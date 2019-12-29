© 2018 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved Credit: Niko Tavernise

On Demand and DVD New Releases & Coming Soon

Debuting this week: Always a Bridesmaid Corina is stuck being everyone’s bridesmaid. Deciding to no longer be a lady-in-waiting, she bravely re-enters the dating scene. Javicia Leslie, Yvette Nicole Brown (TVP, 1:35) 1/1



Coming Soon

1/7 The Lighthouse, Joker (pictured above), Bulletproof 2, Mrs. Lowry & Son

1/14 Jexi, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, The Birdcatcher

1/21 Gemini Man, Black and Blue (2019), Zombieland: Double Tap, The Addams Family (2019)

1/28 Parasite, Harriet, The Great Alaskan Race

Availability dates, titles and schedule subject to change and may vary by system. Check with your cable provider for ordering information. HD and 3D not available in all systems.