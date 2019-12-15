© 2019 Focus Features LLC All Rights Reserved. credi: Jaap Buitendijk

On Demand DVD New Releases Dec. 15-21

Overcomer With the world changing around him, a high school basketball coach reluctantly accepts the challenge of coaching cross country, even if the team only has one member. This is a look at how changing the world for one person can change the world for many. Alex Kendrick, Priscilla Shirer, Aryn Wright-Thompson (PG, 1:59) 12/17

Downton Abbey (pictured above) The staff and residents of Downton Abbey try to impress the king and queen during a visit by the royals to their humble estate. Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith (PG, 2:02) 12/17

**Critic’s Pick Of The Month** I didn’t watch the television series on which this film was based, but I’m all in now. Downton Abbey is enjoyable from start to finish, and the characters are so well written that I immediately wanted to learn more about what brought them to this point. And let me just say, Maggie Smith is the best. It’s my pick of the month. — Paul Hall, Channel Guide magazine movie critic

Ad Astra Roy McBride became an astronaut because of his dad. Now, 30 years after he lost his father in a doomed expedition, he is searching for the truth. Brad Pitt, Liv Tyler, Ruth Negga (PG-13, 2:04) 12/17

Rambo: Last Blood John Rambo was the best soldier, an expert in all forms of combat. When war comes home, he must confront his past and use his unique skills for one final mission. Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Yvette Monreal (R, 1:29) 12/17

Abominable Yi finds a Yeti on the roof while practicing her violin. She makes a pact to help the creature, whom she and her friends name Everest, return to his home. Voices of Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Eddie Izzard (PG, 1:37) 12/17

