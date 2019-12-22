Pathe Productions Credit: David Hindley

On Demand DVD New Releases Dec. 22-28

Judy To many, she is known simply as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, but Judy Garland has more to her life story and that is brought to the screen in this new film. Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley, Rufus Sewell (PG-13, 1:58) Make It A Movie Night! Renée Zellweger is amazing as Judy Garland and makes this movie all worthwhile. It’s the perfect role for the actress. 12/24

The Ghost Who Walks A hardened criminal must fight for one last chance to reunite with his family. Garland Scott, Frank Mosley (TVM, 1:46) 12/24

Availability dates, titles and schedule subject to change and may vary by system. Check with your cable provider for ordering information. HD and 3D not available in all systems.

Coming Soon

1/1 Always a Bridesmaid

1/7 The Lighthouse, Joker, Bulletproof 2, Mrs. Lowry & Son

1/14 Jexi, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, The Birdcatcher

1/21 Gemini Man, Black and Blue (2019), Zombieland: Double Tap, The Addams Family (2019)

1/28 Parasite, Harriet, The Great Alaskan Race

