman who married his high school bully, Cay (Maggie Lawson, Psych), an Atlantic City casino pit boss. Together, they’re raising four kids, three of whom happen to have off-the-charts smarts: pretentious STEM whiz Brian (Connor Kalopsis), manipulative polyglot Nicole (Ashley Boettcher) and 10-year-old maestro Marc (Jack Stanton). Mike and Cay are still hoping that 8-year-old Leila (Oakley Bull) will hold onto her career aspirations of becoming a waffle.

Fortunately for Leila, kids don’t have to be geniuses to outwit their parents, as Biggs can attest. “I’m constantly being out-manipulated by my 6-year-old, and now my 2-year-old has gotten into the game,” he says. “I’m constantly amazed that everyday I’m like, ‘OK, I am not as smart as I thought I was, I guess.’ They have an amazing ability to find your weaknesses and then manipulate the heck out of you to get what they want.”

Mike and Cay find refuge from their precocious progeny by fleeing to the basement — their “monument to simpler, dumber times” — and its full bar, foosball table, dartboard with Albert Einstein’s photo on it, electronic singing plastic fish, and Mike’s tools and workbench.

“I like the idea of people out in the world thinking that I, Jason, am good with tools and pretty handy with those types of things,” Biggs says. In reality, his DIY skills are few but focused. “I like hanging pictures,” he says. “I have serious OCD when it comes to things being straight, and I can spend an hour measuring and marking the walls and doing the whole thing to hang one photo. If I can get it on the first try, one hole, and it’s lined up perfectly, that’s huge. That’s joy.”

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


About Ryan Berenz 2015 Articles
Devotee of Star Wars. Builder of LEGO. Observer of televised sports. Member of the Television Critics Association. Graduate of the University of Wisconsin. Connoisseur of beer. Consumer of cheese. Father of two. Husband of one. Scourge of the Alaskan Bush People. Font of Simpsons knowledge. Son of a Stonecutter.
Website Facebook Twitter Google+

Related Articles

911 on Fox
Drama

‘9-1-1’ Star Angela Bassett: Ryan Murphy’s Star-Studded Drama Makes the Procedural Personal

January 2, 2018 Lori Acken Drama, Interview, Magazine Archive, TV News & Program Updates Comments Off on ‘9-1-1’ Star Angela Bassett: Ryan Murphy’s Star-Studded Drama Makes the Procedural Personal

We all know the drill. Something bad happens? Call 9-1-1. But then what? Who’s behind that voice that takes the frantic call? Who do they call next? And how do those first responders deal daily with a life-and-death job when they’re finally off the clock? American Crime Story’s Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk set out to explore the lifesaving entity we often take for granted in their new drama called, yes, 9-1-1. 9-1-1 reunites Murphy and Falchuk with their American Horror Story alumni Angela Bassett and Connie Britton, who play policewoman Athena Grant and call-center operator Abby Clark, respectively. Underground’s Aisha […]

Drama

Empire Season 2 Episode 12 Recap: The Dwight Walker Story

April 6, 2016 Amanda Watter Drama, Music, Recap, TV News & Program Updates Comments Off on Empire Season 2 Episode 12 Recap: The Dwight Walker Story

On last week’s episode of Empire, we saw Hakeem take the reins as the new CEO of Empire. While he’s still being controlled by his puppeteer, Camilla, it seems that Hakeem is willing to keep the business in the family. He’s allowed for Cookie to be the head of A&R, Andre to be the chief financial officer of Empire and president of Gutter Life Records, and for Jamal to focus on his music with Empire. I’m sure Camilla has a few words to say about all these decisions. Lucious is giving Hakeem three months as CEO before he’ll come crawling […]

No Picture
Sports

“Road to the Super Bowl” airs Super Bowl Sunday on FOX

January 31, 2011 Ryan Berenz Sports, TV News & Program Updates Comments Off on “Road to the Super Bowl” airs Super Bowl Sunday on FOX

By Ryan Berenz Release from FOX on the airing of NFL Films’ Road to the Super Bowl documentary special airing at 12pm ET on Sunday, Feb. 6, as part of the network’s pregame programming: NFL FILMS’ “ROAD TO THE SUPER BOWL” DEBUTS ON FOX AT 12:00 NOON ET ON SUPER BOWL SUNDAY 41ST Year of TV’s Longest-Running, Most-Honored Annual Sports Special One-Hour Special Culled From 1.7 Million Feet of Game Film & 400 Hours of Game Audio from 133 Coaches & Players How did the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers advance to Super Bowl XLV in North Texas? Re-live […]

@ 2019 Channel Guide Magazine