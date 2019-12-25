Wednesday, Dec. 25: NBA Christmas Day Features Clippers at Lakers

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

All Times Eastern.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

NBA Basketball

ABC & ESPN, beginning at 12pm Live

The NBA’s Christmas Day tradition continues with Boston at Toronto (ESPN), Milwaukee at Philadelphia (ABC), Houston at Golden State (ABC), L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers (ABC & ESPN) and New Orleans at Denver (ESPN).

When Calls the Heart: “Home for Christmas”

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

As residents of Hope Valley celebrate the Christmas spirit, intertwined stories explore the emotions and magic that connect them during the holiday season.

Lucy Worsley’s 12 Days of Tudor Christmas

PBS, 8pm

Join historian Lucy Worsley on a 12-day extravaganza as she discovers that much of what we enjoy during the modern Christmas season — from carols to turkey, gift-giving to mistletoe and mulled wine — has surprising Tudor origins rooted in devotion and charity.

Pets on Sets: “Hounds for the Holidays, Part 2”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

The doggos are back for another night of themed programming featuring classic canines in the movies. The evening kicks off with 1934’s The Thin Man, featuring the scene-stealing wire fox terrier Asta. Other films include Topper Takes a Trip (1939), Best in Show (2000), Sounder (1972) and more.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

NBC, 8:30pm

Jim Carrey plays Dr. Seuss’ titular meanie in this 2000 live-action adaptation directed by Ron Howard.

“Call the Midwife” Holiday Special

PBS, 9pm

Mother Mildred and the Nonnatus House team travel to the Outer Hebrides to help during a nursing shortage.

Thursday, Dec. 26

“America in Color” Marathon

Smithsonian Channel, beginning at 6am

Take a fascinating look back at 20th-century America as Smithsonian Channel presents a marathon of America in Color, beginning this morning with “The 1920s” and concluding tonight with “Small Town Life.”

College Football

ESPN, beginning at 4pm Live

ESPN has coverage of the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La., and the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit.

Despicable Me 3

FX, 8pm

Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig and Trey Parker star in the voice cast of the third installment in the animated comedy franchise. This time, Gru (Carell) is joined by his twin brother Dru (also Carell) and a whole cavalcade of Minions.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 8pm Live

TNT’s Thursday night NBA doubleheader has the N.Y. Knicks heading crosstown to face the Brooklyn Nets and the Portland Trail Blazers heading to Salt Lake City to run the floor with the Utah Jazz.

Friday, Dec. 27

College Football

ESPN & FS1, beginning at 12pm Live

Bowl games airing on ESPN today are the Military Bowl, the New Era Pinstripe Bowl, the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl and the Cheez-It Bowl. FS1 airs the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl.

New Order: Decades

Showtime, 7:30pm

Part concert, part documentary, this film follows the band New Order as they prepare to restage their 2017 acclaimed collaboration, So It Goes, with the artist Liam Gillick and a 12-piece synthesizer orchestra.

America Salutes You Presents “Guitar Legends 3”

The CW, 8pm

A roster of epic talent performs in this annual concert benefitting brain and mental wellness charities for veterans and first responders. Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top) hosts the benefit concert joined by guitar legends George Thorogood, Grammy Award winner Warren Haynes (Allman Brothers), Nancy Wilson (Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and member of Heart), Steve Lukather (member of Toto) and more.

American Made

FX, 8pm

Tom Cruise stars as an airplane pilot who begins working for the CIA — and maybe even a drug cartel — in this 2017 action comedy based on real events.

The Wrong Tutor: After School Special

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

When star high school athlete Eric (Nate Wyatt) needs help with his schoolwork, Emily (Ivy Matheson) convinces Eric’s mother Carol (Vivica A. Fox) that she is the perfect tutor for her son, but she has other reasons that go beyond helping him with his homework.

NHL Hockey: Minnesota at Colorado

NBCSN, 8pm Live

Eric Staal and the Minnesota Wild venture into Denver to skate against Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche.

Popstar’s Best of 2019

The CW, 9pm

Host Elizabeth Stanton counts down the greatest and most memorable moments and trends of 2019.

Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know

Showtime, 9pm

In this documentary, the hit ’80s English new wave band opens up about their extraordinary career and talks candidly about the highs and lows they have endured together over four long decades.

Ghost Loop

Travel Channel, 10pm

New Series!

In each episode of this series, a team of paranormal experts steps in to help both the living and the dead in cases involving “ghost loops” — endless and repetitive supernatural cycles. In the series premiere, the team heads to Houston, where homeowner Becky is terrified by sounds of someone breaking into her home night after night, only to encounter an aggressive male entity that routinely attacks her.

Saturday, Dec. 28

College Football

ESPN & ABC, beginning at 12pm Live

The top four teams in the final College Football Playoff rankings square off in the CFP Semifinals with the goal of getting to the National Championship January 13 in New Orleans. Jalen Hurts and the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners duel with Joe Burrow and the No. 1 LSU Tigers in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta. Then in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., quarterback Justin Fields and the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes clash with Trevor Lawrence and the No. 3 Clemson Tigers. Other college football bowl games today are Notre Dame vs. Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl (ABC) and Memphis vs. Penn State in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (ESPN).

College Basketball: Louisville at Kentucky

CBS, 3:45pm Live

Bitter in-state rivals and two of college basketball’s elite squads collide today at Lexington’s Rupp Arena as the Louisville Cardinals visit the Kentucky Wildcats on CBS.

Austin City Limits 6th Annual Hall of Fame Honors

PBS, 11pm

Celebrate the 2019 Hall of Fame inductees Shawn Colvin, Buddy Guy and Lyle Lovett with host Robert Earl Keen. Guest performers include Jackson Browne, Bruce Hornsby, Shemekia Copeland, Jimmie Vaughan, Sarah Jarosz and more.

Sunday, Dec. 29

College Basketball: Kansas at Stanford

ABC, 3pm Live

The Kansas Jayhawks head to the West Coast for a Sunday afternoon college hoops showdown with the Stanford Cardinal on ABC.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

FX, 7pm

In this 2017 sequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service, the world is held hostage, and the Kingsman headquarters have been destroyed. It is in this time of crisis that the Kingsman discovers an allied spy organization in the United States. Colin Firth, Julianne Moore and Taron Egerton star.

Forrest Gump 25th Anniversary

AMC, 8pm

“My mama always said life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.” And back in July of 1994, we had no idea what we were about to get with this revered Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise and Sally Field starrer that is now a classic.

Judy Holliday Double Feature

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Christmas may be over, but there’s still room for one more “Holliday” double feature on Turner Classic Movies. The actress and singer is featured tonight in Bells Are Ringing (1960) and Born Yesterday (1950).

Cake-Off: New Year’s Eve

Food Network, 9pm

Four professional bakers from around the country compete in unconventional baking and design challenges. The bakers must capture change through the years in their innovative New Year’s Eve cakes, but there’s a catch — the cakes must also transform from old to new. The competitor who wows judges Duff Goldman, Dan Langan and Waylynn Lucas with the most over-the-top edible work of art will be crowned the winner and earn the $10,000 grand prize.

Dare Me

USA Network, 10pm

New Series!

This drama set in a small Midwestern town delves into the cutthroat world of competitive high school cheerleading, and is based on the acclaimed novel by Megan Abbott, who serves as a writer and executive producer for the series.

Monday, Dec. 30

Alexa & Katie

Netflix

New Episode!

It’s Christmas break, and Alexa (Paris Berelc) has been getting quite a bit of attention from her ex-boyfriend, who is going to be home from college. Meanwhile, Spencer has grown distant as he experiences the hair-loss effects of his chemotherapy, and Alexa tries to help him through it. Katie (Isabel May) runs a canned food drive, but she starts feeling like a Scrooge as she gets busier and busier while her friends are having holiday fun.

College Football

ESPN & FOX, beginning at 12:30pm Live

ESPN airs the Servpro First Responder Bowl, the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl and the Capital One Orange Bowl. FOX airs the Redbox Bowl.

College Basketball

FS1, beginning at 6:30pm Live

A college basketball twin bill of Big East games on FS1 has Xavier at Villanova and Seton Hall at DePaul.

The Intern

AMC, 8pm

Robert De Niro stars in this endearing dramedy as a 70-year-old widower who takes a job as an intern at an online fashion site.

POV: “Midnight Traveler”

PBS, 10pm

When the Taliban puts a bounty on Afghan director Hassan Fazili’s head, he is forced to flee with his wife and two young daughters. Fazili shows firsthand the dangers facing refugees seeking asylum and the love shared between a family on the run.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Ares

Netflix

New Series!

This psychological horror series delves into the world of a secret student society in Amsterdam. Two best friends join the group, only to slowly discover that they’ve entered a demonic place.

Dead Kids

Netflix

Original Film!

A socially awkward teen bonds with a group of misfits who plot to take out their school’s arrogant rich kid — but their kidnapping scheme turns deadly.

The Gift

Netflix

New Series!

A young painter leads a perfect life in Istanbul. But that is about to change when an archaeologist makes a discovery that connects her to an ancient temple, sparking a quest to learn the secrets of her past hidden in the temple’s ruins.

Go! Go! Cory Carson

Netflix

New Series!

This animated preschool series follows the adventures of kid car Cory Carson as he navigates the winding roads of childhood.

Spectros

Netflix

New Series!

Described by its writer/director as a “mashup of Brazilian folklore and real-life history,” this supernatural thriller unleashes the long-buried stories of Liberdade, a neighborhood in São Paulo known for its large Japanese community.

“The Twilight Zone” New Year’s Marathon

Syfy, beginning at 6am

Celebrate the 60th anniversary (which was back in October) of Rod Serling’s classic anthology series The Twilight Zone with a marathon encompassing 92 episodes.

“Thin Man” Marathon

TCM, beginning at 9:15am

Spend part of your New Year’s Eve with Nick and Nora Charles (William Powell and Myrna Loy) — the witty, hard-drinking, fun-loving, high-society couple who often find themselves embroiled in solving mysteries — and their lovable dog Asta for a day of all six of the comedy/mystery Thin Man films, beginning with the 1934 original. Check the listings section for titles and airtimes.

College Football

CBS, CBS Sports Network & ESPN, beginning at 12pm Live

Get your New Year’s Eve celebration started early with the Belk Bowl (ESPN), the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl (CBS), the AutoZone Liberty Bowl (ESPN), the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl (CBS Sports Network) and the Valero Alamo Bowl (ESPN).

Party Like It’s 1986 Movie Marathon

IFC, beginning at 2pm

IFC rings in the new year by revisiting an old one, with four back-to-back airings of the 1986 hit comedy Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020

ABC, 8pm Live

New Year’s Eve Live

CNN, 8pm Live

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen cohost CNN’s New Year’s Eve celebration live from Times Square in New York City.

A Toast to 2019!

NBC, 8pm

This two-hour, year-end review takes a look back at the highlights and newsmakers of 2019.

Live From Lincoln Center: “New York Philharmonic New Year’s Eve 2019 Sondheim Celebration”

PBS, 8pm

Ring in the new year with the New York Philharmonic and guest vocalist Katrina Lenk as they celebrate the orchestral music of Stephen Sondheim by performing suites from Sunday in the Park With George, Into the Woods and Sweeney Todd.

NBC’s New Year’s Eve

NBC, 10pm & 11:30pm Live

Live from Times Square in New York City, this two-part celebration wraps up 2019 with celebrity guests, unforgettable musical performances and, of course, the iconic ball drop.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Messiah

Netflix

New Series!

This thriller created by Michael Petroni (The Book Thief) and executive produced by Mark Burnett and Roma Downey (The Bible) explores the power of influence and belief in the social media age. When CIA officer Eva Geller (Michelle Monaghan) learns about a man (Mehdi Dehbi) gaining international attention through acts of public disruption, she begins an investigation into his origins, even as he cultivates followers who believe he is performing miracles.

Spinning Out

Netflix

New Series!

This 10-episode drama follows Kat Baker (Kaya Scodelario), a high-level figure skater who is about to turn in her skates after a disastrous fall takes her off the competition track. When Kat seizes an opportunity to continue her career as a pair skater with a talented bad-boy partner, Justin Davis (Evan Roderick), she risks exposing a fiercely kept secret that could unravel her entire life. Also stars Mad Men’s January Jones.

The 131st Rose Parade

NBC, 11:30am Live

Al Roker and Hoda Kotb cohost the famous New Year’s Day parade in Pasadena, Calif., ahead of the Rose Bowl college football game later on ESPN. Rita Moreno, Gina Torres and Laurie Hernandez will serve as 2020 grand marshals of the parade, which is renowned for its floral floats.

College Football

ABC & ESPN, beginning at 1pm Live

The New Year’s Day college football tradition continues with Michigan vs. Alabama in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl (ABC), Minnesota vs. Auburn in the Outback Bowl (ESPN), Oregon vs. Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl (ESPN) and Georgia vs. Baylor in the Allstate Sugar Bowl (ESPN).

NHL Winter Classic: Nashville at Dallas

NBC, 2pm Live

The 12th edition of the NHL’s New Year’s Day outdoor game takes place at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, where Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators try to take the shine off of Tyler Seguin and the Stars.

The First 48

A&E, 8pm

Season Premiere!

To kick off the new season, this anniversary special will bring viewers along as detectives work to solve the murders of two women in Tulsa, Okla., who were gunned down in broad daylight. Commemorating 15 years on the air, the two-hour special will also include interviews with some of the most prominent homicide detectives featured in the series to date as they look back on some of the most memorable cases of their careers.

Doctor Who

BBC America, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) returns in this special New Year’s Day season premiere. The Doctor resumes her travels through time and space with friends Ryan (Tosin Cole), Yasmin (Mandip Gill) and Graham (Bradley Walsh). Guest stars this season include Stephen Fry, Sir Lenny Henry, Goran Višnjić and Robert Glenister. The series will air on its regular day and time beginning Jan. 5.

Married at First Sight

Lifetime, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The milestone 10th season will be supersized to two hours each night and — for the first time in history — will feature five new couples who take the leap into matrimony without so much as knowing who they are to be wedded to.

My 600-Lb. Life

TLC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

It’s a difficult battle being overweight. Past seasons have shown us the emotional stories of the hardships that go along with addiction, dependence and the cruelness of a society that can be all too judgmental. New episodes will follow patients’ emotional and physical journeys, life-saving surgeries with Dr. Nowzaradan, and progress thereafter.

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

CNN, 9pm

This acclaimed documentary film explores the life and musical journey of Linda Ronstadt. The singer narrates her own story over footage of her personal photos, archival film of her concert performances and music videos, guiding viewers through everything from her early life to the stories behind favorite songs like “You’re No Good.” CNN will encore the film on Jan. 4; check listings for times.

Great Performances: “From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2020”

PBS, 9pm

Celebrate 2020 with the Vienna Philharmonic at the Musikverein. Under the baton of guest conductor Andris Nelsons and featuring the Vienna City Ballet, the orchestra will play the waltzes of Strauss. Hugh Bonneville returns as host.

Impossible Engineering

Science Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The series that looks at remarkable feats of human ingenuity and 21st-century technology returns. This season, the series journeys to Dubai, London, Whistler, Rotterdam and beyond as experts examine some of the most mind-blowing engineering marvels around the world.

Alaska PD

A&E, 10pm

New Series!

This new series brings viewers to America’s Last Frontier, where the line between civilization and lawlessness can be razor thin. Chronically shorthanded police departments across the state must turn to officers from the Lower 48 to fight a soaring crime rate. For the “newbies,” it is a trial by fire as they learn firsthand that policing, like everything else, is different in Alaska.

Supernanny

Lifetime, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Jo Frost is back applying her no-nonsense techniques to help families with their ongoing challenges of raising children in today’s busy digital world. “I’m so proud of the families who have worked tremendously hard to accomplish and overcome such challenges,” Jo tells us. “I have to say, being able to give children the opportunity to feel heard and openly express how they feel in a safe space of love and respect will always remain close to my heart.”

The Explosion Show

Science Channel, 10pm

New Series!

Science Channel starts off the new year with a bang by enlisting two notorious explosion experts — MythBusters star Tory Belleci and Nitro Circus daredevil/stuntman “Streetbike” Tommy Passemante — as hosts of this series. Each episode takes a behind-the-scenes look at the many ways explosions exist in our everyday world. There will be science, high jinks, close calls, and, of course, lots and lots of explosions.

1000-Lb. Sisters

TLC, 10pm

New Series!

Tipping the scales at over 1,000 pounds combined, the Slaton sisters — Amy, age 31, and Tammy, age 32 — are the subject of TLC’s new six-part series. The docuseries will follow the sisters through their biggest endeavor yet: losing enough weight to qualify for and undergo life-changing bariatric surgery. Tammy’s limited mobility (she’s 600 pounds and hasn’t left the house in six years except for medical appointments) forces her to rely on Amy, who she lives with.