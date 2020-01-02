Thursday, Jan. 2: Stephen Dorff Is the New Sheriff in Town in ‘Deputy’

© 2019 FOX MEDIA LLC. Cr: Tyler Golden / FOX.

All Times Eastern.

Thursday, Jan. 2

Deputy

FOX, 9pm

New Series!

FOX’s new drama takes the spirit of a classic Western and melds it into a modern cop drama. When the elected sheriff dies, an arcane rule in the county charter suddenly thrusts the most unlikely man into the job. That man is Bill Hollister (Stephen Dorff, True Detective), a fifth-generation lawman who is only interested in justice. Given a job he never wanted, in an unfamiliar sea of politics, Bill quickly learns that doing what is expected and doing what is right are two different things.

“Surviving R. Kelly” Marathon & Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning

Lifetime, beginning at 3pm

Lifetime unravels more of the R. Kelly saga, but first is a six-hour marathon of the original series, followed by the two-hour premiere of Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning. The five-part follow-up features interviews from a variety of perspectives, including new survivors and supporters and cultural and legal experts, as the R&B singer awaits facing federal and state charges.

Homestead Rescue

Discovery Channel, 8pm

New Episodes!

Marty, Matt and Misty Raney are back to again use their building, farming and hunting expertise to help people looking to live off the grid.

Last Man Standing

FOX, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Last Man Standing returns for Season 8 with back-to-back episodes beginning tonight. Tim Allen is back as Mike Baxter, a happily married father of three daughters who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home dominated by women. Stars Nancy Travis, Amanda Fuller, Molly McCook, Christoph Sanders, Jordan Masterson, Jonathan Adams, Krista Marie Yu and Hector Elizondo also return.

Christina on the Coast

HGTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The new season spotlights Christina Anstead as she expands her design business in Southern California and highlights her personal journey with new husband Ant Anstead, star of the MotorTrend series Wheeler Dealers, their blended family and new baby.

Dr. Pimple Popper

TLC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

She’s still popping pimples, and people are still watching! Dr. Sandra Lee continues to treat patients with unusual skin conditions and helps them lead a life free of embarrassment — one needle, pop and scalpel at a time. This season Dr. Lee deals with several patients with potentially life-threatening conditions, a woman whose self-confidence has been destroyed after years of bullying from bumps on her face and a patient who has a large bump on his head that he has named his “on/off” button.

Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room

Travel Channel, 9pm

New Series!

In this series, paranormal investigators and Ghost Adventures stars Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley and Billy Tolley open up to viewers as never before. Sitting in a screening room to watch their favorite Ghost Adventures episodes, the team gets candid with fans — and each other — about their craziest experiences over the past decade.

60 Days In

A&E, 10pm

Season Premiere!

For the first time in show history, more participants struggle to survive the intense program and are forced to quit early as a newly elected sheriff takes over one of the worst facilities the series has ever seen. This season, the participants will face the biggest challenge of their lives in an effort to rid a jail of contraband and corruption before it is too late.

My Feet Are Killing Me

TLC, 10pm

New Series!

Dr. Ebonie Vincent and Dr. Brad Schaeffer have never met a foot too funky to fix. Cameras follow these expert podiatrists and surgeons — one West Coast and one East Coast — as they bring their warm bedside manners to juggle all sorts of eye-popping cases, from wart clusters and funky fungus, to toe amputations and foot reconstructions.

Friday, Jan. 3

Anne With an E

Netflix

Season Premiere!

Netflix has announced that this third season of its drama series based on the Anne of Green Gables books will be its final season. Amybeth McNulty, Geraldine James and R.H. Thomson star in the tale of the plucky orphan who finds an unlikely home with a brother and sister who do not have families of their own. Series creator Moira Walley-Beckett mentioned that she would be open to a feature-film finale for the story, though nothing is set at this time.

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning

Lifetime, 9pm

Tonight we’ll see Parts 3 and 4 in the five-part follow-up to Surviving R. Kelly, an explosive docuseries that was nominated for an Emmy Award and was seen by over 26 million people. These new episodes will feature more interviews with new survivors, psychologists and experts on the case, providing more insights into the ever-growing saga of the R&B singer and his alleged abusive behavior.

Kindred Spirits

Travel Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Paranormal investigators Amy Bruni and Adam Berry, with medium Chip Coffey, are back for Season 4. They will again enter America’s darkest locations, seeking answers to the most chilling haunted mysteries. In the season premiere, they investigate the Farrar Schoolhouse in Maxwell, Iowa, which closed years ago but was recently infested by a dark force.

Ghost Loop: “Frozen in Fear”

Travel Channel, 10pm

In Lubbock, Texas, the team helps a woman and her young children being targeted by a malevolent spirit known as the Tall Man. Local folklore reveals that the Tall Man was a train robber who killed his victims by throwing them off a train trestle. By engaging the spirit in a 1900s-era train car trigger environment, the team attempts to cast him out.

Extreme Love

WE tv, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The unbelievable show returns for a wildly bizarre second season, taking a deeper look at more incredible and unusual real-life relationships. While shocking, the relationships are also in many ways universal and relatable. From mermaid couples to role-playing kittens, sploshers to a young woman in love with a Boeing 737 — these are love stories with outrageous twists!

Saturday, Jan. 4

Go! Go! Cory Carson

Netflix

New Series!

This animated preschool series follows the adventures of kid car Cory Carson as he navigates the winding roads of childhood.

College Basketball

CBS, ESPN2 & FOX, beginning at 12pm Live

College basketball highlights today include Indiana at Maryland (FOX), Georgia at Memphis (CBS), Villanova at Marquette (FOX) and Texas at Baylor (ESPN2).

NFL Football: AFC and NFC Wild Card Playoffs

ABC/ESPN, CBS, FOX, NBC, beginning at 4:30pm Live

The NFL playoffs begin with wild-card weekend as eight of the 12 teams in the hunt for Super Bowl LIV try to advance to next weekend’s Divisional Playoff round. ABC/ESPN, CBS, FOX and NBC each air one game, with Saturday’s two games airing in late afternoon and primetime, and Sunday’s two games airing in the afternoon.

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning

Lifetime, 8pm

Tonight concludes this five-part documentary series that explores why the voices of the girls who spoke up decades ago about R. Kelly’s alleged abusive behavior are only now being heard.

Say Yes to the Dress America

TLC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The most epic wedding series and event in TLC history gets underway when one bride from every state is flown to New York for a private shopping event for her dream dress at the world-famous Kleinfeld Bridal salon. Then they’ll join charismatic host and bridal designer Randy Fenoli for an unprecedented group wedding spectacular full of glitz, gowns and glamour. Pulling double duty, Randy will officiate as each couple says “I do” in unison at New York City’s iconic Central Park in a two-hour event capping off the engaging 10-part series. Joining him to help create the wedding event of a lifetime will be bridal designer Hayley Paige, who is stepping in as “America’s bridesmaid,” Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro, style expert Lilliana Vazquez and fashion industry veteran Joe Zee. Randy will also be hitting the road to surprise 10 brides, revealing the news they’ve been chosen and getting a taste of life in their hometowns.

Hopelessly in Love: “Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes and Andre Rison”

Lifetime, 9:30pm

This three-week, intimate documentary film series explores three of the most iconic and tragic celebrity love stories in pop culture history. Tonight’s episode tells the story of TLC pop star Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and NFL wide receiver Andre Rison. The film delves into their passionate yet reckless romance that went from abuse allegations to a mansion up in flames. Never-before-seen footage, including the moments leading up to Left Eye’s death, reveals the depth of their love and the underlying turmoil that tore them apart.

Sunday, Jan. 5

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

NBC, 8pm Live

Ricky Gervais vowed he’d never return as host of the Hollywood Foreign Press’ annual celebration of film and television, but the scathingly funny comedian got an offer he couldn’t refuse.

Worst Cooks in America

Food Network, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Alton Brown joins Anne Burrell to transform a roster of terrible cooks into culinary shape with challenges bigger and crazier than ever in a brand-new season of Worst Cooks in America. The series pits two teams of atrocious cooks against each other in a rigorous kitchen boot camp designed to transform their food skills. In the end, the one recruit who makes the most impressive culinary improvement wins a $25,000 cash prize and bragging rights for their team leader.

Naked and Afraid

Discovery Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The survival competition series returns with its most isolating challenge to date, dubbed the “alone edition.” Veterans from both Naked and Afraid and Naked and Afraid XL will be dropped into the most isolated areas around the globe and left there with nothing on their backs and no one by their sides.

Sister Wives

TLC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The sister wives have just moved to Flagstaff, Ariz., where they find unhappy neighbors and a potential financial disaster. Kody makes plans for the whole family to build one giant house, but the wives are not so sure.

Monday, Jan. 6

Infinity Train

Cartoon Network, 7:30pm

Season Premiere!

The critically acclaimed animated series returns for a second installment, titled Book 2, that will air over a special five-night event, with two episodes airing each night this week. Book 2 follows Mirror Tulip (voice of Ashley Johnson), an escaped reflection from the mirror world, and 14-year-old Jesse Cosay (voice of Robbie Daymond), who find themselves on the run from the mirror police.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions

NBC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Singer/songwriter Alesha Dixon joins returning judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel for Season 2 of the competition series that brings together more of the most talented and memorable acts from America’s Got Talent and similar programs from around the world. Terry Crews hosts.

The Bachelor

ABC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

It’s the night Bachelor Nation has been waiting for! Airline pilot Peter Weber flew into the hearts of women everywhere and all of America was left shocked and heartbroken when Hannah Brown decided to end their relationship. Now Peter is back and ready to once again capture hearts across the nation when he returns for another shot at love as the star of the 24th season.



Kids Baking Championship

Food Network, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Hosts and judges Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman put the baking skills of 12 young bakers to the test as they guide them through 10 wild weeks of challenges on their way to $25,000, a feature in Food Network Magazine and the title of Kids Baking Champion.

American Experience: “McCarthy”

PBS, 9pm

Explore the rise and fall of the notorious senator who led a Cold War crusade against Communists. His zealous campaign to root out those he viewed as enemies of the state would test the limits of American decency and democracy.

Manifest

NBC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Last season’s No. 1 new broadcast drama returns for Season 2. In the first season finale, Ben (Josh Dallas) and Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) confronted a dire threat to the passengers’ safety when Griffin (guest star Marc Menchaca) schemed to take the callings public. Meanwhile, Ben, Grace (Athena Karkanis) and Olive (Luna Blaise) made a devastating discovery.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time

ABC, 8pm

New Event Series!

In this primetime event series, the three highest money winners in Jeopardy! history — Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer — will compete to determine the ultimate champion. “Based on their previous performances, these three are already the ‘greatest,’” says host Alex Trebek, “but you can’t help wondering: Who is the best of the best?” The first player to win three games claims the $1 million prize and the title of greatest of all time. The series airs Jan. 7-9, and, if necessary, continues with Game 4 on Jan. 10 and Games 5-7 on Jan. 14-16.

Ellen’s Game of Games

NBC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Ellen DeGeneres’ game show is back for Season 3, delivering more unpredictable twists, laughs and new, never-before-seen games.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life

TLC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

This season Whitney Thore has made some big changes with a new business and a new life in Charlotte, N.C. But with Whitney’s new opportunities and a new love interest, her friends back in Greensboro feel left behind.

Vanderpump Rules

Bravo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

After the successful debut of Tom Tom with partners Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz last summer, Lisa Vanderpump is busier than ever with her expanding empire. With many of her longtime employees growing up and moving on, Lisa finds herself dealing with a new crop of wild and lovable SURvers — and the romantic dramas and workplace skirmishes that come along with them.

Dave Chappelle: The Mark Twain Prize

PBS, 9pm

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts presents the 22nd annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor to Dave Chappelle.

FBI: Most Wanted

CBS, 10pm

New Series!

Dick Wolf’s latest spinoff features Julian McMahon (Nip/Tuck) as the leader of the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force, whose primary role is to pursue individuals on the 10 Most Wanted List. In tonight’s episode, the team is looking for a doctor who’s developed the ability to scam the medical system through peddling prescription drugs via various gangs.

Guardians of the Glades

Discovery Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Snake hunter Dusty Crum and his crew are back and ready to take on some of the biggest, deadliest serpents in the Everglades. Florida’s Burmese python problem is worsening, with the invasive species doubling in size and number. Can Dusty’s team regain control and protect the Glades’ dwindling native animal populations?

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

NBC, 10pm

Special Preview!

While this charming new series will not begin airing regularly until February, you can watch a special preview of the premiere episode tonight. Jane Levy stars as a computer coder who, following an unusual event, starts to hear the innermost thoughts of the people around her through songs, including her boss (Lauren Graham) and her mom (Mary Steenburgen).

Hot & Heavy

TLC, 10pm

New Series!

This new three-episode docuseries follows three men who love plus-size women and are left to defend their honor and face judgment due to their mixed-weight relationships.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Chicago Med

NBC, 8pm

New Episodes!

NBC’s Chicago block of hit series is back from its winter hiatus tonight, with Med kicking things off as it continues its fifth season. When the show entered its break, April (Yaya DaCosta) had received unfortunate news that made her question her future with Ethan (Brian Tee), Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) and Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) saw tough times on the horizon, and Natalie’s (Torrey DeVitto) memory started to return.

Nature: “The Whale Detective”

PBS, 8pm

A filmmaker investigates his traumatic encounter with a 30-ton humpback whale that breached and almost landed on him while he was kayaking. What he discovers raises far bigger questions about humans’ relationship with whales and their future.

Undercover Boss

CBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The Emmy-winning reality series that follows high-level executives as they slip anonymously into the rank and file of their own organizations returns for Season 9 tonight.

America’s Top Dog

A&E, 9pm

New Series!

Four police K9 teams — including fan favorites from the hit series Live PD — and one civilian team will face off for the title of “Top Dog” in three rounds of high-velocity, furry competition. The skilled teams will be tested on their speed, agility, scenting ability and teamwork by completing a series of expert tasks on one of the biggest and toughest K9 obstacle courses ever assembled.

Criminal Minds

CBS, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Criminal Minds begins its 15th and final season with a two-hour premiere tonight. Stars Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook and Aisha Tyler all return.

Party of Five

Freeform, 9pm

New Series!

This two-hour series premiere introduces you to the Acosta family, five siblings who must learn to take care of themselves after their parents are deported to Mexico. Oldest brother Emilio (Brandon Larracuente), an aspiring musician and the least responsible sibling, must step up to take care of his brothers and sisters, from teenagers to a baby.

Chicago Fire

NBC, 9pm

New Episodes!

The show that started NBC’s Chicago block of programming continues its eighth season with new episodes starting tonight. When the season left off, an unexpected visit had thrown Casey (Jesse Spencer) for a loop, Severide (Taylor Kinney) set out to exonerate a wrongly convicted arsonist, and Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) paid the price for burning the candle at both ends.

Chicago P.D.

NBC, 10pm

New Episodes!

P.D.’s seventh season picks back up with new episodes beginning tonight. In the fall finale, Halstead’s (Jesse Lee Soffer) secret ongoing relationship with a woman connected to another case had put him in jeopardy.

Toast of London

IFC, 12am (late-night)

Season Premiere!

Season 2 of the acquired British comedy series starring co-creator Matt Berry premieres tonight.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Superstore

NBC, 8pm

New Episodes!

The comedy picks back up with new Season 5 episodes following its winter hiatus.

The Good Place

NBC, 8:30pm

New Episodes!

Season 4 of the acclaimed Ted Danson/Kristen Bell comedy picks back up with a few new episodes heading into its series finale later this month.

Reclaimed

Discovery Channel, 9pm

New Series!

Airing as part of Discovery’s new “Off the Grid Thursdays” programming block, this series follows longtime friends and business partners Alex Charvat and Kevin Gilman, who have established a niche business they call “the new Gold Rush.” They visit dormant mining claims to assess their current value and then negotiate for a share of the mine’s profit in exchange for improving the property.

Will & Grace

NBC, 9pm

New Episodes!

The rebooted comedy continues its 11th and final season as it returns from winter hiatus starting tonight.

Very Cavallari

E!, 9pm

Season Premiere!

This season features longtime celebrity, businesswoman, wife and mother Kristin Cavallari as

she balances it all with husband Jay Cutler by her side. Jay takes on more duties at home,

supporting Kristin as she opens her second Uncommon James store and launches herself as a

full-blown business mogul, but success in the spotlight comes at a cost for Kristin and those

around her.

Perfect Harmony

NBC, 9:30pm

New Episodes!

The freshman comedy headlined by Bradley Whitford is back to continue its first season following its winter break.

Building Off the Grid

Discovery Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Discovery’s “Off the Grid Thursdays” block continues with a new season of the series that follows families as they battle the elements to construct their dream homes in far-off locales, from Hawaii to Montana, and from forests to beaches.

The Interrogator: “Like Mother, Like Daughter”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Season Finale!

Twenty-eight-year-old Jennifer McKinley is strangled to death in her bedroom while her young son sleeps. As Detective Fil Waters digs into the mystery, he soon sees a pattern that isn’t good: The victim’s own mother was murdered 25 years earlier, and that case has never been solved. Could there be a connection between the two homicides, and could McKinley’s son also be in danger?

Law & Order: SVU

NBC, 10pm

New Episodes!

The long-running crime drama returns with new Season 21 episodes.