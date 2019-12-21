Saturday, Dec. 21: Eddie Murphy Hosts ‘SNL’ With Musical Guest Lizzo

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

ALSO SEE: NFL 2019 TV Schedule

All Times Eastern.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Saturday Night Live: “Eddie Murphy/Lizzo”

NBC, 11:30pm Live

Former SNL cast member Eddie Murphy returns to the show for his first time as host since 1984. Recent Grammy nominee Lizzo makes her first appearance as musical guest.

https://twitter.com/nbcsnl/status/1206718792405069825

College Football

ABC & ESPN, beginning at 12pm Live

ABC and ESPN combine to televise six college football postseason games today: Celebration Bowl (ABC), New Mexico Bowl (ESPN), Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl (ABC), Camellia Bowl (ESPN), Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl (ABC) and R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl (ESPN).

College Basketball

CBS & FOX, beginning at 12pm Live

A big Saturday of college hoops includes Kansas at Villanova and Texas at Providence on FOX. CBS airs UCLA vs. North Carolina and Ohio State vs. Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic from Las Vegas.

Wizarding World Holiday Marathon

Syfy, beginning at 3:30pm

Celebrate the holidays with all of the Harry Potter films, plus Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. The marathon runs until the evening of Monday, Dec. 23.

Christmas Love Letter

Lifetime, 6pm

Original Film!

When relationship advice columnist Amalie Hess (Ashley Newbrough) receives an unsigned love letter in a Christmas card, she returns to her hometown to solve the mystery of who sent it and maybe find true love.

12 Pups of Christmas

ION Television, 7pm

Can a “canine therapist” find homes for a dozen doggies by the 25th?

Homicide for the Holidays: “Christmas Heartbreak”

Oxygen, 7pm

Because sometimes you need counterprogramming. Tonight’s case: a couple found murdered inside their home on Christmas morning.

Double Holiday

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Career-minded Rebecca’s (Carly Pope) plans for Hanukkah go askew when a promotion opportunity comes up at work. When the company CEO asks Rebecca and her insufferable office mate, Chris (Kristoffer Polaha) — also her main competitor for the promotion — to plan the company’s Christmas party, she realizes they must overcome their opposing styles in order to succeed.

Christmas Hotel

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Erin (Tatyana Ali) works at the high-end Windsor Hotel in New York City hoping to soon be promoted to manager of the luxury chain’s upcoming hotel in Rome. But things take an unexpected turn when her boss puts her in charge of opening a brand-new Windsor Hotel in her hometown of Garland Grove, a small mountain town that that loves all things Christmas.

Christmas on My Mind

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm

Original Film!

When Lucy (Ashley Greene) wakes up with a wedding dress in hand, she believes that she is late to her wedding with her ex-boyfriend Zac (Andrew Walker). However, she has no recollection of the past two years, including the fact that she is engaged to another man. With Zac’s help, Lucy sets off on an adventure in Bedford Harbor to fill the gaps in her memory, and finds old romantic feelings reigniting during the Christmas season.

Ultimate Hanukkah Challenge

Food Network, 10pm

Molly Yeh hosts this first ever special Hanukkah competition. Inspired by the Festival of Lights, four seasoned chefs must pull out all the stops as they craft deliciously innovative dishes for judges Duff Goldman and Sharone Hakman. Over the course of three rounds, the chefs must put their spin on holiday classics like crispy potato pancakes, succulent brisket and fried jelly donuts. The last cook standing will win a vacation to Paris — the City of Light — and the title of Ultimate Hanukkah Champion.

Sunday, Dec. 22

Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix Final

NBC, 4pm

NBC airs a two-hour recap and highlights special featuring the best moments from figure skating’s ISU Grand Prix Final in Torino, Italy.

I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown

ABC, 7pm

Lucy and Linus’ little brother, ReRun, is canine-obsessed in this 2003 Peanuts gem. If you can’t play with Snoopy, the beagle’s desert-dwelling sibling Spike is the next best thing.

Christmas Crush

Ion Television, 7pm

One woman’s wish: Let my neighbor fall in love with me. The reality: wrong neighbor!

Christmas Wedding Runaway

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

A runaway bride does some soul-searching when she’s trapped in a snowed-in cabin with her grandmother and an old flame at Christmas.

Kids Say the Darndest Things

ABC, 8pm

You never know what children will come out with when Tiffany Haddish gets them talking about their favorite holiday traditions. Plus, the hilarious host plays Santa to find out which of her pint-size pals is on this year’s “nice list.”

Watson

Animal Planet, 8pm

Stand by to ram! The daring battles waged by charismatic Sea Shepherd Conservation Society founder Capt. Paul Watson and his crew were chronicled in the Animal Planet series Whale Wars (2008-15). Now, award-winning documentarian Lesley Chilcott combines archival clips of Watson’s fleet challenging whaling vessels, seal hunters and shark skinners with new interviews and gorgeous undersea footage.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: “Head Over ‘Hills’”

Bravo, 8pm

In this supersized episode, Cynthia invites Marlo to lunch to get to the bottom of “Snakegate,” and with the opening of the Bailey Wine Cellar, Nene extends an olive branch to Cynthia that surprises everyone. Post-engagement, Kenya, Cynthia, Kandi and their men come together for a triple date — but the tension between the Dalys leaves everyone with a bad taste in their mouths.

The Price Is Right at Night

CBS, 8pm

The game show stages two “holiday extravaganzas,” primetime specials in which stars play for charity. Tonight, it’s the cast of the CBS drama SEAL Team. Tomorrow, Seth Rogen.

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

When a big company decides to hold a contest to find the small American town that best represents Christmas — and offers some large rewards to the winner — the extremely competitive mayors of East and West Riverton decide to go all out to get their respective towns to the top of the holiday heap.

A Date by Christmas Eve

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When Chelsea (Vanessa Lengies), the good-hearted brand strategist for the popular dating app The Nice List, discovers the app has granted her magical powers, she uses her newfound ability to make all of the “naughty” people in her life learn how to be good again. But when her plans go awry and Fisher (Evan Williams), her kindly neighbor, is magically added to the naughty list by mistake, Chelsea must race against time to set things right before Christmas Eve.

Christmas Double Feature

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Just ahead of Christmas, tonight’s holiday film double feature includes the Bing Crosby classics Going My Way (1944) and its sequel, The Bells of St. Mary’s (1945).

The Year: 2019

ABC, 9pm

This ABC News special takes a look at the past year and the moments that made an impact.

A Home for the Holidays With Idina Menzel

CBS, 9pm

Idina Menzel performs songs from her new album Christmas: A Season of Love and introduces uplifting stories about adoption from foster care. Adam Lambert, Ne-Yo and Kelly Rowland also perform.

Holiday Wars

Food Network, 9pm

Season Finale!

Which team will jingle all the way home after winning the grand prize for creating an astonishing holiday display that is as festive as it is delicious?

A Family Christmas Gift

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm

Original Film!

When Amber (Holly Robinson Peete) spends the holidays with her Aunt Dora (Patti LaBelle) and helps plan a fundraising Christmas concert, she is brought closer to her aunt, and a new love (Dion Johnstone) comes into her life.

Mr. Robot

USA Network, 9pm

Series Finale!

The trippy drama that gave Rami Malek his big break as Elliot, a hacker with multiple personality disorder (see: Christian Slater’s Mr. Robot), blows our minds one last time with a two-part series ender.

Married to Medicine: “Arabian Nights”

Bravo, 9:15pm

Season Finale!

As Jackie and Curtis begin renovations on their new home, Toya plans the ultimate housewarming. Her Arabian Nights-themed party hits a snag when Buffie breaks down, Jackie steps away from the ladies, and Contessa and Mariah break the peace of Toya’s two-story closet in an epic showdown.

Holiday Gingerbread Showdown

Food Network, 10pm

Season Finale!

It all comes down to this as the Best Gingerbread Artist is named and awarded the $25,000 prize along with a Food Network Magazine feature.

Unpolished

TLC, 10pm

Season Finale!

After a huge blowout with her family, Bria and fiancé Matt take a surprise trip. When the Martones find out about it, however, the drama unfolds.

Monday, Dec. 23

NFL Football: Green Bay at Minnesota

ESPN, 8pm Live

An NFC North title could be on the line as Aaron Rodgers leads the Green Bay Packers into Minneapolis to duel with Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings on the season finale of Monday Night Football.

Holidays With the Houghs

NBC, 8pm

Brother and sister — and Emmy-winning choreographers — Derek and Julianne Hough put their friendly sibling rivalry on display in this festive hourlong holiday special. The pair perform individually and together in musical and dance performances as they put their own spin on holiday classics, share family holiday traditions and create new ones. Top recording stars and celebrity friends will also appear in the special.

Holiday Baking Championship

Food Network, 9pm

Season Finale!

The final bakers are ready to prove their baking skills and show off their family traditions in front of judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Lorraine Pascale.

A “Saturday Night Live” Christmas Special

NBC, 9pm

Santa brings a bagful of some of the best Christmas-themed sketches in SNL history with this two-hour special.

Christmas at Belmont

PBS, 9pm

Christmas at Belmont 2019 features Belmont University students along with Michael W. Smith, CeCe Winans and the Nashville Children’s Choir singing classic holiday songs and festive tunes.

Challenge

Food Network, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Ian Ziering hosts the return of Challenge, where the country’s top cake makers and bakers compete against each other in two rounds of themed battles to create mind-blowing edible works of art for a $10,000 grand prize.

Christmas Cookie Challenge

Food Network, 11pm

Season Finale!

Five of the country’s best cookie bakers have put their decorating and display skills to the test. Now, one of them will go home with a $10,000 grand prize.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Lost in Space

Netflix

Season Premiere!

New dangers and adventures are ahead for the Robinson family in Season 2 of this reboot. With the Jupiter 2 stranded on a mysterious ocean planet without the beloved Robot, the family must work together alongside the manipulative Dr. Smith (Parker Posey) and the charming Don West (Ignacio Serricchio) to make it back to Resolute and reunite with the other colonists.

“Doctor Who” Christmas Marathon

BBC America, beginning at 6am

Get ready for the Thirteenth Doctor’s (Jodie Whittaker) return with a massive Doctor Who marathon beginning on Christmas Eve and running up to the season premiere on New Year’s Day.

Merry Katniss

IFC, beginning at 7pm

IFC rings in Christmas with airings of all four Hunger Games movies, tonight and tomorrow (Christmas Day).

Baby in a Manger

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

With the help of a handsome, young police officer, a social worker searches for the mother of a baby she has found abandoned in a Nativity scene at her church.

It’s a Wonderful Life

NBC, 8pm

Spend Christmas Eve watching Frank Capra’s beloved 1946 holiday classic. Jimmy Stewart stars as George Bailey, a discouraged and despairing building-and-loan manager who contemplates suicide before a guardian angel named Clarence (Henry Travers) intervenes and allows him to see what George’s small town of Bedford Falls would be without him — and all that is right in his world. Donna Reed and Lionel Barrymore also star.

24 Hours of “A Christmas Story”

TBS beginning at 8pm; TNT beginning at 9pm

Ralphie’s quest for that Red Ryder BB gun in this 1983 classic just never gets old.

A Nightmare on Elm Street Before Christmas Marathon

Syfy, beginning at 10pm

If you’re tired of sugar plums and reindeer, how about spending Christmas Eve with Freddy Krueger during a marathon of the Nightmare on Elm Street films? The 12-hour event begins with the original A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) followed by the rest of the original series of movies.

Christmas Eve Mass

NBC, 11:30pm

Viewers will be able to watch the Pope Francis-led Christmas Eve Mass from St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

NBA Basketball

ABC & ESPN, beginning at 12pm Live

The NBA’s Christmas Day tradition continues with Boston at Toronto (ESPN), Milwaukee at Philadelphia (ABC), Houston at Golden State (ABC), L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers (ABC & ESPN) and New Orleans at Denver (ESPN).

When Calls the Heart: “Home for Christmas”

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

As residents of Hope Valley celebrate the Christmas spirit, intertwined stories explore the emotions and magic that connect them during the holiday season.

Lucy Worsley’s 12 Days of Tudor Christmas

PBS, 8pm

Join historian Lucy Worsley on a 12-day extravaganza as she discovers that much of what we enjoy during the modern Christmas season — from carols to turkey, gift-giving to mistletoe and mulled wine — has surprising Tudor origins rooted in devotion and charity.

Pets on Sets: “Hounds for the Holidays, Part 2”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

The doggos are back for another night of themed programming featuring classic canines in the movies. The evening kicks off with 1934’s The Thin Man, featuring the scene-stealing wire fox terrier Asta. Other films include Topper Takes a Trip (1939), Best in Show (2000), Sounder (1972) and more.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

NBC, 8:30pm

Jim Carrey plays Dr. Seuss’ titular meanie in this 2000 live-action adaptation directed by Ron Howard.

“Call the Midwife” Holiday Special

PBS, 9pm

Mother Mildred and the Nonnatus House team travel to the Outer Hebrides to help during a nursing shortage.

Thursday, Dec. 26

“America in Color” Marathon

Smithsonian Channel, beginning at 6am

Take a fascinating look back at 20th-century America as Smithsonian Channel presents a marathon of America in Color, beginning this morning with “The 1920s” and concluding tonight with “Small Town Life.”

College Football

ESPN, beginning at 4pm Live

ESPN has coverage of the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La., and the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit.

Despicable Me 3

FX, 8pm

Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig and Trey Parker star in the voice cast of the third installment in the animated comedy franchise. This time, Gru (Carell) is joined by his twin brother Dru (also Carell) and a whole cavalcade of Minions.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 8pm Live

TNT’s Thursday night NBA doubleheader has the N.Y. Knicks heading crosstown to face the Brooklyn Nets and the Portland Trail Blazers heading to Salt Lake City to run the floor with the Utah Jazz.

Friday, Dec. 27

College Football

ESPN & FS1, beginning at 12pm Live

Bowl games airing on ESPN today are the Military Bowl, the New Era Pinstripe Bowl, the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl and the Cheez-It Bowl. FS1 airs the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl.

New Order: Decades

Showtime, 7:30pm

Part concert, part documentary, this film follows the band New Order as they prepare to restage their 2017 acclaimed collaboration, So It Goes, with the artist Liam Gillick and a 12-piece synthesizer orchestra.

America Salutes You Presents “Guitar Legends 3”

The CW, 8pm

A roster of epic talent performs in this annual concert benefitting brain and mental wellness charities for veterans and first responders. Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top) hosts the benefit concert joined by guitar legends George Thorogood, Grammy Award winner Warren Haynes (Allman Brothers), Nancy Wilson (Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and member of Heart), Steve Lukather (member of Toto) and more.

American Made

FX, 8pm

Tom Cruise stars as an airplane pilot who begins working for the CIA — and maybe even a drug cartel — in this 2017 action comedy based on real events.

The Wrong Tutor: After School Special

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

When star high school athlete Eric (Nate Wyatt) needs help with his schoolwork, Emily (Ivy Matheson) convinces Eric’s mother Carol (Vivica A. Fox) that she is the perfect tutor for her son, but she has other reasons that go beyond helping him with his homework.

NHL Hockey: Minnesota at Colorado

NBCSN, 8pm Live

Eric Staal and the Minnesota Wild venture into Denver to skate against Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche.

Popstar’s Best of 2019

The CW, 9pm

Host Elizabeth Stanton counts down the greatest and most memorable moments and trends of 2019.

Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know

Showtime, 9pm

In this documentary, the hit ’80s English new wave band opens up about their extraordinary career and talks candidly about the highs and lows they have endured together over four long decades.

Ghost Loop

Travel Channel, 10pm

New Series!

In each episode of this series, a team of paranormal experts steps in to help both the living and the dead in cases involving “ghost loops” — endless and repetitive supernatural cycles. In the series premiere, the team heads to Houston, where homeowner Becky is terrified by sounds of someone breaking into her home night after night, only to encounter an aggressive male entity that routinely attacks her.

Saturday, Dec. 28

College Football

ESPN & ABC, beginning at 12pm Live

The top four teams in the final College Football Playoff rankings square off in the CFP Semifinals with the goal of getting to the National Championship January 13 in New Orleans. Jalen Hurts and the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners duel with Joe Burrow and the No. 1 LSU Tigers in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta. Then in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., quarterback Justin Fields and the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes clash with Trevor Lawrence and the No. 3 Clemson Tigers. Other college football bowl games today are Notre Dame vs. Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl (ABC) and Memphis vs. Penn State in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (ESPN).

College Basketball: Louisville at Kentucky

CBS, 3:45pm Live

Bitter in-state rivals and two of college basketball’s elite squads collide today at Lexington’s Rupp Arena as the Louisville Cardinals visit the Kentucky Wildcats on CBS.

Austin City Limits 6th Annual Hall of Fame Honors

PBS, 11pm

Celebrate the 2019 Hall of Fame inductees Shawn Colvin, Buddy Guy and Lyle Lovett with host Robert Earl Keen. Guest performers include Jackson Browne, Bruce Hornsby, Shemekia Copeland, Jimmie Vaughan, Sarah Jarosz and more.