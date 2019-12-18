Wednesday, Dec. 18: ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 Finale Reveals the Winner

© 2019 FOX MEDIA LLC. Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

All Times Eastern.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

The Masked Singer

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

In the two-hour finale, relive all the fan-favorite moments and best performances from Season 2 before the three finalists compete for the golden mask trophy and have their identities revealed. The Masked Singer returns for Season 3 in February.

Soundtrack

Netflix

New Series!

This romantic musical drama follows the love stories connecting a diverse group of people in Los Angeles through the music that lives in their hearts and minds.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live

ESPN’s Wednesday night NBA twin bill has the Miami Heat at the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics at the Dallas Mavericks.

College Basketball

ESPN2, beginning at 7pm Live

A college basketball tripleheader on ESPN2 has Tennessee at Cincinnati and North Carolina at Gonzaga, followed by Kentucky vs. Utah in the Neon Hoops Showcase from Las Vegas to benefit Coaches vs. Cancer.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “All in the Family” and “Good Times”

ABC, 8pm Live

The live broadcast television event returns, this time re-creating holiday-inspired episodes of All in the Family and Good Times with an all-star cast.

Survivor

CBS, 8pm

Season Finale!

Season 39 signs off with a two-hour finale, followed by the live reunion. Fun fact from mentor Sandra Diaz-Twine: The show’s “Island of the Idols” had been deserted only a few years — and its inhabitants didn’t move far. “We could hear the boat traffic and the dogs barking and even their roosters in the morning,” she says.

Pets on Sets: “Other Animals”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Wild animals are the subjects of tonight’s themed programming lineup featuring famous creatures in films, including deer (The Yearling, 1946), lions (Born Free, 1965), orangutans (Every Which Way But Loose, 1978) and dolphins (Flipper, 1963; Flipper’s New Adventure, 1964).

Born This Way: “A Very Born This Way Christmas”

A&E, 9pm

Series Finale!

The cast gathers in this one-hour special to reflect on their personal growth across the four seasons of the show and discuss its impact on the way society views people with disabilities. From finding jobs to navigating relationships and breakups to exerting their own independence, the group will rejoice in the journey they have been on together and thank fans for all of their support along the way.

Finding the Way Home

HBO, 9pm

Inspired by the work of J.K. Rowling’s foundation Lumos, this eye-opening documentary tells the stories of eight children who have been reunited with family members or placed in loving foster homes after being exposed to the distressing conditions prevalent in orphanages and institutions around the world.

Property Brothers: Forever Home: “Family Tradition”

HGTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In the Season 2 premiere, Jonathan and Drew step in to help a couple who both grew up in “forever homes.” The young family loves the location of their single-story home — they can walk to both work and school — but the cramped kitchen and awkward layout doesn’t work for their busy lives. In order to keep their family tradition alive, Jonathan and Drew overhaul their entry, living room, dining room and kitchen.

The Great Food Truck Race: Holiday Hustle

Food Network, 10pm

Season Finale!

Five aspiring food truck teams have competed in wintry New England locations. Who will go home with the holiday prize of $50,000 and who will leave with coal in their stockings?

Thursday, Dec. 19

A Christmas Carol

FX, 7:30pm

Original Film!

Guy Pearce (L.A. Confidential) stars as Ebenezer Scrooge and Andy Serkis (Black Panther) is the Ghost of Christmas Past in this adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic. Pearce describes this version of Scrooge’s path to redemption as “darker” and more of a “forensic” exploration into how the miser’s soul got to such a bad place. Ridley Scott and Tom Hardy are executive producers of this BBC/FX coproduction.

Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir Featuring Kristin Chenoweth

BYUtv, 8pm

A longer version of the annual holiday spectacular, starring the Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra at Temple Square and Bells on Temple Square, and featuring Emmy- and Tony-winning star Kristin Chenoweth, is presented with 30 additional minutes of songs and stories.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019

The CW, 8pm

The lineup for this year’s concert includes Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, BTS, Billie Eilish, the Jonas Brothers, Sam Smith, Camila Cabello and more.

The 2020 Miss America Competition

NBC, 8pm Live

Reigning Miss America Nia Franklin will pass her crown to the next amazingly talented young lady in a live competition from Mohegan Sun casino and resort in Connecticut. “It’s really bittersweet,” Franklin tells us. “This has been such a great year. It’s been a year of some challenges. It’s been a year of real highs and just so many blessings and it’s going to be sad to give it up, but it’s also going to be amazing to see what’s next for me. And I really just want these girls that come after me, you know, 20 years from now, to see that Miss America was just a steppingstone for me; it wasn’t the end.”

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 8pm Live

Some of the NBA’s elite are in action tonight on TNT as LeBron James and the L.A. Lakers visit Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, followed by James Harden and the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles to take on Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers.

Santa’s Baking Blizzard

Food Network, 9pm

Season Finale!

It’s time for the final round of the competition featuring master ice sculptors and some of the country’s best bakers joined together to create mind-blowing Christmas scenes — and hoping to win the $25,000 prize.

Project Runway: “Sleigh the Runway”

Bravo, 9:30pm

The unconventional materials challenge gets a holly jolly update as the show’s remaining designers must create a festive party dress.

Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas

NBC, 10pm

Three-time Grammy-winning performer, songwriter and recording artist Gwen Stefani brings her passion for Christmas to this modern take on the traditional holiday special. It’s filled with music from Stefani’s holiday album, along with holiday classics, comedy sketches and more, and features special guest performances and appearances by Blake Shelton, Chelsea Handler, Ken Jeong, Seth MacFarlane and Ne-Yo.

Friday, Dec. 20

The Two Popes

Netflix

Original Film!

Oscar-nominated director Fernando Meirelles (City of God) helmed this intimate story inspired by true events. Frustrated with the direction of the church, Cardinal Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce) requests permission from Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins) to retire in 2012. This leads to Benedict revealing a secret that would shake the foundations of the Catholic Church.

The Witcher

Netflix

New Series!

Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia in this adaptation of the bestselling fantasy book series. Geralt is a solitary monster hunter who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Freeform, 6:15pm

You know Buddy the Elf and Frosty the Snowman. But first came Rudolph, the most famous reindeer of all. The red-nosed furry misfit originally appeared in a 1939 picture book written by Robert L. May for retailer Montgomery Ward. That inspired May’s brother-in-law Johnny Marks to write the 1949 Christmas carol, which later became the basis for the 1964 stop-motion special.

Celebrating Marvel’s Stan Lee

ABC, 8pm

Filmed in part in front of a live audience, this special takes viewers on an action-packed journey throughout the life of Stan Lee and across the Marvel Universe, sharing never-before-seen interviews and archive footage with Lee himself from deep within the archives. Tom Hiddleston, Paul Bettany, Cobie Smulders, Clark Gregg, Mark Hamill, Jimmy Kimmel, Kevin Smith, Bob Iger, Kevin Feige and more share their memories of Lee.

“I Love Lucy” Christmas Special

CBS, 8pm

Two colorized episodes of I Love Lucy are featured in this holiday special. In “The Christmas Episode” (1956), Lucy (Lucille Ball) and Ricky (Desi Arnaz) decorate the Christmas tree and reminisce about how their lives have changed since the birth of their son, Little Ricky. Then, in “Paris at Last” (1956), the Ricardos and Mertzes encounter everything from escargot to con men and counterfeiters on their Parisian getaway.

The Christmas Temp

Lifetime, 8pm

A struggling artist picks up festive odd jobs — and maybe her temp agency’s HR manager in the process?

Global Citizen Prize

NBC, 8pm

John Legend hosts this inaugural ceremony that celebrates individuals taking action to end extreme poverty. A star-studded cast of global talent will be on hand at London’s Royal Albert Hall for an event featuring special musical collaborations along with powerful video packages telling revealing stories of action and impact.

Live PD

A&E, 9pm

The popular ride-along show begins a two-part countdown of its Top 40 moments from 2019. Sure to be on the list (continuing Saturday): a shootout with bank robbers, a deputy hanging out of a speeding car and that time a mom forgot her son drew an adult image on her snow-covered rear window. Happy holidays, officer!

Van Helsing

Syfy, 10pm

Season Finale!

Season 4 of the dark fantasy drama starring Kelly Overton as the titular vampire hunter comes to an end tonight.

Trending Fear

Travel Channel, 11pm

New Series!

Two years ago, Adam Ellis documented the alleged haunting of his New York apartment under the hashtag #DearDavid. In this six-part series, he joins forces with documentarian Jen Lewis and ghost hunter Paul Bradford to help others investigate their unexplained paranormal encounters — while using #TrendingFear on social media to crowdsource information and theories live. Their first stop: the haunted New Jersey township Franklinville.

Saturday, Dec. 21

College Football

ABC & ESPN, beginning at 12pm Live

ABC and ESPN combine to televise six college football postseason games today: Celebration Bowl (ABC), New Mexico Bowl (ESPN), Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl (ABC), Camellia Bowl (ESPN), Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl (ABC) and R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl (ESPN).

College Basketball

CBS & FOX, beginning at 12pm Live

A big Saturday of college hoops includes Kansas at Villanova and Texas at Providence on FOX. CBS airs UCLA vs. North Carolina and Ohio State vs. Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic from Las Vegas.

Wizarding World Holiday Marathon

Syfy, beginning at 3:30pm

Celebrate the holidays with all of the Harry Potter films, plus Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. The marathon runs until the evening of Monday, Dec. 23.

Christmas Love Letter

Lifetime, 6pm

Original Film!

When relationship advice columnist Amalie Hess (Ashley Newbrough) receives an unsigned love letter in a Christmas card, she returns to her hometown to solve the mystery of who sent it and maybe find true love.

12 Pups of Christmas

ION Television, 7pm

Can a “canine therapist” find homes for a dozen doggies by the 25th?

Homicide for the Holidays: “Christmas Heartbreak”

Oxygen, 7pm

Because sometimes you need counterprogramming. Tonight’s case: a couple found murdered inside their home on Christmas morning.

Double Holiday

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Career-minded Rebecca’s (Carly Pope) plans for Hanukkah go askew when a promotion opportunity comes up at work. When the company CEO asks Rebecca and her insufferable office mate, Chris (Kristoffer Polaha) — also her main competitor for the promotion — to plan the company’s Christmas party, she realizes they must overcome their opposing styles in order to succeed.

Christmas Hotel

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Erin (Tatyana Ali) works at the high-end Windsor Hotel in New York City hoping to soon be promoted to manager of the luxury chain’s upcoming hotel in Rome. But things take an unexpected turn when her boss puts her in charge of opening a brand-new Windsor Hotel in her hometown of Garland Grove, a small mountain town that that loves all things Christmas.

Christmas on My Mind

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm

Original Film!

When Lucy (Ashley Greene) wakes up with a wedding dress in hand, she believes that she is late to her wedding with her ex-boyfriend Zac (Andrew Walker). However, she has no recollection of the past two years, including the fact that she is engaged to another man. With Zac’s help, Lucy sets off on an adventure in Bedford Harbor to fill the gaps in her memory, and finds old romantic feelings reigniting during the Christmas season.

Ultimate Hanukkah Challenge

Food Network, 10pm

Molly Yeh hosts this first ever special Hanukkah competition. Inspired by the Festival of Lights, four seasoned chefs must pull out all the stops as they craft deliciously innovative dishes for judges Duff Goldman and Sharone Hakman. Over the course of three rounds, the chefs must put their spin on holiday classics like crispy potato pancakes, succulent brisket and fried jelly donuts. The last cook standing will win a vacation to Paris — the City of Light — and the title of Ultimate Hanukkah Champion.

Saturday Night Live: “Eddie Murphy/Lizzo”

NBC, 11:30pm Live

Former SNL cast member Eddie Murphy returns to the show for his first time as host since 1984. Recent Grammy nominee Lizzo makes her first appearance as musical guest.