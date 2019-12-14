Saturday, Dec. 14: ‘Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer’ and ‘Frosty the Snowman’ Classics

© Classic Media

All Times Eastern.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

CBS, 8pm

The longest-running holiday special in television history returns as Rudolph and his friends — Hermey the elf, Yukon Cornelius and others — save Christmas in this classic Rankin/Bass special featuring the voice of legendary performer Burl Ives.

Frosty the Snowman

CBS, 9pm

The classic animated musical special returns, narrated by Jimmy Durante. Jackie Vernon provides the voice of the “jolly, happy soul” whose old silk hat full of magic brings him to life. The special is followed by the 1992 sequel, Frosty Returns.

College Basketball

CBS, ESPN, ESPN2 & FOX, beginning at 12pm Live

Highlights of today’s college basketball action include Michigan State at Oakland (ESPN2), Oregon at Michigan (CBS), Syracuse at Georgetown (FOX), Memphis at Tennessee (ESPN), Georgia Tech at Kentucky (ESPN) and Gonzaga at Arizona (ESPN2).

College Football: Army vs. Navy

CBS, 3pm Live

The great football tradition continues today at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia as the Army Black Knights look to win a fourth straight game in their series against the Navy Midshipmen.

2019 Heisman Trophy Ceremony

ESPN, 8pm Live

The year’s most outstanding player is awarded the Heisman Trophy in this ceremony in New York City. Top players hoping for invites include LSU QB Joe Burrow, Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts, Ohio State QB Justin Fields, Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard and Ohio State DE Chase Young.

The Fate of the Furious

FX, 8pm

Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and Charlize Theron star in the eighth installment of this franchise featuring fast cars and lots of explosions.

Holiday Date

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

When Brooke’s (Brittany Bristow) boyfriend breaks up with her just before the holidays, she agrees to go home with Joel (Matt Cohen), an actor who will pose as her boyfriend. She’s built up the ex-boyfriend to be the perfect guy and “Mr. Christmas,” but discovers Joel is Jewish and has never celebrated the holiday. When his secret is revealed, the family is eager to add Joel’s Hanukkah traditions into their holiday celebration but soon becomes suspicious about his true identity.

A Christmas Winter Song

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Clio (Ashanti), a Christmas shop owner, forms a special musical bond with Fred (Stan Shaw), a former jazz singer down on his luck. Having just lost her father, Clio helps Fred reconnect with his own daughter and grandchildren, just in time for the town’s annual Christmas concert.

DreamWorks Trolls Holiday

NBC, 8:30pm

In this special based on the animated feature film, now that the Bergens’ one holiday is gone — and the Trolls don’t have to worry about being eaten by their neighbors — Poppy, the eternally optimistic Troll queen, has made it her mission to bring a new day of celebration to Bergen Town.

Christmas in Montana

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm

Original Film!

Before the holidays, Sara (Kellie Martin) goes to Montana to help Travis (Colin Ferguson) save his ranch. Can the ranch help restore her faith in Christmas in time for a miracle?

Saturday Night Live: “Scarlett Johansson/Niall Horan”

NBC, 11:30pm Live

Actress Scarlett Johansson returns to SNL for her sixth appearance as host. She is joined by Niall Horan (“Nice to Meet Ya”) in his first time as musical guest.

Sunday, Dec. 15

White House Christmas 2019

HGTV, 5pm

Maureen McCormick, The Brady Bunch’s Marcia, joins home renovation expert and star of Windy City Rehab Alison Victoria to cohost this special that includes a room-by-room tour of the White House in all of its decorated-for-the-holidays glory. The theme for this year’s decor has not yet been announced, but if history is anything to go on, the transformation of “the People’s House” will be magnificent.

A Beauty & the Beast Christmas

ION Television, 7pm

Ginger Holiday, a peppy Christmas influencer, is convinced by her agent to fake a holiday romance with viral bad boy Beau Bradley to gain more followers. Ginger and Beau initially can’t stand each other, but as they spend more time together they realize the feelings they had to fake at first might just be turning into something heartfelt.

Snowbound for Christmas

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

A marketing executive is invited by her charming and handsome boss to pitch a major project to prospective clients at a posh resort, and the two get snowed in before any of the other guests can arrive. Now, with the hotel to themselves, a fairy tale snowscape outside and sparks flying inside, they find that being alone together is all the Christmas magic they need.

The 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors

CBS, 8pm

Actress Sally Field, singer Linda Ronstadt, children’s television program Sesame Street, conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and R&B collective Earth, Wind & Fire are the recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors recognizing their contributions to arts and culture.

The Christmas Caroler Challenge: “The Auditions Part 1”

The CW, 8pm

New Series!

This Christmas caroling competition series features 12 extraordinary Christmas carol groups, each with their own stylized brand of performance, celebrating the great Christmas music we have all come to love. From the most elaborate, ultra-traditional, virtuoso performances to those with the most unexpected twists on the classic Christmas carol, each group will be judged by three celebrity judges.

The Simpsons: “Bobby, It’s Cold Outside”

FOX, 8pm

Springfield Mall hires a new Santa — and it’s Bart’s archnemesis, Sideshow Bob! The possibly reformed evil genius (voiced by Kelsey Grammer) couldn’t have anything to do with the packages being stolen from people’s doorsteps, could he? Plus, NCIS: New Orleans’ Scott Bakula guest-stars as himself.

A Cheerful Christmas

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Lauren (Erica Deutschman) and her best friend think they have landed their dream job — personal “Christmas coaches.” This holiday season promises to be their biggest ever when they land a royal client, the Anderson family, who has moved from England. When Lauren meets James (Chad Connell), the eldest son, he wants nothing to do with planning Christmas. But Lauren won’t be thwarted in helping this royal family embrace the true spirit of Christmas.

Rediscovering Christmas

Lifetime, 8pm

At the annual Snowflake Festival, the founders’ grandson butts heads with a decorator (Jessica Lowndes).

Christmas Double Feature

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Tonight’s back-to-back Christmas-themed features are Holiday Affair (1949) and Remember the Night (1940).

Bless the Harts: “Miracle on Culpepper Slims Boulevard”

FOX, 8:30pm

Betty (voice of Maya Rudolph) tries to figure out how to give the family the best Christmas presents on a budget in the new episode “Miracle on Culpepper Slims Boulevard.”

Bob’s Burgers: “Have Yourself a Maily Linda Christmas”

FOX, 9pm

Gene and Louise (voices of Eugene Mirman and Kristen Schaal) scramble last-minute to find the perfect gift for Tina (voice of Dan Mintz) in the new episode “Have Yourself a Maily Linda Christmas.”

Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm

Original Film!

Chloe (Jen Lilley) wants to expand the family company and must work with former rival Ryan (Carlo Marks), who has recently returned to Angel Falls. Angel Anthony (Eric Close) reminds them about Christmas spirit and the value of community.

Watchmen

HBO, 9pm

Season Finale!

Set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws, the groundbreaking series (based on the graphic novel) from creator Damon Lindelof comes to a season close tonight.

Shameless: “Adios Gringos”

Showtime, 9pm

Head of household and perennial partier Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy) and son Liam (Christian Isaiah) move ahead in their scheme to sell a black-market baby. Tonight on the dark comedy, they’re courted by potential buyers.

Good Eats

Food Network, 11pm

Eat, drink and be very careful about overimbibing around the holidays! Thankfully, host Alton Brown is here with some low-alcohol drink ideas.

Lost Secrets

Travel Channel, 11pm

Season Finale!

Did espionage by former slaves help the Union win the Civil War? In the season finale, Justin Jampol uncovers that Harriet Tubman was only one of a group of African American secret agents working for the Union as spies, in a military operation so secret that President Abraham Lincoln didn’t even tell the secretaries of war and the Navy about it.

Bing Crosby’s Merrie Olde Christmas

getTV, 12am (late-night)

You probably know this 1977 special as “The Show Where Bing Sings With David Bowie.” Indeed, the crooner and the rock chameleon’s stirring “Peace on Earth/The Little Drummer Boy” duet is the hour’s most memorable scene (though Crosby closes with the always sublime “White Christmas”). To think, Bowie only signed on because his mother was a fan!

Monday, Dec. 16

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Scooter”

CBS, 8pm

In the sophomore comedy’s first Christmas episode, lovable curmudgeon Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) agrees to help perpetual nice guy Dave (Max Greenfield) search for a stolen gift while Calvin’s wife, Tina (Tichina Arnold), tries to revive some holiday traditions.

NFL Football: Indianapolis at New Orleans

ESPN, 8pm Live

The Indianapolis Colts visit the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans to face Drew Brees and the Saints in this Week 15 Monday Night Football matchup.

Nick Cannon’s Hit Viral Videos — Holidays 2019

FOX, 8pm

Nick Cannon and special celebrity guests Kelly Osbourne, Jeannie Mai and J.B. Smoove showcase the funniest and most unbelievable viral videos, from comical holiday mishaps to adorable pets to mischievous kids — and everything in between!

The Voice: “Live Finale, Part 1”

NBC, 8pm Live

In the final phase of the competition, the remaining four artists perform live in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to compete for the title of “The Voice.”

All Rise: “The Joy From Oz”

CBS, 9pm

Amid holiday parties, Lola (Simone Missick) must defend herself before the Commission on Judicial Performance after a complaint is made against her in the new episode “The Joy From Oz.”

Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2019

The CW, 9pm

Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight host this holiday special counting down the 12 best holiday commercials ever — one for each of the 12 days of Christmas. In addition to the top 12, the special features other great commercials from both the U.S. and abroad that capture the true spirit of the holiday season.

Good Trouble: “Nochebuena/A Very Coterie Christmas”

Freeform, 9pm

In this special two-hour holiday event, the cast of The Fosters reunites when the Adams-Foster family gathers to spend Christmas with Callie and Mariana. Callie struggles to tell her moms about quitting her clerkship, and Alice has a secret of her own. Gael and Jazmine deal with a painful decision, and everyone helps out with an impromptu volunteer Christmas event.

Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir Featuring Kristin Chenoweth

PBS, 9pm

In PBS’ 16th annual installment of the Tabernacle Choir’s holiday performance, Emmy and Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth performs holiday hits and classics including “Mary, Did You Know?” and “We Need a Little Christmas” from Mame. Chenoweth shares that the annual event is among the three TV specials she always watched as a child, along with the Miss America pageant and the Tony Awards. She says, “This Christmas concert is part of my history, part of my DNA, and it was a bucket list item of mine for a long time, so I am very honored and grateful for this experience.”

Bull: “Imminent Danger”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Imminent Danger,” Bull (Michael Weatherly) and the TAC team take a difficult pro bono murder case before the holidays and realize it will take a Christmas miracle to win because the presiding judge holds a grudge against Bull.

A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition

HGTV, 10pm

Food Network’s Ree Drummond (The Pioneer Woman) and HGTV’s Jasmine Roth (Hidden Potential) team up with the Brady Bunch cast to whip up ’70s-inspired treats and retro DIY decorations to adorn the show’s famous home in festive Brady Bunch style.

Holidays With the Houghs

NBC, 10pm

Brother and sister — and Emmy-winning choreographers — Derek and Julianne Hough put their friendly sibling rivalry on display in this festive hourlong holiday special. The pair perform individually and together in musical and dance performances as they put their own spin on holiday classics, share family holiday traditions and create new ones. Top recording stars and celebrity friends will also appear in the special.

Independent Lens: “Attla”

PBS, 10pm

Discover the inspiring true story of Alaska native and dog musher George Attla, who, despite having only one good leg, rose to international fame through fierce determination to be a champion. His racing prowess and ability to identify and train exceptional dogs made him a legend.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

NHL Hockey: Buffalo at Toronto

NBCSN, 7pm Live

Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres cross the border for a battle against Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

NCIS: “The North Pole”

CBS, 8pm

Last time we saw agent Ziva David (Cote de Pablo), she told her former boss Gibbs (Mark Harmon) there was “one thing” she still had to do before she could return home to her family. Cue Gibbs’ cell ringing, the caller ID reading “DiNozzo” and Ziva insisting she would be the one to tell her baby daddy Tony (Michael Weatherly) she’s alive. Perhaps the fan favorite couple will get closer to reuniting after Gibbs’ team gets involved with that mysterious checklist item tonight. To save the day, Ziva and Gibbs will have to decode their own cryptic message before time runs out.

Dogs of the Year

The CW, 8pm

Join Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner at the American Kennel Club Museum of the Dog in New York City as they count down the top 10 dog stories of 2019. Celebrate the dogs that go above and beyond, that leave their mark on society, and achieve the nearly impossible — dogs that have climbed mountains, soothed burn victims, helped inspire an NHL team to a Stanley Cup and gone viral with their message of love.

The Resident

FOX, 8pm

Midseason Finale!

On the fall finale episode “Whistleblower,” Devon (Manish Dayal) and Conrad (Matt Czuchry) are faced with a moral dilemma over a suicidal patient who is in need of a liver transplant.

“The Simpsons” Marathon

FXX, beginning at 8pm

FXX knows exactly what you want for Christmas: A two-week marathon of The Simpsons! The festivities begin tonight with “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire” from 1989 and continue in episode order (including The Simpsons Movie) through New Year’s Eve.

The Voice: “Live Cutdown Show”

NBC, 8pm Live

In anticipation of the season finale, relive the artists’ performances before the winner is crowned. During this one-hour special, check in live with host Carson Daly, A-list guests and the final four artists as they prepare for the live finale.

The Ornament of the World

PBS, 8pm

Filmed in Córdoba, Granada, Seville and Toledo, this is the story of a remarkable 800-year period when Muslims, Christians and Jews in medieval Spain forged a common cultural identity that often transcended their religious differences.

In Memoriam

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Turner Classic Movies airs an evening of films starring notable actors who passed away this year, and who weren’t already honored by TCM in a stand-alone marathon. Tonight’s lineup remembers Julie Adams with 1954’s Creature From the Black Lagoon, David Hedison (1958’s The Fly), Carol Channing (1967’s Thoroughly Modern Millie), Tim Conway (1964’s McHale’s Navy) and more.

The Real Housewives of Orange County: “Whooping It Up for Wedding Bells”

Bravo, 9pm

Season Finale!

Shannon goes on a date with a man who she plans to invite to Vicki’s engagement party. Emily helps Gina pack up her Coto house. Braunwyn and her mom, Dr. Deb, meet for yoga while continuing to avoid their unresolved issues. Emily is surprised at a medical diagnosis. The ladies celebrate Vicki’s engagement with a “farmhouse chic” party, but Tamra melts down after seeing Kelly.

FBI: “Ties That Bind”

CBS, 9pm

This week on the Dick Wolf drama, the bureau’s New York office investigates the link between a former kidnapping victim and a series of murders that includes the daughter of an NYPD detective among its body count. Meanwhile, analyst Kristen (Ebonée Noel) is in need of a major pep talk after a training exercise shakes her confidence.

Chopped: “New Year’s Party”

Food Network, 9pm

Is your New Year’s resolution to become a better chef? Get a head start and pick up some tips from this special Dec. 31-themed episode of the cooking competition hosted by Ted Allen. Tonight, we raise a glass as contestants experiment with champagne and peppery sauces.

Empire

FOX, 9pm

Midseason Finale!

Shawanda Johnson guest-stars in the fall finale episode “Cold Cold Man,” in which Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) becomes frustrated with Lucious (Terrence Howard), who is struggling to accept that their relationship is over.

Well Groomed

HBO, 9pm

This captivating look into the world of competitive and creative dog grooming follows the lives of a group of dog lovers whose dedication to transforming their beloved poodles into living sculptures is bold, imaginative and eye-opening. It’s an extraordinary tale of pets, families, friendships and the glory of creativity.

The Voice: “Live Finale, Part 2”

NBC, 9pm Live

Season Finale!

In the live season finale, host Carson Daly will reveal who America has chosen to be this season’s winner. The star-studded episode will feature special performances by chart-topping artists and musical collaborations with the top four finalists. Fan-favorite contestants also return for unforgettable performances.

Counting On

TLC, 9pm

Season Finale!

In tonight’s season finale, the four pregnant Duggar girls and Jessa have a maternity photoshoot, when a surprise guest reveals she’s also expecting. Jinger and Jeremy prepare for their big move to L.A., but tragedy strikes when they get devastating news from back home.

NCIS: New Orleans: “Requital”

CBS, 10pm

In a case of evil begetting evil, the pursuit of Eddie Barrett (Eddie Cahill) — the slippery criminal who took the life of Special Agent Christopher Lasalle (Lucas Black) — turns up another plot that needs NCIS’ attention. Too bad boss Dwayne Pride (Scott Bakula) has been cut off from his team just when he needs them the most.

Treadstone: “The Cicada Covenant”

USA Network, 10pm

Season Finale!

Bentley (Jeremy Irvine) makes a choice. Tara (Tracy Ifeachor) takes action. Edwards (Omar Metwally) runs into complications. SoYun (Hyo Joo Han) cuts a deal.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Soundtrack

Netflix

New Series!

This romantic musical drama follows the love stories connecting a diverse group of people in Los Angeles through the music that lives in their hearts and minds.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live

ESPN’s Wednesday night NBA twin bill has the Miami Heat at the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics at the Dallas Mavericks.

College Basketball

ESPN2, beginning at 7pm Live

A college basketball tripleheader on ESPN2 has Tennessee at Cincinnati and North Carolina at Gonzaga, followed by Kentucky vs. Utah in the Neon Hoops Showcase from Las Vegas to benefit Coaches vs. Cancer.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “All in the Family” and “Good Times”

ABC, 8pm Live

The live broadcast television event returns, this time re-creating holiday-inspired episodes of All in the Family and Good Times with an all-star cast.

Survivor

CBS, 8pm

Season Finale!

Season 39 signs off with a two-hour finale, followed by the live reunion. Fun fact from mentor Sandra Diaz-Twine: The show’s “Island of the Idols” had been deserted only a few years — and its inhabitants didn’t move far. “We could hear the boat traffic and the dogs barking and even their roosters in the morning,” she says.

The Masked Singer

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

In the two-hour finale, relive all the fan-favorite moments and best performances from Season 2 before the three finalists compete for the golden mask trophy and have their identities revealed. The Masked Singer returns for Season 3 in February.

Pets on Sets: “Other Animals”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Wild animals are the subjects of tonight’s themed programming lineup featuring famous creatures in films, including deer (The Yearling, 1946), lions (Born Free, 1965), orangutans (Every Which Way But Loose, 1978) and dolphins (Flipper, 1963; Flipper’s New Adventure, 1964).

Born This Way: “A Very Born This Way Christmas”

A&E, 9pm

Series Finale!

The cast gathers in this one-hour special to reflect on their personal growth across the four seasons of the show and discuss its impact on the way society views people with disabilities. From finding jobs to navigating relationships and breakups to exerting their own independence, the group will rejoice in the journey they have been on together and thank fans for all of their support along the way.

Finding the Way Home

HBO, 9pm

Inspired by the work of J.K. Rowling’s foundation Lumos, this eye-opening documentary tells the stories of eight children who have been reunited with family members or placed in loving foster homes after being exposed to the distressing conditions prevalent in orphanages and institutions around the world.

Property Brothers: Forever Home: “Family Tradition”

HGTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In the Season 2 premiere, Jonathan and Drew step in to help a couple who both grew up in “forever homes.” The young family loves the location of their single-story home — they can walk to both work and school — but the cramped kitchen and awkward layout doesn’t work for their busy lives. In order to keep their family tradition alive, Jonathan and Drew overhaul their entry, living room, dining room and kitchen.

The Great Food Truck Race: Holiday Hustle

Food Network, 10pm

Season Finale!

Five aspiring food truck teams have competed in wintry New England locations. Who will go home with the holiday prize of $50,000 and who will leave with coal in their stockings?

Thursday, Dec. 19

A Christmas Carol

FX, 7:30pm

Original Film!

Guy Pearce (L.A. Confidential) stars as Ebenezer Scrooge and Andy Serkis (Black Panther) is the Ghost of Christmas Past in this adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic. Pearce describes this version of Scrooge’s path to redemption as “darker” and more of a “forensic” exploration into how the miser’s soul got to such a bad place. Ridley Scott and Tom Hardy are executive producers of this BBC/FX coproduction.

Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir Featuring Kristin Chenoweth

BYUtv, 8pm

A longer version of the annual holiday spectacular, starring the Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra at Temple Square and Bells on Temple Square, and featuring Emmy- and Tony-winning star Kristin Chenoweth, is presented with 30 additional minutes of songs and stories.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019

The CW, 8pm

The lineup for this year’s concert includes Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, BTS, Billie Eilish, the Jonas Brothers, Sam Smith, Camila Cabello and more.

The 2020 Miss America Competition

NBC, 8pm Live

Reigning Miss America Nia Franklin will pass her crown to the next amazingly talented young lady in a live competition from Mohegan Sun casino and resort in Connecticut. “It’s really bittersweet,” Franklin tells us. “This has been such a great year. It’s been a year of some challenges. It’s been a year of real highs and just so many blessings and it’s going to be sad to give it up, but it’s also going to be amazing to see what’s next for me. And I really just want these girls that come after me, you know, 20 years from now, to see that Miss America was just a steppingstone for me; it wasn’t the end.”

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 8pm Live

Some of the NBA’s elite are in action tonight on TNT as LeBron James and the L.A. Lakers visit Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, followed by James Harden and the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles to take on Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers.

Santa’s Baking Blizzard

Food Network, 9pm

Season Finale!

It’s time for the final round of the competition featuring master ice sculptors and some of the country’s best bakers joined together to create mind-blowing Christmas scenes — and hoping to win the $25,000 prize.

Project Runway: “Sleigh the Runway”

Bravo, 9:30pm

The unconventional materials challenge gets a holly jolly update as the show’s remaining designers must create a festive party dress.

Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas

NBC, 10pm

Three-time Grammy-winning performer, songwriter and recording artist Gwen Stefani brings her passion for Christmas to this modern take on the traditional holiday special. It’s filled with music from Stefani’s holiday album, along with holiday classics, comedy sketches and more, and features special guest performances and appearances by Blake Shelton, Chelsea Handler, Ken Jeong, Seth MacFarlane and Ne-Yo.

Friday, Dec. 20

The Two Popes

Netflix

Original Film!

Oscar-nominated director Fernando Meirelles (City of God) helmed this intimate story inspired by true events. Frustrated with the direction of the church, Cardinal Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce) requests permission from Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins) to retire in 2012. This leads to Benedict revealing a secret that would shake the foundations of the Catholic Church.

The Witcher

Netflix

New Series!

Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia in this adaptation of the bestselling fantasy book series. Geralt is a solitary monster hunter who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Freeform, 6:15pm

You know Buddy the Elf and Frosty the Snowman. But first came Rudolph, the most famous reindeer of all. The red-nosed furry misfit originally appeared in a 1939 picture book written by Robert L. May for retailer Montgomery Ward. That inspired May’s brother-in-law Johnny Marks to write the 1949 Christmas carol, which later became the basis for the 1964 stop-motion special.

Celebrating Marvel’s Stan Lee

ABC, 8pm

Filmed in part in front of a live audience, this special takes viewers on an action-packed journey throughout the life of Stan Lee and across the Marvel Universe, sharing never-before-seen interviews and archive footage with Lee himself from deep within the archives. Tom Hiddleston, Paul Bettany, Cobie Smulders, Clark Gregg, Mark Hamill, Jimmy Kimmel, Kevin Smith, Bob Iger, Kevin Feige and more share their memories of Lee.

“I Love Lucy” Christmas Special

CBS, 8pm

Two colorized episodes of I Love Lucy are featured in this holiday special. In “The Christmas Episode” (1956), Lucy (Lucille Ball) and Ricky (Desi Arnaz) decorate the Christmas tree and reminisce about how their lives have changed since the birth of their son, Little Ricky. Then, in “Paris at Last” (1956), the Ricardos and Mertzes encounter everything from escargot to con men and counterfeiters on their Parisian getaway.

The Christmas Temp

Lifetime, 8pm

A struggling artist picks up festive odd jobs — and maybe her temp agency’s HR manager in the process?

Global Citizen Prize

NBC, 8pm

John Legend hosts this inaugural ceremony that celebrates individuals taking action to end extreme poverty. A star-studded cast of global talent will be on hand at London’s Royal Albert Hall for an event featuring special musical collaborations along with powerful video packages telling revealing stories of action and impact.

Live PD

A&E, 9pm

The popular ride-along show begins a two-part countdown of its Top 40 moments from 2019. Sure to be on the list (continuing Saturday): a shootout with bank robbers, a deputy hanging out of a speeding car and that time a mom forgot her son drew an adult image on her snow-covered rear window. Happy holidays, officer!

Van Helsing

Syfy, 10pm

Season Finale!

Season 4 of the dark fantasy drama starring Kelly Overton as the titular vampire hunter comes to an end tonight.

Trending Fear

Travel Channel, 11pm

New Series!

Two years ago, Adam Ellis documented the alleged haunting of his New York apartment under the hashtag #DearDavid. In this six-part series, he joins forces with documentarian Jen Lewis and ghost hunter Paul Bradford to help others investigate their unexplained paranormal encounters — while using #TrendingFear on social media to crowdsource information and theories live. Their first stop: the haunted New Jersey township Franklinville.

Saturday, Dec. 21

College Football

ABC & ESPN, beginning at 12pm Live

ABC and ESPN combine to televise six college football postseason games today: Celebration Bowl (ABC), New Mexico Bowl (ESPN), Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl (ABC), Camellia Bowl (ESPN), Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl (ABC) and R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl (ESPN).

College Basketball

CBS & FOX, beginning at 12pm Live

A big Saturday of college hoops includes Kansas at Villanova and Texas at Providence on FOX. CBS airs UCLA vs. North Carolina and Ohio State vs. Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic from Las Vegas.

Wizarding World Holiday Marathon

Syfy, beginning at 3:30pm

Celebrate the holidays with all of the Harry Potter films, plus Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. The marathon runs until the evening of Monday, Dec. 23.

Christmas Love Letter

Lifetime, 6pm

Original Film!

When relationship advice columnist Amalie Hess (Ashley Newbrough) receives an unsigned love letter in a Christmas card, she returns to her hometown to solve the mystery of who sent it and maybe find true love.

12 Pups of Christmas

ION Television, 7pm

Can a “canine therapist” find homes for a dozen doggies by the 25th?

Homicide for the Holidays: “Christmas Heartbreak”

Oxygen, 7pm

Because sometimes you need counterprogramming. Tonight’s case: a couple found murdered inside their home on Christmas morning.

Double Holiday

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Career-minded Rebecca’s (Carly Pope) plans for Hanukkah go askew when a promotion opportunity comes up at work. When the company CEO asks Rebecca and her insufferable office mate, Chris (Kristoffer Polaha) — also her main competitor for the promotion — to plan the company’s Christmas party, she realizes they must overcome their opposing styles in order to succeed.

Christmas Hotel

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Erin (Tatyana Ali) works at the high-end Windsor Hotel in New York City hoping to soon be promoted to manager of the luxury chain’s upcoming hotel in Rome. But things take an unexpected turn when her boss puts her in charge of opening a brand-new Windsor Hotel in her hometown of Garland Grove, a small mountain town that that loves all things Christmas.

Christmas on My Mind

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm

Original Film!

When Lucy (Ashley Greene) wakes up with a wedding dress in hand, she believes that she is late to her wedding with her ex-boyfriend Zac (Andrew Walker). However, she has no recollection of the past two years, including the fact that she is engaged to another man. With Zac’s help, Lucy sets off on an adventure in Bedford Harbor to fill the gaps in her memory, and finds old romantic feelings reigniting during the Christmas season.

Ultimate Hanukkah Challenge

Food Network, 10pm

Molly Yeh hosts this first ever special Hanukkah competition. Inspired by the Festival of Lights, four seasoned chefs must pull out all the stops as they craft deliciously innovative dishes for judges Duff Goldman and Sharone Hakman. Over the course of three rounds, the chefs must put their spin on holiday classics like crispy potato pancakes, succulent brisket and fried jelly donuts. The last cook standing will win a vacation to Paris — the City of Light — and the title of Ultimate Hanukkah Champion.

Saturday Night Live: “Eddie Murphy/Lizzo”

NBC, 11:30pm Live

Former SNL cast member Eddie Murphy returns to the show for his first time as host since 1984. Recent Grammy nominee Lizzo makes her first appearance as musical guest.